Major changes slated for 501/221 intersection

More than a decade in the making, changes are coming to the notoriously congested Lynchburg intersection at U.S. 501 and U.S. 221.
At a virtual public hearing held Thursday, the project team took questions and laid out the proposed design plans for the intersection. The project is intended to improve traffic capacity, reduce delays and enhance economic vitality of the surrounding areas.
The selected solution for the intersection is known as a "one-way pair." It would build a new northbound U.S. 501 and convert the existing Old Forest Road section of U.S. 501 to southbound only.
The project design includes the construction of a new roadway which would take northbound traffic east of the existing intersection and reconnect for two-way traffic after crossing Old Forest Road. The Fresh Market Station shopping center would be between the new northbound roadway and the existing Old Forest Road.
It also would construct a one-lane bridge carrying northbound traffic over Old Forest Road near Laslie's Auto Body, which was a solution initially suggested during an earlier public input session. The "flyover" will eliminate the need for a traffic signal there.
Effectively, U.S. 501 would become eight lanes of travel instead of four lanes with a center turn lane.
The estimated construction cost is $24 million.
According to Lee Newland, project manager with the city of Lynchburg, it is likely to require 18 to 24 months of roadway construction — not including utility work that will be done in advance of the project.
Current design plans are scheduled to be completed in spring, with advertisement for construction happening in June. Construction is slated to begin in fall 2022.
He said the project is funded through the city, Virginia Department of Transportation and federal money.
Heather Kennedy, public involvement manager with Cella Molnar and Associates, said about 30 people attended the virtual public hearing, and project managers received about half a dozen general inquiries prior to the meeting.
Questions and comments can be submitted through Oct. 24, and more details about the project can be found at lynchburgva.gov/501-221.
There will be another public meeting pre-construction once a contractor has been selected, likely in late summer 2022.