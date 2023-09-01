Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through Sept. 2

Steel Magnolias, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18, 19, 25, 26, Sept. 1 and 2; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 27; 7:30 Aug. 31 at Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Tickets are $20 (center) and $18 (side). To make a reservation, visist www.commercestreettheater.org or call the box office at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message. House opens a half-hour prior to performance times. Concessions are available prior to performance and during intermission.

Through Sept. 14

Karate, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in Timbrook Library Program Room, 18891 Leesville Road. The Campbell County Recreation Department is sponsoring the School of Karate. Students taking the classes can take a single session or they can continue on until they reach higher belt ranks. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog&nbsp. To learn more about the events and how to register, please visit the Parks and Rec website, or follow us on social media. Fees: $65 Registrations: Now until August 15.

Through Sept. 21

Babygarten, at Campbell County Public Library System sites. Babygarten storytimes involve toys, songs, rhymes and activities that help babies with language acquisition and pre-literacy skills. This program is for ages 0 to 2 and their caregivers. Register at campbellcountylibraries.org. Rustburg Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 28, Sept. 11 and 18. Timbrook Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 12 and 19. Altavista Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 30, Sept. 6, 13 and 20. Brookneal Library: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 7, 14 and 21.

Through Oct. 26

Storytime Picnic, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Timbrook Park Pavilion located between Timbrook Library and the baseball fields. We bring the book, outdoor games and fun, and you bring a snack (optional) and enjoy the day. We will read a selected book on and off throughout the event, do themed crafts and play yard games. Geared toward ages 0 to 5. For more information, contact Campbell County Public Library System Director Jordan Welborn at (434) 332-9657 or ljwelborn@co.campbell.va.us.

Through Nov. 7

LEGO + Library, at Campbell County Public Library System sites. This STEM program is for children to explore and stations will be set up for them to select which activities they would like to try, including LEGO bricks, circuits and more. For children in grades K–6 and their families. Altavista Library: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 22, Sept. 12, Oct. 3 and 24. Timbrook Library: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 19, Oct. 10 and 31. Rustburg Library: 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 5, 26, Oct. 17 and Nov. 7. The program will open up one hour early, 2 to 3 p.m., for families who homeschool. If they wish, families can stay past the early-bird hour and continue exploring.

Sept. 1 to 24

The Lynchburg Art Club’s September 2023 exhibit, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 at the Lynchburg Art Club and Gallery, 1011 Rivermont Ave. Exhibit features John Hancock, Lynell Hilt and Rudy Hilt, and will open on First Friday, Sept. 1 and continue through Sept. 24. Light refreshments will be served on First Friday. After the Sept. 1 opening, regular gallery hours are Thursday to Friday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday, 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 to Oct. 31

Quilt exhibit, MOarts Gallery at Moneta/SML Library. The Lake Quilters Guild (LQG) at Smith Mountain Lake is presenting a quilt exhibit. This fun, free event features a variety of beautiful quilts and quilt-related items. The exhibit will include traditional, contemporary and modern quilts. LQG is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the SML area for more than 30 years and welcomes everyone interested in the art and craft of quilting. Please stop by the Moneta/SML Library to learn more about LQG and to view this distinctive collection of quilts during regular library business hours. For more information, call (540) 425-7004.

Sept. 7

Rhodora Wine Tasting, 5 to 7 p.m., 1103 Church St., Lynchburg. During this free tasting, we will offer wine by the glass of any of our featured wines. For more information, visit www.rhodoraspecialty.com of contact Stephanie Atkinson at info@rhodoraspecialty.com.

Sept. 8

Amherst Special Olympics Athletes host Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Take-out only and drive-thru. Pre-purchase tickets or buy at the door ($12 for adults; $8 for child). Spaghetti with and without meat sauce, homemade rolls, salad and drink will be served. Three door prizes to be raffled off: Half-bushel apples, $50 grocery gift card and gift basket valued at $30. For more information, call (434) 942-2892 or (434) 826-0858.

Sept. 8 to 23

Once Upon a Mattress (Fall Musical), 8 p.m., Sept. 8, 9, 15, 16, 17 (matinee) 22 and 23 at Renaissance Theatre Company. Winnefred the Woebegone is just a simple swamp princess looking to win the heart of Prince Dauntless. But can she pass the impossible test Queen Aggravain has in store for her? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the classic tale, "The Princess and the Pea," provides some side-splitting shenanigans. For after all, a princess is a delicate thing.

Sept. 9

Stargazing, 7:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Thomas Jefferson was fascinated by most aspects of science, particularly the study of astronomy. Join Poplar Forest for an illuminating look at the night sky with Trish Cerulli, president of the Blue Ridge Astronomy Club. The evening will begin with a brief presentation about the practice of astronomy and a look at the most recent photographs from the James Webb Space Telescope before moving out to Jefferson’s south lawn to observe the night sky. Admission is $10 per person.

Avoca Museum's Annual Harvest/Wine Festival, noon to 6 p.m. Avoca Museum, 1514 Main St., Altavista. Indulge in a celebration of nature's bounty and the finest wines at Avoca Museum's Annual Harvest/Wine Festival. Join us for a day of exquisite flavors, delightful entertainment and unforgettable memories. There will be a wine tasting extravaganza, gourmet food delights, live music and entertainment, harvest activities and demonstrations, artisan crafts and local vendors, and family-friendly fun. Don't miss this chance to celebrate the bounties of the season and raise your glass to life's simple pleasures. Tickets will be sold at the door: $20 entry and tasting – 21 and older; $15 non-tasting – ages 13 and older; $5 for children — ages 6 to 12; free for children younger than 5.

Raise a Pint to Fight Alzheimer's Disease, noon to 4 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works, 1257 Burnbridge Road, Forest. We will have great beer, wine and ciders for purchase and proceeds from each will be donated for the local care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. Win gift cards and gifts from local businesses with our raffle while you help stomp out this disease that affects 55 million people worldwide.

SML Adoption Event with Bedford Humane Society and Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1123 Celebration Ave., Moneta. Bedford Humane Society and Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter will have current adoptable animals on site and both will be selling merchandise. Funds raised will go to support each rescue group’s lifesaving efforts. Learn about the programs and resources offered by both groups. This is a free event.

Lynchburg Art Club 50th Annual Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. under the big oak trees on E.C. Glass High School grounds. More than 100 artists from across Virginia and surrounding states will be displaying and selling their art. A wide range of mediums will include watercolor, oil, pastel painting, encaustic, sculpture, drawing, acrylic, mixed media and photography. The Art Festival is sponsored in part by the City of Lynchburg Office of Development and Tourism, Centra Health and the Lynchburg Art Club. The rain date for the event is Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 12

Memory care support group: "Attitude is Everything," 1 p.m. at Heritage Green Assisted Living and Memory Care, 201 Lillian Lane, Lynchburg. Are you caring for a loved one living with memory impairment? Join senior care experts from Heritage Green Assisted Living and Memory Care and other dementia care professionals for a free memory care support group featuring insightful topics to help family caregivers. Denise Scruggs, the director of the Beard Center on Aging at the University of Lynchburg and certified Montessori dementia care professional, will present “Attitude is Everything.” Learn how changing your approach can improve your caregiving and care-receiving relationship. A complimentary lunch includes soup, sandwiches and tea. RSVP by Sept. 1 by calling (434) 385-5102.

Aging in your community hospice and grief forum, 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church is hosting the third in a continuing series of "Aging in Your Community" public forums. Danielle Alexander and the Rev. Michelle Topi with Good Samaritan Hospice of Roanoke will present a talk entitled "The ABCs of Hospice and Grief." This session will incorporate a wide range of topics including the basics of hospice care, the differences between hospice and palliative care, hospice resources available for families with Medicare and those who are not yet Medicare eligible, background on the grieving process, and support and resources for those moving through grief. The event is free and open to the public, and no advance registration is required. For more information, contact the St. Stephen's Parish Office by email at ststephensforest@mail.com or telephone at (434) 525-5511.

Adult Book Club, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Stewartsville Library. This month, we are reading "A Memory of Violets: A Novel of London's Flower Sellers" by Hazel Gaynor. Join other readers to discuss this book and meet other members of your community. Light refreshments will be provided.

Sept. 14

Friends of the Moneta/SML library Present: Class of 1940, an Author Talk, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Moneta/SML Library. The friends of the Moneta/SML Library continues its series of author talks with a visit from Jim Morrison who will be speaking about his book "Class of 1940: Coming of Age in World War II." For more information on the event, contact the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library through their website at https://friendsofmonetalibrary.org/. For information about the Moneta/SML Library, call (540) 425-7004.

United Way Campaign Kickoff, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts' Historic Theater Lobby, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. Learn how the United Way of Central Virginia helps our community at this pep-rally-style event. Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served and cash bar will be available. Tickets are free with registration. For more information, call (434) 455-6900 or visit www.unitedwaycv.org/events/campaign-kick-off.

Sept. 15

Naturalization Ceremony, 11 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) to witness a Naturalization Ceremony welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Constitution Day, the day in 1787 the American Constitution was signed into law. A luncheon for the new citizens and their families will be served following the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.

Bluegrass concert, 7 p.m. at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road, Madison Heights. Dale Overstreet Band and Franklin Station will perform. Admission: $15 nonmembers, $13 members. Concessions available. For more information, call (434) 907-2808.

Sept. 16

"The Panini Brothers" Coffeehouse, 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at the Celebration Room, 1100 Celebration Ave., Suite 101, Moneta. Sponsored by the Smith Mountain Arts Council. The Panini Brothers are a Smith Mountain Lake-area band that play a variety of original tunes, ranging from rock, jazz, Americana and blues. Tickets: $15 for Smith Mountain Arts Council members; $20 for general admission. They can be purchased at www.smac-arts.com or by mail at Smith Mountain Arts Council, P.O. Box 70, Moneta, VA., 24121. For further information, contact Joe Yarbrough at jyarbrough171@msn.com.

Sept. 17

Uncle Henry’s Favorites, 2 to 4 p.m. at Humpback Rocks, milepost 6, on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The outdoor concert is one in a series of Milepost Music sessions offered at popular destinations in the national park. Milepost Music concerts showcase regional musicians playing traditional music at Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Mabry Mill, Doughton Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center on rotating Sunday afternoons. The programs are a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and National Park Service. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

Sept. 20

Dining in the Dark, 6 p.m., at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, 21206 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Insight of Central Virginia invites you to a complimentary dinner with the visually impaired while blindfolded, simulating the experience of blindness. Crafts made by the Insight participants will be sold, and contributions will be accepted to enhance the activities of Insight. Registration is required for attendance; space is limited. Call (434) 455-8205 to register. Insight of Central Virginia is a nonprofit 501C3 organization dedicated to the support and education of the blind and visually impaired, their families and friends, through monthly programs and community opportunities.

Sept. 21

Virtual learning forum on mental health and suicide prevention, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join the Central Virginia Suicide Prevention Awareness (SPA) Coalition as we explore mental health and suicide prevention across different populations of our community, including BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and veterans. Kym Laube, executive director of Human Understanding & Growth Services (HUGS), will give a keynote address. Be on the lookout for additional details and registration information.

Sept. 23

Concord Fire Department golf tournament fundraiser, 1:30 p.m. at Falling River Country Club, 2140 Country Club Road, Appomattox. For more information, contact Jerame Edwards at (434) 944-0722 or cvfd13golf@gmail.com.

Treasures in the Trunk, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at First Christian Church, 3109 Rivermont Ave. Lynchburg. P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Chapter AD, a local nonprofit, is holding Treasures in the Trunk (formerly the P.E.O. Yard Sale). The sale is held in the parking lot. All money raised will fund grants and scholarships for women. The mission of P.E.O., founded in 1869, is to promote educational opportunities for women. Women (upcoming high school seniors to the post-college graduate level) going to college or those returning can receive low interest grants or scholarships from P.E.O. See www.peointernational.org to learn more about the grants and scholarships.

14th annual Lynchburg Beer, Wine & Cider Festival, noon to 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium. Prepare to be wowed by more than 40 craft beers on tap to sample. In addition, there will be more than 70 vendors showcasing local wineries, cideries, artisans, crafters and businesses. Food options will also be available. Live music performances will include Blair's West Best, Stonebrook and The Mashup. Tickets are available in advance for $25 on our website and at all Quik-E Food store locations. They will also be available at the gate for $30 until sold out. Non-drinking tickets will be available at the gate for $15. For more information, go to www.lynchburgbeerandwinefestival.com.

Sept. 28

An evening with Doug Tallamy, 6 p.m. at E.C. Glass Auditorium, 2111 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg. Best-selling author Doug Tallamy will be speaking about his book, "Nature's Best Hope, A New Approach to Conservation that Starts in Your Yard." The event is free to the public. Vendors will be located in the lobby and will include local conservation and gardening groups. For more information, please email hillsidegclynchburg@gmail.com.

Forte Chamber Music presents Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble, 7:30 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 1215 VES Road, Lynchburg. This dynamic ensemble specializes in the performance of historical repertoires from both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Their musicianship is founded on a historical approach, offering little-known music of the baroque era as well as incisive performances of well-known favorites.

Sept. 29 to Oct. 28

Jekyll & Hyde, at Wolfbane, 618 Country Club Road, Appomattox. Gates open at 6:45 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Show dates are Sept. 29, 30, Oct. 1, 5, 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27 and 28. For more information, visit www.wolfbane.org.