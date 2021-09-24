Main Street Renewal Project completion delayed until December

The final sections of Lynchburg's Main Street Renewal Project, originally scheduled for completion in October, have been delayed until December.
The City of Lynchburg said Friday the delay is attributed to a communications duct bank and two gas lines found in unanticipated locations.
“We have lost seven weeks of progress, and it appears that we will not be able to gain it back,” Jim Talian, special projects manager for the city, said in a news release.
The intersection of 12th and Main streets now is scheduled for completion at the end of October, while the 1100 block of Main Street, which requires the most extensive streetscape work due to the Arrival Pad — a geometric pattern of street pavers — is scheduled to open to traffic by Thanksgiving weekend, the city said. The remaining sidewalk work will be completed by mid-December.
Pedestrian access to businesses will remain, and the public still will be able to access on-street parking and parking lots around the project zone. The Free 2-Hour Parking Program at three downtown locations — the Midtown Parking Deck, City Center and Crossroads Lots — still is in effect.
The Main Street Renewal Project is a multimillion-dollar joint investment between the City of Lynchburg and Appalachian Power to replace aging waterlines, update certain sanitary and storm systems, and modernize the underground electrical system to improve reliability and provide for future development.
The project area includes four blocks of Main Street from 8th to 12th streets and 10th Street from Main to Church Streets.
— Rachael Smith