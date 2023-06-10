Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through June 24

Wolfbane’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Wolf PAC; 618 Country Club Road, Appomattox. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Show dates are June 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23 and 24. This is an high energy, 90s pop adaptation with music from Whitney Houston to NSYNC. For more information, visit www.wolfbane.org.

Revenge of the Fairy Queen by Dwayne Yancey. 8 p.m. June 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24; and 3 p.m. June 18 at Miller Center Theater, 301 Grove St., Lynchburg. Renaissance Theatre presents the premiere of local playwright Dwayne Yancey’s “Revenge of The Fairy Queen.” In this imaginative and hilarious unauthorized sequel to Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Titania realizes that Oberon has duped her into falling in love with a mortal. Furious, she plots revenge to be carried out on Midwinter’s Day. However, her plot goes awry in a very big way as complications and adventures ensue.

June 10

Mountain View Church 24th Annual Yard Sale, 7 a.m. to noon at Mountain View Church, 1077 Viewpoint Lane, Forest. All proceeds will support local and global missions.

2023 Watermelon Wine Festival, noon, at DeVault Vineyards. Tickets are available at www.devaultvineyards.com.

Forest Artists’ Cooperative first annual art exhibition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Forest Library Community Room. Landscapes in acrylics, jewelry, greeting cards, photography, pottery and woodworking will be on display. Reservation is not required.

Live From Rose Ridge, 6 to 8 p.m. Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second St. “Live From Rose Ridge” will feature Appalachian storytelling set to a backdrop of classic ‘80s songs reimagined, including Bruce Hornsby and the Range, Don Williams, The Judds and Cindy Lauper. Salty Henderson makes his musical debut and we will wrap up the show with a classic radio drama from the “Adventures of The Thin Man” series. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, students; and $15, balcony seating. To purchase tickets, go to https://htru.io/SDsd.

June 12

Friends of the Forest Library Book Club, 1 p.m., at the Forest Library, 15583 Forest Road, Forest. The Friends of the Forest Library Book Club meets every second Monday of the month. Join them as they read and discuss their selection of fictional books each month. This month, they will be discussing “The Lindbergh Nanny” by Mariah Fredericks. For more information, call (540) 425-7002.

June 14

Birthday of the U.S. Army, at the National D-Day Memorial. Free admission for Army veterans.

Roots Club: How to Use GIS Tools in Genealogy Research, 10 a.m. to noon at Rustburg Library, 684 Village Highway, Rustburg. Learn how Geographic Information Systems, or GIS, can aid in tracking the places your ancestors lived and what it can reveal about their daily lives. For more information, contact Tywanna at (434) 313-3106 or tmwhorley@co.campbell.va.us.

June 16

Tai Chi at the Library, 9:30 a.m. every Friday at the Bedford Central Library. Join certified instructor Scott Larsen every week for a free class in the gentle, meditative martial art known as Tai Chi. Practiced throughout the world for its numerous health benefits, many of Tai Chi’s slow movements and deep breathing techniques are easy to learn and suitable for people of all ages and abilities. No equipment is necessary, but please wear lightweight, comfortable shoes and loose-fitting clothing that doesn’t restrict your range of motion. Though Tai Chi is a safe, low-impact form of exercise, it is always recommended that you consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness program-especially if you have any limiting physical or medical conditions (such as joint problems, back pain, diabetes, heart disease, circulation issues, etc.) or are taking any medications that can make you dizzy or lightheaded. First-time attendees may be asked to sign a waiver.

Brian Free and Assurance in Concert, 7 p.m. at Christ Community Church. 2209 S. Amherst Highway, Amherst.

Young Actor’s Alice in Wonderland and Happy Birthday Beatrix Potter, Warehouse Theatre. At noon, actors ages 6 to 10 will perform an abridged version of “Alice in Wonderland.” This show has the charm of the classic story paired with simple yet creative staging. Follow Alice to Wonderland where she encounters curious creatures such as the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat and of course, the Queen of Hearts. Alice’s adventures teach her to question and wonder. In doing so, she finds her voice and the confidence she needs to grow. At 3:30 p.m., another group of young actors will perform “Happy Birthday Beatrix Potter,” an homage to the beloved writer, illustrator and natural scientist. In this lively and sweet story, many of her favorite animal friends surprise Beatrix when they learn she has been forgotten on her birthday. Join Peter Rabbit, Squirrel Nutkin and other animal friends in this fun story of kindness and friendship. The event is free. For more information, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit academycenter.org.

Paddy D Quartet at Amherst Java and Jazz, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second St., Amherst. Featuring Paddy Dougherty, vocalist, guitar and piano; with Glenn Buck, saxophone and piano; Eric Hollandsworth, bass and Larry Scott on drums. Presented by Amherst Glebe Arts Response in collaboration with Second Stage Amherst. Tickets: $12, adults; $6, students. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com.

“Rock and Reel: Monticello’s Folk Traditions” and “Mr. Fox Tricks Mr. Rabbit and is Tricked in Return” performances, 7:30 p.m. at Court Street Baptist Church, 517 Court St. Lynchburg. Sponsored by Amherst Glebe Arts Response, and co-sponsored by Early Music Access Project of Charlottesville and the Juneteenth Coalition of Central Virginia. “Rock and Reel: Monticello’s Folk Traditions” will concentrate on the musical and storytelling gifts, and achievements of enslaved people of Monticello, primarily many members and descendants of the Hemings family. National Endowment of the Humanities recognized teller of tales Sheila Arnold will perform “Mr. Fox Tricks Mr. Rabbit and is Tricked in Return,” a tale attributed to an enslaved Monticello nursemaid. Tickets are $5 for adults. Children and students K-12 are free. Tickets are available at Eventbrite or through the amherstglebeartsresponse.org website. Remaining tickets sold at the Court Street Baptist Church doors at concert time.

June 17

World War II in Miniature, 10 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. The Roanoke Valley chapter of the International Plastic Modelers Society will display one-of-a-kind miniatures of World War II planes, tanks, ships, jeeps, historic figures and more.

Dementia and Brain Health seminar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. West Lynchburg Baptist Church, 3031 Memorial Ave. Dementia and Brain Health is a free seminar presented by Denise Scruggs and Sharon Carter of the Beard Center on Aging at the University of Lynchburg and Carl Wilkins, a volunteer with AARP. Join us in this interactive session to learn more about brain health and what you can do to lower your risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Also, learn the signs of dementia, what to do if you think you or a person you know has signs of dementia, and how to effectively interact with a person with dementia. Tips for having successful visits and communicating with persons with dementia will also be discussed. Also, tips will be offered to protect yourself from scams and fraud on multiple medias. A light lunch will be provided. Register at WLBC.life/Brain by June 12. Sponsored by the Congregational Health Team at WLBC.

Summer Pop Up Book Sale, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 82 S. Main St., Amherst. Library discards for everyone. Books, audio books and DVDs priced at 10 for $1. Children’s items for birth to teens at our regular price. Get books for the summer, make the drive to your favorite vacation spot. Fun for all.

Lantern Tour, 7 to 10 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. Take a nighttime tour of Red Hill led by Henry descendant Patrick Jolly. Cost is $10 per person.

Zip Tie Crowns, 11 a.m. at the Forest Library, 15583 Forest Road, Forest. Hail to thee, good patron! The Forest Library invites you to a day of crafting! Learn how to make your own crown out of zip ties! You can make a crown solely from zip ties or you can bring in a plain thin headband to make a spiked crown. Choose from different designs and make a crown worthy of royalty. Colorful zip ties will be provided. You must bring your own headband if you want to make a spiked crown. Ages 12 and older. Go online to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/ or call (540) 425-7002 to register.

June 19

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or stillbirth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

A Juneteenth Celebration: Songs of Freedom, 7:30 p.m., at 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Join The Academy Center of the Arts for a special Juneteenth Celebration featuring “Songs of Freedom from the Underground Railroad”, performed by Linda Harris, director of Events and Programs at the Harriet Tubman Museum & Educational Center in Cambridge, Maryland. This program honors the “code songs” used on the clandestine journey along the Underground Railroad by Harriet Tubman and the Freedom Seekers beginning in 1849. The songs that guided the way, “Follow the Drinking Gourd,” and inspired their treacherous journey, “Let My People Go,” “Wade in the Water,” “Swing Low Sweet Chariot,” and more all performed with musicians playing banjo, washboard, harmonica and bass. This spectacular program has been performed for the U.S. National Park Service, the FDIC, the National African American Museum (with the Children’s Choir of D.C.), and at numerous event spaces and universities around the country. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children. Learn more at academycenter.org.

June 21

American Red Cross — Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

Summer Solstice Lantern Sail, 8-9:30 p.m. at Timbrook Library, 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. We will be celebrating the summer solstice, the longest day of the year and the official first day of summer, by sailing paper lanterns on the Timbrook Park pond. Make crafts, take pictures and create classic summer evening memories together. This event is for the whole family. The lanterns will set sail at dusk (around 9 p.m.). This event will be outdoors and is weather permitting. More information at https://campbellcountylibraries.org/summersolstice/.

June 22

Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant, 9789 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg. The meeting is open to the public and accessible to people with disabilities. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or emailwww.releeconservation.com.

June 23

Tai Chi at the Library, 9:30 a.m. every Friday at the Bedford Central Library. Join certified instructor Scott Larsen every week for a free class in the gentle, meditative martial art known as Tai Chi. Practiced throughout the world for its numerous health benefits, many of Tai Chi’s slow movements and deep breathing techniques are easy to learn and suitable for people of all ages and abilities. No equipment is necessary, but please wear lightweight, comfortable shoes and loose-fitting clothing that doesn’t restrict your range of motion. Though Tai Chi is a safe, low-impact form of exercise, it is always recommended that you consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness program-especially if you have any limiting physical or medical conditions (such as joint problems, back pain, diabetes, heart disease, circulation issues, etc.) or are taking any medications that can make you dizzy or lightheaded. First-time attendees may be asked to sign a waiver.

June 24

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second St., Amherst. Paddy D Quartet. Area favorite singer-songwriter Paddy Dougherty-Braunstein will play guitar and piano with Glen Buck on saxophone and keys, Eric Hollandsworth on bass and Larry Scott on drums.

Make Your Own Fire & Blood Dragon Eggs, 11 a.m. at the Forest Library, 15583 Forest Road, Forest. “Dreams didn’t make us kings, dragons did” — Daemon Targaryen, House of the Dragon. Wish you had your own set of Targaryen dragon eggs? Now you can. Join us this morning as we create our own House of the Dragon/Game of Thrones-inspired dragon eggs. While you’re crafting, chat with other fans of George R.R. Martin about past and future projects. You do not need to have watched the show or read the books to participate! Space and supplies are limited so registration is required. All dragon eggs will need to sit overnight to dry. Go online to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/ or call (540) 425-7002 to register.

Bedford Humane Society Vendor Bazaar Fundraiser/Adoption, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta. The Wood & Strings Band will provide entertainment from noon to 2 p.m. while you enjoy shopping and maybe meet your next best friend! Enjoy games for the children and a prize wheel. Personalized pet I.D. tags will be available and made onsite. A variety of items will also be available for sale including ECP mugs and pet bowls, animal magnets, raffle tickets, BHS pirate-themed T-shirts and more. There will be at least 12 local vendors. If you would like to apply to be a vendor, please email events4bhs@gmail.com. All proceeds go to support the animals. For more information, visit www.bhsva.org, call (540) 586-6100 or email info4bhs@gmail.com.

June 25 to 29

Forest Artists’ Cooperative exhibition, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is hosting a showing of work by members of the cooperative in the church’s Parish Hall. The exhibition begins with an opening reception from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on June 25 and will then be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m., June 26 to 29. The exhibition includes acrylic paintings by Barbara Nadel, watercolors by Carolyn Prince, hand-carved walking sticks, canes and wooden boxes by Jeff Weiss; decorative paper greeting cards by Edythe Trent, ceramics by Cynthia Deutsch and photographs by Pauline Goodman. The work of these artists will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds to support the mission and ministry of St. Stephen’s. For more information, contact the St. Stephen’s Parish Office by email at ststephensforest@mail.com or telephone at (434) 525-5511.

June 26 to 30

World War II Day Camp, at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The Memorial will again host a day-camp program for rising third- to fifth-grade students. Registration coming soon at dday.org.

June 29 to July 1

1776: The Musical, 7:30 to 10 p.m. June 29-30 and July 1 at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest (Rain date is July 2). Theatre al fresco returns to Thomas Jefferson’s south lawn with a special presentation of “1776”— the Tony Award-winning musical comedy by Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone based on the events leading up to the drafting and signing of the Declaration of Independence. Revel in the revolutionary spirit of America’s Founding Fathers, get acquainted with Ben (Franklin), Richard Henry (Lee), John (Adams) and Tom (Jefferson) and celebrate their brilliant contributions to our country’s history. Bring your friends and family, and a picnic dinner; sample a selection of local libations; and enjoy an evening of theater under the stars. Tickets are $17.76 for adults ages 18 and older; $13 for students ages 6-17 and college; and $4 for children ages 5 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at www.poplarforest.org, the museum shop by calling (434) 534-8120 and at the door.