Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through July 22

The Peaks and Pieces Quilt Guild 2023 show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 17, 19 and 21; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 18 and 20; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 15; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22. Bedford Central Public Library, 321 N. Bridge St., Bedford. Show features 80 to 100 quilts made by members of Bedford’s Peaks and Pieces Quilt Guild. Visitors vote for their favorites in art/wall-hanging, home décor, personal use and wearable, bed-sized and lap-sized categories. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.peaksandpieces.com or www.facebook.com/peaksandpiecesquiltguildbedfordva?mibextid=LQQJ4d.

Through July 23

Endstation’s Theatre Company’s Treasure Island, 6:30 p.m., July 15, 18 to 22; 1 p.m., July 15 and 16, and July 22 and 23 at Thoresen Theatre, Randolph College. A new twist on an old classic, “Treasure Island” is a nonstop piratical adventure sure to keep patrons of all ages on the edges of their seats. It’s a dark, stormy night. The stars are out. Jim, the innkeeper’s granddaughter, opens the door to a terrifying stranger. At the old sailor’s feet sits a huge sea-chest, full of secrets. Jim invites him in — and her dangerous voyage begins. Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale of murder, money and mutiny is brought to life in this thrilling adaptation. Tickets: $13-$45

July 15

A Midsummer Lantern, 11 a.m. at Forest Library. Good morrow fair patron! What is a midsummer night without a lantern? Join us and make your own paper lantern with tissue paper and beautiful dried-pressed flowers. Supplies will be provided. The lanterns will need time to dry — you can either leave them to dry at the library or take them home with you the same day. Registration is required. Ages 12 and older. Go online to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/ or call (540) 425-7002 to register.

Faux Stained Glass Boxes, 11 a.m. at Moneta Library. Are you interested in learning about stained-glass? Would you like to design your own faux stained- glass project? Join us as we learn about stained-glass and its history and significance, then make a faux stained-glass box to take home. All supplies will be provided. This event is part of our adult summer reading program and is limited to participants ages 16 and older. Supplies sponsored by the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library.

Friends of the Library Present: A History for all ages, An Author Talk, 2 p.m. at Moneta Library. Authors David Metzger and Penny Edwards Blue will be speaking. Metzger, who writes a historical fiction series for children, will speak from 2 to 3 p.m., and Blue, who writes about local history featuring Franklin County, will speak from 3 to 4 p.m. For more information on the event, contact the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library through their website at https://friendsofmonetalibrary.org/. For information on the Moneta/SML Library, contact the library directly at (540) 425-7004.

Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr., 2 p.m. at Historic Academy Theatre. Disney’s “Finding Nemo Jr.” is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie “Finding Nemo,” with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” “Finding Nemo Jr.” brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship and adventure. Tickets are $6 to $15. For more information, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit academycenter.org.

The Clothing Connection of Park View Community Mission annual Pop-Up Shop, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Life Skills Institute, 2323 Memorial Ave., Suite 26, Lynchburg. This is our program’s only fundraiser and and all funds will go directly into the Clothing Connection. There will be food trucks, raffles and giveaways.

Faux Stained Glass, 10:30 a.m. at Stewartsville Library. Stained-glass has been used for thousands of years beginning with the ancient Romans and Egyptians who produced small objects made from colored glass. In Europe, the art of stained-glass reached its height between 1150 and 1500, when magnificent windows were created for great cathedrals. Join us as we create faux versions of stained-glass using paint. All materials will be provided. Seats are limited so registration is required.

July 17 to 21

ART CAMP with MisFitz, 9 a.m. to noon at Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second St., Amherst. Ages 10 and older. Get ready for some art fun with MisFitz! Take a break from the heat and get creative with this fun art camp in our Community Room! Students attending art camp may pack lunch and stay at Second Stage until ukulele camp starts if registering for both. All supplies and materials will be provided for camp. Register: https://htru.io/SBTT

UKULELE CAMP with Mr. Christopher Badgett, 12:30 to 3 p.m. Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second St., Amherst. Get ready for some fun when we experience the sounds of the tropics in our air-conditioned Community Room! This weeklong ukulele camp is a fun and immersive experience for beginners who want to learn how to play the ukulele. Students will be guided through the basics of playing the ukulele, including chords, strumming patterns, fingerpicking, and music theory concepts. Students will also have the opportunity to explore their creativity through songwriting and perform as a group or individually at the final performance. All supplies and materials except for the instrument will be provided for camp. Information on purchasing your instrument will be provided upon checkout. Register: https://htru.io/SBTB.

July 17

Lynchburg Coin Club talk, auction, 7 p.m. upstairs at Scarlett’s Antiques, 1026 Main St. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Door prizes, 30-minute talk followed by auction. Free. Anyone interested in coin collecting is welcome. Call (434) 528-0488 (Apoth Coins) for any questions.

July 18

Community Storytimes, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Memorial Library in Brookneal. Come meet members of our community who work to make Campbell County a better place. Stations will be available where your family can learn about different aspects of community helpers. There will be stories, activities, meet-and-greets and fun exploration. For children ages 10 and younger and their families.

Eurobass concert, 7:30 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court St., Lynchburg. Free and open to the public.

AARP Night at the Ballpark, at Bank of the James Stadium, 3180 Fort Ave., Lynchburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. for 6:30 p.m. game time. Come out to the ballpark, eat picnic food and learn what AARP Virginia is doing in your community. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $12 for reserved seating. To purchase tickets in advance, call (434) 528-1144 or visit lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Make Your Own Coat of Arms, 2 p.m. at Bedford Library. A coat of arms is the name for the colorful decoration that noble families used to represent themselves and they date all the way back to the 1100s. When they went into battle or competed in tournaments, knights and royalty wore their coats of arms on their shields and as part of their outfits, so they could tell who was who. Now it’s your turn to create your own coat of arms.

Summer Crafternoons — Magical Creatures Edition, 2 p.m. at Montvale Library. Crafternoons are back. Join us as we celebrate our summer reading program theme, “A Midsummer Knights Read,” by creating magic mirrors, fairy/magic wands and popsicle stick wizards.

July 19

Rainbow Puppet Productions Presents — That’s The Truth, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Bedford Central Library. The Rainbow Puppets are joining us again this summer for another amazing show called “That’s The Truth!” Pinocchio’s lies are as plain as the nose on his face ... and wait until you see it grow, live and onstage. In Rumpelstiltskin, a father’s lies could mean disaster for his beloved daughter. And finally, the Wolf Crier tells the tale of a shepherd who cries wolf once too often.

Rainbow Puppet Productions Presents — That’s The Truth, 2 to 3 p.m. at Smith Mountain Lake/Moneta Library. The Rainbow Puppets are joining us again this summer for another amazing show called “That’s The Truth!” Pinocchio’s lies are as plain as the nose on his face ... and wait until you see it grow, live and onstage. In Rumpelstiltskin, a father’s lies could mean disaster for his beloved daughter. And finally, the Wolf Crier tells the tale of a shepherd who cries wolf once too often.

July 20

Teen Movie Night Presents — Black Panther Wakanda Forever, 5 to 7:45 p.m. at the Bedford Central Library. Join us for a special summer movie screening for teens. This month we will be showing “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Angela Bassett, and more. Snacks and drinks will be served.

Chess Club, 6:30 p.m. at Bedford Central Library. If you are a chess enthusiast or interested in learning more about the game, join us on the first and third Thursday of every month. Open to all ages and skill levels. Program presenter Lee Fields will be available for instruction. If you have your own chessboard/clock, please feel free to bring it.

Rainbow Puppet Productions Presents — That’s The Truth, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Montvale Library. The Rainbow Puppets are joining us again this summer for another amazing show called “That’s The Truth!” Pinocchio’s lies are as plain as the nose on his face ... and wait until you see it grow, live and onstage. In Rumpelstiltskin, a father’s lies could mean disaster for his beloved daughter. And finally, the Wolf Crier tells the tale of a shepherd who cries wolf once too often.

Rainbow Puppet Productions Presents — That’s The Truth, 2 to 3 p.m. at Stewartsville Library. The Rainbow Puppets are joining us again this summer for another amazing show called “That’s The Truth!” Pinocchio’s lies are as plain as the nose on his face ... and wait until you see it grow, live and onstage. In Rumpelstiltskin, a father’s lies could mean disaster for his beloved daughter. And finally, the Wolf Crier tells the tale of a shepherd who cries wolf once too often.

Stitch It, Don’t Ditch It, 5 p.m. at Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library. Do you have clothes that are languishing at the back of your closet because of a lost button or a loose seam? Stitch it, don’t ditch it. Adults and teens will learn how to make simple repairs to clothes and other fabric items from members of the Lake Quilters Guild. All materials, supplies and equipment will be provided. Just bring the fabric item(s) in need of simple repair. Teens ages 12 to 15 years old must attend with an adult.

July 21 to 30

Annie Warbucks summer musical, 7:30 p.m. July 21 and 22; 2 p.m. July 23; 7:30 p.m., July 28 and 29; 2 p.m., July 30 at Little Town Players, 931 Ashland Ave, Bedford. Little Town Players presents its summer musical “Annie Warbucks.” Tickets may be purchased at the door, online at http://www.littletownplayers.com or by calling the theater box office at (540) 586-5881.

July 21

Rainbow Puppet Productions Presents — That’s The Truth, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Forest Library. The Rainbow Puppets are joining us again this summer for another amazing show called “That’s The Truth!” Pinocchio’s lies are as plain as the nose on his face ... and wait until you see it grow, live and onstage. In Rumpelstiltskin, a father’s lies could mean disaster for his beloved daughter. And finally, the Wolf Crier tells the tale of a shepherd who cries wolf once too often.

Rainbow Puppet Productions Presents — That’s The Truth, 2 to 3 p.m. at Big Island Library. The Rainbow Puppets are joining us again this summer for another amazing show called “That’s The Truth!” Pinocchio’s lies are as plain as the nose on his face ... and wait until you see it grow, live and onstage. In Rumpelstiltskin, a father’s lies could mean disaster for his beloved daughter. And finally, the Wolf Crier tells the tale of a shepherd who cries wolf once too often.

July 22

The Docksliders, 7:30 p.m. at the Warehouse Theatre, 519 Commerce St.. Lynchburg. Yacht rock band The Docksliders will perform. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

Family Fun Day at Old City Cemetery, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Old City Cemetery will have all historic museum buildings/exhibits open as well as living history presentations and hands-on history and horticulture activities for all ages. Guests can also expect live music in the chapel, Victorian-era games and Kona Ice to cool you down. Follow Old City Cemetery on Facebook to get updated information. Admission will be $10 per family.

Senior and Not Quite So Senior BINGO: Noon at Forest Library. B-9! What better way to cool off this summer than by joining us for a morning of BINGO! Ages 50 and older. Refreshments and prizes are provided. Space is limited so registration is required. Go online to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/ or call (540) 425-7002 to register.

A Midsummer Knight’s Read SRP Finale Faire, 10:30 a.m. at Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library. Play games (water balloons, jousting, parachute, corn hole, ladder golf, sidewalk chalk), make crafts (create your own medieval shield) and enjoy sno-cones and other snacks. There will be a photo-op with a prop including a castle background and princess/knight’s dress-up clothing. For all ages. Registration is not required but please feel free to do so if you would like a reminder.

July 24 to 28

ART CAMP with MisFitz, 9 a.m. to noon at Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second St., Amherst. Ages 5 to 9. Get ready for some art fun with Misfitz. Take a break from the heat and get creative with this fun art camp in our Community Room! Students attending art camp may pack lunch and stay at Second Stage until ukulele camp starts if registering for both. All supplies and materials will be provided for camp. Register: https://htru.io/SBWi.

July 25

AARP Virginia dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ledo’s Pizza, 126 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. Enjoy dinner together with other AARP members and members of the community. Reservations are requested, but not required. We’re restarting this monthly gathering with the goal of friendship, fellowship and fun. Guests will be responsible for their own dinner cost. For more information, visit https://events.aarp.org/nwMa9g?sms=7&cn=Zbfk7JpKQ5CGWED-9ITBkw.

Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra at Liya Music Camp, 2 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court St., Lynchburg. Liya Music Camp welcomes a group of musicians from the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra for instrument demonstrations and performances. This free event is open to all ages, but is particularly suited for children. This program is made possible by the James River Arts & Cultural District Program.

July 27

Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant, 9789 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or email www.releeconservation.com. The meeting is open to the public and accessible to persons with disabilities.

July 28 to 29

Disney’s Jungle Book, Kids, 7 p.m. July 28 and 2 p.m. July 29 at Historic Academy Theatre. The jungle is jumpin’ with a jazzy beat in Disney’s “The Jungle Book Kids.” Specially adapted from the classic Disney animated film, Disney’s “The Jungle Book Kids” features a host of colorful characters and your favorite songs from the movie. Tickets are $6 to $15. For more information, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit academycenter.org.

July 29

Summer Reading Grand Finale Street Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rustburg Library. This event is geared for the whole family and is a celebration of our community and the minutes we read this summer. It will include vendors, Historic Courthouse Planetarium, a dunk tank, photo-ops and fun activities. Even if you didn’t participate in the Summer Reading Program, you are still invited to attend. All ages are welcome.