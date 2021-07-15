Man sentenced to 9 years in Lynchburg shooting

A Lynchburg man convicted of malicious wounding and other charges was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison.
Leon Rufus Rose, 47, also was convicted of possessing a firearm as a violent felon and using a firearm in a felony from the April 2019 shooting outside his residence on the 500 block of Norwood Street.
Rose was celebrating his birthday there the night of April 13, where a man named Kenneth Payne had been causing disruptions, according to evidence in the case. Payne and Rose got into an argument, and another man named Dwayne Kendrick pulled Payne away to get in the passenger seat of his car.
Kendrick previously testified that he then saw Rose pointing a gun at the car from his porch and heard shots fired. He didn’t notice a gunshot wound to his shin until he had driven a ways down the street and took himself to the hospital.
Kendrick said he has a scar from the shot but Carlos Hutcherson, Rose’s attorney, said at the sentencing hearing Thursday in Lynchburg Circuit Court that he didn’t suffer any “continuing injuries.”
Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Childress asked for a sentence of more than 10 years for Rose, citing an extensive criminal history that stretches back into the early ‘90s. He pointed out Rose has been convicted of three burglaries, a malicious wounding in 1992 and an unlawful wounding in 2011, among other charges, making for a record of violent convictions for which he’s served a maximum of two years each.
Childress asked for the longer sentence in the interest of public safety, saying “rehabilitation has been exhausted for this defendant.”
Hutcherson pointed out his client had been on good behavior since 2011 and worked hard in the meantime. He asked for eight years of mandatory minimum time as a sentence.
Judge Mike Doucette agreed with Childress in that rehabilitation efforts haven’t worked and imposed a nine-year sentence as a deterrent. Rose will need to be of good behavior for 15 years after his release and will receive credit for time he’s served in jail.