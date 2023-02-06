Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Feb. 6

One-Day Mini-Camp, 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The National D-Day Memorial will host a one-day, mini-camp for third, fourth, and fifth graders during Bedford County Public Schools' teacher workday. Students will learn about World War II and D-Day through activities, games, and lessons in a fun, interactive environment. Participants should bring a lunch. An afternoon snack will be provided. Each student will go home with a goody bag. The camp fee is $30 per student and $25 per additional sibling. Register online at store.dday.org and look under the Event Ticket tab. For more information, email education@dday.org or call (540) 586-3329.

Teen Trivia+, 3 to 4 p.m. at the Rustburg Library. Teens are invited to hang out and have a fun time doing themed trivia and other activities while enjoying snacks. Ages 12 to 17 are welcome.

Feb. 7

Jigsaw Puzzle Competition, 10:30 a.m. at the Big Island Library. Come for a jigsaw puzzle competition where teams of no more than four will race the clock to finish first. This laid-back time of community connectedness will include fruit and a coffee/hot chocolate bar. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Big Island Library.

Tuesday Kids’ Series, 4 to 5 p.m. at Patrick Henry Memorial Library in Brookneal. Families can drop in for hands-on fun exploring different STEM/STREAM activities. The theme will be Caring and Kindness. For grades K – 6 and their families.

Feb. 8

Coffee and Cocoa: New Tutor Training, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rustburg Library. If you are interested in becoming a literacy volunteer tutor, join us for coffee, conversation, and tutor training. Get to know the literacy leaders and our program. For more information, call the Literacy Volunteers of CCPLS at (434) 485-1005.

Jazz Night at Fratelli, 6 to 8 p.m. at Fratelli Italian Kitchen in Downtown Lynchburg. Join us every Wednesday in February for LIVE JAZZ! Enjoy the sounds of the Scott/Taylor/Bowin Jazz trio with half-price wine features, specialty cocktails, and fresh Italian dishes.

Feb. 10 to 25

Death By Chocolate, at the Miller Center, 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg. This “Who dun it” will keep you guessing! When members of the newly renovated Meadowbrook Health Resort start dropping like flies on the eve of the grand re-opening, it is not the best advertisement. The clues point to a sinister box of chocolates and the suspects include all the outlandish characters working for the resort. The delightfully sarcastic and cynical hotel manager finds himself teaming up with a mystery writer and amateur sleuth in a wacky race against time to find the cause and the murderer. Performances will be held Feb. 10, 11, 17, 18, 19, 24 and 25. For more information and to buy tickets visit http://renaissancetheatrelynchburg.org/current-season/.

Feb. 10

Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 to 8 p.m. at 8445 Thomas Nelson Hwy., Lovingston. Inviting All Dads! It is time to get dressed up and bring your princesses out for a night of dancing, activities and all around fun. Snap some pictures at the photo booth, do some activities in the kids corner and dance the night away all while spending quality time with your little girls. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. To register: Visit www.nelsoncountyrecreation.com or call at (434)263-7130. Register by Feb. 1.

“Master” film showing, 6 to 9 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg's Sydnor Performance Hall. A psychological horror film starring Regina Hall that’s centered on racism at an elite college campus.

Lilly Stargazer Band Live, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus.

Feb. 11

Valentine Book + Art, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Timbrook Library. Kids, teens, and families are invited to stop by and create special valentines with us. A story will be read periodically throughout the two hours, and all materials will be provided for two art projects inspired by the book.

Welcome Home Parade, 11 a.m., starting at Liberty Station on Bedford Avenue and ending at the courthouse steps. The Bedford Boys Tribute Center is presenting a welcome home parade for the Alpha Co. 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team of its safe return from a one-year deployment to the Horne of Africa.

Animation Festival 2023, noon, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join the Academy in Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Disney Studios as we host an Animation Festival in the Historic Academy Theatre. Enjoy activities in the lobby prior to the event, including photos with classical characters, themed concessions/merchandise, and more! Grab a plush theatre seat and enjoy classic Disney cartoons. Concessions will be sold. Tickets to this event are FREE but are limited. General Admission seating is available on the day of the event. We encourage patrons to bring a can food item in support of the Knights of Columbus to this free community event. Tickets are free but should be reserved. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Happy Valen-Tails Fundraiser, noon to 5 p.m. at the corner of East Depot and Court Streets in Bedford. The Bedford Humane Society, Goose Creek Art Studio and ElectricCo Art are working together to make a difference in the life of our community animals. There will be a pet photo contest, chance auction, carriage rides, great food, music, art, jewelry and so much more. Carriage rides will be available for $5 per person. Under 4 free. All proceeds to Bedford Humane Society.

Valentine’s Day Dinner, 6 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Join Thomas Jefferson, as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, in his Poplar Forest villa to raise a glass to true love, and enjoy a mulitcourse dinner with wine pairings in honor of Valentine’s Day. Hear Jefferson recount tales of his courtship and marriage to his beloved wife, Martha Wayles Jefferson. Bring your special someone for a romantic evening at a table for 2 (or more if you’d like to sit with other couples). Must be 21 and over. Tickets for the Valentine’s Day Dinner are $200 per person or $350 per couple. Reservations are required and tickets must be purchased by February 3, due to catering considerations.

Daddy Daughter Dance: A Knight for a Princess, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lynchburg Armory, 1200 Church St. This semi-formal dance is for girls of all ages and the significant men (fathers, uncles, brothers, and grandfathers) in their lives. Participants will also get a chance to show off their skills in the limbo contest, balloon drop, and hula hoop contest. Admission to the dance is $7 per person and includes two hours of dancing, light refreshments, access to a photo booth, and one party favor for each female attendee. Participants should register online, or in-person at Miller Center, 301 Grove St., by Feb. 8. To register online, or for more information regarding this event, visit https://www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/daddy-daughter-dance/ or call (434) 455-5858.

Endstation Theatre Company's One Night Only Gala, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Academy Warehouse Theatre in downtown Lynchburg. This year’s Treasure Island theme is inspired by our upcoming summer production. We encourage "Black Tie Pirate" attire for this night of nautical-themed adventure, live entertainment, food and fundraising! So gather your fellow swashbucklers and join us at ONO 2023 to celebrate Endstation’s mission to strengthen Central Virginia’s community through theatrical exploration of its people, its landscape, and its history! https://www.endstationtheatre.org/one-night-only-gala

Valentine's Couples Paint & Sip, 6:30 p.m. at DeVault Vineyards. Tickets are $140 and are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/487268080947. The event is for those 21 and older. Couples paint a canvas, when put together it makes a whole picture. Each gets a glass of wine and hors d oeuvres will be served.

Feb. 12

The 91st Annual Georgia Morgan Civic Art Show critique, 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Art Club, 1011 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. The judge's critiques and announcement of awards will be held. Juror Lesley Shipley is an Associate Professor of Art History and Chair of the Art History and Studio Art Department at Randolph College. She holds a Ph.D. in Art History from Bryn Mawr College and an MFA in Painting from American University. Artwork includes: drawing, painting, photography, fiber art, mixed media, sculpture, printmaking, and assemblage. For more information, visit https://lynchburgartclub.org/georgia-morgan-art-show.

Trio Niche, 4 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Trio Niche, a fortepiano ensemble with Tom Marshall, Sarah Glosson, and Susan Via, will perform. Free and open to the public.

Life in Burley Hollow, 2:30 p.m. at the Hamble Center of the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society, 154 South Main Street in Amherst. Amherst native Glenwood Burley will take us on an imaginative journey to Burley Hollow, telling what life was and is like there. Glen grew up on a farm in Burley Hollow. Dropping out of high school in his senior year, he joined the US Army, a member of the 101st Airborne Division, and would continue in a public service career as a police officer with the Richmond Virginia Bureau of Police. He is the author of Death by Silence. Mr. Burley’s book will be available for purchase with him autographing copies during the reception. It is open to the public with no admission fee. For additional information contact Octavia Starbuck, Director, Amherst County Museum and Historical Society at (434) 946-9068 or email: staff@amherstcountymuseum.org.

Feb. 14

DRUMLine Live, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St., Lynchburg. DRUMLine Live is an international tour based on the Historically Black College and University marching band tradition. With riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy, the stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. Tickets range from $25 to $86. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 15

Jazz Night at Fratelli, 6 to 8 p.m. at Fratelli Italian Kitchen in Downtown Lynchburg. Join us every Wednesday in February for LIVE JAZZ! Enjoy the sounds of the Scott/Taylor/Bowin Jazz trio with half-price wine features, specialty cocktails, and fresh Italian dishes.

“Courageous Conversation: What Does It Mean to be Black?” 6 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg's West Room at the Drysdale Student Center. The conversations are held throughout the year, presented by the Office of Equity of Inclusion, to create engaging and challenging dialogue around aspects of equity.

Feb. 16

“Cozy & Connect” event, 1 to 5 p.m. Stop by the Moneta Library and meet with friends to catch up over cookies and warm drinks. While you’re there, craft letters to send to family or friends. The snacks will be provided. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library

YWCA: RAISE THE VIBRATIONS & VOICES, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join YWCA Central Virginia, in partnership with the Academy Center of the Arts, presents Raise the Vibrations. This production will feature a powerful collection of performances in varying styles of expression. It will also incorporate a compilation of monologues and poems written by women of color to help raise voices toward ending violence against women. These orations were collected worldwide and give women in our community a creative platform to speak out against the inequities in their gender in hopes of empowering women to end violence and racism. Tickets are FREE but should be reserved ahead of time. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 17

Annual Spaghetti Dinner, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 332 S. Main Street, Amherst. The meal includes spaghetti and homemade sauce, salad, garlic bread, beverage and homemade dessert. Adults: $10. Children under 12 years old: $3. Dine-in or take-out. Call (434) 946-2053 that day to order take-out meals or order at the door when buying tickets. Profits support local organizations and charities.

Holy Heaven Cookie Pop-Up, 6 p.m. Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden in Forest. Holy Heaven is coming to apocalypse! Come exchange some dough for dough as we enjoy some post Valentine's Day sweets to pair with beer.

Fort Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Rustburg Library. Work together to build your family fort. We will provide cardboard and duct tape for forts, and you are also welcome to bring your own supplies. Each team will have their own space in the library to build and defend their fort. Come dressed in pajamas or team attire. Be ready for an evening full of silly challenges. For children, teens, and families.

Feb. 18

African American History at New London, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at 672 Alum Springs Rd. (opposite its intersection with Turkey Foot Rd.). Grace Hoisington will present research from her Master's thesis, "Andrew Holt and the New London African Episcopal Church: The Multifaceted Leadership of Freedmen In Antebellum Virginia." Barry Rakes, FNL Chairman, and Delores Nash Hicks will provide updates on renovations planned for the New London African American Church and its former parsonage, the Holt - Ashwell House. Delores and Reve Carwile, Jr. will discuss plans for a spring cleanup of the church cemetery. Delores grew up in this church and is one of FNL's board of directors. Jennifer Horton Thomson will present information on the known black Revolutionary War veterans of Bedford Co. Jennifer works at the Bedford County Museum and Genealogical Library as its Educational Director, is very active in the Daughters of the American Revolution, and is on FNL's board of directors. Visit newlondonmuseum.org or Friends of New London, Virginia on Facebook for further information. If severe inclement weather, this program will move to Sat., Feb. 25.

Nightcaps Workshops, 4 p.m. at at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Nightcaps is a new musical drama by Brooke Vandervelde and Richard Rose, presented by AGAR in collaboration with Second Stage | Amherst. Community members are invited to participate in workshops as stage crew, singers, and musicians. Each workshop will culminate at 4 p.m. in a short performance and talkback, free and open to the public. Some mature themes. For information, contact Brooke at Rivula@gmail.com.

Liberty University Chamber Singers winter concert, 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1215 V.E.S. Road, Lynchburg. This “premier classical vocal ensemble” made up of choral students from Liberty University’s School of Music will perform a diverse musical repertoire filled with pieces stretching from the Renaissance to contemporary periods. We are looking forward to these young voices filling the air in the Sanctuary and sharing their God given gifts. The concert is free and open to all. A free will gift offering will be collected at the conclusion of the concert.

UNMARKED, 7:30 p.m., at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join the Academy Center of the Arts in viewing Unmarked, a film about the thousands of African-American grave sites and burial grounds for enslaved persons that have been disappearing over the years. Here in Virginia alone, stories of thousands at rest could vanish from history altogether if these locations are not restored and those with personal connections to these burial sites have recently begun to uncover and maintain locations across the state. This viewing will include live performances and a panel discussion directly following the film. Tickets are free but should be reserved ahead of time. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Tommy Cox & Catie Grey Live, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Rivermont BierHaus. Tommy Cox is temporarily back from Nashville! See Tommy and his daughter, Catherine Grey, play Saturday at Rivermont BierHaus live.

Feb. 19

L’ Alliance Francaise de Lynchburg presents the film "Fahim," 5 p.m. at Randolph College 537 Leggett Hall. The film will be presented in French with English subtitles. Free to the public. Appropriate for age 18+ audience. Discussion following film viewing. Find more information at facebook.com/aflyh7 or Instagram @aflynchburg or send questions to aflynchburg@gmail.com

Feb. 20

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

Lynchburg Coin Club, 7 to 9 p.m. upstairs at Scarlett’s Antiques/Apoth Coins, 1026 Main St, Lynchburg. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.