Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Nov. 13

Aladdin Jr., 7 to 9 p.m. at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School For Innovation, Polk Street, Lynchburg. Aladdin Jr is coming to Dunbar Theatre on November 11 to 13. This is the new updated Broadway version with new music and lots of excitement. Tickets are available on LynchburgTickets.com. Show times are 7 p.m. on Nov. 11; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 12; and 3 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. During a moving annual commemoration, the D-Day Memorial will pay special tribute to those who have worn our Nation’s uniform and honor each one present.

3rd Annual Veterans Day Commemoration, 4 p.m. at The National Center for Healthy Veterans, Valor Farm, at 980 Wards Road, Altavista. This year’s event will include a concert by Top 10 Billboard recording artist, Danny Griego, food trucks, and Valor Farm meals available for purchase. The patriotic event will celebrate the value of Veterans past, present, and future.

Historic Courthouse Holiday Market, 4 to 7 p.m. at 774 Village Highway, Rustburg. Enjoy a cozy evening outdoors filled with white lights, craft vendors, a bonfire, music, coffee, food, an open museum, and holiday spirit. Entry for citizens and vendors is free. A donation to the Historical Society is welcomed. For more information, email kllane@co.campbell.va.us or call (434) 332-9507.

TOSCA, 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre at 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. One of the most powerful and popular operas of all time! A superstar actress, Floria Tosca is caught in a passionate web of LOVE, JEALOUSY, DICTATORSHIP, LUST and VENGEANCE. Her innocent soul, devoted only to her Art and to her lover--a revolutionary painter—is swept into a dramatic story that is relevant for us today. Be thrilled by Puccini’s music played by a full orchestra, brilliant singers and spectacular sets and costumes. Tickets are available at operaonthejames.org or by calling (434) 864-8499.

Ready Steady Go, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Dish, 1120 Main St. Ste A Lynchburg. "Ready Steady Go Lynchburg" presents: A music and dance filled night featuring the best tracks of: Ska, Mod, Brit-Pop, 60's Soul, Garage Rock, Dance Hall Reggae, early R&B, and Freak Beat. No cover charge. Dress in early 60's attire or wearing black and white checkered item for a free gift.

Nov. 12

Holiday Craft Fair, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Moose Lodge 715 at 2307 Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. Hosted by the Jefferson Choral Society, the event features artwork, crafts, jewelry, and Christmas decorations by local artists and artisans will be for sale, as well as baked goods prepared by members of the choir. For more information, visit www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org. For a vendor application, email Elsie Lemke at craftfair@jeffersonchoralsociety.org.

Peaksview Market at Timberlake Methodist, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 21649 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg.

Christmas Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bedford Campus of Central Virginia Community College. This annual event allows businesses the opportunity to showcase and sell their products and services to the community and enjoy shopping local this season. Visit bedfordareachamber.com to register.

Apple Butter Festival, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bryant's Cidery & Brewery, 3224 E Branch Loop, Roseland. Celebrate the start of Cider Week at Bryant's with the Apple Butter making festival. Blended Soul food truck and live performances from Beanie Dodd and The Sally Rose Band will be on hand.

Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest in Bedford. Eat, drink, shop and explore a gem of American history when the Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival returns to Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Join Poplar Forest in celebrating Jefferson’s legacy as the father of Virginia wine with tastings from multiple regional wineries. Enjoy live performances by local musicians, graze on foods by local vendors and shop the artisan market for one-of-a-kind finds. Tour the president’s private retreat at a reduced rate throughout the day. Funds raised support the ongoing restoration, preservation and interpretation of the historic property. Experience the festival as a Jefferson VIP—which includes access to a private tent, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a private audience with Mr. Jefferson himself, an exclusive wine tasting and more. Jefferson VIP tasting tickets are $125 per person or $225 per couple; Jefferson VIP non-tasting tickets are $75 per person. General admission tickets—which include tastings and a complimentary Poplar Forest wine glass, while supplies last—are $30 in advance, $35 at the door; non-tasting tickets are $15; children age 6 and under, free.

Brunswick Stew, 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Madison Heights Ruritan Club. Pre-order on the Ruritan Club's Facebook page.

Nightcaps Workshops, 4 p.m. at at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Nightcaps is a new musical drama by Brooke Vandervelde and Richard Rose, presented by AGAR in collaboration with Second Stage | Amherst. Community members are invited to participate in workshops as stage crew, singers, and musicians. Each workshop will culminate at 4 p.m. in a short performance and talkback, free and open to the public. Some mature themes. For information, contact Brooke at Rivula@gmail.com.

Nov. 13

TOSCA, 3 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre at 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. One of the most powerful and popular operas of all time! A superstar actress, Floria Tosca is caught in a passionate web of LOVE, JEALOUSY, DICTATORSHIP, LUST and VENGEANCE. Her innocent soul, devoted only to her Art and to her lover--a revolutionary painter—is swept into a dramatic story that is relevant for us today. Be thrilled by Puccini’s music played by a full orchestra, brilliant singers and spectacular sets and costumes. Tickets are available at operaonthejames.org or by calling (434) 864-8499.

Nov. 14

The Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant at 9789 Richmond Highway Lynchburg. The meeting open to the public. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or email www.releeconservation.com.

Christmas in Lights, 7 p.m. at Liberty University, 1971 University Blvd., Lynchburg. Come for tree lighting, live music, refreshments, and a live nativity.

Veritas Illuminated, 4:15 to 8 p.m. at Veritas Vineyards and Winery, 151 Veritas Lane, Afton. This festive season, the grove and vines of Veritas Winery will come alive, sparkling with holiday lights and decorations. Experience a spectacular walk through the enchanting woods and venture into the vineyard, twinkling with lights. Veritas Illuminated is a ¼ mile walking path that begins at the pergola near the entrance of the Tasting Room. Winding through the woods and among the vines, the lighted path is an immersive experience from the tops of the towering trees to the forest floor under your feet. The illuminated walking path will be open on select Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights throughout the holiday season. Timed entry begins at 5:15 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults; $10 for children and are available at www.exploretock.com/veritaswines/event/364428/veritas-illuminated.

Nov. 18

Air Play, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. In Air Play umbrellas fly, fabrics soar over the audience, balloons swallow people, and snow swirls, filling the stage. With stunning images and gales of laughter, Air Play bounces on the edge of definition: part comedy, part sculpture, part circus, part theater. Tickets range from $20 – $65. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Nov. 19

Christmas at Glendale Manor, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2681 Swinging Bridge Road, Brookneal. Kick off the holiday season by joining us at Glendale Manor for a day filled with fun. From finding the perfect gifts for the special people on your holiday list, indulging at the holiday café or stopping by the photo booths.

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the LPL Youth Services department. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

New Standard Bluegrass in Concert, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge Street in Bedford. New Standard brings together a variety of styles and influences ranging from traditional artists to contemporary bluegrass and gospel artists. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/new-standard-bluegrass-in-concert-542975.

Nov. 20

Photos with Santa, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 27 Green Hill Dr., Forest. Bring your children and your pets for annual photos with Santa day. Call (434) 525-5877 to reserve a photo time slot. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Nov. 21

Qatar 2022 Watch Party, 2 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. The Academy Center of the Arts, Central Virginia United Soccer Club, The Water Dog, and Starr Hill Brewery partnered with a series of Qatar 2022 Watch Parties. Free. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Nov. 22

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Nov. 23

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Nov. 23 to Dec. 15

Trees of Hope, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center, 1701 Thomson Drive, Lynchburg. Proceeds from the Trees of Hope event will directly benefit patients of the Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center by raising funds for the Cancer Care Fund. Participate by becoming a sponsor or decorating and donating a Christmas tree, wreath, or table centerpiece. The participation form must be submitted by Nov. 15. Set up day for participants is Nov. 21, with pickup Dec. 15 and 16. For more information or questions, please contact Molleigh Creammer at molleigh.creammer@centrahealth.com or (434) 200-6093.

Nov. 24

2022 Lynchburg Turkey Trot 5k, 8 a.m. at E. C. Glass High School. Participate in-person on Thanksgiving Day or continue with a twist on tradition from anywhere you choose during our Virtual Race Days, Nov. 19 to 27. For more information, visit: runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/HumanKindTurkeyTrot.

Nov. 25 to 26

Holiday Maker’s Market 2022, 4 p.m. and 10 a.m., 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg. Get shopping done just in time for the holidays at this market hosted by the Academy. Browse a variety of creations from 20 vendors, enjoy live music, and even have an exclusive visit with Santa Claus! Tickets range from $5 to $10. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Nov. 25

Qatar 2022 Watch Party, 2 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. The Academy Center of the Arts, Central Virginia United Soccer Club, The Water Dog, and Starr Hill Brewery partnered with a series of Qatar 2022 Watch Parties. Free. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Nov. 26

Peaksview Holiday Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5169 Waterlick Rd., Forest. Come shop some of the areas best small businesses this Small Business Saturday.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Quantum Mechanics Jazz. Ed Mikenas a.k.a. “Ashik al-Marqaha” appearing as “Energy” on Steel Guitar, Worth Proffitt appearing as “Matter” on Drums, and Andy Aeschbacher appearing as “Momentum” on Bass. Coffeehouse trivia, original jazz.

Nov. 27

Museum Store Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Discover unique gifts for everyone on your list at the Poplar Forest Museum Shop on Museum Store Sunday. Enjoy special savings on remarkable stocking stuffers and special gifts, and help support Poplar Forest in the process. Admission to the Museum Shop is free; regular admission rates apply to tour the octagonal villa and grounds. For more information about events at Poplar Forest or to purchase tickets, visit poplarforest.org or call the Museum Shop at (434) 534-8120.

Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Since bursting to national acclaim after appearing as semi-finalists on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and winning the top honors on TRU TV’s ‘Fake Off’, Lightwire Theater has gone on to enthrall audiences worldwide with their unique combination of skill and grace as told through the technological innovations of moving light characters. Tickets range from $10 to $55. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Nov. 28

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

Dec. 1

Silent Night, Holy Night concert, 7 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 528 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. Jaime Jorge is a very gifted violinist who began playing the violin at the age of five. Born and raised in communist Cuba, his family came to the United States, where Jaime received a Christian education and violin lessons with eminent violinist and teacher Cyrus Forough. But Jaime dreamed of being a missionary doctor, and in 1994 he entered the University of Illinois School of Medicine. In 1996, he left medical school and a promising medical career to follow God’s call to devote his life to full-time music ministry. Since 1988, he has played on 6 continents and in more than 80 countries, releasing 17 albums.

Dec. 2 to 4

Flames of Memory at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. As night falls on a picturesque site, experience the awe-inspiring sight of more than 4,500 luminaria set alight—one for each Allied serviceman killed on June 6, 1944. A special “Christmas in Wartime” presentation will take place on Dec. 3. Luminaria may be purchased in memory or honor of any loved ones at https://www.dday.org/luminaria/ or by calling (540) 586-3329.

Dec. 2

First Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m., 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join the Academy every First Friday of the month for the latest art exhibits, featuring an array of local, regional and national artists presenting their works in various mediums. Free. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Dec. 3

Very Merry Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jamerson YMCA. This is event is free and open to the community.

Santa Visits the Farm Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Saunders Brothers Farm Market, 2717 Tye Brook Hwy, Piney River. Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming back to the Farm Market. Bring your list.

Christmas at the Orchard, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Drumheller's Orchard, 1130 Drumheller Orchard, Lovingston. Come to the Orchard for some Christmas Cheer. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or hot cider with a warm apple cider donut, while listening to a story told by Santa Claus himself. Kids can have fun making a Christmas craft, and vendors will be present for some holiday shopping.

RHS PTSO Designer Purse Bingo, 3 p.m. at Brookville Ruritan Clubhouse, 311 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg. All proceeds support the Rustburg High School After-Prom Party. Tickets are $20 for 10 Bingo cards. Additional fun includes: $10 Paddle Quarter Auction to bid on baskets donated by local businesses; 50/50 raffle and concessions.

Happy Holidays with the LSO, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Rejoice in the season with the LSO’s Happy Holidays concert. There’s "snow" other place than the LSO to kick off your holiday season in the right mood with favorite carols, familiar traditions, and festive tunes. Join us and our special guest vocalists for a family friendly and uplifting evening of holiday favorites.

Dec. 5

Chris Isaak: Everybody Knows It’s Christmas Tour, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Join Chris Isaak, Platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated singer & actor, on his “Everybody Knows It’s Christmas Tour”! Over the course of his three-decade-plus career, Chris Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone. Tickets range from $34 to $107. Learn more at academycenter.org.