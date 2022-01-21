Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area (copy)

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Jan. 21

Coyote West at The Clubhouse, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Coyote West is a '90’s-2010’s Country Rock cover band with just a touch of Classic Rock. Coyote West band members are: Calvin Gibson, guitar, vocals; Thomas Marple, drums; Roy Vest, bass guitar. There’s a $10 cover charge after 7 p.m.

Enchanted Trail: Our Fairy Good Friends, 11 a.m. to 4:10 p.m., at the Timbrook Library at 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. The mischievous gnomes are back with even more of their magical fairy friends! Walk the trails behind Timbrook Library as you read a story about this gaggle of silly characters. Complete a scavenger hunt along the way, and keep your eyes peeled for gnome homes and fairy doors. This event is free, but pre-registration is required through Eventbrite. Dress appropriately to be outside for about half an hour and wear sensible shoes.

Beginning Wheel Throwing, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts in Bedford. Wheel throwing class for beginner/novice to intermediate for ages 16 and older. The class provides hands-on wheel throwing instruction in small group class size with a 3 to 1 student-teacher ratio. Beginners will receive an introduction to throwing techniques: centering clay, forming cylinders, bowls and plate forms. For those more comfortable behind the wheel, classes can be tailored to more complex forms: teapots, pitchers, covered jars, etc. For more information, visit members.bowercenter.org/classes/Details/beginning-wheel-throwing-500781

Jan. 22

Academy Animation Festival, noon to 4:30 p.m. Join the Academy in Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Fletcher Studios for the Animation Festival in the Historic Academy Theatre. Activities in the lobby include photos with classical characters, Betty Boop/Popeye-inspired temporary body art, and make your own flipbook. Enjoy classic Fletcher Studios cartoons in the theater. Concessions will be sold. Tickets to this event are free but must be reserved at academycenter.org. Tickets are limited to the first 600 patrons. Film features: "Popeye the Sailor vs Sinbad the Sailor," "Betty Boop Poor Cinderella," "Superman vs the Mechanical Monster," "Who Framed Roger Rabbit."

Heritage Invitational, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage High School at 3101 Wards Ferry Road in Lynchburg.

GODSPELL auditions, 5 to 10 p.m. at the Commerce Street Theater at 1022 Commerce St., Lynchburg.

Salsa Night at Three Roads Brewing, 7 to 10 p.m. at 1300 Court St., Lynchburg. Cover charge is $10 per person or $5 with a current student ID. Lesson begins at 7 p.m. with social dancing beginning at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsalsa.com or email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com. No partner is required to attend. Recommended attire is dressy casual. Flip flops are not recommended.

Every Day is Halloween!, 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Dish, 1120 Main St., Lynchburg. The Lynchburg Gothic League presents: "Every Day is Halloween" featuring, DJ Death Flower (Nina) and DJ Undertaker (Patrick) playing Dark Wave, early Punk, 80's New Wave/Synth-Pop, old school Goth, and Industrial music. Black and "spooky" attire is encouraged. Admission is $2 to $3 at the door, and a donation to the DJs is appreciated.

Adult Sip and Skate, 10 p.m. at FunQuest at 327 Graves Mill Road. 21 and older only. Enjoy the new color cloud experience along with beer and wine. Skating is not required but everyone must pay to enter. ID required.

Jan. 23

Lynchburg Bridal Expo, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Virginian Hotel on Church Street in Lynchburg. Brides and their guests can visit with more than 50 of the area's best wedding professionals, sample amazing food and cakes and enter to win some of the fabulous door prizes. Brides who register to attend will receive free admission. Guests are $10.

Jan. 24

Dream Big Book Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Week kickoff, 3 p.m. in the West Room in the Drysdale Student Center on campus at the University of Lynchburg. Listen to students, faculty and staff recite some of Dr. King's most memorable speeches. The book drive will collect new and gently used books for the Jubilee Family Development Center through the end of February. Books for the drive can be dropped off at the Flynn Multicultural Center, Knight-Capron Library or the Wilmer Writing Center.

Jan. 25

River Ridge Mall Walker's Club, 9 a.m. The River Ridge Walkers Club is a free opportunity for guests who walk the mall to gather once per month for community, coffee, and health and wellness activities. The club meets the last Tuesday of each month in center court, near the grand fireplace. Free coffee and a free water bottle from Dick's Sporting Goods when you fill out the membership form. One lap around the mall equals about one mile.

Jan. 26

6th Street Sessions, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Academy Center of the Arts on Main Street in Lynchburg. The 6th Street Sessions are a collaborative effort to highlight the rich heritage of jazz music in the Greater Lynchburg community. Each session, this one featuring composer Duke Ellington, will feature a set of music written by a specific composer along with a brief talk-back about the history of their work and life. Each event will end with a jazz jam open to audience participants.

“King: A Filmed Record ... Montgomery to Memphis,” 7 p.m. at the Hall Campus Center Memorial Ballroom at the University of Lynchburg. Originally shown as a limited release in 1970, the documentary gives a firsthand look into King’s civil rights work using contextualized newsreel footage.

Jan. 27

River Ridge Kid's Club, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., at River Ridge mall in Lynchburg. This month's Kids Club activity is a Weather DIY Rain Gauge. Children can build their own rain gauge and become a meteorologist while discovering all about weather. River Ridge Kids Club with Amazement Square is a free, fun, and educational children's program for ages 3 to 5 and is held the last Thursday of each month at the Center Court neat the grand fireplace.

Jan. 28

Friday Night Salsa at Mission House Coffee, 8 to 11 p.m. at 722 Commerce St., Lynchburg. The cover charge is $10 per person, or $5 with a current student ID. Lessons begin at 8 p.m., with social dancing starting at 9 p.m. No partner is required. The recommended attire is dressy casual, but flip flops are not recommended. For more information, contact www.lynchburgsalsa.com, or email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com.

CVABC Coffee Talk at Mission House Coffee, 8 a.m. at 722 Commerce St. The Central Virginia Business Coalition's networking begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 10 a.m. Drop by and mingle, grab some great coffee and make some new connections.

Olaf’s Winter Wonderland, 5 p.m. at FunQuest Family Entertainment Center at 327 Graves Mill Road. Come for a Frozen event with hot chocolate, cookies and a snowball fight with Olaf.

Bottom of the Barrell at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 8 to 11:30 p.m. 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Jerry Wimmer welcomes “Bottom of the Barrell”. Jerry Parris, Terry Hannahbass, Tom Howell and brother, Daniel Wimmer. Tickets are $10 at the door after 7 p.m.

Unity March, 3 p.m. beginning at the Snidow Chapel and will end at the Victory Bell Tower on the University of Lynchburg campus.

Jan. 29

Mended Fences at The Clubhouse, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse at 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Mended Fences is a local band that plays country, rock, pop, R&B, dance and top 40 hits.

Princess Meet & Greet Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at River Ridge mall center court. Get dressed in your crown and ballgown for a meet and greet with princesses Elsa, Mulan, Cinderella and Snow White, complete with a photo booth, crafts and more.

Feb. 3 - 6

The Crucible, performances at 7 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Brookville High School. The story focuses upon a young farmer, his wife and a young servant-girl who maliciously causes the wife’s arrest for witchcraft. The farmer brings the girl to court to admit the lie — and it is here the monstrous course of bigotry and deceit is terrifyingly depicted. The farmer, instead of saving his wife, finds himself also accused of witchcraft and ultimately condemned with a host of others.

Good Good Trouble on Bad Bad Island, performances at 7 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at Jefferson Forest High School auditorium. When a package bound for Good Good Island is mistakenly delivered to Bad Bad Island, the Bad Bads find something frighteningly horrible inside: a little girl named Rosa! Unable to choose between throwing her into a volcano or tossing her into the sea, the creatures of the island finally agree their ruler, The Idol, should decide. He challenges Rosa with a series of impossible tasks — but what happens when she starts doing the impossible? This wildly inventive adventure shows that sometimes family and goodness can be found in the most unlikely of places.

Feb. 4

Dance Theatre of Harlem, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution with a professional touring company, a leading studio school, and a national and international education and community outreach program. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times). Tickets range in price from $10 plus taxes and fees to $100 plus taxes and fees. For more information, contact the Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

Christian Q. @Hot Shots, 7 p.m. 13360 Booker T Washington Highway, Moneta. Christian Quesenberry, local SML singer/songwriter is returning to the Hot Shots stage, covering a variety of genres and music styles.

The Jared Stout Band @ The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The Jared Stout Band is an alt-country band based out of southwestern Virginia. Formed in 2018, they became an area favorite winning the 2020 Rockn to Lockn competition. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, visit www.thejaredstoutband.com.

Will Hagan and Albert Cano Smit will play Stravinsky, Beethoven, Schubert & Kreisler, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sydnor Performance Hall at the University of Lynchburg. Tickets are available at lynchburgtickets.com.

Oceanic, Take Lead, & Rachel Honza, 8 to 11 p.m. at RiverView Vinyl, 901 Jefferson St., Lynchburg. On the first stop of their 2022 East Coast tour, indie-pop band Oceanic returns to their hometown with the alt-rock group, Take Lead and local indie-pop legend, Rachel Honza. All three of these artists have newly released music to debut, live energy to spend and possibly some unreleased material to show Lynchburg.

Feb. 5

For Those About To Rock and Get Trick'd @The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. For Those About to Rock is a Virginia-based AC/DC tribute playing all the hits, concert favorites, and enough deep cuts to keep even the biggest fan happy. Tickets are $10 at the door, starting at 7 p.m. Get Trick’d is a Tribute to Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s, Cheap Trick.

Day of Play, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Downtown YMCA on Church Street. Day of Play is for children in grades kindergarten through 8th grade. Children are asked to bring swimwear, comfortable clothing and running shoes. There will be a giveaway and raffle, and a meal will be provided. Transportation is available and registration is required at ymcacva.org.

Sweetheart Mart, 9 a.m. to noon, Second Stage | Amherst, 194 2nd St., Amherst. Jewelry, crafts, treats and more! Local artisans, crafters, growers and other local vendors will be showcasing their products, all made or grown in the Amherst area.

Fur-Ever Valentine Adoption Event/Rabies Clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1307 Falling Creek Road, Bedford. Animals will be available for adoption along with an $8 rabies clinic. Lunch is available for purchase along with baked goodies, Darlene’s famous dog treats and more. Rabies clinic at the shelter will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Under the Oaks at Evergreen Lavender Farm, 6 p.m. at 7169 Old Evergreen Road, Appomattox. Ultrafaux is a Baltimore-based trio led by guitarist/composer Michael Joseph Harris. They perform original acoustic music with Romani, Manouche, swing, funk, blues and musette influences. The band is an acoustic powerhouse of dazzling leads and rich gypsy-inspired melodies. Seating is limited. Email elfrecords90@gmail.com to reserve seats. Tickets are $15.

Feb. 9

“How Everyone, Including White People, Can Take Responsibility and be Anti-Racist” with Brian Sorge, 3 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg. The talk is part of the University's “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside any campus building. For more information, email the Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@lynchburg.edu.

Feb. 11-27

A Midsummer Night's Dream at La Vida Coffee + Market, 2704 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg. 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11 to 13, 18 to 20 and 25 to 27. James River Theatre will bring to life William Shakespeare’s classic, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream."

Feb. 12

Love and the LSO, 6 p.m. at the Virginian Hotel. The Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will perform in the ballroom of the ballroom of downtown Lynchburg’s historic Virginian Hotel. Enjoy a special 3-course dinner, music and dancing. Renee Ruth will be the special guest vocalist. Tickets are $125 per person, and only 150 tickets will be sold. Call (434) 845-6604 or email tickets@lynchburgsymphony.org to reserve tickets.

Big Game 5K Run/Walk, 10 a.m. at Percival's Island Natural Area and Blackwater Creek Bikeway. Start your “new” year off with some extra motivation to stay fit and support one of Lynchburg’s most dynamic non-profits. Formerly the Resolution Run, this year's theme is "The Big Game"

Feb. 13

Beatles Rewind, 4 p.m. on the main stage in the Historic Academy Theatre in Lynchburg. The Jefferson Choral Society, the area's oldest and largest adult choir, will present its winter concert, playing such favorites as "Twist and Shout," "Let It Be," "Yesterday" and more, accompanied by a small rock band. Visit academycenter.org or call (434) 846-8499 to purchase tickets.

Feb. 14

Jefferson Choral Society's Open Rehearsal, 7 to 9 p.m. in the sanctuary of Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg. Prospective singers high school age and older with experience in choral music are invited to attend the open rehearsal and then schedule private auditions with Music Director Aaron Garber. Email jcsmusiclibrary@gmail.com if you plan to attend. Interested individuals should park behind the church and enter through the back doors under the portico and follow signs to the sanctuary. Visit www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org for additional information about the choral society.

Feb. 16

Health Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the YMCA | Lynchburg. For more information, contact Leanne Washburn, Healthy Living director, at leannewashburn@ymcacva.org.

“Implicit Bias and Microaggressions Taking Place on Campus” with Dr. Tammy Hodo, 3 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg. The talk is part of the University's “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside any campus building. For more information, email the Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@lynchburg.edu.

Feb. 25

The King's Singers Concert, 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Lynchburg, 1215 VES Road. The King’s Singers are a world-renowned Grammy and Emmy award-winning British a cappella group featuring six male vocalists who are known for their technique, skill and versatility offering a dynamic range of musical pieces. This concert, entitled Songbirds, is part of the First Pres Presents Fine Arts Series. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online at www.fpcly.org or by calling the church office at (434) 384-6231.

Feb. 25 - 27

The Wizard of Oz, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at Heritage High School's auditorium in Lynchburg. This beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has entertained audiences for generations. Based on the classic motion picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros. Masks must be worn at all times in the building. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/wizardofoz.

Feb. 25

Friday Night Salsa at Mission House, 8 to 11 p.m. at 722 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Cover charge is $10 per person or $5 with a current student ID. Lesson begins at 8 p.m. with social dancing beginning at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsalsa.com or email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com. No partner is required to attend. Recommended attire is dressy casual. Flip flops are not recommended.

Feb. 23

“Two Steps Forward and Three Steps Back: Examining the Relationship between Racism and Generational Trauma” with Dr. Brenda Lee, 6:30 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg. The talk is part of the University's “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside any campus building. For more information, email the Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@lynchburg.edu.

Feb. 24

“History as Power: Racial Reconciliation and Restorative Justice through Storytelling” at 7:30 p.m. in the Hall Campus Center Memorial Ballroom at the University of Lynchburg. Historic interpreter and advocate Cheyney McKnight and historian Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz will share their expertise. The talk is part of the University's “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside any campus building. For more information, email the Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@lynchburg.edu.

Feb. 26

Art Heist & Murder Mystery at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford. 7 to 10 p.m., Art Heist & Murder Mystery is an interactive murder mystery event where you play a character, solve clues and interrogate all of the suspects. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $75 per person/ $140 per couple and include the game, food and beverages. For more information, visit bowercenterforthearts.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/OpRyNeYr

Masters of Illusion® – The 2022 Live Tour, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Dj Break-Fast Reggae & BLACK LIGHT Paint night, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. DJ Break-Fast plays old school reggae hits along with current favorites. The Arthouse gallery will be under black-lights for paint night using fluorescent paints on canvases. Tickets cost $3 and include a small canvas for painting. The money raised by the event will benefit the Lynchburg City School's music program.

March 4

The Guns N’ Roses Tribute Experience NIGHTRAIN & The Bogeys, 8 to 11:30 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Nightrain, The Guns N’ Roses Experience pays tribute to one of the most iconic bands in history. Nightrain plays each song from the Appetite For Destruction album and all the hits and most requested songs from the entire Guns N’ Roses discography. For more information, visit www.nightrainrocks.com. The Bogeys are a classic rock band playing the best rock music of the '70’s and '80’s. Music includes Rolling Stones, Bad Company, BTO, Tom Petty, Eagles, etc. Cover charge is $10 at the door after 7 p.m.

Drum Tao, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Drum Tao showcases the world’s foremost male and female performers in Japanese taiko drumming. Hailed for its fiery and athletic drumming routines, the group performs with impeccable syncopation on a wide assortment of drums, spanning handheld snare drums to Odaiko drums that can weigh up to three tons. Tickets range in cost form $15 to $60. For more information, visit academycenter.org/health-safety-guidelines/.

March 5

King of the Mountain, 11:30 a.m. at Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre in Lynchburg. The King of The Mountain course is a single-track, one-mile course straight up Liberty Mountain. The race will start at Snowflex following Falwell Road, and the finish will be located at the very top of Snowflex, featuring 1,000 feet of elevation change.

March 10-April 10

Wolfbane presents Xanadu, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 197 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox. Follow the journey of Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time — the first roller disco! When Kira falls into forbidden love with Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation. The musical run for five weekends, every Thursday through Sunday. For Saturday and Sunday matinees, the doors open at 2 p.m. and curtain is at 3 p.m. Evening performances are held Thursdays through Saturdays, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. For more details, visit http://www.wolfbane.org/xanadu. March 12 Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop and rock. $10 cover charge at the door. March 19 CASA Blanca Gala, 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Virginian Hotel in downtown Lynchburg. Join an enchanting evening of philanthropy at the historic Virginian Hotel. Tickets include a plated dinner, silent auction, music and keynote speaker Ashley Rhodes-Courter, motivational speaker and New York Times bestselling author. Attire is black-tie optional. The funds raised will help CASA provide advocacy for almost 300 children who were victims of abuse of neglect. March 31 Buddy Guy, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. It only takes one listen to Buddy Guy’s latest album: The Blues Is Alive and Well, the eighteenth studio album of the greatest monument of blues still alive, Buddy Guy, to realize the album title is absolutely true. This show will be a new opportunity to admire Buddy Guy’s incredible talents as a performer. And if being a blues musician is about always maintaining a certain dialogue with the past, Colin James, singer, and Canadian musician, also will prove to the audience this style of music still is firmly in the present. Tickets range in price from $14 to $107. For more information, call the box office at (434) 846-8499. April 1 - 9 Mary Poppins, at E.C. Glass High School. Glass Theatre's 40th Anniversary Season continues with Mary Poppins. Performances are April 1 and 2 at 7 p.m., April 3 at 3 p.m., April 8 and 9 at 7 p.m., and April 9 at 2 p.m. in the E.C. Glass auditorium. The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises "Anything can happen if you let it." Masks are required for all performances. April 9 The Beautiful Blue Ridge, at 7:30 p.m. at Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg. Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the region’s natural beauty in a concert that features spectacular artwork, synchronized to music inspired by nature. In collaboration with the Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College and Blue Ridge Photographic Arts Society, artwork and photography will be projected on the big screen behind the orchestra as the musicians perform Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with Concertmaster Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk, Copland’s Appalachian Spring and Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst. April 23

Bedford Cares Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 Sweeney Circle, Forest. Bedford Cares, a nonprofit that supports the humane control of feral car populations and conducts a Trap Neuter and Return program for feral cat colonies, will hold a vendor and craft fair. The event also will include a 50/50 raffle, as well as the sale of breakfast sandwiches, coffee, pizza, nachos, baked goods and assorted beverages.

Aug. 6

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop and rock. $10 cover charge at the door.

Oct. 8

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop and rock. $10 cover charge at the door.

Nov. 5

Mended Fences at The Clubhouse, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse at 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Mended Fences is a local band that plays country, rock, pop, R&B, dance and top 40 hits.