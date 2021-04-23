Main Street Renewal project completion delayed until October

Completion of the Main Street Renewal Project, originally set for July, has been delayed until October, the city said Friday.

The work, a joint effort between the city and Appalachian Power, has extended from 8th to 12th streets downtown since it began in September 2019. The project is a multimillion-dollar effort to replace aging waterlines, update certain sanitary and storm systems and modernize the underground electrical system.

While many anticipated Main Street would reopen to vehicle traffic by the Fourth of July, Jim Talian, manager of special projects for the city of Lynchburg, said in a news release the delay is attributed to underground electrical structure conflicts and building foundation extensions that have required crews to work more carefully until obstacles can be removed.

The 900 and 1000 blocks will reach various stages of completion over the summer, according to Talian, but the 1100 block of Main Street will require the most extensive streetscape work due to the Arrival Pad, a geometric pattern of street pavers.

Full shut downs of each of the three remaining city blocks on Main Street are scheduled for later this spring and early summer to rebuild the road and install final paving.

Currently, the 1000 block of Main Street block is planned for a two-week closure in early June; the 900 block of Main Street closure is planned for late June into early July; and the full closure of the 1100 block, which will be about a two-month duration, is planned for July and August.

