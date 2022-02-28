Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through March 12

8th Annual Curry Bower Exhibition, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts in Bedford. The 8th annual Edna Curry John Bower Exhibition will be on display through March 12.

March 2

"Read Across America Day" Storytime, 10:30 to 4 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library at 2315 Memorial Ave. Celebrate Read Across America Day with a special storytime, featuring stories, songs, rhymes, and more! Each child attending will receive a free picture book to keep. All ages are welcome but the event is best for ages 2 to 5. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Please visit the Youth Services desk for a nametag. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children age 2 and older.

March 3

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

2000s Bowling Night, 7 to 11 p.m. at Montview Bowling Alley, Liberty University De Moss Hall; 1971 University Blvd., Lynchburg. Enjoy Blacklight Bowling with music from the 2000s. Show up dressed to impress in your best 2000s outfit for a free shoe rental from 7 p.m. to closing. This event is open to the Liberty community and the general public. More information can be found at Liberty.edu/Bowling.

Thursday Night Dancing, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., at The Vibe Studio of Lynchburg, 1957 Fort Ave., Lynchburg.

March 4 - 6

Footloose at Nelson County High School, 6919 Thomas Nelson Highway, Lovingston. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. March 4 and 5, and 2 p.m. March 5 and 6. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults, $5 for first responders, free for senior citizens 65 and up. Contact: boxoffice@nelson.k12.va.us or (434) 263-8317 or visit: https://events.eventgroove.com/event/Footloose-59778

March 4 - 12

The Odd Couple, which opened Feb. 25 at Commerce Street Theatre located at 1022 Commerce Street, also will be performed March 4, 5, 10, 11, 12 at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. March 6. To reserve your seats, call (434) 528-3336 or visit: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/21646/commerce-street-theater

March 4

The Guns N’ Roses Tribute Experience NIGHTRAIN & The Bogeys, 8 to 11:30 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Nightrain, The Guns N’ Roses Experience pays tribute to one of the most iconic bands in history. Nightrain plays each song from the Appetite For Destruction album and all the hits and most requested songs from the entire Guns N’ Roses discography. For more information, visit www.nightrainrocks.com. The Bogeys are a classic rock band playing the best rock music of the 70’s and 80’s. Music includes Rolling Stones, Bad Company, BTO, Tom Petty, Eagles, etc. Cover is $10 at the door after 7 p.m.

Drum Tao, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Drum Tao showcases the world’s foremost male and female performers in Japanese taiko drumming. Hailed for its fiery and athletic drumming routines, the group performs with impeccable syncopation on a wide assortment of drums, spanning handheld snare drums to Odaiko drums that can weigh up to three tons. Tickets range in cost form $15 to $60. For more information, visit academycenter.org/health-safety-guidelines/.

The Comedy Zone returns with Tim Young & Jay Darrell, 8 to 9:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Tim Young was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, has appeared on Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend”, “Tough Crowd”, and “Shorties”, and you may have seen him as a commentator on VH1, MTV, TLC and the E! Channel. Jay Darrell hails from a small town in North Carolina but is known on the comedy circuit all along the East Coast. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

The Altos at Monte Carlo Italian Restaurant, 8 to 10 p.m. at 3230 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg. Come pay your respects at the wake of Tony Alto. Enjoy dinner, while gathering all the clues to figure out who sent Tony to his untimely demise. Keep a close ear throughout the show and count how many movies were mentioned. Then write that number down right next to your name when you fill out the answer sheet. If you come up with as many as the cast did, pick the correct suspect and your name is chosen out of the hat as the winner, you win a bonus prize. For more information, visit little-dinner-theater-players.square.site

March 5

King of the Mountain, 11:30 a.m. at Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre in Lynchburg. The King of The Mountain course is a single-track, one-mile course straight up Liberty Mountain. The race will start at Snowflex following Falwell Road, and the finish will be located at the very top of Snowflex, featuring 1,000 feet of elevation change.

Gigantic Indoor Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Moose Lodge 715 located at 2307 Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The Jefferson Choral Society will hold its 9th annual gigantic indoor yard sale. The sale is free, open to the public. Household items including furniture, kitchenware, bed and bath linens, rugs, holiday decorations, picture frames, luggage, knickknacks, books, electronics, and collectibles will be for sale. All proceeds will benefit the choir and its projects.

Salsa Night at Three Roads Brewing, 7 to 10 p.m., 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Lesson begins at 7 p.m. with social dancing beginning at 8 p.m. The cover charge is $10 per person, or $5 with a student ID, which can be paid in cash, Cashapp and Venmo. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsalsa.com or email. Recommended attire is dressy casual. Flip flops are not recommended.

March 6

Mill Race Market, noon to 4 p.m. at Deep Roots Milling at Woodsons Mill, 3211 Lowesville Road, Roseland. Come out for another Mill Race Market at Woodson's Mill and see one of the last commercially operated water powered mills in action. Mill tours are available.

Terra Voce, 4 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. Elizabeth Brightbill, flute and Andrew Gabbert, cello. Free and open to the public.

March 8

Books & Brews at the Lynchburg Public Library, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue. Get excited for a beer and book tasting presented by Lynchburg Public Library and Craft Beer Cellar. The event is a paired book and beer tasting, giving you the chance to sample a curated selection of literature and beer. The event will be live-streamed. Once registered you will receive an email with instructions for picking up your brews and a link to attend the session. To register please visit our Library Calendar. The cost of the beverages is the responsibility of the attendee.

Amherst/Monroe Ruritan Club Community Dinner & Bingo, 6 p.m., Ruritan Club Bldg., 115 Bruner Road (Rt. 671), Monroe. The menu is pork chop, tossed salad, vegetables, bread, dessert, and beverage. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for ages 18-6, and free for ages 5 and under. Take-out is available.

March 9

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

March 10-April 10

Wolfbane presents Xanadu, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox. Follow the journey of Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time—the first ROLLER DISCO! When Kira falls into forbidden love with Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation. The musical run for five weekends, every Thursday through Sunday. For Saturday and Sunday matinees, the doors open at 2 p.m. and curtain is at 3 p.m. Evening performances are held Thursdays through Saturdays, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. For more details, visit http://www.wolfbane.org/xanadu.

March 10

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

March 11

Drop-In Family Craft Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library at 2315 Memorial Ave. Kids of all ages are welcome to stop by the library to complete a fun craft. No registration required. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children age 2 and older.

4th Annual JF Film Festival, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cavalier Theatre, 1 Cavalier Circle, Forest. The 4th Annual JF Film Festival is a screening of original short films — written, produced, acted and directed by JF students. Films are limited to 8 minutes. Any JF student may participate. Categories represented include Narrative, Commercial, PSA, Experimental, Documentary and Animation. A fast-moving night of entirely original cinematic works and there will be popcorn. Donations are accepted.

Laughing John Entmt. presents The Pump Blenders Go-Go Band & DJ Showtime, from 8 p.m. to midnight at The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Billiards, 708 Crowell Ln, Lynchburg.

March 12

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Opening Weekend Day of Fun at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Book talk is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features "Escape from Monticello" by Steven K. Smith. The book is the eighth in The Virginia Mysteries, his series for young readers. Intrigued by the description of a lost collection and missing treasure described in letters discovered in a mysterious journal, Smith's protagonists Sam, Derek and Caitlin discover that the letters were written by Thomas Jefferson's granddaughters and set out to solve the mystery. History Candy Talk will be from noon to 2 p.m. and will discuss chocolate, sugar sticks, molasses candy and caramels. Join Susan Benjamin, the founder of True Treats Historic Candy in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, for a look at the sugary confections enjoyed during the time of the American Revolution while sampling some of their favorite flavors from your own candy-tasting bag. Throughout the day will be family-friendly activities such as quill pen writing, archaeology demonstrations and games like hoop rolling, cup and ball, mancala and more. For more information or tickets, visit www.poplarforest.org/event/opening-weekend-day-of-fun.

Cider Barn Craft Fair at Chapel Creek Farms, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4915 Pike Road, Montvale. The farm is hosting the annual Cider Barn Craft Fair. There's no charge for admission or parking to come shop from local vendors. Lunch will be available for purchase. The event is cash or check, though some vendors may accept credit cards. For more information, visit chapelcreek-farms.com/cider-barn.

Lucky Jars program at the Forest Library, 10:30 a.m. Record your favorite memories and count your golden blessings to add. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Daylight Saving Time Day 4-Course Wine Dinner at Magnolia Foods, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at 2476 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Come for an unforgettable evening of exquisite food paired with delectable wines. The cost of the dinner is $75/person (includes tax + gratuity). The evening begins at 7 p.m. with a sparkling wine toast. Reservations must be made with a credit card but will not be charged unless you fail to attend or cancel your reservation within 24 hours of the dinner. The featured wines will be available for retail purchase following the meal. Call (434) 528-5442 or message us to make your reservations.

St. Patrick's Day Jamboree at The Water Dog, noon to 7 p.m. at 1016 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg. Visit The Water Dog for some day jammin' out on our patio with Pot of Gold featuring members of BigFoot County and Sisters & Brothers. Bring a lawn chair and be ready for a day of solid brews, food, and music. The show is free.

WOTM - Pocketbook Bingo, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 715 Lynchburg Moose Lodge, 2307 Lakeside Dr., Lynchburg. The doors open for the Designer Pocketbook Bingo at 11 a.m. with games starting at noon. Tickets cost $25 for a pack, with additional packs available for $20 each. There will be prize raffles and instant ticket games.

Baby Goat & Wine Snuggle, 2 p.m. at Peaks of Otter Winery, 2122 Sheep Creek Road, Bedford. Taste wine and snuggle with baby goats. Only 25 tickets available at www.peaksofotterwinery.com/events-1/goat-wine-snuggle.

Hill City hosts Zouk Night, 8 to 11 p.m. at The Vibe Studio of Lynchburg. A Charlottesville-based instructor will teach the basics of Zouk. Brazillian Zouk is a Latin dance that began in the early 90s at the most loved night clubs of Brazil. It was developed from influences of different Latin and Brazillian dances, along with the most popular Samba-Reggae and Caribbean Zouk music of the 80s and 90s, creating a beautiful new dance style. It has since spread across the globe and continues to grow with worldwide Jack & Jill Competitions and social dancing. Lessons begin at 8 p.m. and social danving begins at 9 p.m. The cost $10 cash at the door only.

March 13

Opening Weekend Trail Hike at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest, 1 to 4 p.m. The natural beauty of the landscape at Poplar Forest captivated Thomas Jefferson. In fact, he compiled much of the material for his only book, Notes on the State of Virginia, when he decamped to Poplar Forest to elude British capture in 1781. Join Dr. Eric Proebsting, the director of Archaeology and Landscapes, for an afternoon trek through the woodlands and meadows of Poplar Forest. Admission is $10 per person. Reservations are suggested.

March 15

Explore Thomas Jefferson's private villa, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest on an hour-long guided tour or take the Poplar Forest app audio tour at any time. Hear true stories and anecdotes about the Founding Father’s life at Poplar Forest and that of his enslaved workers, gleaned from his letters and diaries as well as archaeological evidence found on the plantation grounds. Find additional insight into the world and life of Poplar Forest’s enslaved residents on the Enslaved Community Tours offered regularly from April through October, at no extra cost. Face masks and proper social distancing are required in buildings and on tours. Admission to Poplar Forest includes a guided house tour and self-guided exploration of exhibits in the lower level of the house, the Wing of Offices, the ornamental grounds and slave quarter site. Admission fees: $18 for adults; $16 for seniors and military; $10 for college students and teens; $6 for youth; and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members.

March 16

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

March 17

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Trivia Night at the Craft Beer Cellar, 7 to 9 p.m. at 3813 Wards Road, Unit #6, Lynchburg. Trivia is held every first and third Thursday. Prizes to the winners.

March 18 - 20

Kiss Me Kate at the Academy Center of the Arts, 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Renaissance Theatre an Academy Performance Partner Presents: Kiss Me Kate. First performed in 1948, Cole Porter’s Kiss Me Kate involves the production of a musical version of Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew and the conflict on and off-stage between Fred Graham, the show's director, producer, and star, and his leading lady, his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi. A secondary romance concerns Lois Lane, the actress playing Bianca, and her gambler boyfriend, Bill, who runs afoul of some gangsters. Tickets range in price from $20 to $50 plus fees and taxes.

March 18

Coyote West at The Clubhouse, 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Coyote West is a 90's-2010's Country Rock cover band with just a touch of Classic Rock. The cover is $10 after 7 p.m.

March 19

CASA Blanca Gala, 6 to 9:30 p.m. at The Virginian Hotel in Downtown Lynchburg. Join an enchanting evening of philanthropy at the historic Virginian Hotel. Tickets include a plated dinner, silent auction, music, and keynote speaker Ashley Rhodes-Courter, motivational speaker and New York Times Bestselling Author. Attire is black-tie optional. The funds raised will help CASA provide advocacy for almost 300 children who were victims of abuse of neglect.

The Ultimate Journey Tribute - ECLIPSE, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Clubhouse Sports Bar & Billiards, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Eclipse the Ultimate Journey Tribute plays selections from the Classic Steve Perry era. Songs are performed with the same passion and energy as that of Journey's live shows. The music of Journey has an enduring appeal that reaches fans world-wide. For more information, visit journeyeclipse.com.

Empty Bowls 2022, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts at 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. The Fourteenth Annual Empty Bowls event benefits the Lynchburg Daily Bread at the Academy Center of the Arts Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre. With the purchase of a ticket, guests are able to pick out their favorite bowl(s), enjoy soup tastings, and engage with Lynchburg Daily Bread staff and volunteers. Guests may also choose to purchase additional bowls while on-site, as inventory allows. Early Bird ticket holders may line up starting at 10:30 a.m. for an 11 a.m. to noon bowl pick up time. General admission ticket holders may line up starting at noon for a 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. bowl pick up time. Early bird tickets cost $27 plus taxes and fees; general admission tickets cost $18 plus taxes and fees. All tickets include a hand-made ceramic bowl donated by local potters, soup tastings, bread, dessert, and a beverage. For more information, please call Ted Batt, Director of Visual Arts, 528-3256, ext. 127. To purchase tickets, call our Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

Lucky's Leprechaun Bash, noon, Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden, 1257 Burnbridge Road, Forest. Come for green beer and some leprechauns.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Bedford Central Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

March 22

Job Searching and Scams: a Workshop, 5:30 p.m. at the Forest Library. The Better Business Bureau of Roanoke will be offering a seminar on job searching with discernment. Participants will learn how to spot and avoid scams as well as learn about resources for people looking for employment. Q&A will follow. Registration is REQUIRED and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For additional information or questions, visit www.bplsonline.org or call (540) 425-7002.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 1:30 a.m. at the Big Island Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

March 23

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

6th Street Sessions, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. The 6th Street Sessions are a collaborative effort to highlight the rich heritage of jazz music in the Greater Lynchburg community. Each session will feature a set of music written by a specific composer along with a brief talk-back about the history of their work and life. Each event will end with a jazz jam open to audience participants. Rick LaRue and Laurabella Owens of the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra, joining Donna Kay on vocals for an evening of the music of Harold Arlen.

March 24

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Rosel Schewel Lecture Series: Nikole Hannah-Jones, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at University of Lynchburg, Turner Gymnasium. Nikole Hannah-Jones presents a powerful keynote on history, race, and democracy that speaks directly to our current moment. Drawing on ideas from The 1619 Project, she reframes our understanding of American history, highlights the contributions of Black Americans, and illuminates key moments of oppression, struggle, and resistance. Hannah-Jones explores the legacy of slavery in our cultural, political, educational, and legal institutions, and the way it continues to shape contemporary American life. This is a profoundly revealing vision of our country’s past and present.

Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center for the Arts at 600 Main Street in Lynchburg. Relive the rock and roll magic of Fleetwood Mac with RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show! RUMOURS has recreated the band's legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, RUMOURS takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren't afraid to put on a show. Per artist requirement, all patrons will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (second shot at least 14 days before the event) or take a COVID-19 diagnostic test (lab or rapid) within 72-hours before the event and provide proof of negative result to door staff prior to entering the venue. No at home tests accepted. All patrons are required to wear masks inside the venue at all times except when consuming food or beverage in designated locations. Prolonged periods of mask removal are not permitted. Ticket prices range from $14 to $72. For more information, call (434) 846-8499 or by email at boxoffice@academycenter.org.

March 25

The Worx LIVE - The Clubhouse Lynchburg, 7 to 10:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg. Cover is $10 at the door.

March 26

Apple Tree Grafting Workshop, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Old City Cemetery, Museums & Arboretum. Learn how to graft in this 90-minute workshop and go home with two heirloom apple trees, tree care information, and a grafting knife. Reservations required. Cost is $40 (includes the cost of materials).

Amherst Outdoor Expo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by the Izaak Walton League of Lynchburg, 210 Conservation Lane in Amherst. See area outdoor recreation vendors and organizations, watch live demonstrations, and enjoy great food truck vendors. This event is free for the public to enjoy and discover the many outdoor recreation opportunities the area offers.

Celtic Festival & Highland Games, at 11 a.m. at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For more information and tickets, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/09/23/2022-celtic-festival-highland-games/.

Mother + Son Secret Agent Event, 2 to 5 p.m. at River Ridge mall in Lynchburg. Moms, prepare for a night of mystery as you and your son solve puzzles, decipher clues, and learn what it takes to be a secret agent. Don’t forget to come dressed in your secret agent attire.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 1:30 a.m. at the Stewartsville Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

March 30

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

March 31

Buddy Guy, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in Downtown Lynchburg. It only takes one listen to Buddy Guy’s latest album: The Blues Is Alive and Well, the eighteenth studio album of the greatest monument of blues still alive, Buddy Guy, to realize that the album title is absolutely true. This show will be a new opportunity to admire Buddy Guy’s incredible talents as a performer. And if being a blues musician is about always maintaining a certain dialogue with the past, Colin James, singer, and Canadian musician, will also prove to the audience that this style of music is still firmly in the present. Tickets range in price from $14 to $107. For more information, call the box office at (434) 846-8499.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.