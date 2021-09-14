Manufacturing facility to open in Bedford

A portion of the former Bunker Hill Foods plant in Bedford County will become the new home of WexcoUSA, a company that produces bimetallic cylinders for the plastics, pharmaceutical and food industries, among others.
The company plans to hire at least 20 people as operations begin over the next few years, according to a news release from the Bedford County Office of Economic Development and Calvin Lundeen, owner of WexcoUSA and former vice president of engineering at the now-dissolved Lynchburg-based company Wexco.
Most of the initial positions will be machinists with an average annual salary of $45,000, according to the news release.
When Wexco closed in 2020 after operating in Lynchburg since 1974, Lundeen purchased the intellectual property and several pieces of equipment from the company.
After scouting out multiple states for potential sites WexcoUSA could operate from, Lundeen chose to lease part of the former Bunker Hill Foods plant at 3678 Moneta Road in Bedford, a place close to home.
“We are very happy that WexcoUSA has chosen Bedford County for their successful manufacturing operation”, said Jim Messier, EDA Chairman, in the news release. “The EDA is excited to help Mr. Lundeen as he repurposes the plant in the Bunker Hill community. His decision to come to Bedford reinforces our commitment to make the Bedford area a perfect place to grow business.”