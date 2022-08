Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area (copy)

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Aug. 25

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

The Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, at 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant at 9789 Richmond Highway Lynchburg. The meeting is open to the public. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or email www.releeconservation.com.

LSO Big Band Outdoor Concert, 7 p.m. outside Schewel Hall at the University of Lynchburg. Attendees will be treated to a fun and lively evening listening to the LSO Big Band, under the direction of Maestro David Glover, along with individually packed hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Dress is casual, with tables and chairs provided. Tickets are $75 each or $150 per couple. Special reserved tables are $500 and seat up to six. Purchase your tickets by calling the LSO office at 434-845-6604 or email info@lynchburgsymphony.org

Satisfaction: International Rolling Stones Tribute Show + Travis Reigh, 7 to 10:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill, on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg. “Satisfaction/The International Rolling Stones Show" is the international touring tribute show. The first 50 tickets cost $13, before the price increases to $10. At the door after 7 p.m., the cost is $25. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Travis Reigh preforms at 7 p.m. with Satisfaction taking the stage at 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 26-27

Blackwater Music Festival, 5 to 10 p.m. at 1100 Jefferson St, Lynchburg. This time, get ready for Blackwater Music Festival 2022, a two-day music festival at Riverfront Park. Featuring local, regional, and international country music artists from around the globe, this festival highlights the deepest roots of the city of the Seven Hills. Headlined by Parmalee on Friday night and Hunter Hayes on Saturday, August 26th and 27th are sure to leave you dancing on Jefferson Street all weekend long.The Academy is only selling 2-day weekend passes + 2-day VIP weekend passes to Blackwater Music Festival. General Admission Weekend Pass: $80 plus taxes and fees; VIP Weekend Pass: $250 plus taxes and fees. Children under 12 get in free.

Aug. 26

Enchanted Trail: The Velveteen Rabbit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Timbrook Library, Campbell County Public Library System, 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. Come to the woods for a retelling of the story of "The Velveteen Rabbit." A lost rabbit toy is tossed aside and forgotten about. One day, the little boy rediscovers the old gift, and the velveteen rabbit becomes his favorite toy. This event is free, but pre-registration is required through Eventbrite. Be sure to dress appropriately to be outside for about half an hour and sensible shoes are a must. The Enchanted Trails are geared towards preschool and elementary aged kids, and the whole family is welcome.

TGIF at Avoca Museum, 6 to 9 p.m. 1514 Main Street, Altavista. Say No More will finish up the 2022 TGIF Summer Series sponsored by the Altavista Chamber of Commerce. Join us for all decades of Rock n Roll!

One Take Band rocks The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, in Lynchburg. One Take is a group made up of four musicians from the Lynchburg/Roanoke region with over 30 years of stage experience. One Take covers Classic rock, Country, Motown, etc. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.

Every Day is Halloween, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., at Three Roads Brewing, 1100 Jefferson St, Lynchburg. "Every Day is Halloween" featuring special guest DJ Los (Carlos), DJ Death Flower (Nina) and DJ Undertaker (Patrick) playing the finest dark tracks. 'EIH' is a monthly alternative music and dance night featuring: current Dark Wave, early Punk, 80's New Wave/Synth-Pop, old school Goth, and Industrial music. Black and spooky attire is encouraged. Minimal door charge of $2 or $3, and a donation to the DJs/band would be appreciated.

Aug. 27

Lynchburg's Life-Giving Medicinal Herbs, 10 a.m. at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Horticulturalist and Old City Cemetery volunteer Whittney Chauta leads a hands-on tour of the Pest House’s medicinal herb garden and describes how these important plants saved many soldiers’ lives despite the brutal medical conditions imposed by the Civil War.

Be Bold Bee Fest, 11 a.m., Bold Rock Hard Cider, 1020 Rockfish Valley Highway, Nellysford. Debuting the cidery's newest innovation brew, BR’s Honey Cider, plus honey-inspired cocktails, a special honey feature menu, live music (Hunter Overstreet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Mercy Creek, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.), and games and activities.

Touch-A-Truck Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 201 Old Court House Rd, Appomattox. A touch a truck event provides attendees of all ages the opportunity to explore and interact with incredible vehicles. This event allows local businesses to showcase unique vehicles from their fleets. While attending this event, individuals will have the chance to TOUCH-A-TRUCK and take plenty of pictures! Admission is $5 per person and proceeds from this event benefit the 50th Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival.

Sunshine Daydream 50th Anniversary @ 3 Roads Brewing, noon to 11:30 p.m., 1300 Court St., Lynchburg. On Aug. 27, 1972, the Grateful Dead played one of their most beloved live shows in Veneta, Oregon — affectionately known as the “Sunshine Daydream” show. Fifty years later, Bigfoot County will pay tribute to this legendary show by playing it in its entirety. 3 Roads Brewing will transform into Shakedown Street for the day as they also celebrate their one year anniversary at their Lynchburg location. The show is free.

John Lynch Birthday Block Party, 3 to 8 p.m. at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5810 Fort Ave. Lynchburg. Join the celebration of the founder of Lynchburg's Birthday. There will be food trucks, games, tours of the Meeting House and live music featuring Lily Stargazer Band. Bring your lawn chair and friends.

Crooner Gus Miller and Guitarist Vince Lewis, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage Amherst, at 190 2nd Street, Amherst.

Mended Fences, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg. Cover is $10 after 7 p.m.

Aug. 29

Amherst Baines Presents Game Night, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 190 2nd Street, Amherst. Full espresso bar available, and dinner and dessert items will be sold. Bring your own games.

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Aug. 30

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1021 Main St, Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month. August's meeting will be at Champion Brewing Company, next to Benny Scarpetta's Pizza. The August book selection is "Young Mungo" by Douglas Stuart. Copies are available by contacting the library branch manger at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Aug. 31

Lynchburg Night Market, 5 to 9 p.m. Lynchburg Community Market. Join us for a Night celebrating all things Local. The Night Market offers an evening to celebrate everything great Lynchburg has to offer.

Free Movie Night — The Goonies, 7:50 p.m. at the Central Virginia Community College campus. Open to the public, students and alumni. Register at: http://ow.ly/ngfQ50JQzmn.

Sept. 1

The Market at Second Stage, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 194 Second St, Amherst. Come for the farmers market on Thursdays, offering SNAP/EBT matching, so double your money by purchasing fresh, local produce.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Sept. 2

Ready to Rock Karaoke, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

The Incredibles - Movies in the Park, 8 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg. Movies in the Park is back this summer at Riverfront Park. We’re thrilled to team up with Nomad Movies to continue this exciting tradition in Downtown Lynchburg. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join your community for this fun and free event. Refreshments will be available for purchase thanks to Nomad Coffee Co. and other local vendors.

Sept. 2 - 17

Arsenic and Old Lace, presented by Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce Street, historic downtown Lynchburg. Show dates are Sept. 2, 3, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performance on Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. Writer and notorious marriage detractor Mortimer Brewster falls for girl-next-door Elaine Harper, and they tie the knot on Halloween. When the newlyweds return to their respective family homes to deliver the news, Brewster finds a corpse hidden in a window seat. With his eccentric aunts, disturbed uncle, and homicidal brother, he starts to realize that his family is even crazier than he thought. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.CommerceStreetTheater.org or call the theater at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message for your call to be returned.

Sept. 3

Country Fair & Gathering, 10 a.m. at Sedalia Center. For more information or tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

11th Annual Labor Day Wine & Music Fest, noon to 6 p.m., at Rebec Vineyards, 2229 N. Amherst Hwy, Amherst. Tickets are $10 to $20 and are available through www.eventbrite.com. Start the Labor Day weekend with live music, wine tastings, food, art and more.

Starry Night, 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill in Brookneal. Join Crewe Astronomy Club for a free night of star gazing. Email info@redhill.org to register.

Sept. 4

Outdoor Movie Night, 8 to 10 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, at 1709 Church St. Appomattox, on the lawn behind the Ministry Center. The movie night will feature "Sing 2." The night will include an outdoor movie on a large screen with quality sound. Participants are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the movie. Popcorn will be served, and the event is free.

Sept. 8

The Market at Second Stage, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 194 Second St, Amherst. Come for the farmers market on Thursdays, offering SNAP/EBT matching, so double your money by purchasing fresh, local produce.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Sept. 9

Bottom of the Barrel at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m., at the The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill on Timberlake Road, in Lynchburg. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., and showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door after 7 p.m.

Sept. 10

3rd Annual Open Farm Days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Lottie J Farm, 4787 Patterson Mill Rd, Bedford. Come oput for the 3rd Annual Open Farm Days, featuring alpacas, goats, pigs, miniature donkeys and chickens. Check out the brand new Play Barn with swings, rope tunnel, corn pit, mini hay pyramid, small slide and 40 foot tube slide that takes you into the pumpkin patch. The Happy Hen will be there with delicious homemade pastries and some lunchtime favorites. Admission is $5 per person, ages 3 and under are free.

43rd annual Day in the Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miller Park in Lynchburg. Day in the Park is a free family fun day that brings interactive fun for children to ride, explore, and learn. Welcoming crowds from the greater Lynchburg area for decades, Day in the Park aims to create a sense of community and provide safe, fun activities for children and their families. Day in the Park will offer face painting, inflatables/bounce houses, a petting zoo, and pony rides. Performances include: Wild Pickle Press, Lynchburg City Strings, the Sweet Briar College Sweet Tones, the Red Shoes Dance Company, and Kuumba Dance Ensemble. Day in the Park is free to the community and is RAIN or SHINE. For more information please visit http://www.jrleaguelynchburg.org/.

Avoca Museums Annual Harvest Festival, noon to 6 p.m. at the Avoca Museums & Historical Society in Altavista. Tickets sold at www.avocamuseum.org/harvest-festival or at Miller's Jewelry. Early bird tickets are $25, and $30 at the door. Non-wine tasting tickets cost $15, and children ages 6-12 cost $5, and kids 5 and under get in free. There will be music, food trucks, baked goods, wine, beer, cider, Artesian crafts, a designated children's area with a petting zoo, bouncy house and face painting.

Sept. 12

Jefferson Choral Society to Hold Open Rehearsal, 7 to 9 p.m. in the sanctuary of Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg. The Jefferson Choral Society, Central Virginia's oldest and largest adult choir, will hold the first rehearsal for its 2022-2023 season. Prospective singers high school age and up with experience in choral music are invited to attend this open rehearsal and then schedule private auditions with Music Director Aaron Garber. Please email jcsmusiclibrary@gmail.com if you plan to attend. Interested individuals should park behind the church and enter through the back doors under the portico and follow signs to the sanctuary. Visit www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org for additional information about the choral society.

Sept. 13

Align Before 9 Networking at ElectricCoArt, 8 a.m. at the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. Join us before work for an hour of fun, food & fellowship with Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce members! Registration for this event is not required. Call (540) 586-9401 ext. 103 with any questions.

Sept. 14

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Sept. 15

The Market at Second Stage, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 194 Second St, Amherst. Come for the farmers market on Thursdays, offering SNAP/EBT matching, so double your money by purchasing fresh, local produce.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Sept. 16

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

Michelle Motley, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

Sept. 17

Lynchburg Beer, Wine & Cider Festival, noon to 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium. Sampling Admission is $25 advance, $30 gate at the gate. Non-Drinking Ticket are $15 at the gate.

Opening Day at Layman Family Farms, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1815 Mountain View Church Road, Blue Ridge. Navigate your way through a 10-acre corn maze, pick the perfect pumpkins, and enjoy many activities.

Sept. 18

BBQ, Banjos, Beer, 4 to 6 p.m. at The Miller-Claytor House, 2200 Miller Claytor Lane, Lynchburg. The event is a fundraiser for the Lynchburg Historical Foundation.

Sept. 19

2022 Lynchburg City Council Candidate Townhall, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance at 300 Lucado Place, Lynchburg. Join us for the 2022 Lynchburg City Council Candidate Townhall. This is your chance to meet this year's candidates and get to know where they stand on the issues and connect with the business community. For more information, visit business.lynchburgregion.org and search events. This event is free for Alliance members and the public, but registration is requested.