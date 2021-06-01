 Skip to main content
Madison Heights woman dies after single-vehicle crash
Madison Heights woman dies after single-vehicle crash

A Madison Heights woman died Monday after a single-vehicle crash in Amherst County, state police said.

Debra L. Jackson, 59, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee south on Wright Shop Road near the intersection of Penn Lane when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, traveled into the northbound lanes, overcorrected again, overturned and hit an embankment off the right side of the road, Virginia State Police said.

Jackson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

