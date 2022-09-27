Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Oct. 20

Printmaking: Benjamin Munoz & Big Ink, at Riverviews Art Space, 901 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.

Nightcaps Workshops, 4 p.m. at at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Nightcaps is a new musical drama by Brooke Vandervelde and Richard Rose, presented by AGAR in collaboration with Second Stage — Amherst. Community members are invited to participate in workshops as stage crew, singers, and musicians. Each workshop will culminate at 4 p.m. in a short performance and talkback, free and open to the public. Some mature themes. For information, contact Brooke at Rivula@gmail.com.

Sept. 27

Timbrook Library Storytimes, 10 a.m. at the Timbrook Library, 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. Storytimes include book readings, songs, rhymes, and other activities. This time is geared towards children 0-5 years old and their family or friends. Register online for each storytime you would like to attend. Need accommodations or have questions? Email campbellevents@co.campbell.va.us or give the Events & Experiences Team a call at (434) 313-3104.

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Sept. 28

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Sept. 29

The Market at Second Stage, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 194 Second St, Amherst. Come for the farmers market on Thursdays, offering SNAP/EBT matching, so double your money by purchasing fresh, local produce.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Sept. 29 to Oct. 2

Beauty and the Beast, at Academy Center of the Arts at 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. 7 p.m. Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 2; and 2 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2. Based on the smash hit 1991 Disney animated feature and dating back to a late 18th-century classic French fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster, who was long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress. For more information, visit academycenter.org/event/masterworx-beauty.

Sept. 30

BoCo, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

September Observatory Open House, 8 p.m. at the Belk Observatory — University of Lynchburg. Program begins along our Planet Walk, and continues through different stations at the Belk Observatory. You’ll get to be able to view the night sky through various astronomical equipment, talk to our knowledgeable Docents, and learn about the sky objects and telescopes you see. This event will be entirely outdoors on the Belk Observatory complex, and involves a short walk. The program will be cancelled if there is an expectation of unfavorable viewing weather. For more information, email observatory@lynchburg.edu.

Oct. 1

Blue Ridge Montessori School’s Multi-Family Yard Sale and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1071 Woodberry Place, Lynchburg. All proceeds from the BRMS yard sale and individual sale spot purchases go directly back to helping the Blue Ridge Montessori School community. For questions, contact Sara Campbell at skgrajek@gmail.com.

Touch-a-Truck & First Responder Appreciation Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lowe’s of Madison Heights, 150 River James Shopping Ctr, Madison Heights. First responders will be on site to meet attendees and will display their apparatus and equipment. With food trucks, kids’ games and more.

Clifford Ruritan’s Sorghum Festival, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clifford Ruritan Club of Amherst, at 755 Fletchers Level Road, Amherst. Clifford Ruritan’s most popular event is on again for this year. Crafts, demonstrations, music, food, and more. Admission is free to the festival; Parking is $5 per car and $1 for motorcycles.

Blessing of the Animals, 10 a.m. to noon, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest. There will be a brief liturgy of prayers and readings followed by individual blessings for each pet. Blessings also will be offered throughout the morning for anyone unable to attend the opening liturgy. The Bedford Humane Society will be on hand to provide information on how the public can support them and give a loving home for the animals they rescue and shelter; some animals may be available for adoption. For more information contact The Rev. Matt Rhodes at parish@ststephensforest.org or (434) 525-5511.

Apple Butter Festival, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Silver Creek & Seamans’ Orchard, 5529 Crabtree Falls Highway, Tyro. Apple butter makin’ Festival. Large selection of mountain grown apples, apple butter, cider, jams and jellies and more. There will be crafters, live music, food vendors, corn maze and pick-your-own pumpkin patch.

Homefront Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. A joyous family-friendly event exploring American life during WWII. Featuring reenactors, children’s activities, displays, demonstrations, live music, and special tours. Food available for purchase. $10 admission for adults. FREE for 18 and younger, veterans, active-duty, and Memorial members.

American Life during World War II, 3 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Come for a family-friendly event exploring American life during World War II with displays, demonstrations, children’s activities, reenactors, and special tours. Students 18 and under, all veterans, and active-duty military receive free admission. Adult admission is $10. The event will also include live musical performances by the Liberty University Brass Quintet at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Liberty University Jazz Ensemble at 11:30 a.m.

Get Downtown 2022, 4 to 9 p.m. on Main Street, Downtown Lynchburg. After a two-year hiatus, Get Downtown is back. For more information, visit www.getdowntownlynchburg.com.

Fall Fest, 5:30 p.m. at Liberty University’s Hydaway Outdoor Center. Live music, pumpkin painting, hayrides, line dancing, petting zoo, food trucks, and pie eating contest.

Wonders from Webb, 7 to 9:30 p.m., at the Peaks of Otter Visitor Center amphitheater, milepost 85.6, on the Blue Ridge Parkway. A NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Solar System Ambassador will share images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. At 8:30 p.m., a park service ranger will lead the 30-minute presentation, “Magnificent Moon,” in celebration of International Observe the Moon Night. Starting at 8:30 p.m., visitors can enjoy stargazing with telescopes set up in front of the Visitor Center. The Webb telescope, sometimes called JWST, is an orbiting infrared observatory that will complement and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope, with longer wavelength coverage and greatly improved sensitivity. The longer wavelengths enable Webb to look much closer to the beginning of time and to hunt for the unobserved formation of the first galaxies. Attendees are encouraged to bring a flashlight and dress in layers for the cool mountain weather. All ages are welcome. In the event of rain, the event will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m., Sunday, October 2.

Oct. 2

Donktoberfest 2022, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 414 Stonewall Rd., Concord. A day of donkey fun at the Eastern States Regional Headquarters. Event tickets include a gourmet picnic lunch buffet, beverages, and access to our Donkey History Tour while meeting all the long ears, and PVDR founders, Mark and Amy Meyers. Enjoy live music from favorite band, “Farm Use Only,” play in the activity pen with baby donkeys, and so much more. Tickets cost $125 and are available through www.eventbrite.com.

Oct. 3

Woodland Habitat Series for 3 to 5 year olds, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Claytor Nature Center, 1844 Woods Road, Bedford. What is a woodland habitat? How do trees help animals? Why do the woods look different at different times of year? Bring your Littles to Claytor Nature Center to learn more about woodland habitats. Activities will focus on what comprises the woodland habitat, which animals live in the woods, and how the habitat meets the basic needs of the animals that live there. We’ll also talk about how trees change through the seasons and how wildlife survive through those changes. Each day consists of a story, a short hike, and a craft.

Oct. 6

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Unity in the Seven Hills Presents “Travel Through Time” Workshop, 6 to 9 p.m. at Unity in the Seven Hills, 3522 Campbell Ave., Lynchburg. Return to a past life as Nancy Eubel and Stephanie Helberg guide you in retrieving a skill, talent, or ability you developed then. Reconnect with a helping ancestor who will assist you in activating and manifesting this special ability in your current life and in creating your new future. Cost is $25. To register, call (434) 421-5644 or email unityinthesevenhills@gmail.com. Private sessions are available at Unity by appointment on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7.

Oct. 6 — 7

Home Educators’ Living History Days, 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. Learn about 18th Century life through hands-on activities for home school students. Cost is $6 per adult, $5 per child. Register at www.redhill.org.

Oct. 6 to 22

Candlelight Tours, starting at 6:10 p.m. at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor St., Lynchburg. Experience first-person stories of five historic figures at rest at OCC, brought to life by talented local performers. Tickets can be purchased at www.gravegarden.org.

Oct. 7

Out of Spite rocks the Appomattox Railroad Festival, 6:30 p.m. at Courtland Festival Park. Out of Spite is back to rock the Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival. Bringing its high energy show, Out of Spite performs a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop and rock.

Glow Ride, 7 to 9 p.m. at 2238 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg. Cyclists of all levels and ages are welcome to peddle under the light of the moon on a fun, group ride at the 6th annual Glow Ride, sponsored by Blackwater Bike Shop. Riders should wear bright colors and decorate their bike with glow sticks and lights. A DJ, food, drinks, and glow-themed activities will be in the playground parking lot. Spectators are invited to bring a lawn chair and watch the rodeo.

Oct. 7 to 8

Archaeology Behind-the-Scenes Tour, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Bedford. An amateur archaeologist, Thomas Jefferson would surely be fascinated by the more than 300,000 artifacts found on the Poplar Forest grounds since 1986. Join Poplar Forest’s archaeologists for a walking tour focused on the latest archaeological dig sites and discoveries on the plantation, including a rare up-close look at some of the artifacts in the Poplar Forest Archaeology Lab. Admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the door; reservations are encouraged as spots on the tour are limited.

Oct. 8

44th Annual Book & Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Friends of the Amherst County Public Library will hold their annual Book & Bake Sale at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Books, audio books and DVDs will be available for all ages, both fiction and non-fiction items. There will be baked goods and gifts cards from local businesses and individual donors to tempt your tastebuds. All proceeds benefit the library, for programming or special needs.

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Moneta Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Bluegrass, 4 p.m., at Historic Riverview on the James, north of Lynchburg in Madison Heights off Route 210 Extended. The event featuring two fabulous award-winning groups: West Virginia’s Bing Brothers and Alabama’s Cotton Pickin’ Kids. Bring a picnic. Purchase $25 ticket at www.ForteLYH.org. Students accompanied by adults are free.

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Oct. 8-9

30th Annual Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival, 10 a.m. at 2229 N Amherst Highway, Amherst. The event features 10 wineries and cideries, and four stages of continuous live entertainment. Tickets with wine tasting cost $35 at the gate, and without costs $20. Tickets can be upgraded to a 2-day pass for $10. Children 12 and under are free.

Oct. 10

Woodland Habitat Series for 3 to 5 year olds, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Claytor Nature Center, 1844 Woods Road, Bedford. What is a woodland habitat? How do trees help animals? Why do the woods look different at different times of year? Bring your Littles to Claytor Nature Center to learn more about woodland habitats. Activities will focus on what comprises the woodland habitat, which animals live in the woods, and how the habitat meets the basic needs of the animals that live there. We’ll also talk about how trees change through the seasons and how wildlife survive through those changes. Each day consists of a story, a short hike, and a craft.

Oct. 11

Golf Tournament, 1:30 p.m. at 1614 New London Rd, Forest. The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its golf tournament. Register at business.bedfordareachamber.com.

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 5:30 p.m. at the Big Island Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Oct. 12

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Oct. 13

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

Oct. 14-15

Mountain View Vintage Market 2022, 3 p.m. Mountain View is in its 6th year of celebrating vintage, handmade items. It is an upscaled vintage market with about 60 plus unique vendors/small business. They include farmhouse décor, antique, shabby chic, rustic, and refurbished vendors. As well as an array of talented handmade artisans such as sign makers, candle makers, crotchet, jewelry and much much more. There will be food trucks, coffee and sweets. Friday VIP tickets are available online only at www.mountainview.events for $15. Saturday’s general admission tickets are $5 at the gate.

Oct. 15

October Apple Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Drumheller’s Orchard, 1130 Drumheller Orchard Lane, Lovingston. Enjoy all things apple, apple cider donuts, apple cider slushies,homemade cakes/pies, butters, jams, live music, food vendors, etc.

51st Annual Amherst Apple Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 139 Lancer Lane, Amherst. Two days of food, fun and shopping. There will be performances in the auditorium on Saturday and a car show on Sunday.

The Bedtime Pajama Ride, 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harley Davidson, 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. This motorcycle ride benefits children in need. Check-in at 9:15 a.m. at Harley Davidson of Lynchburg; kickstands up at 10 a.m. Cost: Bring a new pair of pajamas. The ride ends at Peaks of Otter Lodge.

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Montvale Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Annual Tribute to Quarter Place Community, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. Come for a tribute to the enslaved population at Red Hill and their descendants. Admission is free. Register online at www.redhill.org.

Oktoberfest 2022, 4 to 8 p.m. at Historic Avenel in Bedford. Come celebrate Oktoberfest at Historic Avenel without crossing the Altantic with German fare, beer and wine, and a raffle contest for one week at the Alpine Club in Austria. Tickets cost $50 per person and can be reserved by calling (540) 816-9385. Raffle Tickets sold separately.