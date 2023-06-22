Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through June 24

Wolfbane's A Midsummer Night's Dream, Wolf PAC; 618 Country Club Rd, Appomattox. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Show dates are May 26, 27, 28, June 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, and 24. This is an high energy, 90s pop adaptation with music from Whitney to NSYNC. For more information, visit www.wolfbane.org.

Revenge of the Fairy Queen by Dwayne Yancey. 8 p.m. June 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24; and 3 p.m. June 18 at Miller Center Theater, 301 Grove St., Lynchburg. Renaissance Theatre presents the premiere of local playwright Dwayne Yancey’s “Revenge of The Fairy Queen.” In this imaginative and hilarious unauthorized sequel to Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Titania realizes that Oberon has duped her into falling in love with a mortal. Furious, she plots revenge to be carried out on Midwinter’s Day. However, her plot goes awry in a very big way as complications and adventures ensue.

June 22

Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant, 9789 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. The meeting is open to the public and accessible to people with disabilities. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or emailwww.releeconservation.com.

June 23 to 25

Timbre's Vocal Studio presents "Heathers The Musical," 7-9:30 p.m. at historic Second Stage Amherst. Set in 1989, "Heathers The Musical" is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the new kid, J.D. When Heather Chandler kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet, but J.D. has another plan for that bullet. "Heathers the Musical" is based on the 1989 cult classic film, "Heathers," starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. Tickets range from $15 to 20. For more information, go to bit.ly/heathersamherst.

June 23

Tai Chi at the Library, 9:30 a.m. every Friday at the Bedford Central Library. Join certified instructor Scott Larsen every week for a free class in the gentle, meditative martial art known as Tai Chi. Practiced throughout the world for its numerous health benefits, many of Tai Chi's slow movements and deep breathing techniques are easy to learn and suitable for people of all ages and abilities. No equipment is necessary, but please wear lightweight, comfortable shoes and loose-fitting clothing that doesn't restrict your range of motion. Though Tai Chi is a safe, low-impact form of exercise, it is always recommended that you consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness program-especially if you have any limiting physical or medical conditions (such as joint problems, back pain, diabetes, heart disease, circulation issues, etc.) or are taking any medications that can make you dizzy or lightheaded. First-time attendees may be asked to sign a waiver.

Art show and foster care mixer, 6:30 p.m. at 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Hosted by UMFS, a Virginia-based child and family services nonprofit, and Madison House of the Arts. Attendees will have an opportunity to hear from UMFS Regional Director Holly Coates about how foster care impacts the local community and how individuals can help the more than 350 youth in foster care in Lynchburg, all while enjoying art created by UMFS youth. Refreshments, music and raffle prizes will also be available. Those interested in attending the free event can register on www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-art-show-and-foster-care-mixer-tickets-638881109597.

June 24

Make Your Own Fire & Blood Dragon Eggs, 11 a.m. at the Forest Library, 15583 Forest Road, Forest. “Dreams didn't make us kings, dragons did" — Daemon Targaryen, House of the Dragon. Wish you had your own set of Targaryen dragon eggs? Now you can. Join us this morning as we create our own House of the Dragon/Game of Thrones-inspired dragon eggs. While you're crafting, chat with other fans of George R.R. Martin about past and future projects. You do not need to have watched the show or read the books to participate! Space and supplies are limited so registration is required. All dragon eggs will need to sit overnight to dry. Go online to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/ or call (540) 425-7002 to register.

Bedford Humane Society Vendor Bazaar Fundraiser/Adoption, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta. The Wood & Strings Band will provide entertainment from noon to 2 p.m. while you enjoy shopping and maybe meet your next best friend! Enjoy games for the children and a prize wheel. Personalized pet I.D. tags will be available and made onsite. A variety of items will also be available for sale including ECP mugs and pet bowls, animal magnets, raffle tickets, BHS pirate-themed T-shirts and more. There will be at least 12 local vendors. If you would like to apply to be a vendor, please email events4bhs@gmail.com. All proceeds go to support the animals. For more information, visit www.bhsva.org, call (540) 586-6100 or email info4bhs@gmail.com.

Yard Sale/Bake Sale, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Bethlehem UMC, Virginia 24, Concord. Lunch available. Sponsored by the UMW to support missions.

Medicinal Herbs Tour, 10 to 11 a.m. at Old City Cemetery 401 Taylor St., Lynchburg. Join Whitney Chauta for a hands-on tour of Old City Cemetery's medicinal herb garden and learn about the history and uses of medicinal herbs. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/657786004647.

Saturday Matinee – A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 2:30 p.m. at Moneta Library. Join us for a monthly Saturday afternoon screening of a movie for adults and teens. This month, we will be celebrating our summer reading theme by showing "A Midsummer Night's Dream," starring Calista Flockhart, Kevin Kline, Rupert Everett, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christian Bale, Stanley Tucci and more. Registration is required. Go to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com to register.

June 25 to 29

Forest Artists' Cooperative exhibition, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church is hosting a showing of work by members of the cooperative in the church's Parish Hall. The exhibition begins with an opening reception from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on June 25 and will then be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m., June 26 to 29. The exhibition includes acrylic paintings by Barbara Nadel, watercolors by Carolyn Prince, hand-carved walking sticks, canes, and wooden boxes by Jeff Weiss; decorative paper greeting cards by Edythe Trent, ceramics by Cynthia Deutsch and photographs by Pauline Goodman. The work of these artists will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds to support the mission and ministry of St. Stephen's. For more information, contact the St. Stephen's Parish Office by email at ststephensforest@mail.com or telephone at (434) 525-5511.

Stellar Vacation Bible School at Calvary Baptist Church, 4-7 p.m., June 25 and 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., June 26 to 29 at 20957 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Children age 4 through completed 6th grade are invited to have an out-of-this-world adventure full of faith-building fun. Free. Register at www.cbclynchburg.com/vbs2023 or call (434) 239-9133 for more information.

June 26 to 30

World War II Day Camp, at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The memorial will again host a day-camp program for rising third- to fifth-grade students. Registration coming soon at dday.org.

June 29 to July 1

1776: The Musical, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest (Rain date is July 2). Theatre al fresco returns to Thomas Jefferson’s south lawn with a special presentation of "1776"— the Tony Award-winning musical comedy by Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone based on the events leading up to the drafting and signing of the Declaration of Independence. Revel in the revolutionary spirit of America’s Founding Fathers, get acquainted with Ben (Franklin), Richard Henry (Lee), John (Adams) and Tom (Jefferson) and celebrate their brilliant contributions to our country’s history. Bring your friends and family, and a picnic dinner; sample a selection of local libations; and enjoy an evening of theater under the stars. Tickets are $17.76 for adults ages 18 and older; $13 for students ages 6-17 and college; and $4 for children ages 5 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at www.poplarforest.org, the museum shop by calling (434) 534-8120 and at the door.

June 30 to July 2

Tarzan the Stage Musical, 7 p.m. June 30-1 July 1; 2 p.m. July 2. at the Historic Academy Theatre. Based on Disney’s epic animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough’s "Tarzan of the Apes," Tarzan features heart-pumping music by rock legend, Phil Collins, and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang. High-flying excitement and hits, such as the Academy Award-winning “You’ll Be in My Heart,” as well as “Son of Man'' and “Two Worlds,” make Tarzan an unforgettable theatrical experience. Tickets are $6 to. $15 For more information, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit AcademyCenter.Org.

June 30

Tai Chi at the Library, 9:30 a.m. every Friday at the Bedford Central Library. Join certified instructor Scott Larsen every week for a free class in the gentle, meditative martial art known as Tai Chi. Practiced throughout the world for its numerous health benefits, many of Tai Chi's slow movements and deep breathing techniques are easy to learn and suitable for people of all ages and abilities. No equipment is necessary, but please wear lightweight, comfortable shoes and loose-fitting clothing that doesn't restrict your range of motion. Though Tai Chi is a safe, low-impact form of exercise, it is always recommended that you consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness program-especially if you have any limiting physical or medical conditions (such as joint problems, back pain, diabetes, heart disease, circulation issues, etc.) or are taking any medications that can make you dizzy or lightheaded. First-time attendees may be asked to sign a waiver.

Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party, at Warehouse Theatre. Calling all Swifties: Join the Academy Center of the Arts for a Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party. Enjoy all of Swift's hits with a two-hour Taylor Swift live DJ set coupled with a National Touring Laser Light Show. This event is recommended for ages 18 and older. Tickets can be purchased at academycenter.org. Remaining tickets will be available at the door day of the event. For more information, go to academycenter.org.

July 1

Saturday Matinee - "Much Ado About Nothing," 3:30 p.m. at the Bedford Central Library. Join us for a monthly Saturday afternoon screening of a movie for adults and teens. This month we will be celebrating our summer reading theme by showing "Much Ado About Nothing," starring Kenneth Branagh, Michael Keaton, Robert Sean Leonard, Keanu Reeves, Emma Thompson, Denzel Washington and and more.

Tabletop Gaming, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Forest Library. Join us on the first Saturday of each month to play a variety of different board and card games. Feel free to bring your own games as well. All ages are welcome, but children younger than 12 must be supervised by their guardians. No registration is needed. Call (540) 425-7002 for questions about this event.

July 3 to 7

Fairy Camp with Misfitz, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Second Stage Amherst, 194 2nd St, Amherst. Ages 5 and up. Get ready for some fairy fun with Misfitz. It's time to get creative with this fun fairy camp. All supplies and materials will be provided for camp. Register: https://htru.io/SBWj

July 4

Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Thomas Jefferson held July 4th as “the only birthday I ever commemorate …” Bring your family and friends out to Poplar Forest, his Bedford County retreat, to celebrate the 247th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in historic style. Enjoy colonial-style entertainment, demonstrations by colonial artisans and craftspeople, archaeological displays, old-fashioned children’s activities, pony rides, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and more. Grounds admission to Independence Day festivities is $10 for adults (ages 16 and older); children 15 and younger are free. Guided tours of the octagonal villa are available for an additional fee day-of only.

The Platters with Special Guests The Drifters, 4 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre, 524 Main St., Lynchburg. The Platters with Special Guests The Drifters will perform. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit academycenter.org.

Independence Day Celebration, 3 to 9:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill. Come spend this Independence Dat at Patrick Henry's Red Hill. Tickets are $10 per vehicle.

July 6

Land and Table Book Club, 6:30 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Bedford Central Library. In partnership with the Bedford Public Library System, the Land & Table Book Club offers a way to engage with the core ideas and topics that are motivating a new generation to create a more resilient food system and vibrant local community life. We’ll be reading books about eating local, self-reliant living, agrarian culture, growing food, culinary history, community resilience, going back-to-the-land and more. This is not a book club that will be technical in nature. And if you don’t have a green thumb, you’ll still feel at home. You don’t have to grow your own food or be a homesteader or farmer to enjoy these books. But you do have to be curious about reviving your connection with the land, with other people and with the food you eat. And the reality is tending to those connections is important for all of us. Anyone is welcome to attend our meetings — even if you have not read the book we will be discussing. Registration is encouraged, but not required.

Computer 101 class: Digital Photos 101, 1 p.m. at Moneta Library. Get your photos from your camera or your phone to your computer to your friends and family. Store photos, copy photos and share photos. For the beginner. Be able to use the mouse. Registration is required. Go to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com to register.

July 8

Friends of the Library Present: Fiction or nonfiction, your choice, an Author Talk, 2 p.m. at Moneta Library. Authors Donna Minnix Proctor and David Pope will be speaking. Proctor, who writes women's fiction, will speak from 2 to 3 p.m., and Pope, who writes about true stories as an EMT, will speak from 3 to 4 p.m. For more information on the event, contact the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library through their website at https://friendsofmonetalibrary.org/. For information on the Moneta/SML Library, contact the library directly at (540) 425-7004.

July 10 to 13

Summer in the Swamp Preschool Camp. Join us for Summer in the Swamp Camp with Mrs. Angie Yates of Creative Starts Music, presented by Second Stage Amherst. Students will explore all things swampy — gators, frogs and foot-stompin' tunes — during this fun and educational music camp. Cost is $45 per camper. For more information, go to https://htru.io/SDsk.

July 10

Friends of the Forest Library Book Club, 1 p.m. at Forest Library. The Friends of the Forest Library Book Club meets every second Monday of the month. Join them as they read and discuss their selection of fictional books each month. This month, they will be discussing "Circe" by Madeline Miller. No registration is needed. Call (540) 425-7002 for questions about this event.

July 12 to 22

The Peaks and Pieces Quilt Guild 2023 show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 12, 14, 17, 19 and 21; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 13, 18 and 20; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 15; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22. Bedford Central Public Library, 321 N. Bridge St., Bedford. Show features 80 to 100 quilts made by members of Bedford’s Peaks and Pieces Quilt Guild. Visitors vote for their favorites in art/wall-hanging, home décor, personal use and wearable, bed-sized and lap-sized categories. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.peaksandpieces.com or www.facebook.com/peaksandpiecesquiltguildbedfordva?mibextid=LQQJ4d

July 14 and 15

Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr., 7 p.m., July 14; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 15 at Historic Academy Theatre. Disney’s "Finding Nemo Jr." is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie "Finding Nemo," with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” "Finding Nemo Jr." brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship and adventure. Tickets are $6 to $15. For more information, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.