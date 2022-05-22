 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man found shot outside Lynchburg apartment

A Lynchburg man died after he was shot in the head at Shalom Apartments early Sunday morning, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.

At 2:16 a.m., officers responded to 702 Federal St. for a report of a malicious wounding, according to the news release. There, officers found a man outside the apartment complex with a gunshot wound to the head. First responders attempted life-saving measures but Dwight O’Neil Gilmore, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Anyone who may have captured video of the incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

