Man sentenced to 9 years in Lynchburg shooting

A Lynchburg man convicted of malicious wounding and other charges was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison.

Leon Rufus Rose, 47, also was convicted of possessing a firearm as a violent felon and using a firearm in a felony from the April 2019 shooting outside his residence on the 500 block of Norwood Street.

Rose was celebrating his birthday there the night of April 13, where a man named Kenneth Payne had been causing disruptions, according to evidence in the case. Payne and Rose got into an argument, and another man named Dwayne Kendrick pulled Payne away to get in the passenger seat of his car.

Kendrick previously testified that he then saw Rose pointing a gun at the car from his porch and heard shots fired. He didn’t notice a gunshot wound to his shin until he had driven a ways down the street and took himself to the hospital.

Kendrick said he has a scar from the shot but Carlos Hutcherson, Rose’s attorney, said at the sentencing hearing Thursday in Lynchburg Circuit Court that he didn’t suffer any “continuing injuries.”