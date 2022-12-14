Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area (copy)

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Dec. 15

Trees of Hope, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center, 1701 Thomson Drive, Lynchburg. Proceeds from the Trees of Hope event will directly benefit patients of the Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center by raising funds for the Cancer Care Fund. Participate by becoming a sponsor or decorating and donating a Christmas tree, wreath, or table centerpiece. The participation form must be submitted by Nov. 15. Set up day for participants is Nov. 21, with pickup Dec. 15 and 16. For more information or questions, please contact Molleigh Creammer at molleigh.creammer@centrahealth.com or (434) 200-6093.

Through Dec. 16

Holiday Candlelight Tours, at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. At 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. the evenings of Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 15 and 16. Step into Christmas past and experience the villa by candlelight while your guide shares true stories gathered from Jefferson’s letters and diaries, about the ways the Jefferson family and their enslaved workers spent the holidays. Find out what foods they may have enjoyed at their holiday meals and how they were prepared. The tour is followed by hot cider and cookies in the Museum Shop where attendees can take advantage of a 10% discount. Holiday Candlelight Tours are sponsored in part by Progress Printing Plus. Admission is $25 per person. Reservations are required.

Through Dec. 17

The Twelve Dates of Christmas, 7 p.m. at Randolph College's Wimberly Hall. Don’t miss this hilarious and heartwarming story of holiday dating disasters and delights. Presented by Endstation Theatre Company. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. with live holiday music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$45: The 14th is a “pay what you will” special performance. For tickets and information visit endstationtheatre.org.

Dec. 14

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Christmas Food Box Packing Night, 7 p.m. at the Compassion Church of the Nazarene. Come help pack 1,000 Christmas food boxes for distribution. No need to reserve your spot to help, just show up at 1737 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg.

Dec. 16 to 18

A Christmas Party, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Ploughcroft Tea Room. Event by Little Dinner Theater Players. Tickets are available at: little-dinner-theater-players.square.site. Proceeds benefit Miriam's House.

Dec. 17

Mistletoe Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market. Come every Saturday until Christmas to celebrate all things jolly with vendors featuring a selection of seasonal produce, baked goods, local greenery, and more. Horse-drawn carriage rides available at $3 per person starting at 10 a.m.

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the Academy Center of the Arts' Academy in Motion. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

Christmas at the Orchard, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Drumheller's Orchard, 1130 Drumheller Orchard Lane, Lovingston. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or hot cider with a warm apple cider donut, while listening to a story told by Santa Claus himself. Be careful though, don’t let the Grinch steal your treats from you! Kids can have fun making a Christmas craft, and vendors will be present for some holiday shopping.

Holiday Candlelight Wine Dinners, 6 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Experience the magic of Christmas past at a seated holiday dinner in Thomas Jefferson’s villa. Join Mr. Jefferson, as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, to celebrate the season with a multicourse dinner with wine pairings catered by Purple Door Catering. Following dinner Mr. Jefferson will regale his guests with stories about the holiday traditions popular during his time. Must be 21 and over. Tickets for the Holiday Candlelight Wine Dinner are $200 per person or $350 per couple. The menus, which vary each evening, are listed online. Reservations are required, and will be cut off a week before the dinner due to catering considerations. For more information about events at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, visit poplarforest.org or call the Museum Shop at (434) 534-8120.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. BellaDonna Laurabella Owens is an established blues and jazz performer, composer and educator. Donna Kay is a jazz singer, composer and preservationist. With Andy Aeschbacher, bass and Worth Proffitt, drums.

Shadows of the 60s: A Holiday Tribute to Motown, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Shadows of the 60s pays tribute to the tremendous legacy of Motown’s Super Groups, and salutes the legendary male + female stars of Motown such as The Supremes, Marvelettes, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Mary Wells, Stevie Wonder, Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and more. Tickets range from $24 to $58. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Riverside Runners Jingle Bell Fun Run, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Riverside Runners. With jingle bells on our shoes we'll spread some holiday cheer along Rivermont Avenue. This festive holiday tradition is open to all. Those on Santa's "good" list might even win a door prize. Cookies and hot chocolate served afterward. Run or walk up to five miles. All are welcome. No registration required. The event is free.

Dec. 18

Christmas Festival of Lessons and Carols, 5 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 205 Elmwood Avenue, Lynchburg. Carols old and new will be sung by St. John’s Choir and Cantate Children’s and Youth Choir. Works by Bédard, Willcocks, Nixon, Rutter, Whitbourn, and others will be featured. An offering will be taken.

Dec. 19

Pet Photos with Santa, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at River Ridge mall. Pet Photos with Santa each Monday at the West Court near GNC, Sunglass Hut & Kay Jewelers.

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

Dec. 21

Christmas Wednesday Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market, 1219 Main Street. Last chance to stock up on favorite local treats before Christmas. There will be a selection of farmers and producers with fresh baked breads, desserts, meats, and anything else you need to add to your holiday dinner spread.

Dec. 22

Christmas Camp with Misfitz Art Camp Crew, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 194 Second Street, Amherst. The camp features crafts, art, games and snacks for ages 5 to 10 years old. The cost is $40 per student. Sign up in advance at bit.ly/sschristmascamp

Dec. 23

Christmas Open House Celebration, 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 715 Lynchburg Moose Lodge, 2307 Lakeside Dr.

Dec. 27

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Dec. 28

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Jan. 10

Protect Yourself Against Scams and Fraud, 7 p.m. at the New London Ruritan Club, 12411 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike in Forest.

Jan. 14

Nightcaps Workshops, 4 p.m. at at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Nightcaps is a new musical drama by Brooke Vandervelde and Richard Rose, presented by AGAR in collaboration with Second Stage | Amherst. Community members are invited to participate in workshops as stage crew, singers, and musicians. Each workshop will culminate at 4 p.m. in a short performance and talkback, free and open to the public. Some mature themes. For information, contact Brooke at Rivula@gmail.com.

Jan. 16

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

Jan. 25

American Red Cross - Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

Jan. 26 to 28

Grappling Dark Arts Camp with Marvin Castelle, Renaissance Academy of Martial Arts, 1209 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Castelle is an elite pro competitor with a wealth of incredible competition highlights, and is a 1st degree black belt under Eddie Bravo, as well as an extremely gifted and experienced coach. Whether you're new to leg locks or an experienced practitioner, you're sure to upgrade your technique with this dive into the dark side of jiu-jitsu! With five sessions over three days, you'll notice an immediate jump in your game. Cost for members is $95 for the full camp and $45 for a day pass; guests is $145 for the full camp and $70 for a day pass. Register by calling (434) 846-5425.

Jan. 28

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Quintana Allstars. Al Mallet on sax; Ernest Deane on trumpet; Worth Proffitt on drums; Ed Mikenas on bass; and Glen Buck on Keyboards. Latin jazz and favorites from the 1950-1980's.

Jan. 28

Warehouse Concert Series: Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, 7:30 p.m. at 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg. Warehouse Concert Series is back and there’s something Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown learned from the huge shows they’ve played supporting the likes of AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses over the past few years. Tickets are $20. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Jan 29

Lynchburg Bridal Expo, 12 to 4 p.m. at The Virginian Hote, 712 Church Street, Lynchburg. Come meet with wedding professionals who will help you plan every detail of your special day. Brides who have registered to attend are admitted free. Guests are $10. Brides can register on the website www.lynchburgbridalexpo.com.