Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Through Dec. 17

The Twelve Dates of Christmas, 7 p.m. at Randolph College's Wimberly Hall. Don’t miss this hilarious and heartwarming story of holiday dating disasters and delights. Presented by Endstation Theatre Company. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. with live holiday music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$45: The 14th is a “pay what you will” special performance. For tickets and information visit endstationtheatre.org.

Through Dec. 18

A Christmas Party, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Ploughcroft Tea Room. Event by Little Dinner Theater Players. Tickets are available at: little-dinner-theater-players.square.site. Proceeds benefit Miriam's House.

Dec. 16

Holiday Candlelight Tours, at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. At 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. the evenings of Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 15 and 16. Step into Christmas past and experience the villa by candlelight while your guide shares true stories gathered from Jefferson’s letters and diaries, about the ways the Jefferson family and their enslaved workers spent the holidays. Find out what foods they may have enjoyed at their holiday meals and how they were prepared. The tour is followed by hot cider and cookies in the Museum Shop where attendees can take advantage of a 10% discount. Holiday Candlelight Tours are sponsored in part by Progress Printing Plus. Admission is $25 per person. Reservations are required.

Dec. 17 to 18

Christmas Cantata - "Light! Out Of The Darkness," 7 to 8 p.m. at Thomas Terrace Baptist Church, 10660 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. Join us as our Adult Celebration Choir presents, "Light! Out of The Darkness." There will be two performances: 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 18.

Dec. 17

Riverside Runners Jingle Bell Fun Run, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Riverside Runners. With jingle bells on our shoes we'll spread some holiday cheer along Rivermont Avenue. This festive holiday tradition is open to all. Those on Santa's "good" list might even win a door prize. Cookies and hot chocolate served afterward. Run or walk up to five miles. All are welcome. No registration required. The event is free.

Mistletoe Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market. Come every Saturday until Christmas to celebrate all things jolly with vendors featuring a selection of seasonal produce, baked goods, local greenery, and more. Horse-drawn carriage rides available at $3 per person starting at 10 a.m.

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the Academy Center of the Arts' Academy in Motion. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

Christmas at the Orchard, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Drumheller's Orchard, 1130 Drumheller Orchard Lane, Lovingston. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or hot cider with a warm apple cider donut, while listening to a story told by Santa Claus himself. Be careful though, don’t let the Grinch steal your treats from you! Kids can have fun making a Christmas craft, and vendors will be present for some holiday shopping.

Christmas Pool Party, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Downtown YMCA. At the Christmas Pool party, kids will participate in a: Snow globe hunt, Snowball fight, Diving for candy canes, and even receive a goodie bag. This event is open to the community. Members are FREE, and non-members are $5 per participant.

Grinchmas, 11 a.m. Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Grab your friends and come to the taproom for a Grinchmas party, where there will be games, music, an Ugly Sweater Contest, featured cocktails and desserts and a visit from the Grinch himself.

Brunch with Santa, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Market at Main. Come in for breakfast or lunch at Market at Main and Santa will be available for chatting and photos with your children. Featuring reindeer pancakes.

Big Ole Christmas Party, noon, at FunQuest Family Entertainment Center, 327 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg. Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming for a big party. Come for cookies, ornament decorating and tons of Christmas fun.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, 2 to 3 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Lynchburg. The beloved children’s classic, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” is coming to Lynchburg. This free show follows six misfit children who volunteer to star in their town's Sunday school Christmas pageant, and end up teaching the town the true meaning of Christmas.

The Christmas Bells are Ringing, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church. Please come for some Christmas favorites with the presentation of "The Christmas Bells are Ringing!" Free admission and no tickets required. Donations accepted.

Holiday Candlelight Wine Dinners, 6 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Experience the magic of Christmas past at a seated holiday dinner in Thomas Jefferson’s villa. Join Mr. Jefferson, as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, to celebrate the season with a multicourse dinner with wine pairings catered by Purple Door Catering. Following dinner Mr. Jefferson will regale his guests with stories about the holiday traditions popular during his time. Must be 21 and over. Tickets for the Holiday Candlelight Wine Dinner are $200 per person or $350 per couple. The menus, which vary each evening, are listed online. Reservations are required, and will be cut off a week before the dinner due to catering considerations. For more information about events at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, visit poplarforest.org or call the Museum Shop at (434) 534-8120.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. BellaDonna Laurabella Owens is an established blues and jazz performer, composer and educator. Donna Kay is a jazz singer, composer and preservationist. With Andy Aeschbacher, bass and Worth Proffitt, drums.

Mom's Night Out, 6 p.m. at The Neighbors Place in Lynchburg, 104 Paulette Cir., Lynchburg.

Marsh Roots Seafood 2nd Annual Oyster Roast, 6:30 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing - BURG, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Come for music from Dreamcatcher band, Steamed oysters by Marsh Roots Seafood, and great beer by Three Roads Brewing Company. Oysters will begin being served at 6:30 p.m. Come out for live music, great drinks, and a fantastic family-friendly oyster roast at Three Roads. Ticket purchase includes all you can eat steamed oysters. Drinks sold separately.

Shadows of the 60s: A Holiday Tribute to Motown, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Shadows of the 60s pays tribute to the tremendous legacy of Motown’s Super Groups, and salutes the legendary male + female stars of Motown such as The Supremes, Marvelettes, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Mary Wells, Stevie Wonder, Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and more. Tickets range from $24 to $58. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Handel's Messiah presented by the Appomattox Community Chorale, 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church. Make plans to attend the performance of the Christmas portion of Handel's Messiah. A beautiful time of music, directly from scripture, performed by the Appomattox Community Chorale under the direction of Dr. Mark Landry.

Dec. 18

Tis the Season: A Holiday Concert, 2:30 p.m. at the Commerce Street Theater. Enjoy a festive holiday concert with us at Commerce Street Theater. Admission is free and donations are welcome. There will be general seating and no reservations for this event.

Christmas Festival of Lessons and Carols, 5 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 205 Elmwood Avenue, Lynchburg. Carols old and new will be sung by St. John’s Choir and Cantate Children’s and Youth Choir. Works by Bédard, Willcocks, Nixon, Rutter, Whitbourn, and others will be featured. An offering will be taken.

Dec. 19

Pet Photos with Santa, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at River Ridge mall. Pet Photos with Santa each Monday at the West Court near GNC, Sunglass Hut & Kay Jewelers.

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

Dec. 20

The Christmas Bells are Ringing, 7 p.m. at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church. Free admission and no tickets required. Donations accepted.

Dec. 21

Christmas Wednesday Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market, 1219 Main Street. Last chance to stock up on favorite local treats before Christmas. There will be a selection of farmers and producers with fresh baked breads, desserts, meats, and anything else you need to add to your holiday dinner spread.

Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, 7 p.m. at Riverviews Artspace. Event by Lynchburg's Underground Movie Club. Please join us for our traditional holiday screening of Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, Mystery Science Theater 3000 style.

Dec. 22

Christmas Camp with Misfitz Art Camp Crew, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 194 Second Street, Amherst. The camp features crafts, art, games and snacks for ages 5 to 10 years old. The cost is $40 per student. Sign up in advance at bit.ly/sschristmascamp

Dec. 23

Christmas Open House Celebration, 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 715 Lynchburg Moose Lodge, 2307 Lakeside Dr.

Dec. 27

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Dec. 28

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Dec. 31

New Years Eve Party, 12 p.m. at FunQuest Family Entertainment Center, 327 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg. Come during the day on New Years Eve for a prize-filled ping pong ball drop.

New Year Celebration w Lilly Stargazer Band Live, 9 p.m. to midnight at Rivermont BierHaus. Celebrate the New Year with Lilly Stargazer Band.

Jan. 1

GLOC FROTY (first ride of the year), 1 p.m. at Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre. Event by Greater Lynchburg Off-Road Cyclists (GLOC). Burn off those holiday calories and begin 2023 with a great start with the first ride of the year. Meet at Snowflex parking lot. If the Snowflex parking lot is locked, we will meet at the lower parking lot (Askew Rd). The riders will be broken into groups: a fast group for those looking for a workout, good distance (10+ miles) at a tempo pace, an intermediate group that is 6-8 miles and hits the "fun" stuff and a "Beginner-ish" group that uses the flatter trails and short on miles. The ride will last one to two hours. Please dress warm and bring water. Helmets and GLOC waivers are required.

Jan. 10

Protect Yourself Against Scams and Fraud, 7 p.m. at the New London Ruritan Club, 12411 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike in Forest.

Jan. 14

Nightcaps Workshops, 4 p.m. at at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Nightcaps is a new musical drama by Brooke Vandervelde and Richard Rose, presented by AGAR in collaboration with Second Stage | Amherst. Community members are invited to participate in workshops as stage crew, singers, and musicians. Each workshop will culminate at 4 p.m. in a short performance and talkback, free and open to the public. Some mature themes. For information, contact Brooke at Rivula@gmail.com.

Jan. 16

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

Jan. 25

American Red Cross - Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

Jan. 26 to 28

Grappling Dark Arts Camp with Marvin Castelle, Renaissance Academy of Martial Arts, 1209 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Castelle is an elite pro competitor with a wealth of incredible competition highlights, and is a 1st degree black belt under Eddie Bravo, as well as an extremely gifted and experienced coach. Whether you're new to leg locks or an experienced practitioner, you're sure to upgrade your technique with this dive into the dark side of jiu-jitsu! With five sessions over three days, you'll notice an immediate jump in your game. Cost for members is $95 for the full camp and $45 for a day pass; guests is $145 for the full camp and $70 for a day pass. Register by calling (434) 846-5425.

Jan. 28

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Quintana Allstars. Al Mallet on sax; Ernest Deane on trumpet; Worth Proffitt on drums; Ed Mikenas on bass; and Glen Buck on Keyboards. Latin jazz and favorites from the 1950-1980's.

Warehouse Concert Series: Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, 7:30 p.m. at 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg. Warehouse Concert Series is back and there’s something Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown learned from the huge shows they’ve played supporting the likes of AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses over the past few years. Tickets are $20. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Jan 29

Lynchburg Bridal Expo, 12 to 4 p.m. at The Virginian Hote, 712 Church Street, Lynchburg. Come meet with wedding professionals who will help you plan every detail of your special day. Brides who have registered to attend are admitted free. Guests are $10. Brides can register on the website www.lynchburgbridalexpo.com.