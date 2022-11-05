Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Nov. 12

Nunsense, presented by Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. The hilarious musical comedy about a convent of Nuns staging a fundraiser to enable them to bury the last four nuns of their order who died of botulism in an unfortunate convent cooking accident (and who are temporarily being stored in the freezer!) after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, November 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12. Matinee is set for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Tickets are $18 to $20. For reservations, call the box office at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message or visit www.commercestreettheater.org.

Nov. 5 to 6

Festival of Light, 10 a.m. at the Boonsboro Ruritan Club, 1499 Coffee Road, Lynchburg. Admission is $5 per day or $8 for a weekend pass. Ages 12 and under are free. Vendors include: Astrology, Aura Photography, Crystals, Natural healing products, Handcrafted Jewelry, Leather Crafting, Chair Massage, Reflexology, Reiki practitioners, Energy healers, health and beauty products, herbal products, lots of arts and crafts, Psychics, Mediums, and much more. Belly Dancers will perform on Saturday and Sunday at noon. A Tibetan bowl Sound Bath after the show on Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m. All details are found on the website: www.festivaloflight.webs.com.

Nov. 5

Mistletoe Market Craft & Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 42 Phoebe Pond Rd., Concord. Vendors, crafts, bake sale, silent auction, afghan raffle, door prizes. Stew while it lasts, $10 per quart.

Papa Day & Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Saunders Brothers Farm Market, at 2717 Tye Brook Highway, Piney River. In celebration of what Papa loved best, in the place he loved best, there will be a fall festival on his birthday weekend.

12th Annual Mabel Glass Heritage United Methodist Church Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 582 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg.

FALL-A-DAYS Vendor Event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second St., Amherst. Join us for our fall vendor event at Second Stage. Enjoy a selection of handmade goods from Central Virginia.

8th Annual CASA Superhero Run, 10 a.m. at 1600 Concord Turnpike, Lynchburg. Calling all superheroes. Join the 8th Annual CASA Superhero Run. You can run, walk, or raise money for CASA and be a real-life superhero to some very special children right here in Central Virginia. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsuperherorun.com.

Apple Valley 5K cross country race, 10 a.m., Gross' Orchard, 6817 Wheats Valley Road, Bedford. Race is open to runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. Awards given in eight age groups and to top male and female overall. Awards crafted by Emerson Creek Pottery. Entry fee $25. Race day registration begins at 8 a.m. and includes a T-shirt while they last. For information or an application, email race director Theresa Boyes at e173boyes@aol.com or call or text (540) 529-0131.

Homeschool First Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church, 4660 Fort Ave., Lynchburg. Vendors include: Lake Gypsy, Stitch Witch of Bedford, The Nested Magpie, Finding Joy Boutique, The Rustic Raven, Pampered Chef and more from our HSF members. Items include: Art and art prints, unique artisan jewelry, plants and terrariums, holiday gifts/décor, artisan wind chimes, clothing and greeting cards.

Hill City Robot Combat V, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Virginia Episcopal School, 400 VES Road, Lynchburg. Thirty robots battle for the championship title. Food trucks will also be on site. No fee or registration required for spectators. More info: vector-space.org/combat-robots

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 10 a.m. at the Forest Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Academy Youth Theatre Presents: Winnie the Pooh KIDS, 10:30 to noon, Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Disney’s Winnie the Pooh KIDS is a delightful show based on the beloved characters of A.A. Milne and the 2011 Disney animated feature film. Featuring favorite songs from the film, as well as new hits by the Academy Award-winning Robert and Kristen Lopez (Frozen), this honey-filled delight is as sweet as it is fun. For more information or to purchase tickets to this performance, contact the Box Office at (434) 846-8499. Tickets range in price from $6 to $20, plus taxes and fees.

Flapjacks & Flannels, 11 a.m. Bold Rock Hard Cider, 1020 Rockfish Valley Hwy, Nellysford. Nothing screams Fall quite like two things: flannels & cider. Throw in some flapjacks and you've got yourself a great day. The event features all-day pancake specials, specialty cocktails, live music, games and more.

Garden Gnome Zine & Art Fair, noon to 5 p.m., Three Roads Brewing - BURG, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Visit the gnomes this winter for an event you don't want to miss! Art, zines, riso and beer.

League of Legends World Championship Final in Theaters, 4 to 10:30 p.m. at Regal River Ridge mall, 3411 Candlers Mountain Road, Lynchburg. This is a one night only event. Don’t miss any of the action, strategy, and skill from the world’s best League of Legends players as the excitement of the World Final is broadcast live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. This cinema viewing party experience gives the opportunity to come together with other players, be treated to commemorative thunder sticks (available while supplies last) and an unprecedented Opening Ceremony performance by Grammy-award winning artist Lil Nas X. Purchase tickets here: https://lolintheaters.com/theaters/

Hallowine, 5 to 10 p.m. at Lazy Days Winery, 1351 N Amherst Hwy, Amherst. Join us if you dare for a night of ghoulishly good music, bonfire at sunset, corn hole, shopping vendors, spooktacular food and wine. Admission is $10 includes wine tasting, with $5 general admission without tasting. Children 12 and under are free.

Mended Fences at The Clubhouse, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse at 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg. Mended Fences is a local band that plays country, rock, pop, R&B, dance and top 40 hits.

Jodie Davis, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Big Lick Tropical Grill, 4001 Murray Place, Lynchburg. Jodie Davis plays a range of music from well known oldies to new hits that everybody loves.

Death Row Chronicles, 7:30 p.m. at 725 Mansfield Ave, Lynchburg. In this walkthrough dramatic production, you will be walked through the life of two death row inmates. Admission is free and concessions are available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

First Saturday Night Salsa at Mission House, 8 to 11 p.m. at Mission House Coffee, 722 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Cover charge is $10 per person, or $5 for students, military and teachers (valid ID must be presented to receive the discounted price), which can be paid in cash, Cashapp and Venmo. Lesson begins at 8 p.m. with social dancing at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsalsa.com or email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com.

Nov. 6

Starr Hill Bend N' Brew, 11:30 to 12:30 p.m., at Starr Hill On Main, 1300 Main Street, Lynchburg. Come for an hour long yoga class with the best bonus: beer. The yoga is suitable for all ability levels. Ticket comes with one free beer. Please bring your own yoga mat if possible. There will be a few on reserve to borrow.

White Glove Tea, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Legacy Auditorium, Legacy Auditorium, 1971 English Tavern Road, Lynchburg.

Nov. 7

Eat & Meet, 1 to 2 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings, 3812 Wards Road, Lynchburg. Come to a different Alliance member restaurant each month to bite down, build relationships, and better your business during your lunch break. You’ll have the opportunity to grab lunch with Alliance staff, board members, ambassadors, and fellow guests. Anyone is welcome to attend and there is no registration fee – you’re just responsible for your own lunch.

Nov. 8

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the Academy Center of the Arts' Academy in Motion. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

Nov. 9

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Nov. 10

Organizational Launch of The Lynchburg Peacemakers an Anti-violence organization, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace St. The public is invited.

Nov. 11 to 13

Aladdin Jr., 7 to 9 p.m. at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School For Innovation, Polk Street, Lynchburg. Aladdin Jr is coming to Dunbar Theatre on November 11 to 13. This is the new updated Broadway version with new music and lots of excitement. Tickets are available on LynchburgTickets.com. Show times are 7 p.m. on Nov. 11; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 12; and 3 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. During a moving annual commemoration, the D-Day Memorial will pay special tribute to those who have worn our Nation’s uniform and honor each one present.

3rd Annual Veterans Day Commemoration, 4 p.m. at The National Center for Healthy Veterans, Valor Farm, at 980 Wards Road, Altavista. This year’s event will include a concert by Top 10 Billboard recording artist, Danny Griego, food trucks, and Valor Farm meals available for purchase. The patriotic event will celebrate the value of Veterans past, present, and future.

Historic Courthouse Holiday Market, 4 to 7 p.m. at 774 Village Highway, Rustburg. Enjoy a cozy evening outdoors filled with white lights, craft vendors, a bonfire, music, coffee, food, an open museum, and holiday spirit. Entry for citizens and vendors is free. A donation to the Historical Society is welcomed. For more information, email kllane@co.campbell.va.us or call (434) 332-9507.

TOSCA, 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre at 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. One of the most powerful and popular operas of all time! A superstar actress, Floria Tosca is caught in a passionate web of LOVE, JEALOUSY, DICTATORSHIP, LUST and VENGEANCE. Her innocent soul, devoted only to her Art and to her lover--a revolutionary painter—is swept into a dramatic story that is relevant for us today. Be thrilled by Puccini’s music played by a full orchestra, brilliant singers and spectacular sets and costumes. Tickets are available at operaonthejames.org or by calling (434) 864-8499.

Ready Steady Go, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Dish, 1120 Main St. Ste A Lynchburg. "Ready Steady Go Lynchburg" presents: A music and dance filled night featuring the best tracks of: Ska, Mod, Brit-Pop, 60's Soul, Garage Rock, Dance Hall Reggae, early R&B, and Freak Beat. No cover charge. Dress in early 60's attire or wearing black and white checkered item for a free gift.

Nov. 12

Holiday Craft Fair, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Moose Lodge 715 at 2307 Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. Hosted by the Jefferson Choral Society, the event features artwork, crafts, jewelry, and Christmas decorations by local artists and artisans will be for sale, as well as baked goods prepared by members of the choir. For more information, visit www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org. For a vendor application, email Elsie Lemke at craftfair@jeffersonchoralsociety.org.

Peaksview Market at Timberlake Methodist, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 21649 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg.

Christmas Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bedford Campus of Central Virginia Community College. This annual event allows businesses the opportunity to showcase and sell their products and services to the community and enjoy shopping local this season. Visit bedfordareachamber.com to register.

Apple Butter Festival, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bryant's Cidery & Brewery, 3224 E Branch Loop, Roseland. Celebrate the start of Cider Week at Bryant's with the Apple Butter making festival. Blended Soul food truck and live performances from Beanie Dodd and The Sally Rose Band will be on hand.

Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest in Bedford. Eat, drink, shop and explore a gem of American history when the Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival returns to Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Join Poplar Forest in celebrating Jefferson’s legacy as the father of Virginia wine with tastings from multiple regional wineries. Enjoy live performances by local musicians, graze on foods by local vendors and shop the artisan market for one-of-a-kind finds. Tour the president’s private retreat at a reduced rate throughout the day. Funds raised support the ongoing restoration, preservation and interpretation of the historic property. Experience the festival as a Jefferson VIP—which includes access to a private tent, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a private audience with Mr. Jefferson himself, an exclusive wine tasting and more. Jefferson VIP tasting tickets are $125 per person or $225 per couple; Jefferson VIP non-tasting tickets are $75 per person. General admission tickets—which include tastings and a complimentary Poplar Forest wine glass, while supplies last—are $30 in advance, $35 at the door; non-tasting tickets are $15; children age 6 and under, free.

Brunswick Stew, 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Madison Heights Ruritan Club. Pre-order on the Ruritan Club's Facebook page.

Nightcaps Workshops, 4 p.m. at at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Nightcaps is a new musical drama by Brooke Vandervelde and Richard Rose, presented by AGAR in collaboration with Second Stage | Amherst. Community members are invited to participate in workshops as stage crew, singers, and musicians. Each workshop will culminate at 4 p.m. in a short performance and talkback, free and open to the public. Some mature themes. For information, contact Brooke at Rivula@gmail.com.

Nov. 13

TOSCA, 3 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre at 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. One of the most powerful and popular operas of all time! A superstar actress, Floria Tosca is caught in a passionate web of LOVE, JEALOUSY, DICTATORSHIP, LUST and VENGEANCE. Her innocent soul, devoted only to her Art and to her lover--a revolutionary painter—is swept into a dramatic story that is relevant for us today. Be thrilled by Puccini’s music played by a full orchestra, brilliant singers and spectacular sets and costumes. Tickets are available at operaonthejames.org or by calling (434) 864-8499.

Nov. 14

The Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant at 9789 Richmond Highway Lynchburg. The meeting open to the public. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or email www.releeconservation.com.

Christmas in Lights, 7 p.m. at Liberty University, 1971 University Blvd., Lynchburg. Come for tree lighting, live music, refreshments, and a live nativity.

Veritas Illuminated, 4:15 to 8 p.m. at Veritas Vineyards and Winery, 151 Veritas Lane, Afton. This festive season, the grove and vines of Veritas Winery will come alive, sparkling with holiday lights and decorations. Experience a spectacular walk through the enchanting woods and venture into the vineyard, twinkling with lights. Veritas Illuminated is a ¼ mile walking path that begins at the pergola near the entrance of the Tasting Room. Winding through the woods and among the vines, the lighted path is an immersive experience from the tops of the towering trees to the forest floor under your feet. The illuminated walking path will be open on select Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights throughout the holiday season. Timed entry begins at 5:15 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults; $10 for children and are available at www.exploretock.com/veritaswines/event/364428/veritas-illuminated.

Nov. 18

Air Play, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. In Air Play umbrellas fly, fabrics soar over the audience, balloons swallow people, and snow swirls, filling the stage. With stunning images and gales of laughter, Air Play bounces on the edge of definition: part comedy, part sculpture, part circus, part theater. Tickets range from $20 – $65. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Nov. 19

Christmas at Glendale Manor, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2681 Swinging Bridge Road, Brookneal. Kick off the holiday season by joining us at Glendale Manor for a day filled with fun. From finding the perfect gifts for the special people on your holiday list, indulging at the holiday café or stopping by the photo booths.

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the LPL Youth Services department. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

New Standard Bluegrass in Concert, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge Street in Bedford. New Standard brings together a variety of styles and influences ranging from traditional artists to contemporary bluegrass and gospel artists. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/new-standard-bluegrass-in-concert-542975.

Nov. 20

Photos with Santa, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 27 Green Hill Dr., Forest. Bring your children and your pets for annual photos with Santa day. Call (434) 525-5877 to reserve a photo time slot. Walk-ins are also welcome.