Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Feb. 16

Health Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the YMCA — Lynchburg. For more information, contact Leanne Washburn, Healthy Living director, at leannewashburn@ymcacva.org.

“Implicit Bias and Microaggressions Taking Place on Campus” with Dr. Tammy Hodo, 3 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg. The talk is part of the university’s “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside any campus building. For more information, email the Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@lynchburg.edu.

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No pre-registration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Feb. 17

Commerce & Cocktails Presented by Member One FCU, 4 to 6 p.m. at Milano’s Enoteca & Italian Ristaurante, 4327 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg. What better way to get an early start on the weekend than to join us in-person to initiate new relationships, and exchange information.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

A Tribute to Josephine Baker, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. Join the Academy Center of the Arts and Jennifer Petticolas as they present A Tribute to Josephine Baker in the Historic Academy Theatre. The event features community artists and allies, including members of the Juneteenth Coalition, who will help us present an artistic and introspective look into the life of Josephine Baker through song, dance and poetry. In addition this evening will feature a one-act play written and directed by Jennifer Petticolas titled, Harriett and Josephine: Differently Alike. Harriet Tubman and Josephine Baker come together in Looking At Me/Differently Alike in a space called Hallowed Ground. During their time together, these two phenomenal women find they are differently alike. Concessions will be sold. Tickets to this event are free but are limited to the first 200 patrons. General admission seating is available the day of the event.

Feb. 18

Living Room at Loose Shoe Too, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 201 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

YWCA Central Virginia Presents: Raise the Vibrations & Voices, 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theater on Main Street. This production will feature a powerful collection of performances in varying styles of expression, including dance pieces. It will incorporate the newly released production of “Voices” from the V-Day organization, a compilation of monologues and poems written to help raise voices toward ending violence. These orations were collected worldwide and give our community a creative platform to speak out against inequities in hopes of empowering all to end violence and racism. This show will be part of The Academy’s Black History Month Celebration series. Tickets are available at academycenter.org/event/ywca-vibrations-and-voices.

Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul, 8 to 11 p.m., 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Enjoy great music along with burgers and cold beer.

Enchanted Trail: Our Fairy Good Friends, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Timbrook Library, 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. Enchanted Trail is an immersive, outdoor story experience for families to enjoy on the Timbrook Park trails. Walk the trails behind Timbrook Library as you read a story about mischievous gnomes. Complete a scavenger hunt along the way, and keep your eyes peeled for gnome homes and fairy doors. This event is free, but pre-registration is required through Eventbrite. Please select one time slot for your family or group. Be sure to dress appropriately to be outside for about half an hour. T his is a completely outdoor event, and the trail is not stroller friendly.

Feb. 19

Open Mic at Loose Shoe, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 198 Ambriar Plaza, Amherst. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

John Bullard at the Bower Center, 7 p.m. at 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford. John Bullard is a classically trained musician and the first graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Department of Music to earn a degree in performance with the banjo. Bullard, along with a pianist, will be performing works from Bach, Vivaldi, Handel and others of the Baroque period, along with later-period pieces by Schumann and others. For tickets or more information, visit www.members.bowercenter.org/events-performances.

Off Season Market, 9 a.m. to noon at the Bedford VA Farmer’s Market. Join the second off-season market with bakers, producers and artisans.

Black History Month Tribute to James W. Mozee, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Old City Cemetery. Last fall’s Old City Cemetery’s annual Candlelight Tours featured the second black principal of Dunbar High School, James W. Mozee (1862-1941), as portrayed by Dee Brown. Tour attendees noticed there was no gravestone for Mozee in his family plot. In response, OCC will be holding a special event to honor Mozee’s life and raise funds for his gravestone. The event will feature educator Jennifer Petticolas speaking about Mozee’s contributions to Lynchburg’s African American community, plus a repeat portrayal of Mozee by Dee Brown, and attend a reception given in Principal Mozee’s memory. Admission is $10 per person and all proceeds will be used to purchase a gravestone for Mozee.

Lynchburg Plunge, 10 a.m. to noon on Percival’s Island. Take a plunge into the James River in celebration of winter! In conjunction with the Lynchburg Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue team, the second annual Lynchburg Plunge at Percival’s Island is your chance to prove you can bear the cold and crawl out with pride. A portion of all proceeds go toward the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation scholarship fund. Tickets cost $25 to $35. Sign up at https://www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/lynchburg-plunge/

Bluegrass Jam and Food Truck, 3 to 7 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church, 4695 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst. Bluegrass jam session with various artists. Blended Soul Food Truck is available with comfort foods and soups. Admission is a donation to benefit Pedlar Fire Department Auxiliary and Midway Baptist Church Recovery Group’s mission. Masks are requested to be used in the sanctuary where the music will be. The food truck will be parked outside of the fellowship hall.

Feb. 20

Intermediate Salsa Lesson, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Seven Hills Dance Studio at 4925 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg. This class is for people who already know the basic Salsa moves. The class requires a minimum of 10 people to conduct. The cost of the class will be $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information or to register, email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com.

Feb. 23

“Two Steps Forward and Three Steps Back: Examining the Relationship between Racism and Generational Trauma” with Dr. Brenda Lee, 6:30 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg. The talk is part of the university’s “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside any campus building. For more information, email the Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@lynchburg.edu.

The 139th Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance Annual Meeting, this event celebrates the accomplishments of the Alliance and the Lynchburg region over the past year. At the annual meeting, you’ll hear the State of the Alliance Address, receive our annual Impact Report, eat, connect and hear from an amazing guest speaker. This event also includes special recognition through the presenting of the F. M. “Dink” Cloyd Award for volunteer service to the Alliance; the George Taylor Stewart III Award for community service; and the Young Professional to Watch Award, as well as the announcement of the Alliance Ambassador of the Year. Admission is $30 per person for Alliance members and $35 for general admission. Space is limited and a limited number of reserve tables with your company name displayed are available for $300. Reservations should be made by noon, Feb. 17 by registering online, contacting the Alliance at (434) 845-5966 or emailing info@lynchburgregion.org.

Lynchburg’s Underground Movie Club presents: The Omega Man, 7 p.m. at Riverviews Artspace at 901 Jefferson St., Lynchburg. Due to an experimental vaccine, Dr. Robert Neville is the only survivor of an apocalyptic war, with the exception of a few hundred deformed, nocturnal people who also are homicidal maniacs. They blame science and technology for their condition and they see Neville as the last symbol of science, therefore he must die. Neville uses everything at his disposal in an attempt to survive.

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Toddler Tales storytime is open to children ages 2 and 3, plus their caregivers and siblings. Toddler Tales features fun stories, fingerplays, songs, rhymes, and simple rhythm instruments to engage toddlers and promote early literacy skills. No pre-registration required; first come, first served. Limit 25 participants per session. Masks are strongly encouraged.

6th Street Sessions, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. The 6th Street Sessions are a collaborative effort to highlight the rich heritage of jazz music in the Greater Lynchburg community. Each session will feature a set of music written by a specific composer along with a brief talk-back about the history of their work and life. Each event will end with a jazz jam open to audience participants. February’s session features Josh Barling and Flat Five performing “Kind of Blue” by Miles Davis.







Feb. 24

“History as Power: Racial Reconciliation and Restorative Justice through Storytelling” at 7:30 p.m. in the Hall Campus Center Memorial Ballroom at the University of Lynchburg. Historic interpreter and advocate Cheyney McKnight and historian Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz will share their expertise. The talk is part of the university’s “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside any campus building. For more information, email the Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@lynchburg.edu.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Texas Inn’s Great Bowls of Fire Chili Challenge, at 7 p.m. at the Texas Inn at 422 Main St., Lynchburg. In celebration of National Chili Day, Texas Inn is kicking off “The Great Bowls of Fire Chili Challenge!” Five contestants will attempt to eat 72 ounces of our world-famous chili in under one hour. The winners will take home a trophy, a commemorative T-Shirt, a roll of Tums and a can of Febreze. Losers will have to pay for the chili.

Thursday Night Dancing at The Vibe Studio, at 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday, Vibe will have a Beginner and Intermediate lesson followed by some amazing social dancing. No partner necessary. Each month will be a new theme, focusing primarily on Modern, or West Coast, Swing. Intermediate lessons begin at 8:30 p.m., Beginner lessons at 9 p.m. and dancing from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person.







Feb. 25

The King’s Singers Concert, 7:30pm at First Presbyterian Church of Lynchburg, 1215 VES Road. The King’s Singers are a world-renowned Grammy and Emmy award-winning British a cappella group featuring six male vocalists who are known for their technique, skill, and versatility offering a dynamic range of musical pieces. This concert, entitled Songbirds, is part of the First Pres Presents Fine Arts Series. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online at www.fpcly.org or by calling the church office at (434) 384-6231.

Friday Night Salsa at Mission House, 8 to 11 p.m. at 722 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Cover charge is $10 per person or $5 with a current student ID. Lesson begins at 8 p.m. with social dancing beginning at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsalsa.com or email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com. No partner is required to attend. Recommended attire is dressy casual. Flip flops are not recommended.

Rare Form at Loose Shoe Too, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 201 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.







Feb. 25 — 27

The Wizard of Oz, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at Heritage High School’s auditorium in Lynchburg. This beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has entertained audiences for generations. Based on the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros. Masks must be worn at all times in the building. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/wizardofoz.







Feb. 26

Art Heist & Murder Mystery at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge Street, Bedford. 7 to 10 p.m., Art Heist & Murder Mystery is an interactive murder mystery event where you play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $75 per person/ $140 per couple and include the game, food, and beverages. For more information, visit bowercenterforthearts.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/OpRyNeYr

Masters of Illusion – The 2022 Live Tour, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg.

Dj Break-Fast Reggae & BLACK LIGHT Paint night, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. DJ Break-Fast plays old school reggae hits along with current favorites. The Arthouse gallery will be under black-lights for paint night using fluorescent paints on canvases. Tickets cost $3 and include a small canvas for painting. The money raised by the event will benefit the Lynchburg City School’s music program.

Brandie Hanks at Loose Shoe, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 198 Ambriar Plaza, Amherst. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Coldest Night of the Year — Miriam’s House, 4 p.m. The Coldest Night of the Year is a family-friendly walk to raise funds to support vulnerable families and individuals—those experiencing hurt and homelessness. Miriam’s House has a 28-year history of providing housing and support to families and individuals experiencing homelessness in Central Virginia. Our homeless response programs provide homes and restore dignity to our most vulnerable neighbors. Register at CNOY.COM/LYNCHBURG.







Feb. 27

4th Annual LDC Showcase 2022, at the Academy Center of the Arts. The annual showcase, Back to School, will feature over 200 dancers, performers, creators, studios, teams, choreographers, and dance crews from the Central Virginia area. Routines will highlight school themes such as Colors and Shapes, Seasons of Change, Gameday, Detention, Graduation, and more. Lynchburg Dance Connection’s showcase aims to unify the dance and performance community here in Lynchburg and the surrounding areas. The evening will conclude with High School and College Senior Scholarships being distributed at random. Tickets are available at academycenter.org/event/ldc-2022-showcase.