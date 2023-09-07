Aldi will open its second location in Lynchburg at 4026 Wards Road, formerly Bed Bath & Beyond, on Sept. 14.

Aldi opened its first location on Lakeside Drive near Sheetz in 2016.

According to a news release, the grocer has opened more than 1,000 new stores in the past decade.

The new Lynchburg store opens at 9 a.m. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the Aldi Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers also can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card during the grand opening weekend from Sept. 14 through Sept. 17.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Jeff Bianchetta, Petersburg regional vice president for Aldi, in the release. “We have served this community for more than seven years and are excited to continue to offer Lynchburg residents an affordable way of shopping.”