Main Street Renewal project wrapping up soon - but first, more work to come

He said he has attended a few meetings the city has held about the project and felt there has been an open line of communication to the businesses throughout.

Heather Kennedy, Public Information Project Manager at Cella Molnar & Associates, is the Main Street business-construction liaison and works one-on-one with businesses and the construction team to troubleshoot any issues before they arise.

Kennedy has been reviewing impacts with the construction team and ensuring they are kept at a minimum.

“The biggest concerns the businesses have voiced to me are access to storefronts, keeping a lane of traffic open on Main Street, and early notice about any power outages,” she said. “We have been able to maintain access to storefronts by laying pavers or pouring concrete in sections or by building pedestrian bridges over the wet concrete.”

She said the city has kept a lane of traffic open through the project and are only closing it for a short period while the road is rebuilt.

Kennedy said Appalachian Power Company has been able to provide a few weeks' notice about power outages and usually schedules them on Sundays or after-hours.