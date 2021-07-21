Man charged with murder after shooting in Spout Spring

A Spout Spring man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a Wednesday afternoon shooting.

Charles Roosevelt Abbitt Jr., 36, was arrested after deputies with the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about a shooting at about 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Sheriff Donald Simpson.

When they arrived at a residence on the 1400 block of Spring Grove Road in Spout Spring, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the release states. The deputies performed CPR on the man and, despite their efforts and the efforts of rescue workers, the man died at the scene.

Simpson didn’t name the victim, stating he’s withholding the name until the man’s next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (434) 352-8241.

— Rachel Mahoney

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.