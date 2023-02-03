Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Feb. 3

A.M. Alliance Coffee & Connections presented by Foster Fuels, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at La Quinta Inn & Suites Lynchburg at Liberty Univ., 3320 Candlers Mountain Road, Lynchburg. What better way to start your Friday morning? Jump-start your day initiating new relationships, exchanging business cards and enjoying fresh-brewed coffee at A.M. Alliance Coffee & Connections. You’ll need to bring plenty of business cards and be prepared to ignite your network, customer base and brand. Free for Alliance Members; General Admission $25. This event is held the first Friday of every month, except July.

The 91st Annual Georgia Morgan Civic Art Show, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg Art Club, 1011 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Residents within a 35-mile radius of Lynchburg, at least 16 years old, are invited to submit original 2- and 3-dimensional art for the Georgia Morgan Civic Art Show. Acceptable media: drawing, painting, photography, fiber art, mixed media, sculpture, printmaking, and assemblage, completed in past three years. Works must not have won awards in Lynchburg Art Club (LAC) shows or Lynchburg Art Festival. For more information, visit https://lynchburgartclub.org/georgia-morgan-art-show.

Art@720 presents Artists For Humankind, 6 to 10 p.m. at 720 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Artist Ryan Lynch and Camille Camm present "Artists For Humankind", an ART@720 event to benefit Lynchburg's Humankind organization. A dozen of the area's most exciting artists coming together to sell their art with a portion of the proceeds going to support services and programs at Humankind Lynchburg. Food, bar and live musical performances. Admission is free.

The Pinschers, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Rivermont BierHaus, 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg.

Kevin Daniel LIVE, 8 to 11:30 p.m., at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m. The cover is $10. Two decades of playing saxophone, piano, guitar, drums, bass, and singing had prepared Daniel to record and perform his own original music, while the sudden loss of his mother and stepfather provided the motivation to proceed with his dream. In 2018 Daniel released his second EP ‘Myself Through You’ to critical acclaim, with almost 200,000 views on the music video for the EP’s title track. Daniel released his third project and debut full length album in 2019.

Y2K Trivia Night, 9 p.m. at Liberty University, 1971 University Blvd., Lynchburg. Come to the LaHaye Event Space for Y2K Trivia Night. 6 People to a Team. Prizes for round winners.

Feb. 4

Arctic 5K Trail Race, 9 a.m., Liberty University, 1971 University Blvd., Lynchburg. The Arctic 5K Trail Race is the 4th trail race in the Liberty Mountain Trail Series. The course is comprised of a single-track trail intermixed with some forest roads. This 5k is a great challenge and sure to be full of ice, sweat, and tears. LU Student/Faculty/Staff: $20 advance, $30 race day. Public: $30 advance, $40 race day. Visit Liberty.edu/CampusRec/Races to register.

A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste, 10 to 11 a.m. at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. As the United Negro College Fund slogan states, "A mind is a terrible thing to waste." Historian Angelica Walker will bring to life several African American educators buried on the Old City Cemetery grounds in this tour and share how they expanded children's thinking and opened their minds to new ideas. Tickets $10. Reservations preferred.

Moton Museum Visit, 11 a.m. to noon, at Timbrook Library. Come for a presentation about the Robert Russa Moton High School in the 1950s and 1960s. Visitors will engage with photographs to learn about Moton and its connection to the 1954 Brown v. Board case along with the 1964 Griffin v. Prince Edward case. There will be a question and answer portion along with coloring pages for younger students. This presentation is geared for elementary school students and their families, but everyone that wants to learn more is welcome.

Spontaneous Combustion Wing Challenge, 4 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden. 8 wings. 8 different sauces from hell. A flight of pepper beers. One beer must be completed after every two wings, no milk allowed. Judges will confirm there is no meat left on the bone. (Water allowed) Come chase eternal glory. A one of a kind challenge. Limited space. Waiver must be signed. Pre purchase of ticket to confirm entry. Tickets are $35.

30th Annual Pot of Gold, 7 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA at 1111 Turnpike Rd. Bedford.

Forensics Night 2023, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at E. C. Glass High School. One night only! Come see the award winning Glass Forensics team perform their championship pieces in a cabaret of presentations! Poetry, duo, storytelling, and so much more. Ticket info coming soon. Don’t miss out! See less

The Music of Sam Cooke, 7:30 p.m. at 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Sam Cooke, AKA Mr. Soul, was a pioneer of what we have now come to know as SOUL MUSIC. Bradd Marquis performs his songs in a show that entertains and narrates a historical time loaded with lessons about life, self-empowerment, and social change that are still relevant and necessary. Tickets range from $19 to $78. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Steve Freeman Band, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Rivermont BierHaus, 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg.

"Re-discovering Louis Moreau Gottschalk Enigmatic and Brilliant 19th Century Superstar," 7:30 p.m. at at Snidow Chapel of the University of Lynchburg. Renowned Richmond Jazz pianist Weldon Hill has joined the cast. Dr. Hill will perform jazz works and discuss Gottschalk's influence on black ragtime and jazz in the late 19th and 20th century. Composers influenced by Gottschalk include: Scott Joplin, "Jelly Roll" Morton, Duke Ellington and Oscar Peterson.

Feb. 5

Central Virginia Weddings Showcase, 1 to 4 p.m. at 1220 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg. Consult with the region’s top wedding industry professionals and gather everything you need for your big day – from venue, entertainment and planning to decor, honeymooning and so much more. See what’s trending, enjoy live entertainment and have the chance to win BIG giveaways at the region’s best bridal show. For more information, visit vabridal.com/2023-central-virginia-wedding-showcase. Tickets are $5 in advance.

Feb. 6

One-Day Mini-Camp, 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The National D-Day Memorial will host a one-day, mini-camp for third, fourth, and fifth graders during Bedford County Public Schools' teacher workday. Students will learn about World War II and D-Day through activities, games, and lessons in a fun, interactive environment. Participants should bring a lunch. An afternoon snack will be provided. Each student will go home with a goody bag. The camp fee is $30 per student and $25 per additional sibling. Register online at store.dday.org and look under the Event Ticket tab. For more information, email education@dday.org or call (540) 586-3329.

Teen Trivia+, 3 to 4 p.m. at the Rustburg Library. Teens are invited to hang out and have a fun time doing themed trivia and other activities while enjoying snacks. Ages 12 to 17 are welcome.

Feb. 7

Jigsaw Puzzle Competition, 10:30 a.m. at the Big Island Library. Come for a jigsaw puzzle competition where teams of no more than four will race the clock to finish first. This laid-back time of community connectedness will include fruit and a coffee/hot chocolate bar. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Big Island Library.

Tuesday Kids’ Series, 4 to 5 p.m. at Patrick Henry Memorial Library in Brookneal. Families can drop in for hands-on fun exploring different STEM/STREAM activities. The theme will be Caring and Kindness. For grades K – 6 and their families.

Feb. 8

Coffee and Cocoa: New Tutor Training, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rustburg Library. If you are interested in becoming a literacy volunteer tutor, join us for coffee, conversation, and tutor training. Get to know the literacy leaders and our program. For more information, call the Literacy Volunteers of CCPLS at (434) 485-1005.

Jazz Night at Fratelli, 6 to 8 p.m. at Fratelli Italian Kitchen in Downtown Lynchburg. Join us every Wednesday in February for LIVE JAZZ! Enjoy the sounds of the Scott/Taylor/Bowin Jazz trio with half-price wine features, specialty cocktails, and fresh Italian dishes.

Feb. 10 to 25

Death By Chocolate, at the Miller Center, 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg. This “Who dun it” will keep you guessing! When members of the newly renovated Meadowbrook Health Resort start dropping like flies on the eve of the grand re-opening, it is not the best advertisement. The clues point to a sinister box of chocolates and the suspects include all the outlandish characters working for the resort. The delightfully sarcastic and cynical hotel manager finds himself teaming up with a mystery writer and amateur sleuth in a wacky race against time to find the cause and the murderer. Performances will be held Feb. 10, 11, 17, 18, 19, 24 and 25. For more information and to buy tickets visit http://renaissancetheatrelynchburg.org/current-season/.

Feb. 10

Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 to 8 p.m. at 8445 Thomas Nelson Hwy., Lovingston. Inviting All Dads! It is time to get dressed up and bring your princesses out for a night of dancing, activities and all around fun. Snap some pictures at the photo booth, do some activities in the kids corner and dance the night away all while spending quality time with your little girls. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. To register: Visit www.nelsoncountyrecreation.com or call at (434)263-7130. Register by Feb. 1.

“Master” film showing, 6 to 9 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg's Sydnor Performance Hall. A psychological horror film starring Regina Hall that’s centered on racism at an elite college campus.

Lilly Stargazer Band Live, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus.

Feb. 11

Valentine Book + Art, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Timbrook Library. Kids, teens, and families are invited to stop by and create special valentines with us. A story will be read periodically throughout the two hours, and all materials will be provided for two art projects inspired by the book.

Welcome Home Parade, 11 a.m., starting at Liberty Station on Bedford Avenue and ending at the courthouse steps. The Bedford Boys Tribute Center is presenting a welcome home parade for the Alpha Co. 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team of its safe return from a one-year deployment to the Horne of Africa.

Animation Festival 2023, noon, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join the Academy in Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Disney Studios as we host an Animation Festival in the Historic Academy Theatre. Enjoy activities in the lobby prior to the event, including photos with classical characters, themed concessions/merchandise, and more! Grab a plush theatre seat and enjoy classic Disney cartoons. Concessions will be sold. Tickets to this event are FREE but are limited. General Admission seating is available on the day of the event. We encourage patrons to bring a can food item in support of the Knights of Columbus to this free community event. Tickets are free but should be reserved. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Happy Valen-Tails Fundraiser, noon to 5 p.m. at the corner of East Depot and Court Streets in Bedford. The Bedford Humane Society, Goose Creek Art Studio and ElectricCo Art are working together to make a difference in the life of our community animals. There will be a pet photo contest, chance auction, carriage rides, great food, music, art, jewelry and so much more. Carriage rides will be available for $5 per person. Under 4 free. All proceeds to Bedford Humane Society.

Valentine’s Day Dinner, 6 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Join Thomas Jefferson, as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, in his Poplar Forest villa to raise a glass to true love, and enjoy a mulitcourse dinner with wine pairings in honor of Valentine’s Day. Hear Jefferson recount tales of his courtship and marriage to his beloved wife, Martha Wayles Jefferson. Bring your special someone for a romantic evening at a table for 2 (or more if you’d like to sit with other couples). Must be 21 and over. Tickets for the Valentine’s Day Dinner are $200 per person or $350 per couple. Reservations are required and tickets must be purchased by February 3, due to catering considerations.

Daddy Daughter Dance: A Knight for a Princess, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lynchburg Armory, 1200 Church St. This semi-formal dance is for girls of all ages and the significant men (fathers, uncles, brothers, and grandfathers) in their lives. Participants will also get a chance to show off their skills in the limbo contest, balloon drop, and hula hoop contest. Admission to the dance is $7 per person and includes two hours of dancing, light refreshments, access to a photo booth, and one party favor for each female attendee. Participants should register online, or in-person at Miller Center, 301 Grove St., by Feb. 8. To register online, or for more information regarding this event, visit https://www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/daddy-daughter-dance/ or call (434) 455-5858.

Endstation Theatre Company's One Night Only Gala, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Academy Warehouse Theatre in downtown Lynchburg. This year’s Treasure Island theme is inspired by our upcoming summer production. We encourage "Black Tie Pirate" attire for this night of nautical-themed adventure, live entertainment, food and fundraising! So gather your fellow swashbucklers and join us at ONO 2023 to celebrate Endstation’s mission to strengthen Central Virginia’s community through theatrical exploration of its people, its landscape, and its history! https://www.endstationtheatre.org/one-night-only-gala

Valentine's Couples Paint & Sip, 6:30 p.m. at DeVault Vineyards. Tickets are $140 and are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/487268080947. The event is for those 21 and older. Couples paint a canvas, when put together it makes a whole picture. Each gets a glass of wine and hors d oeuvres will be served.

Feb. 12

The 91st Annual Georgia Morgan Civic Art Show critique, 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Art Club, 1011 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. The judge's critiques and announcement of awards will be held. Juror Lesley Shipley is an Associate Professor of Art History and Chair of the Art History and Studio Art Department at Randolph College. She holds a Ph.D. in Art History from Bryn Mawr College and an MFA in Painting from American University. Artwork includes: drawing, painting, photography, fiber art, mixed media, sculpture, printmaking, and assemblage. For more information, visit https://lynchburgartclub.org/georgia-morgan-art-show.

Trio Niche, 4 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Trio Niche, a fortepiano ensemble with Tom Marshall, Sarah Glosson, and Susan Via, will perform. Free and open to the public.

Life in Burley Hollow, 2:30 p.m. at the Hamble Center of the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society, 154 South Main Street in Amherst. Amherst native Glenwood Burley will take us on an imaginative journey to Burley Hollow, telling what life was and is like there. Glen grew up on a farm in Burley Hollow. Dropping out of high school in his senior year, he joined the US Army, a member of the 101st Airborne Division, and would continue in a public service career as a police officer with the Richmond Virginia Bureau of Police. He is the author of Death by Silence. Mr. Burley’s book will be available for purchase with him autographing copies during the reception. It is open to the public with no admission fee. For additional information contact Octavia Starbuck, Director, Amherst County Museum and Historical Society at (434) 946-9068 or email: staff@amherstcountymuseum.org.

Feb. 14

DRUMLine Live, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St., Lynchburg. DRUMLine Live is an international tour based on the Historically Black College and University marching band tradition. With riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy, the stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. Tickets range from $25 to $86. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 15

Jazz Night at Fratelli, 6 to 8 p.m. at Fratelli Italian Kitchen in Downtown Lynchburg. Join us every Wednesday in February for LIVE JAZZ! Enjoy the sounds of the Scott/Taylor/Bowin Jazz trio with half-price wine features, specialty cocktails, and fresh Italian dishes.

“Courageous Conversation: What Does It Mean to be Black?” 6 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg's West Room at the Drysdale Student Center. The conversations are held throughout the year, presented by the Office of Equity of Inclusion, to create engaging and challenging dialogue around aspects of equity.