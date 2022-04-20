Mama Crockett's Cider Donuts closing up shop, trucks

Mama Crockett's Cider Donuts will close its doors at 500 5th St. on May 8, which will be the last day of operation for the business.

According to a video created by its owner, Frederick Willis, and posted on social media Tuesday, the brick-and-mortar store plus all food trucks will close due to the owner experiencing burnout.

He said all previously booked catering and prepaid event appointments still will take place, but all future orders will be discontinued. On May 14, he will hold a yard sale selling various items inside the business.

"Basically, my brain is fried and I need a complete and significant break," Willis said in the video. "I've been struggling with mental health issues my entire life. Not a huge deal. But sometimes these things tend to get the better of us. And that's the case here. And it's not something that's just going to go away magically anytime soon."

When he started Mama Crockett's eight years ago, he said, he never wanted to run a business but thought he had a cool idea and could use his skills to make it happen.

"And it did happen. And then it kept happening. And as a team, you know, fast forward six years in 2020, we crushed it with two new trucks hitting the road in North Carolina and two trucks in Virginia and our shop on 5th Street and it was awesome to see our fan base expand to fill like a five-hour-wide surface area," he said.

He said he wanted people to know that the business wasn't forced to shut down and he has made this decision himself.

"And it's not the result of ineptitude or failing on the part of anyone in the company other than myself," he said.

Willis said he hopes to be back in the fall with one truck in operation.

"And we're going to do it like that for a while; you're going to see me when you see me. And that's how it's going to be," he said.

