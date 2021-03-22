Main Street Renewal project wrapping up soon - but first, more work to come

Construction dust, temporary fencing and orange cones have become familiar sights on a multi-block stretch of Lynchburg's Main Street for more than a year now.
And while the finish line for this large project is in sight — it's entering its final, most extensive phase, and is estimated to be complete by the Fourth of July — things will get worse before they get better for downtown drivers and pedestrians.
“We’re entering the home stretch and finishing up a lot of things, but it’s also the most intense part of the job,” said Jim Talian, manager of special projects for the city of Lynchburg. “We're doing some of the more difficult tasks as far as impacting traffic.”
The work, which is being completed by both the city and Appalachian Power, has extended from 8th Street to 12th Street since it began in September 2019. The purpose is to rebuild downtown’s underground utility infrastructure, some of which dates back to the 1930s.
Talian said the Main Street construction project will finish up with the closure of the 900 block to all traffic for about a week and a half beginning in June. Then, the 1100 block will be closed for two months.
Then, Main Street will be home to two-way traffic for its entire length. Lynchburg City Council signed off on this as part of its downtown plan last year.
Afterwards, the city will begin converting Church Street to two-way traffic and will begin on Commerce Street construction, between 5th and 9th streets, for underground utility work there.
Thus far, crews have completed all of the water and electrical conduits underground, finishing up most of the underground work.
Talian said there still are two storm drains that need to be placed underground.
“Right now, we are working pretty much just on the surface of the ground, sidewalks, brick work driveway entrances and soil cells that go underneath the sidewalks so that when we put in trees that the trees have some good healthy root space to occupy,” he said.
Appalachian Power has installed all of its conduits underground, and the electric utility now is working underground, inserting wires and switching customers from the old wiring to the new, Talian said.
Jimmy Murphy, branch manager at First National Bank at 800 Main St., said the bank staff is excited to see the construction begin to wrap up and the street in front of the branch reopen to allow for easier access to customers.
“We're thrilled about the improvement plan for the two-way traffic on Main Street and think that it will bring about better local access for downtown,” he said. “And since opening up in 2019, it has been a challenge as we worked around the construction and then COVID. However, we've sought to be proactive and are continuing to reach out and offering our presence to the downtown community.”
He said he has attended a few meetings the city has held about the project and felt there has been an open line of communication to the businesses throughout.
Heather Kennedy, Public Information Project Manager at Cella Molnar & Associates, is the Main Street business-construction liaison and works one-on-one with businesses and the construction team to troubleshoot any issues before they arise.
Kennedy has been reviewing impacts with the construction team and ensuring they are kept at a minimum.
“The biggest concerns the businesses have voiced to me are access to storefronts, keeping a lane of traffic open on Main Street, and early notice about any power outages,” she said. “We have been able to maintain access to storefronts by laying pavers or pouring concrete in sections or by building pedestrian bridges over the wet concrete.”
She said the city has kept a lane of traffic open through the project and are only closing it for a short period while the road is rebuilt.
Kennedy said Appalachian Power Company has been able to provide a few weeks' notice about power outages and usually schedules them on Sundays or after-hours.
“The best thing I can do for them is provide true and up-to-date information about impacts, and give notice as far out as possible to allow them to plan for them,” she said. “In the end, this is a major infrastructure project, and the partnership between the city of Lynchburg and Appalachian Power, though messy and inconvenient, will provide reliable utilities to customers for years to come. The coordination of two different projects into one also ensures that these impacts happen only one time.”
Timby Mukherjee, co-owner at Hot and Cold Café located at 1206 Main St., said her restaurant hasn’t been as severely impacted by the construction but there has been work done right in front of the café sporadically throughout the project.
“About a month ago they were working on something right in front of us and were blocking our entire restaurant, so you couldn’t even see it,” she said. “But you’ve got to block somebody, I guess. So that was tough and you wonder if someone was new to the restaurant, would they see it?”
Overall, she said, the people of Lynchburg have been great in supporting the café and the city has done a good job on the project.
Mukherjee said she tries to keep customers informed on social media that she still is open for business and tries to educate drivers where they can find parking.
The café moved from 9th Street a few years ago and Mukherjee said she is so happy the move happened before construction began.
“We are thankful for that but there have been rough times and we’re just trying to get by,” she said.