Through Feb. 25

Death By Chocolate, at the Miller Center, 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg. This “Who dun it” will keep you guessing! When members of the newly renovated Meadowbrook Health Resort start dropping like flies on the eve of the grand re-opening, it is not the best advertisement. The clues point to a sinister box of chocolates and the suspects include all the outlandish characters working for the resort. The delightfully sarcastic and cynical hotel manager finds himself teaming up with a mystery writer and amateur sleuth in a wacky race against time to find the cause and the murderer. Performances will be held Feb. 10, 11, 17, 18, 19, 24 and 25. For more information and to buy tickets visit http://renaissancetheatrelynchburg.org/current-season/.

Feb. 17

Annual Spaghetti Dinner, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 332 S. Main Street, Amherst. The meal includes spaghetti and homemade sauce, salad, garlic bread, beverage and homemade dessert. Adults: $10. Children under 12 years old: $3. Dine-in or take-out. Call (434) 946-2053 that day to order take-out meals or order at the door when buying tickets. Profits support local organizations and charities.

Holy Heaven Cookie Pop-Up, 6 p.m. Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden in Forest. Holy Heaven is coming to apocalypse! Come exchange some dough for dough as we enjoy some post Valentine's Day sweets to pair with beer.

Fort Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Rustburg Library. Work together to build your family fort. We will provide cardboard and duct tape for forts, and you are also welcome to bring your own supplies. Each team will have their own space in the library to build and defend their fort. Come dressed in pajamas or team attire. Be ready for an evening full of silly challenges. For children, teens, and families.

Feb. 18

African American History at New London, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at 672 Alum Springs Rd. (opposite its intersection with Turkey Foot Rd.). Grace Hoisington will present research from her Master's thesis, "Andrew Holt and the New London African Episcopal Church: The Multifaceted Leadership of Freedmen In Antebellum Virginia." Barry Rakes, FNL Chairman, and Delores Nash Hicks will provide updates on renovations planned for the New London African American Church and its former parsonage, the Holt - Ashwell House. Delores and Reve Carwile, Jr. will discuss plans for a spring cleanup of the church cemetery. Delores grew up in this church and is one of FNL's board of directors. Jennifer Horton Thomson will present information on the known black Revolutionary War veterans of Bedford Co. Jennifer works at the Bedford County Museum and Genealogical Library as its Educational Director, is very active in the Daughters of the American Revolution, and is on FNL's board of directors. Visit newlondonmuseum.org or Friends of New London, Virginia on Facebook for further information. If severe inclement weather, this program will move to Sat., Feb. 25.

Singer E. Daryl Duff, 2:30 p.m. at the Forest Library. Duff will speak about the history, development, and impact of the Black church and African American music, as well as share his voice with the audience. Duff served 23 years as a soloist and vocalist with the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus. He has even been a featured soloist on seven U.S. Navy Band recordings and several U.S. Navy Band concerts televised by the Armed Forces Network. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged, and anyone ages 12 and up is welcome to join.

Liberty University Chamber Singers winter concert, 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1215 V.E.S. Road, Lynchburg. This “premier classical vocal ensemble” made up of choral students from Liberty University’s School of Music will perform a diverse musical repertoire filled with pieces stretching from the Renaissance to contemporary periods. We are looking forward to these young voices filling the air in the Sanctuary and sharing their God given gifts. The concert is free and open to all. A free will gift offering will be collected at the conclusion of the concert.

UNMARKED, 7:30 p.m., at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join the Academy Center of the Arts in viewing Unmarked, a film about the thousands of African-American grave sites and burial grounds for enslaved persons that have been disappearing over the years. Here in Virginia alone, stories of thousands at rest could vanish from history altogether if these locations are not restored and those with personal connections to these burial sites have recently begun to uncover and maintain locations across the state. This viewing will include live performances and a panel discussion directly following the film. Tickets are free but should be reserved ahead of time. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Tommy Cox & Catie Grey Live, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Rivermont BierHaus. Tommy Cox is temporarily back from Nashville! See Tommy and his daughter, Catherine Grey, play Saturday at Rivermont BierHaus live.

Feb. 19

“Is World Peace Possible?” 2 p.m. at First Unitarian Church of Lynchburg. The church will host a video presentation, “Is World Peace Possible?” to introduce the work of the Peace Literacy Institute. The 15-minute film features the founder of PLI, Paul K. Chappell, a West Point graduate and Iraq War veteran. In this talk he addresses the myths that world peace is impossible, and people are naturally violent, while also explaining the biggest problem of every army. The event is open to the public and free of charge, with comments and discussion following the film.

L’ Alliance Francaise de Lynchburg presents the film "Fahim," 5 p.m. at Randolph College 537 Leggett Hall. The film will be presented in French with English subtitles. Free to the public. Appropriate for age 18+ audience. Discussion following film viewing. Find more information at facebook.com/aflyh7 or Instagram @aflynchburg or send questions to aflynchburg@gmail.com.

Feb. 20

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

Lynchburg Coin Club, 7 to 9 p.m. upstairs at Scarlett’s Antiques/Apoth Coins, 1026 Main St, Lynchburg. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 21

Build a Birdhouse, 4 to 6 p.m. at Patrick Henry Memorial Library in Brookneal. Have a hands-on experience building a birdhouse and learning about the Eastern Bluebird. One per family. Pre-register online by Feb. 19 at campbellcountylibraries.org/phmlkids. For kids and teens ages 4 to 17 and adults.

Feb. 22

American Red Cross - Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

Jazz Night at Fratelli, 6 to 8 p.m. at Fratelli Italian Kitchen in Downtown Lynchburg. Join us every Wednesday in February for LIVE JAZZ! Enjoy the sounds of the Scott/Taylor/Bowin Jazz trio with half-price wine features, specialty cocktails, and fresh Italian dishes.

Feb. 24 to March 11

Barefoot in the Park at the Commerce Street Theater will perform the classic Neil Simon comedy, Barefoot in the Park. Performance Dates: Friday and Saturday evening performances: Feb. 24, 25; March 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening performance: March 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee performance: March 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 25 to 26

Mendelssohn’s Elijah, 4 p.m. at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2424 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. In 1846, composer Felix Mendelssohn brought the story of Elijah to life through music in his masterfully written oratorio. The Rivermont Sanctuary Choir of 60 voices will be joined by a 30-piece orchestra comprised of area musicians, including those from Liberty University and the Lynchburg Symphony. Professional soloists are James Wood (Elijah), Adelaide Trombetta (soprano), Brian Thorsett (tenor), and Cecelia McKinley (alto). This dramatic work will be presented on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.rivermont.org/elijah.

Feb. 25

Coffee & A Concert, 10:30 a.m. at the Stewartsville Library. Come and "get cozy" with a warm cup of coffee, and enjoy a variety of tunes, from traditional folk to today's music with the Roanoke Mountain Dulcimers Group

Paint like Alma Woodsey Thomas, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Forest Library. Come learn to paint like Alma Woodsey Thomas. Thomas (1891-1978), who is known for her abstract paintings resembling Byzantine mosaics, used acrylic paint to capture scenes in nature and express emotions to create mesmerizing works of art. Learn how Alma Woodsey Thomas captured beauty in abstract form. All painting supplies will be provided. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required and anyone ages 12 and up are welcome to join. For additional information or questions, please visit our website or call the library at (540) 425-7002.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. “Laissez Foure" led by Ken Matthews Jaramillo, is a New Orleans-inspired jazz quartet focusing on music from 1920 through the 1950's.

Feb. 26

Jefferson Choral Society presents Best of Broadway, 4 p.m. on the main stage in the Historic Academy Theatre, Lynchburg. Don’t be a prisoner of the wintertime blues. Broadway show tunes are the perfect antidote to the short days and long nights of winter. Treat yourself to an evening of upbeat music representing the very best of musical theater. Delight in a varied program of choral arrangements of favorite show tunes sung by the area’s oldest and largest adult choir, accompanied by a rock band. Young and old alike are guaranteed to tap their toes and sing along as they hear “the music of the night.” For tickets, please visit academycenter.org/event/jcs-broadway or call (434) 846-8499.

"Little Brown Boy," 3 p.m. at Fifth Street Baptist Church, 1007 Fifth Street, Lynchburg. A play will be performed titled, "Little Brown Boy" by the JLP Productions, directed by Mrs. Jennifer Petticolas. Talented performers and soloists, Mr. Russell Hill, Mrs. Gloria Simon, and Ms. Linda Gentry. Also, performing will be the talented Kumba Dance Ensemble, Inc. directed by Mrs. Sheron White Simpson. They will be performing African drumming dance and liturgical dance.

Gospel fest, 4 to 7 p.m. at the University of Lynchburg's Sydnor Performance Hall.

Feb. 27

AARP Dinner Group, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Charley's Restaurant, 707 Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg. Come to Charley’s Restaurant's private dining room to enjoy dinner together with other AARP members and their guests. There will not be a sales seminar - just casual talk and socializing with community members. Each guest will be responsible for their own dinner cost. AARP staff and volunteers will provide free resources on the topics of Brain Health, Caregiving, Senior Fraud, and Purposeful Aging. February's event will focus on physical activity for those aged 50+ including expanded PICKLEBALL venues in our community.

Jefferson Choral Society to Hold Open Rehearsal, 7 to 9 p.m. in the sanctuary of Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg. The Jefferson Choral Society, Central Virginia's largest adult choir, will hold the first rehearsal for its April 30 performance of the oratorio Jesus, Son of Our Father. Prospective singers high school age and up with experience in choral music are invited to attend this open rehearsal and then schedule private auditions with Music Director Aaron Garber. Please email vicepresident@jeffersonchoralsociety.org if you plan to attend, so the music librarian will be able to have a guest music packet available for you. Interested individuals should park behind the church and enter through the back doors under the portico. Visit www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org for additional information about the choral society.

Feb. 28

Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant at 9789 Richmond Highway Lynchburg. Open to the public. The meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or email www.releeconservation.com.

March 1

Sousa Spectacular, at the Academy of the Arts. The Lynchburg Pops Community Band is preparing to make history again with the Sousa Spectacular, 101 years to the day the last time John Philip Sousa and Meredith Wilson (creator of the Broadway musical Music Man) last played at the Academy. Tickets available exclusively through the Academy box office. https://academycenter.org/event/lyh-pops-sousa/

Dr. Roopika Risam, 7 p.m. at Hall Campus Center’s Memorial Ballroom at the University of Lynchburg. The 2023 Turner Lecture will be presented by Dr. Roopika Risam, an associate professor in Dartmouth College’s Digital Humanities and Social Engagement cluster. Risam, who teaches film and media studies and comparative literature, will talk about “Community-engaged Digital Humanities: Rethinking University-Community Partnerships.

March 2 to April 27

Adult Pickleball Open Gym, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesville Elementary School Gymnasium, 501 Leesville Road. Come on out on Thursday evenings for open gym pickleball games! Singles and doubles games are available game options. Registration is required, and the period to sign up is January 2023 through February 2023. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog. There will be a $15 fee per registrant, which covers the entire period for the pickleball open gym.

March 3 to April 1

Clue: On Stage, at Wolfbane Productions, 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, Clue: On Stage is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Follow Wadsworth, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard as the race to find a killer loose in the mansion! Who did it? Where? and with What?! Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings, March 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, and April 1 and at 3 p.m. Sundays March 5, 12, 19, 26, and April 2. For tickets, visit www.wolfbane.org/buy-tickets-online.

March 4

Indoor Yard Sale and Bake Sale, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 42 Phoebe Pond Road, Concord

Ten Years of Beers Anniversary Party, 12 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden. Come celebrate a decade of beers at Apocalypse Ale Works. We will by debuting a new bourbon barrel aged stout, Rapture X, a 10% ABV birthday beer.

Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma Walk, 10 a.m. to noon at Sweet Briar College Field House. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

March 9

Farmer's Breakfast, 9 a.m. at The Spring House, 9789 Richmond Hwy, Lynchburg. Come join the R.E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District for a meal and speakers from the local Ag Industry: BJ Butler, Department of Forestry; Chris Mullins, VSU College of Agriculture; Jonathan Wooldridge, R.E. Lee SWCD; Brandon Schmitt, Clean Water Farm Awardee; and Bruce Jones, Appomattox Extension. Please RVSP by calling (434) 352-2819 or via email cindy.miller@releeconservation.com.

Warehouse Concert Series: Strong Water + TJ Lawson, 7:30 p.m., 519 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Like a good shot of its namesake, Strong Water is smooth with a bite. The Americana/folk band first formed in 2013 as a duo on a Virginia university campus before settling into its current four-piece, “complete with howling banjos, two-part vocal harmonies and driving drums” (The Burg). Tickets are general admission and are $15. Learn more at academycenter.org.