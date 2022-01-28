Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Jan. 28

Friday Night Salsa at Mission House Coffee, 8 to 11 p.m. at 722 Commerce St., Lynchburg. The cover charge is $10 per person, or $5 with a current student ID. Lessons begin at 8 p.m., with social dancing starting at 9 p.m. No partner is required. The recommended attire is dressy casual, but flip flops are not recommended. For more information, contact www.lynchburgsalsa.com, or email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com.

CVABC Coffee Talk at Mission House Coffee, 8 a.m. at 722 Commerce St. The Central Virginia Business Coalition’s networking begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 10 a.m. Drop by and mingle, grab some great coffee, and make some new connections.

Olaf’s Winter Wonderland, 5 p.m. at FunQuest Family Entertainment Center at 327 Graves Mill Road. Come for a Frozen event with hot chocolate, cookies and a snowball fight with Olaf.

Bottom of the Barrell at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 8 to 11:30 p.m. 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Jerry Wimmer welcomes “Bottom of the Barrell”. Jerry Parris, Terry Hannahbass, Tom Howell and brother, Daniel Wimmer. Tickets are $10 at the door after 7 p.m.

Unity March, 3 p.m. beginning at the Snidow Chapel and will end at the Victory Bell Tower on the University of Lynchburg campus.

Tristin Burke at Loose Shoe Too, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 201 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Bell Avenue Blues at the Rivermont BierHaus, 8 to 11 p.m., 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Enjoy great blues along with burgers and cold beer.

Jan. 29

Mended Fences at The Clubhouse, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse at 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Mended Fences is a local band that plays country, rock, pop, R&B, dance and top 40 hits.

Princess Meet & Greet Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at River Ridge mall center court. Get dressed in your crown and ballgown for a meet and greet with princesses Elsa, Mulan, Cinderella and Snow White, complete with a photo booth, crafts and more.

A Year to Remember, 10:30 a.m., at the Forest and Big Island libraries in Bedford County. Join the libraries as we create memory jars to collect our favorite moments of 2022. Write a favorite memory or event each day or week and reminisce about the good times come next year! Both libraries will provide supplies and instructions. Registration is required for each participant and seats are limited. This program is for adults and children ages 9-plus. Children younger than the age of 12 must be supervised by their guardians. Masks are strongly recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com, or call. For more information, visit www.bplsonline.org or call your Forest at (540) 425-7002 or Big Island at (540) 425-7000.

Tristin Burke at Loose Shoe, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 198 Ambriar Plaza, Amherst. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Jan. 30

Open Mic at Loose Shoe, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 198 Ambriar Plaza, Amherst. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Feb. 3 — 6

The Crucible, performances at 7 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Brookville High School. The story focuses upon a young farmer, his wife and a young servant-girl who maliciously causes the wife’s arrest for witchcraft. The farmer brings the girl to court to admit the lie — and it is here the monstrous course of bigotry and deceit is terrifyingly depicted. The farmer, instead of saving his wife, finds himself also accused of witchcraft and ultimately condemned with a host of others.

Good Good Trouble on Bad Bad Island, performances at 7 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at Jefferson Forest High School auditorium. When a package bound for Good Good Island is mistakenly delivered to Bad Bad Island, the Bad Bads find something frighteningly horrible inside: a little girl named Rosa! Unable to choose between throwing her into a volcano or tossing her into the sea, the creatures of the island finally agree that their ruler, The Idol, should decide. He challenges Rosa with a series of impossible tasks — but what happens when she starts doing the impossible? This wildly inventive adventure shows sometimes family and goodness can be found in the most unlikely of places.

Feb. 4

Dance Theatre of Harlem, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution with a professional touring company, a leading studio school, and a national and international education and community outreach program. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times). Tickets range in price from $10 plus taxes and fees to $100 plus taxes and fees. For more information, contact the Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

Christian Q. @Hot Shots, 7 p.m. 13360 Booker T Washington Highway, Moneta. Christian Quesenberry, local SML singer/songwriter is returning to the Hot Shots stage, covering a variety of genres and music styles.

The Jared Stout Band @ The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The Jared Stout Band is an alt-country band based out of southwestern Virginia. Formed in 2018, they became an area favorite winning the 2020 Rockn to Lockn competition. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, visit www.thejaredstoutband.com.

Will Hagan and Albert Cano Smit will play Stravinsky, Beethoven, Schubert & Kreisler, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sydnor Performance Hall at the University of Lynchburg. Tickets are available at lynchburgtickets.com.

Oceanic, Take Lead, & Rachel Honza, 8 to 11 p.m. at RiverView Vinyl, 901 Jefferson St., Lynchburg. On the first stop of their 2022 East Coast tour, indie-pop band Oceanic returns to their hometown with the alt-rock group, Take Lead and local indie-pop legend, Rachel Honza. All three of these artists have newly released music to debut, live energy to spend and possibly some unreleased material to show Lynchburg.

Coyote West at Loose Shoe Too, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 201 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Tate Tuck Trio at the Rivermont BierHaus, 8 to 11 p.m., 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Enjoy great music along with burgers and cold beer.

Feb. 5

For Those About To Rock and Get Trick’d @The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. For Those About to Rock is a Virginia-based AC/DC tribute playing all the hits, concert favorites, and enough deep cuts to keep even the biggest fan happy. Tickets are $10 at the door, starting at 7 p.m. Get Trick’d is a Tribute to Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s, Cheap Trick.

Day of Play, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Downtown YMCA on Church Street. Day of Play is for children in grades kindergarten through 8th grade. Children are asked to bring swimwear, comfortable clothing and running shoes. There will be a giveaway and raffle, and a meal will be provided. Transportation is available and registration is required at ymcacva.org.

Sweetheart Mart, 9 a.m. to noon, Second Stage — Amherst, 194 2nd St., Amherst. Jewelry, crafts, treats and more! Local artisans, crafters, growers, and other local vendors will be showcasing their products, all made or grown in the Amherst area.

Fur-Ever Valentine Adoption Event/Rabies Clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1307 Falling Creek Road, Bedford. Animals will be available for adoption along with an $8 rabies clinic. Lunch is available for purchase along with baked goodies, Darlene’s famous dog treats and more. Rabies clinic at the shelter will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Under the Oaks at Evergreen Lavender Farm, 6 p.m. at 7169 Old Evergreen Road, Appomattox. Ultrafaux is a Baltimore-based trio led by guitarist/composer Michael Joseph Harris. They perform original acoustic music with Romani, Manouche, swing, funk, blues and musette influences. The band is an acoustic powerhouse of dazzling leads and rich gypsy-inspired melodies. Seating is limited. Email elfrecords90@gmail.com to reserve seats. Tickets are $15.

Clanestyne Highway Trio at Loose Shoe, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 198 Ambriar Plaza, Amherst. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

NiteKAP at the Bower Center for the Arts, 6:30 p.m., at 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford. The American Folk trio will perform for the first time at the Bower Center since before the pandemic began. For tickets or more information, visit www.members.bowercenter.org/events-performances.

Feb. 9

“How Everyone, Including White People, Can Take Responsibility and be Anti-Racist” with Brian Sorge, 3 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg. The talk is part of the university’s “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside any campus building. For more information, email the Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@lynchburg.edu.

Feb. 11-27

A Midsummer Night’s Dream at La Vida Coffee + Market, 2704 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg. 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11 to 13, 18 to 20 and 25 to 27. James River Theatre will bring to life William Shakespeare’s classic, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Feb. 11

Keith McFaden at Loose Shoe Too, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 201 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

The Deloreans (Ultimate 80’s Tribute), 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The Deloreans are a seasoned showband comprised of 6 vocalists that cover the most memorable artists and nostalgic songs of the ‘80s. Each band member is featured throughout the show, making this band’s most notable attribute its unmatched variety. The Deloreans is known for their dynamic ‘80’s costumes, unstoppable energy, and their ability to bring down the house every time. The first $100 tickets cost $15, then $20 in advance and $25 at the door.







Feb. 12