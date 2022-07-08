Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

July 8

Summer Yoga Series at River Ridge, 9 to 10 a.m., 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, Lynchburg. Free yoga in Center Court with instructor Marisa Freeman. Open to all ages and skill levels. Sessions are 45 minutes with a 15-minute personal cool down. Children ages 14 and younger must attend with an adult. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and a water bottle.

Live music in The Biergarten, 6 to 10 p.m. at Waterstone Pizza, 1309 Jefferson St., Lynchburg. Enjoy live music with Marie Anderson.

Academy Youth Theatre Presents: “The Little Mermaid, JR.”, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. Journey “under the sea” with Ariel and her aquatic friends in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid JR.,” adapted from Disney’s Broadway production and the motion picture. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid JR.” is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance. Tickets range in price from $6 to $20, plus taxes and fees.

Karlee Raye Band at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Cover charge is $10 beginning at 7 p.m.

“The Incredibles” — Movies in the Park, 8:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Movies in the Park is back this summer, teaming up with Nomad Movies to continue this exciting tradition in downtown Lynchburg. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join your community for this fun and free event. Refreshments will be available for purchase thanks to Nomad Coffee Co. and other local vendors. Movies will begin shortly after sunset. Rain dates will be announced the morning of each event depending on the weather.

July 9

We Got The Beet, 9 a.m. to noon at the Lynchburg Community Market on Main Street. Join the Beet as we move, shake and even bake our way to wellness. Enjoy cooking demonstrations for all ages and take home useful kitchen tools. Attend weekly to build your knowledge of a healthy lifestyle.

White Rock Baptist Church Fun Day and Voter Registration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 401 Florida Ave, Lynchburg. Activities available for adults and children, as well as help with voter registration and restoration of rights.

Horse & Hound Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Peaks of Otter Winery. Virginia’s most unique wine festival is back, featuring events throughout the day with horses and dogs. Enjoy some of Virginia’s finest wineries while listening to live music by Sam Austin and Silverline and visiting art, craft and food vendors. Bring children and dogs to participate in the fun. Free fun included in admission: The Foam Pit; sprinklers; cold, wet towels; misting stations; and more! Bring a change of clothes or a towel and get wet to beat the heat! Free bottled water available to keep hydrated thanks to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital. For tickets, visit www.peaksofotterwinery.com/events-1/horse-and-hound-wine-festival-2022

An Introduction to Old City Cemetery, 10 to 11 a.m. at the grounds in front of the Cemetery Center at 401 Taylor St., Lynchburg. Would you like to know more about Old City Cemetery’s history and how it serves the Lynchburg community? Guide Judi Harvey, a longtime volunteer and staff member at Old City Cemetery, relates stories of some of the fascinating people who are buried at Old City Cemetery. Also, learn a bit more about how OCC benefits our area, what kinds of programming are available and how you can get involved in helping to preserve local history.

Sports Injury Assessment with Rehab Associates, 10 a.m. to noon at Riverside Runners, 2480 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Free sports injury assessments from the experts at Rehabilitation Associates of Central Virginia at Riverside Runners. Do you have questions about discomfort while running (lower leg pain, knee pain, foot pain)? A licensed physical therapist from RACV Timberlake Clinic will be available to screen runners and answer any questions they may have about injuries, aches and pains. No appointment necessary.

Dance Party, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg. Children ages 3 to 7 (and their parents/guardians) are invited to one big, happy dance party. There will be a mix of directed dance and free movement, concluding with bubbles and bubble songs. No registration is required. Space is limited; first-come, first-served.

Bingo Day at the Library, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Forest Library. Is shouting at the library allowed? Yes, but only if the word is BINGO! Adults ages 60 and older are invited to join the Forest Library for our first ever senior citizen bingo party. Prizes and refreshments will be provided. Registration is required and seats are limited. Call (540) 425-7002 or sign up online at https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/event/senior-citizen-bingo.

ESBC Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Eighth Street Baptist Church, 801 8th St., Lynchburg. This is a fundraising activity for the beautification of the church. This event will take place on the Federal Street side of the church. A donation of $12 for a plate dinner or $7 for the fish sandwich will be accepted. For more information or to place an order in advance, call Sister Lisa Gentry at (434) 333-8861.

Recruitment Event — Open House at Junior League of Lynchburg Headquarters, 1 to 3 p.m., Junior League of Lynchburg, 1113 Church St. Join current membership at the Junior League of Lynchburg headquarters for an open house and learn more about becoming a member.

Fire & Wine at JoJo, 7 p.m. at JoJo Pizza, 1400 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg.

Patriotic Pops at Poplar Forest, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, July 10) at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. The Independence Day celebration continues with a concert of patriotic tunes and classic American music performed by the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra on Jefferson’s south lawn. Join Jefferson as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, courtesy of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, for an evening of music by American composers such as John Philip Sousa, John Williams and more. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a concert under the stars; all seating is lawn seating. Bring a picnic dinner; concessions will be offered for purchase. Tickets are $20 for adults ages 18 and older and $10 for youth ages younger than 18 and college students; and the family ticket (for 2 adults and more than 2 children younger than age 18) is $60. All ticket prices include a $2 processing fee. For tickets and more information, call the museum shop at (434) 534-8120, or visit poplarforest.org.

Over the moon: All night game and art night, 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Open only to teens ages 15 to 19. Event includes board games, streaming movies, spoken word poetry by the bonfire, karaoke and junk food, among other things. Limited to 15 spaces.

Drew Green live at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The Clubhouse presents country artist Drew Green with special guest, Tate Tuck. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $13, plus fees, in advance or $20 at the door. This is a 21 and older event.

LouD returns To Badger on Main, 10 p.m. to 1:15 a.m. at Stoney Badger on Main Street in Lynchburg. Come downtown and enjoy the nightlife. LouD will be back at Badger on main! Come out for a great night of music, fun and memories.

July 10

Brunch with Shaunna & Paul @ 7 Rooftop Bar, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1200 Commerce St., Unit 701, Lynchburg. Join for a fun Sunday on the roof and enjoy some great food and music.

July 11

Eat & Meet at Mizumi Japanese Bistro, 11 a.m. to noon, 1125 Main St., Lynchburg. Join us at a different Alliance member restaurant each month to bite down, build relationships and better your business during your lunch break. You’ll have the opportunity to grab lunch with Alliance staff, board members, ambassadors and fellow guests. Anyone is welcome to attend and there is no registration fee — you’re just responsible for your own lunch.

Bilingual Family Night at Timbrook Library, 5 to 7 p.m. at 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. Join us outside on the new Timbrook library basement patio for games, snacks and a book giveaway. Speakers of any and all languages are welcome. Bring your family out to meet other families from different cultures that live in our area.

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m. at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Road. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or root beer served after the ride.

Christmas in July with Jennifer Bee at the Madison Heights Library, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Madison Heights Library, 200 River James Shopping Center. Free event. Local author Jennifer Bee will read from her recently published book “The Killing Carol,” a mystery using the theme of the Twelve Days of Christmas. She also will discuss tips for writers hoping to enter the publishing world. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and autographing. Contact (434) 946-9488, ext. 2.

Open jam & Art/Insomina jam, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Open jam begins at 7 p.m. with the unplugged jam and art session starting at 11 p.m.

July 12

Studio Day at the Lynchburg Public Library, 3 to 4 p.m. at 2315 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg. Come hang out with other tweens and teens and make use of the art supplies at Open Studio Days. Participants will have access to a selection of sketching pencils, paints, colored pencils and oil pastels. No pre-registration required; first-come, first-served. Parents do not attend; attendees must be ages 9 to 17 years old. Limit 20 participants.

Firearms Safety for Concealed Carry, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at SafeSide Lynchburg, 2309 Mayflower Drive, Lynchburg. This introductory course to firearm safety, the SafeSide “Gun Safety For Concealed Carry” course, meets the requirements for the Virginia Concealed Carry Permit application. It briefly covers the state law, basic safety rules, gun choices, threat assessment and situational awareness. The instructor will answer any questions and introduce you to SafeSide’s resources for training, practice and rental programs. No guns or ammo are required. A certificate will be issued upon completion. This course is taught by NRA certified instructors. The course is $40 per person at the range counter and discounted when purchased online.

Bedtime Storytime, 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 2 to 5 (plus their parents/caregivers and siblings) are invited to join for Bedtime Storytime. Bedtime Storytime will feature fun stories, songs, rhymes and more to promote early literacy. Includes a craft kit to take home. No registration is required. Space is limited; first-come, first-served.

Lindy Hop Lesson and Social Dance, 8 to 10:30 p.m. at RiverView Vinyl, 901 Jefferson St., G3, Lynchburg. Lynchburg Lindy Hop and Swing is back every Tuesday at Riverview Vinyl. Admission is $5 per person. There will be a beginner and progressive intermediate lesson starting at 8 p.m. Social dancing begins at 9 p.m.

July 13

Food Trucks on the Lawn, 5 to 8 p.m. at Timberlake United Methodist Church. Come out to Food Truck Wednesdays and eat under the new outdoor pavilion.

July 13-23

2022 Peaks and Pieces Quilt Show at the Central Bedford Public Library, 321 N. Bridge St., Bedford. Free event, open during library hours. View 80 to 100 quilts in traditional, modern and art styles. Winners determined by Viewers’ Choice voting.

July 14

Improving Our Brain Health As We Age, noon to 1 p.m. at the J. Robert Jamerson Memorial Library, 157 Main St., Appomattox. The program is part of the University of Lynchburg’s Beard Center on Aging.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half-price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials; $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local nonprofit.

Bedtime Storytime, 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 2 to 5 (plus their parents/caregivers and siblings) are invited to join for Bedtime Storytime. Bedtime Storytime will feature fun stories, songs, rhymes and more to promote early literacy. Includes a craft kit to take home. No registration is required. Space is limited; first-come, first-served.

July 15

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

July 15 — 17

Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days, Smith Mountain Lake. The biggest pirate party in Southwest Virginia will happen again for the 9th time at Smith Mountain Lake. Pirate events will happen all over the lake. Events at Mangos, Bridgewater Plaza, Jake’s Place, Drifters, Mariners Landing and Crazy Horse Marina. Details and times for individual venues will be posted on the event’s Facebook page.

July 16

HopeDriven’s Wheels-4-Waylon Car, Truck, & Bike Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. Waylon Means, of Lynchburg, was diagnosed with Fanconi anemia — a rare genetic blood disorder that leads to aplastic anemia and an increased risk of leukemia — at 3 years old. Waylon must undergo regular blood draws every 2 months and bone marrow biopsies every 6 to 12 months. He will be going to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital this summer to undergo further testing and treatment. HopeDriven — a local non-profit organization — selected Waylon to sponsor for Wheels-4-Waylon, a benefit car/truck/powersports show at Tree of Life Ministries. All proceeds will be donated to Waylon’s family for his medical bills. Entry into the car show is $10 minimum donation and all spectators are free. There will be several different attractions such as Hot Wheels racing, a bounce house, a dunk tank, live DJ, business vendors, food trucks and more.

Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2238 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Lynchburg Parks and Recreation and 7 Hills Art Club are excited to safely bring people together through art and showcase the talents of local artists. Wander through Riverside Park to enjoy exhibitions of local artists, interactive children’s activities and live demonstrations including painting and wheel thrown pottery.

Dye-ing for Summer, 10:30 a.m. at the Forest Library. Need an extra pop of color in your summer wardrobe? The Forest Library will be hosting a tie-dye party this summer. Participants will need to bring their own shirt, other article of clothing or accessory to dye. Registration is required and seats are limited. Once spots are full, be sure to put your name on the waitlist. Participants must be age 12 or older.

2nd Annual One Family Soul Food & Funk Festival, 2 to 10:30 p.m. in Lynchburg. Tickets cost $25 to $35 at www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-one-family-soul-food-funk-festival-tickets-265673445427.







July 18

Golf Tournament, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boonsboro Country Club. Teams of four have a chance to compete for prizes. The details of participation and sponsorship are listed on the entry form which can be downloaded from the organization’s website: boonsborofirerescue.org. The event includes lunch, catered by Boonsboro Country Club; hole in one prizes; and various other competition prizes. The cost is $400 per team with proceeds benefitting Boonsboro Fire & Rescue. For more information, email dburge9591@gmail.com.

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m. at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Road. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or root beer served after the ride.







July 21







2nd Annual Gem & Mineral Society of Lynchburg VA Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 715 Lynchburg Moose Lodge, 2307 Lakeside Dr., Lynchburg.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.







July 22







Back to the Future — Movies in the Park, 8:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Movies in the Park is back this summer, teaming up with Nomad Movies to continue this exciting tradition in Downtown Lynchburg. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join your community for this fun and free event. Refreshments will be available for purchase thanks to Nomad Coffee Co. and other local vendors. Movies will begin shortly after sunset. Rain dates will be announced the morning of each event depending on the weather.







July 25







Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.







July 26







Desert Island Steam, 10:30 a.m. to noon, at the Lynchburg Public Library. Desert Island STEAM is a drop-in, problem-solving adventure for kids ages 5 to 8 and their parents/guardians. During this program there will be multiple STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities to complete together as a family. All STEAM activities will involve surviving and escaping a desert island. No registration is required. Space is limited; first-come, first-served.

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.







July 28







Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.







July 30







Candlelight Orchestra: A Tribute to The Greatest Showman and More!, 4 and 7 p.m. Historic Academy Theater, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. With more than a thousand flickering candles illuminating the performers, Candlelight Orchestra will be paying tribute to the powerful music of The Greatest Showman and more over the course of 90 mesmerizing minutes. An enchanting evening with the Candlelight Orchestra. Doors open 45 minutes before the start time. Tickets cost $45 to $65. Tickets are only available for purchase at www.candlelightorchestra.com up to the start-time of the event.

Margaritaville Night + Fireworks Show, 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the James Stadium with the Lynchburg Hillcats. Tickets are available at www.milb.com/lynchburg/tickets/single-game-tickets. Lynchburg Hillcats vs. Delmarva Shorebirds.