Man pleads guilty to rash of Lynchburg thefts, car chase out of city

A man who led police on a chase that briefly put several schools on lockdown last year pleaded guilty Monday to a list of property crimes and other charges.
Clifton Lamont Irving, 45, of Arrington, was facing a list of 21 charges from what a prosecutor called a “crime spree” breaking into cars and homes last August and September.
In Lynchburg Circuit Court Monday, he pleaded guilty to burglary, three counts of petit larceny second offense, two counts of grand larceny, two counts of destruction of property, and one count each of larceny of a firearm, unlawfully entering a vehicle, tampering with a vehicle and eluding a police officer.
Some of the break-ins were of cars parked outside of businesses and agencies in different parts of the city during the day, and others were at or outside people’s residences, according to evidence summarized Monday by Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison. From those break-ins, she said Irving stole money, purses and wallets, electronics and a gun.
Having identified Irving and the car he was driving as suspect in the rash of break-ins, officers with the Lynchburg Police Department spotted the car the morning of Sept. 25 and, seeing Irving driving it, started pursuit, according to Harrison and a news release from LPD at the time.
Irving fled and at one point lost police since the chase became unsafe, Harrison said. Officers found him again near the Dearington neighborhood and resumed pursuit. Irving drove out to the middle of Hooper Road in Forest, where Harrison said he abandoned his car and ran.
Several schools in Lynchburg and Forest briefly went on lockdown while officers were chasing him.
Officers used dogs to track him from his car and found some electronics in the area that’d been dumped, she said. They had found Irving and arrested him by 12:28 p.m. that day.
In exchange for his pleas, Harrison dropped eight of Irving’s 21 charges.
He’s still being held in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 14, after other similar charges have processed through Lynchburg General District Court.
