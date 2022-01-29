Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Jan. 29

Mended Fences at The Clubhouse, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse at 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg. Mended Fences is a local band that plays country, rock, pop, R&B, dance and top 40 hits.

Princess Meet & Greet Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at River Ridge Mall center court. Get dressed in your crown and ballgown for a meet and greet with princesses Elsa, Mulan, Cinderella, and Snow White, complete with a photo booth, crafts, and more.

A Year to Remember, 10:30 a.m., at the Forest and Big Island libraries in Bedford County. Join the libraries as we create memory jars to collect our favorite moments of 2022. Write a favorite memory or event each day or week and reminisce about the good times come next year! Both libraries will provide supplies and instructions. Registration is required for each participant and seats are limited. This program is for adults and children ages 9-plus. Children under the age of 12 must be supervised by their guardians. Masks are strongly recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com, or call. For more information, visit www.bplsonline.org or call Forest at (540) 425-7002 or Big Island at (540) 425-7000.

Tristin Burke at Loose Shoe, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 198 Ambriar Plaza, Amherst. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Jan. 30

Open Mic at Loose Shoe, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 198 Ambriar Plaza, Amherst. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Feb. 3 — 6

The Crucible, performances at 7 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Brookville High School. The story focuses upon a young farmer, his wife, and a young servant-girl who maliciously causes the wife’s arrest for witchcraft. The farmer brings the girl to court to admit the lie—and it is here that the monstrous course of bigotry and deceit is terrifyingly depicted. The farmer, instead of saving his wife, finds himself also accused of witchcraft and ultimately condemned with a host of others.

Good Good Trouble on Bad Bad Island, performances at 7 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday at Jefferson Forest High School Auditorium. When a package bound for Good Good Island is mistakenly delivered to Bad Bad Island, the Bad Bads find something frighteningly horrible inside: a little girl named Rosa! Unable to choose between throwing her into a volcano or tossing her into the sea, the creatures of the island finally agree that their ruler, The Idol, should decide. He challenges Rosa with a series of impossible tasks — but what happens when she starts doing the impossible? This wildly inventive adventure shows that sometimes family and goodness can be found in the most unlikely of places.

Feb. 4

Dance Theatre of Harlem, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution with a professional touring company, a leading studio school, and a national and international education and community outreach program. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times). Tickets range in price from $10 plus taxes and fees to $100 plus taxes and fees. For more information, contact the Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

Christian Q. @Hot Shots, 7 p.m. 13360 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta. Christian Quesenberry, local SML singer/songwriter is returning to the Hot Shots stage, covering a variety of genres and music styles.

The Jared Stout Band @ The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The Jared Stout Band is an alt-country band based out of southwestern Virginia. Formed in 2018, they became an area favorite winning the 2020 Rockn’ to Lockn’ competition. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, visit www.thejaredstoutband.com.

Will Hagan and Albert Cano Smit will play Stravinsky, Beethoven, Schubert & Kreisler, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sydnor Performance Hall at the University of Lynchburg. Tickets are available at lynchburgtickets.com.

Oceanic, Take Lead, & Rachel Honza, 8 to 11 p.m. at RiverView Vinyl, 901 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg. On the first stop of their 2022 East Coast tour, indie-pop band Oceanic returns to their hometown with the alt-rock group, Take Lead and local indie-pop legend, Rachel Honza. All three of these artists have newly released music to debut, live energy to spend, and possibly some unreleased material to show Lynchburg.

Coyote West at Loose Shoe Too, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 201 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Tate Tuck Trio at the Rivermont BierHaus, 8 to 11 p.m., 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Enjoy great music along with burgers and cold beer.

Feb. 5

For Those About To Rock and Get Trick’d @The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. For Those About to Rock is a Virginia-based AC/DC tribute playing all the hits, concert favorites, and enough deep cuts to keep even the biggest fan happy. Tickets are $10 at the door, starting at 7 p.m. Get Trick’d is a Tribute to Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Cheap Trick.

Day of Play, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Downtown YMCA on Church Street. Day of Play is for children in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Children are asked to bring swimwear, comfortable clothing and running shoes. There will be a giveaway and raffle, and a meal will be provided. Transportation is available and registration is required at ymcacva.org.

Sweetheart Mart, 9 a.m. to noon, Second Stage — Amherst, 194 2nd Street, Amherst. Jewelry, crafts, treats, and more! Local artisans, crafters, growers, and other local vendors will be showcasing their products, all made or grown in the Amherst area.

Fur-Ever Valentine Adoption Event/Rabies Clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1307 Falling Creek Rd, Bedford. Animals will be available for adoption along with an $8 rabies clinic. Lunch is available for purchase along with baked goodies, Darlene’s famous dog treats and more. Rabies clinic at the shelter will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Under the Oaks at Evergreen Lavender Farm, 6 p.m. at 7169 Old Evergreen Road, Appomattox. Ultrafaux is a Baltimore-based trio led by guitarist/composer Michael Joseph Harris. They perform original acoustic music with Romani, Manouche, swing, funk, blues, and musette influences. The band is an acoustic powerhouse of dazzling leads and rich gypsy-inspired melodies. Seating is limited. Email elfrecords90@gmail.com to reserve seats. Tickets are $15.

Clanestyne Highway Trio at Loose Shoe, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 198 Ambriar Plaza, Amherst. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

NiteKAP at the Bower Center for the Arts, 6:30 p.m., at 305 N. Bridge Street, Bedford. The American Folk trio will perform for the first time at the Bower Center since before the pandemic began. For tickets or more information, visit www.members.bowercenter.org/events-performances.

Feb. 9

“How Everyone, Including White People, Can Take Responsibility and be Anti-Racist” with Brian Sorge, 3 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg. The talk is part of the University’s “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside any campus building. For more information, email the Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@lynchburg.edu.

Feb. 11-27

A Midsummer Night’s Dream at La Vida Coffee + Market, 2704 Langhorne Rd. Lynchburg. 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27. James River Theatre will bring to life William Shakespeare’s classic, A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Feb. 11

Keith McFaden at Loose Shoe Too, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 201 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

The Deloreans (Ultimate 80’s Tribute), 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The Deloreans are a seasoned showband comprised of 6 vocalists that cover the most memorable artists and nostalgic songs of the ‘80s. Each band member is featured throughout the show, making this band’s most notable attribute its unmatched variety. The Deloreans are known for their dynamic ‘80s costumes, unstoppable energy, and their ability to bring down the house every time. The first $100 tickets cost $15, then $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Feb. 12

Love and the LSO, 6 p.m. at the Virginian Hotel. The Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will perform in the ballroom of the ballroom of Downtown Lynchburg’s historic Virginian Hotel. Enjoy a special 3-course dinner, music and dancing. Renee Ruth will be the special quest vocalist. Tickets are $125 per person, and only 150 tickets will be sold. Call (434) 845-6604 or email tickets@lynchburgsymphony.org to reserve tickets.

Big Game 5K Run/Walk, 10 a.m. at Percival’s Island Natural Area and Blackwater Creek Bikeway. Start your “new” year off with some extra motivation to stay fit and support one of Lynchburg’s most dynamic non-profits. Formerly the Resolution Run, this year’s theme is “The Big Game.”

Wayne Crowell at Loose Shoe, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 198 Ambriar Plaza, Amherst. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Feb. 13

Beatles Rewind, 4 p.m. at the on the main stage in the Historic Academy Theatre in Lynchburg. The Jefferson Choral Society, the area’s oldest and largest adult choir, will present its winter concert, playing such favorites as “Twist and Shout,” “Let It Be,” “Yesterday,” and more, accompanied by a small rock band. Visit academycenter.org or call (434) 846-8499 to purchase tickets.

Feb. 14

Jefferson Choral Society’s Open Rehearsal, 7 to 9 p.m. in the sanctuary of Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg. Prospective singers high school age and up with experience in choral music are invited to attend the open rehearsal and then schedule private auditions with Music Director Aaron Garber. Email jcsmusiclibrary@gmail.com if you plan to attend. Interested individuals should park behind the church and enter through the back doors under the portico and follow signs to the sanctuary. Visit www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org for additional information about the choral society.

Feb. 16

Health Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the YMCA — Lynchburg. For more information, contact Leanne Washburn, Healthy Living Director at leannewashburn@ymcacva.org.

“Implicit Bias and Microaggressions Taking Place on Campus” with Dr. Tammy Hodo. 3 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg. The talk is part of the University’s “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside any campus building. For more information, email the Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@lynchburg.edu.

Feb. 17

Commerce & Cocktails Presented by Member One FCU, 4 to 6 p.m. at Milano’s Enoteca & Italian Ristaurante, 4327 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg. What better way to get an early start on the weekend than to join us in-person to initiate new relationships, and exchange information.

Feb. 18

Living Room at Loose Shoe Too, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 201 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

YWCA Central Virginia Presents: Raise the Vibrations & Voices, 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theater on Main Street. This production will feature a powerful collection of performances in varying styles of expression, including dance pieces. It will incorporate the newly released production of “Voices” from the V-Day organization, a compilation of monologues and poems written by women of color to help raise voices towards ending violence against women. These orations were collected worldwide and give women in our community a creative platform to speak out against the inequities in their gender in hopes of empowering all women to end violence and racism. This show will be part of The Academy’s Black History Month Celebration series. Tickets are available at academycenter.org/event/ywca-vibrations-and-voices.

John Bullard at the Bower Center, 7 p.m. at 305 N. Bridge Street, Bedford. John Bullard is a classically trained musician and the first graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Department of Music to earn a degree in performance with the banjo. Bullard, along with a pianist, will be performing works from Bach, Vivaldi, Handel and others of the Baroque Period, along with later-period pieces by Schumann and others. For tickets or more information, visit www.members.bowercenter.org/events-performances.

Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul, 8 to 11 p.m., 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Enjoy great music along with burgers and cold beer.

Feb. 19

Open Mic at Loose Shoe, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 198 Ambriar Plaza, Amherst. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Feb. 23

“Two Steps Forward and Three Steps Back: Examining the Relationship between Racism and Generational Trauma” with Dr. Brenda Lee. 6:30 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg. The talk is part of the University’s “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside any campus building. For more information, email the Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@lynchburg.edu.

The 139th Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance Annual Meeting. This event celebrates the accomplishments of the Alliance and the Lynchburg region over the past year. At the Annual Meeting, you’ll hear the State of the Alliance Address, receive our annual Impact Report, eat, connect, and hear from an amazing guest speaker. This event also includes special recognition through the presenting of the F. M. “Dink” Cloyd Award for volunteer service to the Alliance, the George Taylor Stewart III Award for community service; and the Young Professional to Watch Award, as well as the announcement of the Alliance Ambassador of the Year. Admission is $30 per person for Alliance members and $35 for General Admission. Space is limited and a limited number of reserve tables with your company name displayed are available for $300. Reservations should be made by noon, Feb. 17 by registering online, contacting the Alliance at (434) 845-5966, or emailing info@lynchburgregion.org.

Feb. 24

“History as Power: Racial Reconciliation and Restorative Justice through Storytelling” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in the Hall Campus Center Memorial Ballroom at the University of Lynchburg. Historic interpreter and advocate Cheyney McKnight and historian Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz will share their expertise. The talk is part of the University’s “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Inspiring the Future” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside any campus building. For more information, email the Office of Equity and Inclusion at oei@lynchburg.edu.

Feb. 25

The King’s Singers Concert, 7:30pm at First Presbyterian Church of Lynchburg, 1215 VES Road. The King’s Singers are a world-renowned Grammy and Emmy award-winning British a cappella group featuring six male vocalists who are known for their technique, skill, and versatility offering a dynamic range of musical pieces. This concert, entitled Songbirds, is part of the First Pres Presents Fine Arts Series. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online at www.fpcly.org or by calling the church office at (434) 384-6231.

Friday Night Salsa at Mission House, 8 to 11 p.m. at 722 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Cover charge is $10 per person or $5 with a current student ID. Lesson begins at 8 p.m. with social dancing beginning at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsalsa.com or email lynchburgsalsa@gmail.com. No partner is required to attend. Recommended attire is dressy casual. Flip flops are not recommended.

Rare Form at Loose Shoe Too, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 201 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Feb. 25 — 27

The Wizard of Oz, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at Heritage High School’s auditorium in Lynchburg. This beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has entertained audiences for generations. Based on the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros. Masks must be worn at all times in the building. For tickets, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/wizardofoz.

Feb. 26

Art Heist & Murder Mystery at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge Street, Bedford. 7 to 10 p.m., Art Heist & Murder Mystery is an interactive murder mystery event where you play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $75 per person/ $140 per couple and include the game, food, and beverages. For more information, visit bowercenterforthearts.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/OpRyNeYr.

Masters of Illusion® – The 2022 Live Tour, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. DJ Break-Fast Reggae & Black Light Paint Night, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. DJ Break-Fast plays old school reggae hits along with current favorites. The Arthouse gallery will be under black-lights for paint night using fluorescent paints on canvases. Tickets cost $3 and include a small canvas for painting. The money raised by the event will benefit the Lynchburg City School’s music program.Brandie Hanks at Loose Shoe, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 198 Ambriar Plaza, Amherst. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and no cover charge.

Coldest Night of the Year — Miriam’s House, 4 p.m. The Coldest Night of the Year is a family-friendly walk to raise funds to support vulnerable families and individuals—those experiencing hurt and homelessness. Miriam’s House has a 28-year history of providing housing and support to families and individuals experiencing homelessness in Central Virginia. Our homeless response programs provide homes and restore dignity to our most vulnerable neighbors. Register at CNOY.COM/LYNCHBURG.

March 4

The Guns N’ Roses Tribute Experience Nightrain & The Bogeys, 8 to 11:30 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Nightrain, The Guns N’ Roses Experience pays tribute to one of the most iconic bands in history. Nightrain plays each song from the Appetite For Destruction album and all the hits and most requested songs from the entire Guns N’ Roses discography. For more information, visit www.nightrainrocks.com. The Bogeys are a classic rock band playing the best rock music of the ‘70s and 80s. Music includes Rolling Stones, Bad Company, BTO, Tom Petty, Eagles, etc. Cover is $10 at the door after 7 p.m.

Drum Tao, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Drum Tao showcases the world’s foremost male and female performers in Japanese taiko drumming. Hailed for its fiery and athletic drumming routines, the group performs with impeccable syncopation on a wide assortment of drums, spanning handheld snare drums to Odaiko drums that can weigh up to three tons. Tickets range in cost form $15 to $60. For more information, visit academycenter.org/health-safety-guidelines/.

March 5

King of the Mountain, 11:30 a.m. at Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre in Lynchburg. The King of The Mountain course is a single-track, one-mile course straight up Liberty Mountain. The race will start at Snowflex following Falwell Road, and the finish will be located at the very top of Snowflex, featuring 1,000 feet of elevation change.

March 10-April 10