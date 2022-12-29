Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Dec. 29

Kids Club, 10:30 a.m. at River Ridge mall, 3405 Candlers Mountain Road in Lynchburg. River Ridge Kids Club with SeaQuest is a free, fun, and educational children’s program for ages 3 to 5. Meet at the Center Court near the grand fireplace.

Uptown Funky Worx, 6 to 9 p.m. at Big Lick Tropical Grill, 4001 Murray Place, Lynchburg. Uptown Fuzzy Worx is a unique band that plays every other Thursday at Big Lick.

Craig Hanson, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Hanson plays a variety of covers including acoustic, Rock, Americana, mash-ups and more. Doors open at 3 p.m., with Happy House specials taking place until 6 p.m. Showtime starts at 7 p.m. No cover charge.

OPEN JAM & Art, 7 to 11 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St, Lynchburg. Come watch a block of music videos and request your favorite music videos while you free flow paint in the upstairs gallery. Please donate canned goods or new socks.

Jive Exchange Live, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus, 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Come join us for an amazing night of music and beer with Jive Exchange Live down at Rivermont Bierhaus.

Trivia Night, 8 to 10 p.m. at the Craft Beer Cellar Lynchburg, 3813 Wards Road, Unit #6, Lynchburg. Bring your friends for trivia every first and third Thursday. Prizes to the winners and awesome craft beer for you while our quizmaster stumps you.

Dec. 30

Karlee Raye LIVE at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Join the Karlee Raye Band for an awesome night of groovy tunes and great times. Doors open at 3 p.m., with Happy Hour specials lasting until 6 p.m. with showtime starting at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 at the door starting at 7 p.m.

LouD @ Badger on Main, 10 p.m. at Badger On Main, 1118 Main St., Lynchburg. Badger on Main has become one of LouDs favorite places to play. The event is for those 21 and older. There is a $5 cover charge.

Dec. 31

A² New Years at Noon, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Amazement Square, 27 9th St, Lynchburg. 2023 is on its way! Come celebrate as we travel the world to explore how communities in Finland, Greece, the Bahamas, and the Philippines ring in the new year! Creative activities inspired by each country we visit await and celebrate with a bug drop at the strike of noon.

Bold Rock’N Into the New Year, noon at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. The taproom will host a very special New Year’s Eve-themed Steal the Pint Night to ring in the new year with fellow Bold Rockers.

New Years Eve Party, 12 p.m. at FunQuest Family Entertainment Center, 327 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg. Come during the day on New Years Eve for a prize-filled ping pong ball drop.

New Year’s Eve Dance/Dinner/Party, 6 p.m. at the Oakwood Country Club, 3409 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Bring in the New Year dancing to your favorite Beach and Motown hits.

New Year Celebration w Lilly Stargazer Band Live, 9 p.m. to midnight at Rivermont BierHaus. Celebrate the New Year with Lilly Stargazer Band.

Jan. 1

New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. There’s no better way to start off 2023 than by coming to the taproom for Hangover Brunch, featuring a brunch menu, discounted cocktails such as Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas, live music and more.

GLOC FROTY (first ride of the year), 1 p.m. at Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre. Event by Greater Lynchburg Off-Road Cyclists (GLOC). Burn off those holiday calories and begin 2023 with a great start with the first ride of the year. Meet at Snowflex parking lot. If the Snowflex parking lot is locked, we will meet at the lower parking lot (Askew Rd). The riders will be broken into groups: a fast group for those looking for a workout, good distance (10+ miles) at a tempo pace, an intermediate group that is 6-8 miles and hits the “fun” stuff and a “Beginner-ish” group that uses the flatter trails and short on miles. The ride will last one to two hours. Please dress warm and bring water. Helmets and GLOC waivers are required.

Jan. 2

Karaoke Night with DJ Cam at The Clubhouse, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Karaoke Night with DJ Cam! What better way to rid the Monday blues than with some karaoke. Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with showtime at 7 p.m.

Jan. 5

Youth Mental Health First Aid Training, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2235 Landover Place, Lynchburg. Most people wouldn’t know what to do when faced with a mental health crisis. Horizon Behavioral Health is proud to offer an 8-hour certification course that teaches people how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness in youth and adults. This interactive training is designed for neighbors, parents and friends. It’s for those in recovery and those supporting family members. Registration in advance is required for this training which is provided at no-cost by Horizon Behavioral Health. For questions please contact MHealth@HorizonBH.org.

Lynchburg City Schools Early College Information Session, 6 to 8 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College, 3506 Wards Road in Lynchburg, in CVCC’s Merritt Hall Room 5125-26. This event is for high school students in the 10th grade enrolled in Lynchburg City Schools, private schools or homeschooled are invited. Parents are encouraged to attend with their students to get information about the Early College program for the Class of 2025 will be provided. Inclement weather date is set for Jan. 12.

Bo Dacious & James Lawson, 7:30 to 9 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Stand-up Comedy returns to The Clubhouse. Tickets $13 in advance, $20 at the door. Purchase tickets at clubhousecomedy-bodacious.eventbrite.com. Headliner Bo Last Name Dacious is a stand-up comedian from the Hampton Roads area, and has a long storied history on stage and on radio. Featured act James Lawson specializes in reaching his audience on a personal level and tailoring his act for an event; this is what makes the humor so genuine and outright hilarious. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour specials lasting until 6 p.m.

Jan. 6

Jazz@720 presents Flat Five Jazz, 7 to 10 p.m. at 720 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Downtown Lynchburg’s newest live music event, Jazz @720 presents Flat Five Jazz. Table and lounge seating available, along with a food and beverage menu.

Shakespeare Themed Evening, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. This Shakespeare-themed evening features a concert with Thomas Smith and a film screening of Romeo & Juliet (1996). Dress in your best Shakespearean costume, modern or classic. All ticket purchase and donations will go towards the youth coat drive and Madison House Of The Arts essential needs. Mhota.org.

369 @ The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill at 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. 369 is a Nashville recording and based cover band that will rock your socks off. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour lasting to 6 p.m. and showtime starting at 8 p.m. The cover charge is $10 after 7 p.m.

Jan. 7

Stroker’s Pool Tour @The Clubhouse — 10 Ball Handicap Singles, 10 a.m., The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Signup starts at 11 a.m., with an auction at noon. Entry fee is $40 for men, $30 for women and $30 for juniors (plus $10 annual membership).

CASA of Central Virginia Information Session, 10 to 11 a.m. at CASA Central Office, 901 Church Street, Lynchburg. Would you like to make a significant impact in the life of a child who needs a chance for a safe and permanent home? Join us for an hour-long video/slide presentation about the role and responsibilities of a Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused and neglected children, and how to become one. There will be time for Q&A by a veteran CASA who’ll answer your questions about what to expect in this unique rewarding volunteer role. Please arrive 10 to 15 minutes early as we will begin on time. Call (434) 485-7260 or volunteer@cvcasa.org if you have any questions.

Music videos and paint, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Come hang out and watch a block of music videos while you paint in our gallery. Free hot chocolate. Small canvases are $5 and medium canvases are $8. Bring a donation of canned goods or new socks to get $1 off a canvas.

Cadasa Strange presents “Transcend”- Visual Art Show, 6 to 10 p.m., at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St, Lynchburg.

Jazz@720 presents Lew Taylor Band, 7 to 10 p.m. at 720 Commerce St, Lynchburg. Downtown Lynchburg’s newest live music event, Jazz @720 presents Lew Taylor Band. Table and lounge seating. Food and beverage menu available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

MTI’s 2023 kick off show, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. All your favorite hard rock and heavy metal hits from Metallica to Godsmack. This is a 21 and older event. Cover is $10 at the door.

Jan. 8

Starr Hill Bend N’ Brew, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Starr Hill On Main, 1300 Main Street, Lynchburg. Join us for an hour long yoga class with the best bonus... beer. The yoga is suitable for all ability levels and there’s a beer for everyone. Your ticket comes with one free beer. The beer is optional for during the yoga class, but certainly adds an extra challenge. Please bring your own yoga mat if possible. There will be a few on reserve to borrow.

Open Mic at The Clubhouse, 7 to 11 p.m. The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Every Monday is Open Mic Night. Acoustic and electric guitars, bass, drums, (basic) keyboards will be available to respectfully use. If you have a backing track, that can be played too. Happy hour is 3 to 6 p.m.

Jan. 10

Protect Yourself Against Scams and Fraud, 7 p.m. at the New London Ruritan Club, 12411 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike in Forest.

Jan. 12

Karaoke Night with DJ Cam at The Clubhouse, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg.

Jan. 13

Daniel E. Johnson LIVE at The Clubhouse, 11 a.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m. There is a $10 cover charge at the door starting at 7 p.m. The influence of South Georgia and blue-collar work ethic can be heard in the storytelling lyrics of Daniel’s past projects. His undeniably authentic voice brings to life his unique perspective as a singer/songwriter. Daniel connects with his audience by combining a classic country sound with a new era twist, ultimately carving out his own lane for an edgy musical experience.