Man shot off of Augusta Street in Lynchburg
Police are investigating after a man was found shot early Monday morning off Augusta Street.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Augusta Street at about 2:06 a.m. Monday to find a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

LPD is asking anyone who might have information on the shooting to call (434) 455-6102, call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, enter an online tip at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app. Anyone who might have security footage from the area around that time is asked to call (434) 455-6065, submit it through Crime Stoppers or the Neighbors portal.

