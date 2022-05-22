Man found shot outside Lynchburg apartment

Ivy Cliff plantation in Forest, founded as Otter Hills in about 1772, possibly consisted of roughly 3,400 acres at its peak – the exact original expanse is uncertain, according to the owners, who are still researching the history of the property – and the plantation originally had an estimated seven to 11 slave cabins. Only one remains standing today.

That remaining cabin made it onto Preservation Virginia’s 2022 most endangered places list.