Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

NOV. 4
Steal the Glass at Blue Mountain Brewery: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The first Thursday of every month buy any $5 beverage and take home the featured logo glass or other swag. While supplies last. (540) 456-8020. www.bluemountainbrewery.com.9519 Critzers Shop Road, Afton.
NOV. 5
Movie Night at Nelson County High School’s football field: Movie is ‘Hocus Pocus.’ Starts at 6:30 p.m. Dress warm and bring a few blankets. If interested in attending, RSVP by calling or emailing (434) 263-8317 or wstaton@nelson.k12.va.us.
THROUGH NOV. 7
Blue Ridge Mountain Corn Maze at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery: Giant 5-acre corn maze with 2.5 miles of pathways, giant slides, mini mazes, farm animals, tire swings, farm obstacle course, pumpkin slingshots and more. Night Maze. Country Store with local Virginia products. For dates, hours, rates and tickets, visit https://www.blueridgemountainmaze.com/corn-maze-virginia-fall-festival-tickets/. (434) 212-0413. 165 Old Ridge Road, Lovingston. https://www.blueridgemountainmaze.com/.
NOV. 5-20
Commerce Street Theater presents "Other Desert Cities": Performances scheduled for Nov. 5, 6; 12, 13; 18, 19, 20 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is set for Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. The cost is $18 to $20.
NOV. 6
Holiday Bazaar: Clifford Ruritan Club, 755 Fletchers Level Road, Clifford. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lots of vendors selling clothing, jewelry, crafts, makeup, etc. Silent auction items. Breakfast and lunch available. Sponsored by Amherst Chapter No. 115, Order of the Eastern Star.
Red Hill's Bluegrass, Barbecue & Brew Festival: Patrick Henry's Red Hill will host its 10th annual Bluegrass, Barbecue & Brew festival starting at 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Brookneal. Entry fee will be $20 in advance, and $25 at the gate. Children 12 and younger are free. There will be performances by Nothin' Fancy, Kristy Cox and Breaking Grass. Food vendors will have BBQ, fried catfish, chicken, hot dogs, kettle corn and ice cream. There also will be a large selection of beer and cider vendors. Tickets can be purchased at RedHill.org/events.
NOV. 9
Thanksgiving Dinner & Bingo: Amherst/Monroe Ruritan Club is holding the event starting at 6 p.m. at the Ruritan Club building at 115 Bruner Road (Virginia 671) in Monroe. Turkey and all the fixings, including salad, vegetables, bread, dessert and beverage for $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 18. The meal is free for children 5 and younger.
NOV. 13
Jefferson Choral Society will host a Holiday Craft Fair: Event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Moose Lodge 715 at 2307 Lakeside Drive. Artwork, crafts, jewelry and Christmas decorations by local artists and artisans will be for sale, as well as baked goods prepared by members of the choir. For more information, visit www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org.
Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue is hosting its first Veterans Appreciation Day: Hope’s Legacy invites military veterans to a morning or afternoon at Castle Rock Farm. Refreshments will be available. Veterans can meet with equines and learn their stories, groom horses and clean stalls, spend time with our many Hope’s Legacy volunteers and learn equine education, take a walk around the property and relish in its tranquility and speak with the Hope’s Legacy team about its Spring 2022 Veterans/Equine Program. Space is limited and sign-ups are underway. For complete information, contact: Sarah Oliva, HLER programs coordinator, helerprograms@gmail.com. Morning time slot is 9 to 11 a.m. Afternoon time slot is 1 to 3 p.m.
NOV. 16
Senior social lunch in Madison Heights: Madison Heights Community Center on Woody’s Lake Road in Madison Heights. Doors open at 11 a.m. and lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. There is no charge to attend. To RSVP, contact the Amherst County Recreation Department at (434) 946-9371.
DEC. 3
Town of Amherst reverse Christmas parade: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (rain or shine). The format is motorists observe the parade while participants are in a designated spot along the parade route. Download a parade entry form by visiting www.amherstva.gov and return to vicki.hunt@amherstva.gov. More info/tickets: (434) 528-3336, or commercestreettheater.org. Masks are required for all patrons.
DEC. 4
Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra annual holiday concert: 7:30 p.m., Academy Center for the Arts. "Well-known carols, comforting holiday traditions, and spectacular orchestral arrangements combine to create a joyous event for the whole family." More info/tickets: academycenter.org.