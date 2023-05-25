Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Following its adoption at this week's Lynchburg City Council meeting, the new citywide curfew for minors ordinance will go into effect on Friday beginning at 8 a.m., according to a news release from the city.

The curfew, adopted 6-1 by city council on Tuesday, will remain in effect for all persons younger than the age of 18 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from May 26 to Dec. 1.

The city said in a news release, "According to the adopted ordinance, it shall be unlawful for a minor, during curfew hours, to remain in a public place, in a motor vehicle or in an establishment unless the minor is:

accompanied by a parent;

involved in an emergency;

engaged in an employment activity such as going to or returning from work;

on the sidewalk directly abutting their residence with a parent inside;

on an errand at the direction of a parent with permission in writing;

involved in interstate travel through, beginning or terminating in the City;

or exercising First Amendment rights, such as the free exercise of religion, freedom of speech and the right of assembly."

Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said in the news release, "The goal of the curfew is to assist community youth who might be at risk of becoming a victim or perpetrator of crime.

"Our goal is to ensure public safety for all of our residents through cooperative community partnerships and by reducing the opportunity for violent crime after hours without increasing unnecessary interactions with the youth of our community."

According to the ordinance, a violation of the curfew by a minor or by any parent who knowingly allows their child to violate curfew could result in a Class IV misdemeanor, which carries a fine of $250.

Zuidema and Lynchburg's Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison have said, however, for most young people who are cited with curfew violations that have no prior criminal history, it's likely they will be diverted from the juvenile and domestic relations court system into one of its various programs.

The city has established a dedicated homepage on its website for all information regarding the curfew law, including the full ordinance and a list of those exceptions that will allow minors to be out during curfew hours.

More information on the curfew can be found on the city's website at lynchburgva.gov/city-wide-youth-curfew.