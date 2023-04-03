A Glade Hill man died six days after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle crash in Campbell County, according to the Virginia State Police.
William J. Hundley, 45, died Thursday at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, state police said.
Hundley was riding a 1995 Harley-Davidson south on Long Island Road near Peak Place at about 1:35 p.m. March 24 when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail, police said. He was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.