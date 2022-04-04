Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through April 10

Wolfbane presents Xanadu, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox. Follow the journey of Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time — the first ROLLER DISCO! When Kira falls into forbidden love with Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation. The musical is running for five weekends, every Thursday through Sunday. For Saturday and Sunday matinees, the doors open at 2 p.m. and curtain is at 3 p.m. Evening performances are held Thursdays through Saturdays, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. For more details, visit http://www.wolfbane.org/xanadu.

Through April 9

Mary Poppins, at E.C. Glass High School. Glass Theatre's 40th Anniversary Season continues with Mary Poppins. Performances are April 1 and 2 at 7 p.m., April 3 at 3 p.m., April 8 and 9 at 7 p.m., and April 9 at 2 p.m. in the E.C. Glass Auditorium. The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it." Masks are required for all performances.

April 4

Baby Storytime, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Babies ages 0-23 months (and parents/guardians) are invited on Mondays for Baby Storytime, featuring fun songs, lap bounces, fingerplays, and books to promote early literacy. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 20 participants. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children ages 2 and up.

April 5

Balanced Living with Diabetes, 10:30 a.m. at the Big Island Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a dietary workshop. Susan Prillaman of the Virginia Cooperative Extension will teach about healthy eating options for individuals with either type of diabetes, and samples will be included. Attendees will then have the opportunity to sign up for six follow-up sessions, which will be held at the Bedford Extension Office, located at 1257 County Farm Road, Suite B. The introductory sessions at the libraries will be free and are sponsored by the Bedford Community Health Foundation. A small fee will be assessed for the six follow-up sessions. Registration is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Balanced Living with Diabetes, 3 p.m. at the Stewartsville Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a dietary workshop. Susan Prillaman of the Virginia Cooperative Extension will teach about healthy eating options for individuals with either type of diabetes, and samples will be included. Attendees will then have the opportunity to sign up for six follow-up sessions, which will be held at the Bedford Extension Office, located at 1257 County Farm Road, Suite B. The introductory sessions will be free and are sponsored by the Bedford Community Health Foundation. A small fee will be assessed for the six follow-up sessions. Registration is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Landowner workshop, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Second Stage, 194 2nd Street, Amherst. Learn how to earn money from your land without selling it; keep your land in the family; lower your taxes; and make sure your land stays rural or in farming. The Central Virginia Land Conservancy is holding a landowner workshop on conservation easements, voluntary agreements with landowners that protect their land. Light refreshments provided. RSVP to Jennifer at jwills@cvalc.org or 434-942-4320. Learn more about the Central Virginia Land Conservancy at www.cvalc.org.

April 6

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

April 7

Health, Wellness & Safety Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA at 1111 Turnpike Road in Bedford. Join the Bedford Area Family YMCA for a Health, Wellness & Safety Fair! This will be a community event focusing on health related businesses and nonprofits.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Egg Hunt + Natural Egg Dying Class, 5:15 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market. Oshun Organics is hosting a free Egg Hunt down at the Lynchburg Community Market. Hunt for eggs that will contain coupons and discounts from Lynchburg local businesses, candy and cash. At 6 p.m., there will be a lesson in dying eggs with all natural colorants; the cost is $6 per family.

Balanced Living with Diabetes, 5:30 p.m. at the Forest Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a dietary workshop. Susan Prillaman of the Virginia Cooperative Extension will teach about healthy eating options for individuals with either type of diabetes, and samples will be included. Attendees will then have the opportunity to sign up for six follow-up sessions, which will be held at the Bedford Extension Office, located at 1257 County Farm Road, Suite B. The introductory sessions at the libraries will be free and are sponsored by the Bedford Community Health Foundation. A small fee will be assessed for the six follow-up sessions. Registration is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Foster the Family Book Tour, 5:30 to 8 p.m., at 1301 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg. A night of encouragement for Christian Foster Parents with Foster the Family Author Jamie Finn. Join Foster the Family author Jamie Finn for a night of teaching, meet and greet, and book signing. For more information about book tour dates head over to fosterthefamilybook.com.

Celebrating Educators: An Evening with Gerry Brooks, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Gerry Brooks is a motivational public speaker, author, TikTok star, and veteran educator who will bring his inspirational humor to the Academy's stage as he focuses on education and excellence in the classroom. Join us for an evening full of encouragement and laughter as we celebrate educators! Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a selfie station until 6:45 p.m. with Gerry. Tickets are $25 each ($32.75 with taxes and fees) can be purchased at academycenter.org or by calling (434) 846-8499. All proceeds will benefit Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center's Scholarship Fund.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

CeeJay Jones & Mark Brady, 8 to 9:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Stand-up Comedy returns to The Clubhouse. Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Carl “Cee – Jay” Jones is wild and totally outrageous, with a style of comedy that is all his own. Mark Brady is the winner of North Carolina’s Funniest 2016 held by Goodnights Comedy.

April 8 - 9

Nadim Azzam @ Madison House Of The Arts, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House Of The Arts, 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. This concert will feature a showcase of Madison House Of The Arts youth performers opening both nights! Through painfully honest self-reflection, Nadim Azzam addresses depression, addiction, and the dysfunctional realities of our times with his songs rooted in hope and connectivity. A singer, rapper, and songwriter who makes his own beats and plays multiple instruments on his tracks, Nadim has spent years evolving to where his music is at today. Making songs for the deep-thinkers, the over-drinkers, and other sensitive souls, Nadim faces his own struggles head-on in hopes of offering some sense of solace to anyone else walking similar valleys of their own. These songs seek to remind that there's more to life, and that the pain any given individual feels can be transformed from a solitary torment into a vessel of connection. The cover is $10.

Art Exhibition: The Heart of Christ, 6 p.m. Calvary Chapel Lynchburg, 20722 Timberlake Road, Suite 5, Lynchburg. Don’t miss the exciting first annual Heart of Christ Art Exhibition — a thought-provoking showcase of 2D and 3D works created by Lynchburg area artists. The opening reception will be held Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. and the exhibition will be open for public viewing Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

April 8

Balanced Living with Diabetes, 2 p.m. at the Montvale Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a dietary workshop. Susan Prillaman of the Virginia Cooperative Extension will teach about healthy eating options for individuals with either type of diabetes, and samples will be included. Attendees will then have the opportunity to sign up for six follow-up sessions, which will be held at the Bedford Extension Office, located at 1257 County Farm Road, Suite B. The introductory sessions at the libraries will be free and are sponsored by the Bedford Community Health Foundation. A small fee will be assessed for the six follow-up sessions. Registration is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

The Listening: Get By, 7 to 9 p.m. at Mission House Coffee in Lynchburg. With each new day comes a new opportunity to achieve something, but we don’t all get what we need to "get by." For some of us, the bare minimum remains evasive and out of grasp. For others, our journey is more of a minimalistic approach; we don’t need much but the proverbial bare necessities. This session is inspired by Brooklyn MC Talib Kweli and his song entitled Get By. We invite you to share your stories of survival, of equity, of the essentials. What do you need to get by? And is it enough? The Listening asks those questions, but is prepared to open it up to even more to hear from the artists and performers. Requested donation of $10 to benefit The Listening.

Last Laugh Comedy Show, 7 to 9 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Join Three Roads Brewing company for its first comedy show.

April 9

11th Blossom to Bottle 3K & 5K, at the Peaks of Otter Winery, 1218 Elmos Road, Bedford. The annual run/walk also includes the 6th B2B Chili Cook Off. For tickets, visit www.Blossomtobottle.com.

Medical Mountains 5K, from 8 a.m. to noon, at Linkhorne Middle School. The Liberty University College of Osteopathic (LUCOM) Student Advocates Association (SAA) in partnership with Riverside Runners is holding a race to benefit Liberty University osteopathic medical students who are currently attending medical school at LUCOM and experiencing extreme medical hardships. The race begins at Linkhorne Middle School and will take runners along the Blackwater Creek Trail. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/MedicalMountains5K.

Outdoor Market, 9 a.m. to noon at the Forest Farmers Market. Getting ready for the 2022 season. A mixture of winter and spring veggies will be on hand along with meats, eggs and value added items.

The 2022 Lynchburg Heart Walk, 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Riverfront Park at 1000 Jefferson St., Lynchburg. The walk raises money in the fight against heart disease and stroke. Register a team at www.LynchburgHeartWalk.org.

Empowering Female Veterans Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the American Legion Post 16, 1301 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. Female veterans, caregivers and active duty military are invited for fellowship, awareness and recognition. Veterans Service Organizations will be onsite and lunch will be served. The keynote speaker is Army veteran Denise Rohan, elected in 2017 as the first female national commander of the nearly 2 million member American Legion.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Forest Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Balanced Living with Diabetes, 10:30 a.m. at the Moneta Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a dietary workshop. Susan Prillaman of the Virginia Cooperative Extension will teach about healthy eating options for individuals with either type of diabetes, and samples will be included. Attendees will then have the opportunity to sign up for six follow-up sessions, which will be held at the Bedford Extension Office, located at 1257 County Farm Road, Suite B. The introductory sessions at the libraries will be free and are sponsored by the Bedford Community Health Foundation. A small fee will be assessed for the six follow-up sessions. Registration is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Underwater Easter Egg Hunt, 1 to 2:45 p.m. at the Jamerson Family YMCA. Dive on in and hunt for Easter Eggs at the Jamerson Family YMCA. Members: free; non members: $8 per child or $20 for 3 or more children. Children ages 0 to 6 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian while in the water. For more information, visit (434) 582-1900.

Easter Egg Hunt & Goat Cuddles, 2 p.m. at Fables & Feathers Winery, 2117 Bruno Dr. in Goodview. More than 500 eggs will be hidden in the vines and a local family farm will be bringing over young goats for snuggling. Enjoy wines, beers, and ciders as well as food from Schult's Dogs and Music by Sunshine starting at 3 p.m.

Jefferson Choral Society to sing “God Bless America” for NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway, 7:30 p.m. Under the direction of Maestro Aaron Garber, a Jefferson Choral Society ensemble will sing before an audience of about 50,000 NASCAR fans at the Martinsville Speedway. The race will be televised on the Fox Sports channel FS1.

The Beautiful Blue Ridge, at 7:30 p.m. at Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg. Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the region’s natural beauty in a concert that features spectacular artwork, synchronized to music inspired by nature. In collaboration with the Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College and Blue Ridge Photographic Arts Society, artwork and photography will be projected on the big screen behind the orchestra as the musicians perform Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with Concertmaster Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk, Copland’s Appalachian Spring, and Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst.

April 10

2nd Annual 5K on the Runway, 8 a.m. at the Lynchburg Regional Airport, 350 Terminal Drive, Lynchburg. The United Way 5K on the Runway, sponsored by Centra Health, is perfect for participants of all ages who are able to complete 5K in 60 minutes or less. The course is flat and fast as you run on the taxiway parallel to the main runway. There is a 500-person limit to this event. Due to airport restrictions, there are no strollers, skateboards, rollerblades, bikes, or pets allowed on the airport taxiway. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/UnitedWayAirport5k.

Barks at the Barn, noon to 6 p.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Barks at the Barn will feature drinks, treats, and dog-related giveaways for pups of all ages.

April 11

Color Your World with Flowers at the Bower Center For The Arts, 6 to 8 p.m. The class is open to ages 12 and older, though youth must participate with an adult. In this three class workshop series, guests will create ceramic flowers for the garden, table or wall. The flowers can be designed as garden stakes, free standing table decorations, ceramic bouquets, or even wall décor. The first class will be devoted to the design and rough form of the flowers with a multitude of flower shape and petal templates available. The second class will be to smooth and refine the flowers, as well as adding any underglaze color prior to a bisque firing. Our third and final class will be to glaze our flowers before a second and final kiln firing. Participants may create as many flowers as they wish in the two-hour time allotted for the class. To register, visit bowercenter.org/classes.

Business Matters Networking and Panelist Q&A Event, 6 to 8 p.m. at Mission House Coffee, 722 Commerce St., Lynchburg. This event will feature a panel of business leaders and owners in the area answering your questions, a networking time, giveaways and more. Space is limited. Register @BusinessMattersVirginia.

April 11 - 14

Spring Break Camp Happiness, Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. Each day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., children can be dropped off for the day or the entire week. the camp involves special guests, lessons on pet care, games, crafts, snacks, and more. Each camper will receive a Camp Happiness t-shirt. For ages 5 to 12, the cost is $235 for all four days or $60 per day. Sign up at secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/vtwMnPr3eBjEkjHR-LcNcw.

April 11 - 12

Neuro Art: A Way of Painting Mindfully, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Second Stage Amherst at 194 2nd Street, Amherst. In this two-part workshop, practice easy ways to draw and paint our way into mindfulness using your choice of acrylic or watercolors. The process of creating neuro art is a creative wellness practice you can continue to use after your online class experience. For more info, visit www.SecondStageAmherst.org or call (434) 941-0997.

April 12

Family STEAM, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Family STEAM is a drop-in program best for children ages 5 to 8 and their parents/guardians. During this program, there will be multiple STEAM activities to complete together as a family. Choose between the 10:30 a.m. session or the 5 p.m. session. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children age 2 and older. Family STEAM will take place in the Community Meeting Room.

Hillcats Opening Day Extravaganza, 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the James Stadium. Join the Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium for an Opening Day Extravaganza to kick off the 2022 baseball season. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Delmarva Shorebirds. For tickets, visit www.milb.com/lynchburg/tickets/single-game-tickets.

Amherst/Monroe Ruritan Club Community Dinner & Bingo, 6 p.m. at the club building, 115 Bruner Rd. (Rt. 671), Monroe. Menu is chicken, tossed salad, vegetables, bread, dessert, and beverage. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for ages 18-6, and free for ages 5 and under. Take-out is available.

April 13

Spring Break Family Storytime, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Celebrate spring with Spring Break Family Storytime. This special event features stories, songs, rhymes, and more. All ages are welcome; best for ages 2 to 5. Choose the storytime slot: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. No registration is required; on the day of the program, visit the Youth Desk prior to the Storytime to receive your name tag to ensure your spot. Attendance limited to 25 participants. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children age 2 and older.

Naturalization Ceremony with the Blue Ridge NSDAR, 11 a.m., Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) in welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Thomas Jefferson’s 279th birthday. A luncheon for the new citizens and their families will be served following the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.

April 14

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

BoCo at The Clubhouse, 6 to 9 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Enjoy some classic country tunes by BoCo. No cover.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Appalachian ‘Ballad’ novelist Sharyn McCrumb to read at Lynchburg, 7:30 p.m. at Hall Campus Center’s Memorial Ballroom at University of Lynchburg.The event, the latest in the University of Lynchburg’s Thornton Reading series, is sponsored by the Richard H. Thornton Endowment in English. Admission is free and the public is invited. McCrumb’s work includes The New York Times bestsellers “The Ballad of Tom Dooley,” “The Ballad of Frankie Silver,” and “Ghost Riders,” which also won the Wilma Dykeman Award for Literature from the East Tennessee Historical Society and the national Audie Award for Best Recorded Book. For more information about the Thornton Reading series, contact Jer Bryant ’03, ’10 MA, Richard H. Thornton chair and assistant professor of English, at bryant.j@lynchburg.edu.

April 15-30

The Tin Woman, 8 p.m. by the Renaissance Theatre, theater in residence at the historic Miller Center at 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg. The story follows Joy, who while reeling in the wake of an unexpected heart transplant, finds herself drawn to contact the donor’s family. A tempestuous meeting ensues resulting in a roller coaster of tears, laughter, and healing. Based on a true story, The Tin Woman uses humor and pathos to explore loss, family, and what it means to be given the gift of life. Show dates are April 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, & 30th at 8:00 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. on April 24. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit us at RenaissanceTheatreLynchburg.org.

April 15-17

S.H.E Matters- Women's retreat (sisterhood, healing, empowerment), 6 p.m., at 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. S.H.E Matters is a newly founded community; geared towards the healing and empowerment of all women through the use of community bonding and creative arts. During the three- day retreat, women will have the opportunity to build relationships with diverse women, dig deeper into their creative brain, learn more about how physical health aligns with mental health, gain access to resources for success, as well as give back to the community through serving as volunteers at a community dinner giveaway.

April 15

Saunders Brothers Farm Market, 9 a.m. 2717 Tye Brook Highway, Piney River. Celebrate Saunders Brothers season opening with all your favorite pantry items, ice cream, coffee, sandwiches, Saunders Brothers plants and more.

Easter Egg Hunt, 3 p.m., Heritage Green, 201 Lillian Lane in Lynchburg. Heritage Green welcomes the public to its senior living community for its annual Easter Egg Hunt. Bring the family and hop on over to Heritage Green for an egg-citing egg hunt and other fun-filled games! Celebrate the springtime with us and enjoy some sweet refreshments too. Event is free; RSVPs appreciated. To RSVP, please call (434) 385-5102.

MTI ROCKS The Clubhouse, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards at 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg.

April 16

Historic Avenel Craft and Yard Community Fair, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Historic Avenel in downtown Bedford. The Bedford Humane Society is setting up a yard sale event.

The Most Eggcellent Egg Hunt, 9 to 11 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church. Bring friends and family to Liberty Baptist Church's Easter Egg Hunt. Children will hunt for eggs with their favorite characters in costumes, from Disney Princesses to Superheroes and more. Enter the raffle to win a ride on a hot air balloon (weather permitting), and enjoy inflatables and face painting. The event is free. Egg Hunts will take place at the following times for the following ages, with 2 to 4 year olds beginning at 9:15 a.m.; Kindergarten to 2nd Grade at 9:45 a.m.; and 3rd to 5th grades at 10:15 a.m.

Easter Egg Hunt in the Shrub Garden, 10 to 11 a.m., at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Come out to OCC for an Easter egg hunt among the blooms of the Earley Shrub Garden. Children will be able to trade the eggs they find for candy and other prizes. Reservations required. $5 per child with a maximum of 4 reservations per family.

Taking Root: a Propagation Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Montvale Library. Join the Bedford Public Library System this spring for a propagation workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will show you how to fill your home and garden with a bounty of plants using low or no-cost propagation techniques. Topics covered will include: collecting and storing seeds, transplanting seedlings, propagating with plant cuttings, plant dividing, plant dormancy, tip vs. mound vs. air layering, and more. Each participant will receive seeds and cuttings to practice with at home. Registration is required and seats are limited. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. at 290 Alcock Rd, Amherst. Join Clifford Baptist Church's Easter egg hunt at the home of the pastor. Bring a basket, a chair/blanket and get ready for a time of hunting eggs (divided into age groups) fun and fellowship. There will be a devotional message and a hot dog lunch will be provided.

The Great Hunt 2022, noon to 3 p.m. Bring the family to one of Central Virginia’s largest candy and prize filled Easter Egg hunts. Featuring over 100,000 Easter Eggs plus a ton of games and inflatables. For more information or to preregister, visit thegreathuntva.com.

Sunset Yoga at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Take time for a much-needed time-out to experience the mindfulness of yoga and the natural beauty of the landscape at sunset. Join a teacher from Yoga Goodness for a one-hour yoga class on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Admission is $10 per person or $15 per class for both April and May classes. Reservations are suggested as classes will be limited to 25 people.

Mended Fences at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Local/Regional band playing your favorite Country/Rock/Pop/R&B/Dance/Top 40 hits. Cover is $10 at the door.

April 19

Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live Tour, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg. Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live is a modified version of the powerhouse ensemble led by the husband/wife duo of guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, “two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation” (NPR). Opening act Raye Zaragoza is a galvanizing presence, a self-assured artist making music to fight for, represent, and celebrate those left too long outside the spotlight. Tickets range in price from $70 to $150 and can be purchased at academycenter.org or by calling the Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

April 20

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Pan's Labyrinth by Lynchburg's Underground Movie Club, 7 p.m. at Riverviews Artspace in Lynchburg. It's 1944 and the Allies have invaded Nazi-held Europe. In Spain, a troop of soldiers are sent to a remote forest to flush out the rebels. They are led by Capitan Vidal, a murdering sadist, and with him are his new wife Carmen and her daughter from a previous marriage, 11-year-old Ofelia. Ofelia witnesses her stepfather's sadistic brutality and is drawn into Pan's Labyrinth, a magical world of mythical beings.

April 21

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

April 22

Home Educator's Day, 9:30 to noon at Patrick Henry's Red Hill in Brookneal. Families can visit the Living History stations around the grounds to learn more about Colonial Life. Tickets are available at www.redhill.org/events.

Fuzzy Logic returns to The Clubhouse, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Come join Fuzzy Logic for another fun night at the Clubhouse. The band takes the stage at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door starting at 7 p.m.

Dance Theatre of Harlem, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution with a professional touring company, a leading studio school, and a national and international education and community outreach program. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times). Tickets range in price from $10 plus taxes and fees to $100 plus taxes and fees. For more information, contact the Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

April 23

Bedford Cares Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 Sweeney Circle, Forest. Bedford Cares, a non-profit that supports the humane control of feral car populations and conducts a Trap Neuter and Return program for feral cat colonies, will hold a vendor and craft fair. The event will also include a 50/50 raffle, as well as the sale of breakfast sandwiches, coffee, pizza, nachos, baked goods, and assorted beverages.

Paper Shredding and Sidewalk Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. The Friends of the Lynchburg Public Library‘s spring Paper Shredding & Sidewalk Book Sale fundraising event allows resident to bring confidential papers and shreddables for secure disposal by 1st Choice Shredding. Shredding: $10 per large bag or box. Prices of books for the book sale will vary.

Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg. The 11th Annual Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival is back for 2022. There will be 10 or more wineries, live music, artisans, crafters, businesses and fabulous food vendors. Sampling Admission Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Non drinking tickets are $15 at the gate. Entertainers include: The Karlee Raye Trio, The Frequency, The Dundies and Mended Fences.

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 27-11 Poker Run, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Harley-Davidson of Lynchburg, 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m., last bike out at 11 a.m., and the last bike in at 1:30 p.m. Cash Prizes for high/low hands, 50/50 Drawing, patch and craft vendors on site. Breakfast available for purchase from Roy's Burger & Grill at Lynchburg Harley Davidson and lunch provided by Mission BBQ at American Legion Post #16. Music provided by Thunder Ridge from 2 to 4 p.m.

All Aboard! Trains, Planes & Automobiles, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at River Ridge mall. The special vehicles on display include construction equipment, emergency responders, armored vehicles, utility trucks, a princess carriage and of course, much more. Children will be able to explore and learn about a variety of different vehicles.

Appomattox Oyster Festival at DeVault Vineyards, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 247 Station Lane in Concord. For all the information about the event, to buy tickets, or to ask questions about the event please visit www.appomattoxoysterfest.com.

EARTH DAY Concert with Sara Ernst, 11 a.m. at the Timbrook Library. Join Sara Ernst for a free amazing, outdoor Earth Day Celebration and LIVE performance of some of Sara's favorite nature songs from her albums that have been heard all over the world.

Rejoice Women Annual Tea Party, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Old Bottling Co Reception Hall, 701 Thomas Road, Lynchburg. Come dressed in your favorite teatime attire and enjoy tasty tea-party delicacies. Bring mom, daughters, sisters, and friends. There will be games and door prizes.

Best Friend Ball 2022, 5 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts at 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Save the date for the 12th annual Best Friend Ball, British Invasion! Presented by Terry Volkswagen Subaru and hosted by Ella Grace Pretty.

Annual ASAD Fashion Show 2022, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Liberty Vines Center, 1971 University Blvd., Lynchburg. Glory is a Fashion Show that reveals a glimpse of Heaven. It will be an event in which guests will experience the true taste of Africa in our songs, dances, and fashion, seeking to celebrate artistic expression.

April 25

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

April 26

Lynchburg Garden Day at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Add a tour of Thomas Jefferson’s private villa and ornamental gardens to your Lynchburg Garden Day itinerary. An avid gardener and one of America’s first landscape designers, Jefferson was enthralled with the natural world, recording in his letters and journals his ideas for planning and planting the ornamental landscape at Poplar Forest. The recent restorations of Jefferson’s ornamental garden and carriage turnaround were made possible through the generosity of the Garden Club of Virginia. Although not an official stop on the Garden Day tour this year, admission to the Poplar Forest grounds is included with your Lynchburg Garden Day ticket.

April 27

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No preregistration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

April 28

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

April 28 - May 7

Grease at the Cavalier Theatre, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Jefferson Forest High School Auditorium. The hip-shaking rock 'n' roll score featuring Rydell High's class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory! Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as "Greased Lightnin'," "It's Raining on Prom Night," "Alone at the Drive-In Movie" recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. Show dates are April 28, 29, 30 and May 5, 6, 7 at 7 p.m.; and May 1, 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $8 for students and seniors. Visit cavaliertheatre.com.

April 29 - 30

CASA Shoe Sale, 5 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday. at Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg.

April 29

Uptown Fuzzy Worx at The Clubhouse, 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The cover is $10 at the door.

April 30

LSYO Spring Concert, 2 p.m. at Heritage High School in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg Symphony Youth Orchestra and Junior Strings presents their Spring Concert, under the direction of Gina DiCarlo. A variety of works will be performed. A featured piece will be the first movement of the Sibelius Violin Concerto, performed by Brady Mandeville, winner of the 2022 Concerto Competition. Tickets are $12 adults and $6 children under 18 and will be sold at the door.

Conversations with Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass, 7 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts. Experience a conversation that transcends time—and American history—as you witness an imagined conversation between Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass, the 19th-century American abolitionist, author, editor and diplomat. Although Jefferson (1743-1826) and Douglass (1818-1895) lived during different eras in time, the issues of slavery and “justice for all” confronted them both, albeit differently. Join Poplar Forest at the Academy Center of the Arts for an exclusive presentation of Conversations presented by actors Bill Barker as Thomas Jefferson and Fred Morsell as Frederick Douglass. Tickets for the performance followed by a reception are $38 for adults, $20 for students (must show ID) plus taxes and fees. For more information about events at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, call the Museum Shop at (434) 534-8120 or visit poplarforest.org.

Pleading The 5th Band at the Rivermont BierHaus, 7 to 10 p.m. at 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Come hangout with the PT5 Trio and enjoy food and fellowship.

May 1

Barks at the Barn, noon to 6 p.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Barks at the Barn will feature drinks, treats, and dog-related giveaways for pups of all ages.

May 2

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

May 3

Branford Marsalis & Joey Calderazzo Duo, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center for the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Come for an intimate evening of duo performance from NEA Jazz Master, renowned Grammy Award®‐winning saxophonist and Tony Award® nominee Branford Marsalis and his Quartet’s longtime pianist, Joey Calderazzo. While their paired evolution has been a brightness at the core of an adventurous band that itself has added light and heat to the music of its time, on their spectacular duo collaboration Songs of Mirth and Melancholy, Marsalis and Calderazzo reveal an ever deepening musical relationship and provide the listener with a glimpse into their musical journey. Tickets range in price from $10 to $100. For more information or to purchase tickets to this performance, contact our Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

May 5

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

May 6

The Wizard Of Oz, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Liberty High School Performing Arts. Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz. Tickets are $10 and available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61500 or at the door.

Pre-Mother's Day Party presented by Laughing John Entertainment, 8 p.m. to midnight, at The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Billiards, 708 Crowell Ln., Lynchburg. Laughing John Entertainment presents the Pre-Mother's Day Party with DJ Kurupt & The Katz Band from Richmond. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the door.

May 7

Mayker's Market at Bower Center for the Arts, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts in Bedford. Celebrate spring and shop local handmade goods at Bower Center for the Arts. With over two dozen exhibitors from the Bedford region, you are sure to find the perfect Mother’s Day gifts and spring treasures at the Spring Mayker's Market. This event will include the popular Mimosa punch, chances to win door prizes, a Spring Gift Basket raffle, free face painting and a maker’s space for kids to get creative.

Anne Spencer House & Gardens Tour, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Anne Spencer House, 1313 Pierce Street, Lynchburg. Join Lifetime Learning and UVA faculty for a day of exploring and learning at the Virginia Historic Landmark, the Anne Spencer House & Garden Museum for a tour of the home and gardens of Anne Spencer, a poet of the Harlem Renaissance—a significant figure of the black literary and cultural movement of the 1920s, civil rights activist, teacher, and librarian.

International Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Riverfront Park in downtown Lynchburg. The Parade of Nations will kickoff this free family-friendly event filled with culture, dance, entertainment, children's activities, and delicious international cuisine.

Derby Day at Avoca, 4 to 8 p.m., at the Avoca Museums & Historical Society in Altavista. Sip on a refreshing drink while enjoying free passed appetizers. Come watch the race on big screen TV's. Have a mint julep and some award-winning BBQ. Wear your best derby attire. There will be prizes for best ladies hat, dapper dude and best dressed couple. Listen to a live band. Tickets are $20 in advance $25 at the gate. Call (434) 608-2676 or (434) 369-1076 for more information. This is an adult only event.

Wine & Roses Garden Party, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Old City Cemetery Shrub Garden in Lynchburg. Enjoy a glass of rose with sunset over the OCC’s 450 antique roses. Tickets for the 30-minute Rose Tour “My Favorite Roses” led by rose expert Lucas Peed, are $60 per person with advanced ticket purchase required.

Sunset Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest in Forest. Take a time out to experience the mindfulness of yoga amidst the natural beauty of the Poplar Forest landscape. Join Megan Dillon, an instructor from Awakened Hearts Yoga, for a one-hour yoga class on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Admission is $10 per person or $15 for both April and May classes. Reservations are suggested as classes will be limited to 25 people. In the event of inclement weather, Poplar Forest will contact ticket holders via email by 3:00 p.m. the day of the class with a rescheduled date. No refunds will be issued unless Poplar Forest cannot reschedule the event.

May 8

Mother's Day Tea at Avoca, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Avoca Museums & Historical Society in Altavista. Avoca invites you to a celebration to honor mom. Join us for a Mother's Day tea party at Avoca's beautiful mansion. Moms are free; all others $5. There will be tea, scones with clotted cream, jam, fruit & cookies. Enjoy a walk on the grounds and a self-guided tour of the magnificent historic home is encouraged.

May 9

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

May 10

Align Before 9 - Bedford Farmers Market, 8 to 9 a.m. Come out and network with Bedford businesses.

May 12

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

May 13

Charles Billingsley in concert with the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Popular crossover vocalist Charles Billingsley will perform the Debut Concert of his new CD titled “The Shadow of Your Smile”, in concert with the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra. The concert will feature a collection of American standards and classic songs, He will be accompanied by the full LSO orchestra, along with the “LSO Big Band” for a portion of the concert. In addition to the title song, selections will include “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, “Time to Say Goodbye”, “Bring Him Home”, and “Danny Boy”, along with many others. Proceeds will benefit a number of local non-profit organizations, including the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra, World Help, and H20Life. Tickets will go on sale March 14, and can be purchased through the Academy Center Box Office at 434-846-8499 or online at https://academycenter.org/event/lso-charles-billingsley/

May 16

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

May 19

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Josh Blue: As NOT Seen On TV Tour, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Critics have said Josh Blue is not a cerebral palsy comic – he’s a comic who happens to have cerebral palsy. With an undeniable likeability and impeccable comedic timing, Josh continues to break down stereotypes of people with disabilities one laugh at a time. Following his groundbreaking win on NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2006, Josh Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues throughout the world. Tickets range in cost from $15 to $40. For more information or to reserve a ticket, contact the Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

May 20-21

The Day is Past and Gone, 6:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest in Forest. Playwright Teresa Harris’s original drama returns to Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn for two performances. Drawn from real-life experiences of the men and women who were enslaved at Poplar Forest, the trilogy explores the complexity of their lives and their struggles to survive. Join Harris, the cast and Poplar Forest’s archaeologists and interpreters for a Q&A following the performance. Bring your friends and family, a picnic and a blanket or chairs, and experience a little-known but important part of Poplar Forest’s history brought to life. Tickets are $15 for adults age 18+; $10 for youth ages 6—17 and college students; and free for children under 6.

May 21

Cars & Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m. at Timberlake Station, 7621 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Cars and Coffee Lynchburg is a community event and a great place to show off your ride, collaborate with other like-minded individuals. Cars and Coffee Lynchburg (C&CLYH) is an informal monthly car show for all automotive & motorcycle enthusiasts. For more info, visit www.carsandcoffeelyh.com.

The Pete Turpin Band at the BBQ & Blues Festival, 11 a.m. at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/09/28/2022-bbq-blues/.

"How to Draw Flowers" class for children, 10 to 11 a.m. Old City Cemetery, Cemetery Center, Edith Lee Reading Room, 401 Taylor Street in Lynchburg. Taught by botanical artist Linda Murphy; class for children (ages 8-12 recommended) and a parent. Cost is $15 per parent. A parent's ticket will admit one child free of charge. Every child after the first will require one additional child's ticket.

May 22

2022 Bedford Parade of Grads, 3 p.m. All Bedford County high school graduates, including private and homeschooled students, can participate in the parade. Participants are asked to decorate their vehicles and wear their cap and gown. The parade ends in front of the Bedford County Courthouse. This is a parent-sponsored event.

Starry Night with Crewe Astronomy Club, 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry's Red Hill in Brookneal. Join the Crewe Astronomy Club for a free night of star-gazing at Red Hill. Bring your own telescope or use on provided. Email caitlin@redhill.org to register.

May 23

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

May 26

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

May 28-29

Architectural Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Tours, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest in Forest. Fifty years ago, the octagonal villa at Poplar Forest was unrecognizable. The simple elegance of the president’s Palladian-inspired design was hidden by the renovations subsequent owners made to the structure to suit their tastes. Learn how the restoration architects and architectural historians and craftsmen are continuing their meticulous restoration of what Jefferson affectionately called the “Best dwelling house in the state…” on an hour-long tour guided by Travis McDonald, Poplar Forest’s director of architectural restoration and the architect of the groundbreaking restoration process developed to save the historic structure. Tickets for the Architectural Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Talk and Tour are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Admission also includes a guided house tour and self-guided exploration of exhibits in the lower level of the house, the Wing of Offices, the ornamental grounds and the Quarter Site. Weekend visitors can add the Enslaved Community Tour (when available) to their itinerary at no extra cost.

May 28

Pilates at Poplar Forest, 6 to 7 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest in Forest. Join Poplar Forest and Peakland Pilates for an early-evening Pilates workout on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Experience a full-body workout with an emphasis on strengthening deep core muscles and developing flexibility. By working in proper postural alignment, Pilates helps to lengthen and tone muscles all over with just a mat and bodyweight. This low-impact workout will leave you feeling energized and taller. $10 per person per class, or $15 per person for both classes; taught by either Jenna Chalk or Celeste Sedlar, co-owners of Peakland Pilates. Reservations are encouraged as classes will be limited to 25 people. In the event of inclement weather, Poplar Forest will contact ticket holders via email by 3:00 p.m. the day of the class with a rescheduled date. No refunds will be issued unless Poplar Forest cannot reschedule the event.

May 29

Patrick Henry's Birthday, 1 to 5 p.m. at at Patrick Henry's Red Hill in Brookneal. Come out to Red Hill to enjoy free birthday cake and lemonade while touring the property to celebrate Patrick Henry's 286th birthday. Admission is free.

May 30

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

June 2

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

June 4

Pilates at Poplar Forest, 6 to 7 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest in Forest. Join Poplar Forest and Peakland Pilates for an early-evening Pilates workout on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Experience a full-body workout with an emphasis on strengthening deep core muscles and developing flexibility. By working in proper postural alignment, Pilates helps to lengthen and tone muscles all over with just a mat and bodyweight. This low-impact workout will leave you feeling energized and taller. $10 per person per class, or $15 per person for both classes; taught by either Jenna Chalk or Celeste Sedlar, co-owners of Peakland Pilates. Reservations are encouraged as classes will be limited to 25 people. In the event of inclement weather, Poplar Forest will contact ticket holders via email by 3 p.m. the day of the class with a rescheduled date. No refunds will be issued unless Poplar Forest cannot reschedule the event.

Hiroya Tsukamoto Live in Concert, 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, at 305 North Bridge Street, Bedford. Hiroya is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan. He began playing the five-string banjo when he was thirteen, and took up the guitar shortly after. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/hiroya-tsukamoto-live-in-concert-514803.

June 6

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

June 9

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

June 12

Barks at the Barn, noon to 6 p.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Barks at the Barn will feature drinks, treats, and dog-related giveaways for pups of all ages.

June 13

Align Before 9 - Bedford Baptist Church, 8 to 9 a.m. at 1516 Oakwood St, Bedford. Come out to network with Bedford businesses.

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

June 16

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

June 17

Star Wars Night, 6:30 p.m. Bank of the James Stadium in Lynchburg. Join the Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium for Star Wars Night. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Down East Wood Ducks.

June 18

Juneteenth, noon, at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

Juneteenth - The Story Behind the Celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miller Park in Lynchburg.

June 20

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

June 23-25

Doc McCabe Bluegrass Festival, noon, at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

1776 the Musical, 7:30 p.m. each evening at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest in Forest. Take in a performance at the historic home’s 8th annual presentation of 1776—the Tony Award-winning musical comedy based on the events leading up to the drafting and signing of the Declaration of Independence—on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn for three nights only. Revel in the revolutionary spirit while getting acquainted with Ben (Franklin), Richard Henry (Lee), John (Adams) and Tom (Jefferson) and celebrate their brilliant contributions to our country’s history. Bring your family and friends, grab your chairs or a blanket, and sit back and enjoy theatre under the stars. Wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages as well as snacks will be available for purchase on site. Tickets to 1776 are $17.76 for adults (ages 18+); $13 for students (ages 6–17 and college); and $4 for children (ages 5 and under).

June 23

Job Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forest Public Library. Is your business looking for interns, part-time or full-time employees? Are you looking for a job? Join the our annual Job Fair at Forest Public Library. To register, visit bedfordareachamber.com.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

June 27

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

June 30

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

July 2

Independence Day Weekend Fireworks Show, 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the James Stadium. Join the Hillcats for the biggest fireworks show in Lynchburg, presented by Bank of the James. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Salem Red Sox. Tickets are available at www.milb.com/lynchburg/tickets/single-game-tickets.

July 4

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

July 7

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

July 11

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

July 14

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

July 18

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

July 21

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

July 25

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

July 28

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Aug. 1

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Aug. 4

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Aug. 6

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Aug. 8

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Aug. 11

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Aug. 15

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Aug. 18

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Aug. 20

2022 Slack’s Car Bike & Truck Show, noon to 5 p.m. at the Bedford Lions Club. All car show participants are encouraged to pre-register online! Visit www.slackchevelle.com/item/registration.

Aug. 22

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Aug. 25

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Aug. 29

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Sept. 1

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Sept. 3

Country Fair & Gathering, 10 a.m. at Sedalia Center. For more information or tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

Sept. 8

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Sept. 15

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Sept. 17

Lynchburg Beer, Wine & Cider Festival, noon to 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium. Sampling Admission is $25 advance, $30 gate at the gate. Non-Drinking Ticket are $15 at the gate.

Sept. 22

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Sept. 29

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Oct. 6

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Oct. 8

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Oct. 8-9

30th Annual Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival, 10 a.m. at 2229 N Amherst Highway, Amherst. The event features 10 wineries and cideries, and four stages of continuous live entertainment. Tickets with wine tasting cost $35 at the gate, and without costs $20. Tickets can be upgraded to a 2-day pass for $10. Children 12 and under are free.

Oct. 13

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Oct. 20

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Oct. 27

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Oct. 29

Buzzy Coleman Chili Cook-Off, 11:30 a.m. at the Sedalia Center. For more information, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

Nov. 5

Mended Fences at The Clubhouse, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse at 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg. Mended Fences is a local band that plays country, rock, pop, R&B, dance and top 40 hits.

Nov. 19

New Standard Bluegrass in Concert, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge Street in Bedford. New Standard brings together a variety of styles and influences ranging from traditional artists to contemporary bluegrass and gospel artists. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/new-standard-bluegrass-in-concert-542975.

Nov. 26

Peaksview Holiday Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5169 Waterlick Rd., Forest. Come shop some of the areas best small businesses this Small Business Saturday.

Dec. 10

Christmas in Sedalia, noon, at the Sedalia Center, 1108 Sedalia School Road, Bedford. for more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/10/05/2022-christmas-in-sedalia/.There will be activities for kids as young as 4, plus fun for grown-up makers too.