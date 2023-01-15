Lynchburg's Vector Space plans move, expansion

Vector Space is preparing to move just one mile up the street from its current location on 5th Street to 2004 Memorial Ave. in Lynchburg, the former home of Lynchburg Wholesale Floral Corporation.

The owners of the makerspace closed on the property earlier this month and will spend this month and next renovating the new space. They plan to move in March and open to Vector Space's 200 members in April.

Elise Spontarelli and her husband, Adam, moved into the current space at 402 5th St. in 2016. Within those seven years, they’ve expanded twice, from having 4,000 square feet to 12,000 square feet. In 2018, they opened the space upstairs and in 2020, they expanded into a former convenience store next door.

“We’ve sort of grown gradually, which has been really helpful,” Elise Spontarelli said. “Also, we rent this space, we don't own it, and that was one of the many catalysts for the move that we're making next.”

Vector Space is a makerspace and community workshop with the mission to build an open and collaborative community that fosters innovation, creativity, and the pursuit of science-based knowledge.

She said they wanted a long-term, sustainable home for the makerspace and though an earlier plan was to purchase the 5th Street building, as the Spontarellis watched the space change and develop, they have better learned the needs of the members and what they want out of programming.

“And we realized that we were going to outgrow this space again,” she said. “And there was nowhere else to expand.”

Spontarelli said the makerspace still is fundraising for new location. Vector Space has collected enough money for a down payment but has started a capital campaign to raise money for the renovations and mortgage payments. The total budget is $1.5 million and Spontarelli said half of that has been raised.

The new space on Memorial Avenue is double the size, at 23,000 square feet, giving Vector Space more room to do what it does now but with the capacity to add new workshop spaces.

The new building is already in great shape and set up for what members wants to work on with its current separated warehouse spaces that can be used for different workshops, Spontarelli said.

However, those areas don’t have heating and air conditioning so the Spontarellis will install HVAC units in those industrial spaces and will be hiring for electrical service in part of the building as well as some plumbing services. There are restrooms throughout but none on the ground floor, so an accessible bathroom will be added.

“We're adding and expanding in a couple of different areas,” she said. “We're adding pottery. We've never done pottery before and we'll have a pottery studio. We are adding jewelry making. We have not had that setup before either and we'll have a jewelry making studio. We are expanding and adding printmaking. We will expand the machine shop, which is where we do the Women in Machining training program and right now it's not adequately sized for that program and for other uses.”

She said Vector Space has several new tools donated by local companies that will help outfit the new space.

The new location will allow for hosting of more classes and programs at the same time because the spaces are better separated.

“We can have like a welding class and a sewing class happening at the same time without noise interference or overcrowding of people,” she said. “We've already talked with Beacon of Hope at E.C. Glass and what those students have access to and how we can partner in a bigger way with high school students, and then also offer more classes and workshops for the public too.”

Beacon of Hope exists to give Lynchburg’s young people fair and equitable access to higher education and technical certification training programs after high school.

Nat Marshall, senior human resource specialist at BWX Technologies, Inc., said the company was introduced to Vector Space through its Women in Machining Program several years ago.

“We found it a wonderful way to introduce machining and quality control — two important career opportunities at BWXT — to women in our community that we otherwise would not have been able to reach,” he said.

Vector Space is now an integral partner in BWXT’s Engineering Mentoring Program, where the company introduces high school juniors and seniors to engineering concepts by teaming the students with engineers and technicians.

Vector Space's move into the larger facility promises new opportunities and partnerships, Marshall said.

The makerspace currently provides learning sessions for groups and organizations on stained glass production, laser etching, 3D modeling and more.

“In the larger facility, we look forward to the opportunity to schedule weekend, family-friendly sessions where our employees and their families would have the opportunity to learn welding, carpentry, photography, sewing and so much more,” he said. “In the Vector Space, we have found a partner who is willing to go the extra effort to support the community and in particular, education.”