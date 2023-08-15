Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Aug. 27

The Lynchburg Art Club’s August 2023 exhibit, Before ‘44, 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 at 1011 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. After the Aug. 4 opening, regular gallery hours are Thursday to Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday, 1:30 to 4 p.m. The exhibit features 19 artists of Lynchburg and Bedford area and honors their passion and exploration of art. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call (434) 528-9434 or visit www.lynchburgartclub.org.

Aug. 8

Book signing, 4 to 6 p.m. at Second Stage Amherst. Amherst author Karen Swallow Prior will hold a book release party and signing on the same day her newest book, "The Evangelical Imagination: How Stories, Images, and Metaphors Created a Culture in Crisis," officially releases.

Aug. 11

Dog Days of Summer Benefit Concert, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at SML Pavilion, 1123 Celebration Ave. Moneta. Music from nationally recognized traditional singer songwriter, folk rock artists Friction Farm and Tret Fure. Food and drinks sold onsite. No outside food allowed. Rain or shine. All proceeds benefit the Bedford Humane Society. Ticket donations: $20 in advance; $25 at the door; $30 VIP section – glider seats at the front of stage; and free for children younger than 12. Tickets donations can be made in advance at https://smlpavilion.com/events/dog-days-of-summer-benefit-concert/.

Bluegrass Concert, 7 p.m. at the Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road, Madison Heights. The concert will feature Deep Blue Express and New Standard Bluegrass, and is sponsored by the James River Bluegrass Association. Admission is $15 non-members, $13 members. Concessions will be available. Doors open 6 p.m.

MY Hangout, 1 p.m. at Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library. MY Hangout (Moneta Youth Hangout) is a fun un-program for children, teens, young adults and their caregivers. It's a place for fun and building connections. Activities for all ages and interests will be provided, including board games, card games, LEGO building, art supplies and reading space. Feel free to bring your own family-friendly board games or card games such as Pokémon. Come interact with each other and your librarians, discuss and share your interests, be social and hangout at your library. This month's special activity is making faux stained-glass window hangings.

MY Hangout Teen Edition, 5:30 p.m. at Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library. Board games, snacks, pizza and socializing! Meet your friends in Moneta and enjoy teen activities the second Friday of each month. For ages 12 to 17. MY Hangout (Moneta Youth Hangout) Teen Edition is a fun un-program for teens. It's a place for fun and building connections. Activities for all interests will be provided, including board games, card games, LEGO building, art supplies and reading space. Feel free to bring your own family-friendly board games or card games such as Pokémon. Come interact with each other and your librarians, discuss and share your interests, be social and hangout at your library. This month will feature making faux stained-glass luminary boxes!

Aug. 12

Lantern Tour, 7 to 10 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill, 1250 Red Hill Road, Brookneal. Join Patrick Henry Jolly on a pop-up Lantern Tour of Red Hill. Patrick will show visitors around the historic grounds including the Quarter Place Trail & Cemetery, the Henry House, the kitchen, the Coachman’s Cabin, the Law Office and the Henry Family Gravesite. Space is limited. Tickets are $10 and available while supplies last. This is a rain or shine event. To purchase tickets, visit www.redhill.org/product/lantern-tour-with-patrick-henry-jolly/. For questions, email info@redhill.org or call (434) 376-2044.

"No Excuse Night" at National D-Day Memorial, 5 to 8 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The National D-Day Memorial Foundation invites the community to enjoy a free night at the memorial. Docents stationed throughout the site will provide information and answer questions about the memorial and D-Day. Guests may stroll the grounds at their leisure. New this year — a free movie and popcorn. The classic 1946 World War II film, "A Walk in the Sun," starring Dana Andrews will play at 6 p.m. inside the memorial’s Bobbie G. Johnson Pavilion. No tickets or registration are required. The event is rain or shine. Staff will clear the memorial site in the event of a thunderstorm. The memorial hosts “No Excuse Night” annually during the national Spirit of ’45 weekend to commemorate the end of World War II. Learn more about this and other memorial events at dday.org.

Saturday Story Time, 11 a.m. at Bedford Library. Join us on the second Saturday of every month (unless the library is closed) for fun stories, songs, crafts and more. For children up to age 5.

Teen RPG Club — Dungeons & Dragons (12-18), 1 p.m. at Forest Library. Join us for an epic adventure in the realm of "Dungeons & Dragons" on the second Saturday of each month. Players will face dangerous foes, use their wits to solve perilous challenges and work together to defeat evil to save the realm. Each session will be a separate adventure and everything you’ll need will be provided by the library. Separate registration is required for each session.

Aug. 14

Friends of the Forest Library Book Club, 1 p.m. at Forest Library. The Friends of the Forest Library Book Club meets every second Monday of the month. Join them as they read and discuss their selection of fictional books each month. This month they will be discussing "The Ship of Brides" by Jojo Moyes. No registration is needed. Call (540) 425-7002 for questions about this event.

Aug. 15 to Sept. 14

Karate, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in Timbrook Library Program Room, 18891 Leesville Road. The Campbell County Recreation Department is sponsoring the School of Karate. Students taking the classes can take a single session or they can continue on until they reach higher belt ranks. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog&nbsp. To learn more about the events and how to register, please visit the Parks and Rec website, or follow us on social media. Fees: $65 Registrations: Now until August 15.

Aug. 16

Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill, 1250 Red Hill Road, Brookneal. Join the Red Hill staff by donating life-saving blood. To sign up, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.

Blood drive, 2 to 6 p.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1695 Perrowville Road in Forest. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive in the church's Parish Hall. Both blood and power red donations will be taken. According to the Red Cross a blood donation is the most common type, during which approximately a pint of "whole blood'" is given. This type of donation usually takes about an hour. A power red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A-Negative, B-Negative or O blood. To sign up as a donor and help give the gift of life, call the Red Cross at (800) 733-2767 and mention the "Aug. 16 drive at St. Stephen's Church in Forest, Virginia." To register online, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive and type "24551" in the area code search box; scroll through the list of results to find the St. Stephen's event listing. For more information, contact the St. Stephen's Parish Office by email at ststephensforest@mail.com or by phone at (434) 525-5511.

Aug. 17

Everclear in concert, at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. ‘90s alt-rock band Everclear will perform. For more information about the event, visit academycenter.org.

Paper Orbs: A DIY Workshop, 5 p.m. at Forest Library. Join us this evening for a fun night of arts and crafts. Watch as your hands take paper from 2D to 3D as you make and decorate your own paper orb. All supplies will be provided. Space is limited so registration is required. Ages 12 and older. Go online to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/ or call (540) 425-7002 to register.

Teen Art Night — Make Your Own Stress Ball, 6 p.m. at Bedford Library. Teens ages 12 and older are invited to join us on the third Thursday of every month for Teen Art Night. Each month, we will have a different theme/project. The library will provide all of the supplies necessary but you are welcome to bring additional supplies with you. This month's project: Make Your Own Stress Balls!

Chess Club, 6:30 p.m. at Bedford Library. If you are a chess enthusiast or interested in learning more about the game, join us on the first and third Thursday of every month. Open to all ages and skill levels. Program presenter Lee Fields will be available for instruction. If you have your own chessboard/clock, feel free to bring it.

Aug. 18 to Sept. 2

Steel Magnolias, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18, 19, 25, 26, Sept. 1 and 2; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 27; 7:30 Aug. 31 at Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Tickets are $20 (center) and $18 (side). To make a reservation, visit www.commercestreettheater.org or call the box office at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message. House opens a half-hour prior to performance times. Concessions are available prior to performance and during intermission.

Aug. 18

Altavista Block Party, 4 to 7 p.m. at Staunton River Memorial Library, 500 Washington St., Altavista. Campbell County Public Library has partnered with Altavista On Track for the event. Meet the Altavista On Track members, check out library books, enjoy a vehicle tour from the Altavista Police Department, dance in bubbles, listen to music from a live DJ, share school spirit and have fun. Everyone from across Campbell County is invited, and food trucks will be available. This event will be held outside.

Aug. 19

Face the Forest 5K Obstacle Course Run, 7:30 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Are you up for an adventure? Challenge yourself to beat the clock as you take on a 3.1-mile obstacle race through the grounds of Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest plantation, encountering obstacles (and some mud) along the way! Entry fees will support children’s educational programming at Poplar Forest and the YMCA of Central Virginia’s annual campaign. The competition is open to families and teams of all ages.

22nd Annual Warren Smoot Memorial Benefit concert, 6:30 p.m. at Gospel Light Baptist Church, 31 Kingston Road and Highway 29, Evington. Presented by Central Virginia Angel Hearts. Returning will be fan favorites The Williamsons and The Lesters. The Angel Hearts’ Choir and Garden of Grace will provide pre-concert music. The concert is an annual event dedicated to assisting local adults in financial need due to illness, accident or other catastrophic events. This year’s recipient is Lynchburg firefighter Chad Reeves, who suffered a heart attack on a cruise ship en route to the Bahamas. Admission is free. An offering will be collected to assist with medical bills. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Pre-concert begins at 6 p.m. For more information, call (434) 369-2047, visit www.centralvaangelhearts.com or like the Facebook page, "Central Virginia Angel Hearts."

Poetry Reading — Joy Angell Stalvey Barefoot: 11 a.m. at Big Island Library. Joy Barefoot will share readings from her latest book of poetry and prose followed by a time for questions and a book signing. She gives voice to memories of the Great Depression, World War II and Vietnam while addressing the problems of cultural hypocrisy and social inequality in the places where she grew up in the South. Barefoot's call to compassion and caring is a prompt to kind interactions with those we know and meet throughout life. "Sifting Your Life and Gathering Pearls" by Joy Angell Stalvey Barefoot is her fourth published poetry book. Sponsored by the Friends of the Big Island Library.

Community concert, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second St., Amherst. In celebrating the close of a successful summer, we hope to gather as a community to relax, enjoy a meal and listen to hits from the Deanie Blues Band. The event is free. Bizzee B’s BBQ and Kona Ice of Lynchburg will be on-site, and beer and wine will also be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, invite your friends and come together for a special evening to celebrate summer. This event will be held rain or shine and moved indoors in the event of inclement weather. Event and volunteer inquiries should be made to Second Stage Amherst at secondstageamherst@gmail.com. Donations may be mailed to 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA 24521.

Aug. 22 to Nov. 7

LEGO + Library, at Campbell County Public Library System sites. This STEM program is for children to explore and stations will be set up for them to select which activities they would like to try, including LEGO bricks, circuits and more. For children in grades K–6 and their families. Altavista Library: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 22, Sept. 12, Oct. 3 and 24. Timbrook Library: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 19, Oct. 10 and 31. Rustburg Library: 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 5, 26, Oct. 17 and Nov. 7. The program will open up one hour early, 2 to 3 p.m., for families who homeschool. If they wish, families can stay past the early-bird hour and continue exploring.

Aug. 22

Tick Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Montvale Library. Come join us for an informational program all about ticks presented by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Learn how to stay safe while in high-exposure areas, as well as tips and tricks for how to avoid them in your day-to-day activities. There will be time for Q&A at the end of the presentation. Registration is required and the program will be canceled if a minimum registration of five people is not met.

Aug. 23

Seven Hills Chamber Music Festival "FANTASTIC FUSIONS," 7 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court St., Lynchburg. All of the Festival Concerts are free.

The Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant, 9789 Richmond Highway Lynchburg. Open to the public. The meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Call (434) 352-2819 or email www.releeconservation.com to confirm meeting information.

Aug. 24 to Oct. 26

Storytime Picnic, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Timbrook Park Pavilion located between Timbrook Library and the baseball fields. We bring the book, outdoor games and fun, and you bring a snack (optional) and enjoy the day. We will read a selected book on and off throughout the event, do themed crafts and play yard games. Geared toward ages 0 to 5. For more information, contact Campbell County Public Library System Director Jordan Welborn at (434) 332-9657 or ljwelborn@co.campbell.va.us.

Aug. 25

Warehouse Concert Series 2023: Wande with Kham, at the Academy Center of the Arts. Wande, born Yewande Isola, is a Nigerian hip-hop artist that is here to inspire. The Austin, Texas, native is Reach Records’ first woman artist in the label's legacy. She’s unique as she’s able to effortlessly float between intense raps and beautiful melodic singing while maintaining a message that expresses her faith. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

Aug. 26

Wolfswood Faire, 3 to 9 p.m. at Wolf PAC; 618 Country Club Road, Appomattox. For more information, visit www.wolfsbane.org.

George Michael Reborn, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St., Lynchburg. George Michael Reborn, the incredible tribute to the late George Michael & Wham! is a must see! With his live vocals (NO LIP-SYNCING here), Robert Bartko exudes the energy and passion of George in the '80s and '90s, getting the crowd on the dance floor for “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and prompting standing ovations for his performance of “Careless Whisper.” He even gets the fans involved. Bartko’s spot-on looks, vocal range, dance moves, crowd interaction and charisma will leave you cheering for an encore. Close your eyes and you’ll swear you’re listening to the real deal. Tickets range from $15 to $50. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Stylin & Profilin — The History of Black Barbers & Beauticians in Lynchburg, 10 a.m. at Old City Cemetery, Lynchburg. Much like today, the barber and beauty shops of yesteryear were social and community hubs. Throughout history, they did a lot more than cut hair — they were often on the frontlines of the civil rights movement, they served as a safe place for people to exchange information and ideas, and they even pulled teeth and performed other minor surgeries. Tour the grounds with historian Angelica Walker as she explores the history of Lynchburg's beloved Black barbers and beauticians, and learn more about those buried at Old City Cemetery. Tickets are $10.

Hunter safety, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Timbrook Library, 18891 Leesville Road. The Basic Hunter Education Course covers material on hunting safety, principles of conservation and sportsmanship. Students are required to complete the self-study prior to class and will have to turn in the chapter review exercises from the self-study to the instructor at the beginning of class, and they may be turned away if the chapter review exercises are not completed. Free.

Red Hill Rediscovered: Peter Rothermel’s painting of Patrick Henry, 2 to 3:30 pm at Patrick Henry's Red Hill, 1250 Red Hill Road, Brookneal. Peter F. Rothermel, the artist famous for his works of American historical events, painted his masterpiece, "Patrick Henry Before the Virginia House of Burgesses," in 1851. More than 100 years later, this significant work was given to Red Hill and has been enjoyed by thousands of visitors ever since. Join Cody Youngblood, director of Historic Preservation & Collections, to learn more about Rothermel’s masterpiece while sitting right in front of it. Discover who Rothermel was, the history of his painting and how it came to be at Red Hill. This free in-person lecture will be held in the visitor center. Registration is required can be completed at www.redhill.org/product/the-greatest-gift-peter-rothermels-painting-of-patrick-henry-ticket. The event is limited to 24 attendees.

Isaac Williams Ensemble playing “The Standards Session" for Amherst Java and Jazz, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second St., Amherst. Performers include Isaac Williams on piano, Woll Strickler on drums, Adam Abrams on bass with guest artist Joseph Henson on saxophone. Presented by Amherst Glebe Arts Response (AGAR) and Second Stage Amherst.

Aug. 28 to Sept. 21

Babygarten, at Campbell County Public Library System sites. Babygarten storytimes involve toys, songs, rhymes and activities that help babies with language acquisition and pre-literacy skills. This program is for ages 0 to 2 and their caregivers. Register at campbellcountylibraries.org. Rustburg Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 28, Sept. 11 and 18. Timbrook Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 12 and 19. Altavista Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 30, Sept. 6, 13 and 20. Brookneal Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 7, 14 and 21.

Aug. 29

AARP Virginia dinner in Lynchburg, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ledo Pizza, 126 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. Enjoy dinner together with other AARP members and members of the community. There will not be a sales seminar — just casual talk and socializing. We are hosting this monthly gathering with the goal of friendship, fellowship and fun. Guests will be responsible for their own dinner cost. Come and go at your leisure. AARP staff and volunteers will provide free resources on brain health, caregiving, senior fraud and purposeful aging.