Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.
THROUGH NOV. 20
Commerce Street Theater presents "Other Desert Cities," with performances scheduled Nov, Nov. 5, 6; 12, 13; 18, 19, 20 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is set for Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. The cost is $18 to $20. More info and tickets: (434) 528-3336, or commercestreettheater.org
Nov. 20
2nd Annual Apple Butter Festival, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Bryant's Cider, 3224 East Branch Loop, Roseland. Music, activities, food, cider, beer, vendors and the grand opening of Bryant's Brewery. More info: www.facebook.com/BryantsCider
Weaving Essentials, 10:30 a.m. at the Forest branch of the Bedford Public Library System. Learn the basics of small loom weaving. This session will cover all the essentials from using the tools of the trade to beginning your own tapestry. Registration is required, seats are limited, masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com or call the Forest branch at (540) 425-7002.
Nov. 28
Family vaccination event, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., The Academy Center of the Arts Warehouse Theatre, 519 Commerce St. Pediatric, first, second and booster vaccinations of all brands will be available. Doors open at 2 p.m., vaccinations will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free and open to the public. More info or to sign up: academycenter.org/event/vax-event/
Dec. 3
Town of Amherst reverse Christmas parade. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (rain or shine). The format is motorists observe the parade while participants are in a designated spot along the parade route. Download a parade entry form by visiting www.amherstva.gov and return to vicki.hunt@amherstva.gov.
Dec. 4
Weaving Essentials, 10:30 a.m. at the Stewartsville branch of the Bedford Public Library System. Learn the basics of small loom weaving. This session will cover all the essentials from using the tools of the trade to beginning your own tapestry. Registration is required, seats are limited, masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com or call the Stewartsville branch at (540) 425-7008.
Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra annual holiday concert. 7:30 p.m., Academy Center for the Arts. "Well-known carols, comforting holiday traditions, and spectacular orchestral arrangements combine to create a joyous event for the whole family." More info/tickets: academycenter.org.
Dec. 4 & 5
The Jefferson Choral Society presents a concert of classical, traditional, and popular Christmas music performed by Central Virginia's oldest and largest adult choir at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Road. For tickets, visit Aylors Farm and Garden, Givens Books, LynchburgTickets.com, or www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org. Children and students admitted free of charge. Group rates available.
Dec. 8
Be a Santa to a Senior Wrapping Party, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Templeton Center, 225 Wiggington Rd. This annual project sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care provides Christmas gifts to local seniors who may not otherwise receive gifts this season. Community members are invited to come out to assist in wrapping donated gifts. All wrapping supplies provided. The event is free. Register in advance by Dec. 5. More info and to register: www.lynchburgparksandrec.com.
Dec. 9
Letters to Santa Writing Party, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Templeton Center, 225 Wiggington Rd. Letters to Santa is a new intergenerational program promoting kindness and holiday cheer to the children of Lynchburg. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 15, children may drop off their letters to Santa in any of the North Pole mailboxes located at Riverside Park. The letters will then be collected and brought to the Templeton Center where eager community members will become Santa’s elves and write back to the children. There will be a general template for all community members to follow as they answer the letters. All supplies provided. Program open to community individuals and groups. Ages 18+. Please call ahead to reserve room for your group. More info and to register: www.lynchburgparksandrec.com.
Dec. 11
Weaving Essentials, 10:30 a.m. at the Moneta branch of the Bedford Public Library System. Learn the basics of small loom weaving. This session will cover all the essentials from using the tools of the trade to beginning your own tapestry. Registration is required, seats are limited, masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com or call the Moneta branch at (540) 425-7004.
Dec. 14 - 21 (except Dec. 19)
Lynchburg Tacky Lights Tour, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Miller Center, 301 Grove St. Board the Parks and Recreation tacky lights tour bus and enjoy festive holiday music while viewing Lynchburg's finest lit houses! The event offers seven nights of tours with two tours per evening. Each tour will include a 45-minute circuit starting and ending at Miller Center. S'mores and hot cocoa can be enjoyed before or after the tour at Miller Center. All youth must be accompanied by an adult. Contact Parks and Rec to feature your neighborhood or home in the tour. All tours are sold in family pods for public health safety. Ages 4+. Register three days in advance. $100 per group of 8. More info and to register: www.lynchburgparksandrec.com.
Dec. 18
Happy Pawlidays! 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., Miller Center, 301 Grove St. Treat your fur baby to some holiday fun! Activities include crafting paw ornaments for the tree, pictures of your pup with “Santa Paws,” and receiving a culinary recipe for yummy, easy to make dog treats. Dogs only, and pups must be secured on a leash at all times. Please register online for a timeslot for your arrival. Register three days in advance. $5 per dog. More info and to register: www.lynchburgparksandrec.com.
Dec. 20
Kwanzaa Holiday Celebration, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Miller Center, 301 Grove St. Celebrate and learn the African tradition and values of Kwanzaa with the Legacy Museum. Program will feature singing, storytelling, poetry reading, drumming and dance performances by Kuumba Dance Ensemble. Light refreshments, courtesy of E’Vince Caterings will be enjoyed following the program. Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. For those unable to attend in person, the program will be featured virtually on Facebook and YouTube. Tune into LTV throughout the week of Kwanzaa for a special tribute to the lighting of the seven colored candles, and discussion of their Swahili symbols and principles.