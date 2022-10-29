Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Oct. 28 to Nov. 12

Nunsense, presented by Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. The hilarious musical comedy about a convent of Nuns staging a fundraiser to enable them to bury the last four nuns of their order who died of botulism in an unfortunate convent cooking accident (and who are temporarily being stored in the freezer!) after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, November 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12. Matinee is set for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Tickets are $18 to $20. For reservations, call the box office at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message or visit www.commercestreettheater.org.

Oct. 29

I am Woman 5K, 8 a.m. at the Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center. Centra I am Woman 5K is an all female road race set in the rolling hills of Lynchburg. Join in costume (optional) for a fun morning. All participants earn a finisher's medal. Register early for the exclusive I am Woman race shirt. Proceeds from the race stay local to support families and children.

Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market. Bring the whole family and come dressed up for Halloween while you trick-or-treat with vendors. Live music will begin at 10 a.m. and there will be free pumpkin painting.

Scout Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Scouts learn about D-Day through a unique educational program. All participants receive a Scout Day patch. Optional badge program. $12 for scouts participating in badge program. $6 for adult leaders/parents and scouts not working toward badge. Register at dday.org by October 22.

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at the Stewartsville Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Buzzy Coleman Chili Cook-Off, 11:30 a.m. at the Sedalia Center. For more information, visit www.lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliacenter.

Trunk or Treat Fall Festival, 2 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church, 4695 Lexington Turnpike Amherst. There will be games, music, hayride, as well as plenty of fun, costumes, and candy. Who knows, a bear might just show up again. There will also be a Mexican Cuisine food truck available. Each participant must pay for their own meals.

Trunk-Or-Treat, 4 to 6 p.m. Greater Grace Chapel-Lynchburg, 201 Sweeney Circle, Forest.

All Saints’ Day Concert, 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1215 VES Road, Lynchburg. This collaborative concert features the First Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir and collegiate singers from Southern Virginia University performing Dan Forrest's Requiem for the Living and other select pieces in observance of All Saints' Day. Forrest's work is described as "a prayer for rest-traditionally for the deceased. The five movements, however, form a narrative just as much for the living (and their own struggle with pain and sorrow) as for the dead." The singers will be accompanied by an orchestra of local musicians. A free will offering will be received at the conclusion of the concert. For more information contact communications@fpcly.org.

Fall Harvest Festival, 5 p.m. at Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. Join Tree of Life Ministries for its annual Fall Harvest Festival. The parking lot will be full of decorated trunks with lots of goodies in trunks. Kids and parents can make their way around, food trucks, candy, inflatables, and fun. Admission is free. More details at www.tolm.net/fallharvestfestival.

Trunk or Treat (Extravaganza), 5 to 8 p.m., Beulah Baptist Church, 528 Leesville Road, Lynchburg.

Trunk-or-Treat, 5 to 7 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church, 621 Court Street, Lynchburg. Free and open to the community.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Saxophonist Joseph Henson and his jazz quartet invite you to a “release party” of Henson’s latest CD. Come hear Henson’s new works. Copies of the CD’s will be for sale.

John Sines Jr., 7 p.m. at the Cavalier Theatre at Jefferson Forest High School in Forest. Former Nashville recording artist and Virginia native John Sines Jr will be in concert for a special fundraising event. Known for his country music billboard hit single, “The Black #3” a tribute NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, Sines will perform his Earnhardt tribute along with inspirational country and gospel music. Admission is $10 for adults; children 12 and under are $5. Tickets can be purchased at www.lynchburgtickets.com. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Oct. 30

Trunk-or-Treat, 4:30 to 6 p.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest. St. Stephen's is hosting its first annual community "Trunk or Treat" event in the church parking lot. "Trunk or Treat" is a fun way of drawing the community to a time of trick-or-treating in a safe space, with volunteers parking their cars, opening their trunks, and creating Halloween displays. Candy will be available for kids to pick up in the same way as traditional neighborhood trick-or-treating. The historic sanctuary also will be open for anyone wishing to look inside and learn more about the history of St. Stephen's and its current activities and worship. The Bedford Humane Society will be on hand to provide information on their programs and animals available for adoption. For more information contact The Rev. Matt Rhodes at parish@ststephensforest.org or (434) 525-5511.

Harvest Festival, 5 to 7 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Lynchburg, 20722 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Live music, games, inflatables, chili and dessert cook-off, candy, and more.

Trunk or Treat at The Promise, 5 to 7 p.m. at 186 Dillard Rd, Madison Heights.

Nov. 4

Pancake Jamboree, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg City Armory, 1200 Church Street, Lynchburg. The Exchange Club of Lynchburg, 61st annual, all you can eat pancake jamboree. 10 tickets or more are $9 each; tickets at the door are $10. Children four years old or younger ear free. The meal includes coffee, milk or soft drink and sausage. Tickets are available at Overstreet Hardware, Bank of the James, Kwik As a Wink Dry Cleaners – Fort Hill Village, Market at Main, Chestnut Hill Bakery or Any Club member. Raffle tickets are available, with a grand prize of $500 gift card.

Nov. 4 to 13

Little Town Players Presents Blithe Spirit, 931 Ashland Ave., Bedford. Blithe Spirit, written by Noël Coward, one of the wittiest and most prolific comedy playwrights of all time, is being brought to life on the LTP stage. A cantankerous novelist, Charles Condomine (Robin Zimmerman) is haunted by the ghost of his late wife Elvira (Desiree Baughman). As the worldly and unworldly personalities clash, Charles’ new wife Ruth (Rena Lindevaldsen) is accidentally killed and passes over to the spirit world, where she also takes up haunting the unlucky author. Adding to the hilarity is their maid Edith (Wendie Guthrie); Madame Arcati (Jennifer Griffin), a local psychic; Dr. Bradman (Greg Ritchie) and his wife Mrs. Bradman (Donna Minnix Proctor). The show is filled with mystery and special effects. Adapted into numerous film versions, the show is fun, farcical, and “blithe.” The production is directed by veteran director Karen C. Hopkins with Shannon Gause stage managing. Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 540-586-5881 (leave a message), going online at www.littletownplayers.com and clicking the “tickets” button, or getting them at the door.

Nov. 5

Papa Day & Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Saunders Brothers Farm Market, at 2717 Tye Brook Highway, Piney River. In celebration of what Papa loved best, in the place he loved best, there will be a fall festival on his birthday weekend.

12th Annual Mabel Glass Heritage United Methodist Church Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 582 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg.

8th Annual CASA Superhero Run, 10 a.m. at 1600 Concord Turnpike, Lynchburg. Calling all superheroes. Join the 8th Annual CASA Superhero Run. You can run, walk, or raise money for CASA and be a real-life superhero to some very special children right here in Central Virginia. For more information, visit www.lynchburgsuperherorun.com.

ImPRESSive Creations: a Master Gardeners Workshop, 10 a.m. at the Forest Public Library. Have you ever wished you could freeze your garden in time? Then join the Bedford Public Library System this fall for a plant pressing workshop. The Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will teach us about the different methods of preserving flowers and greenery. Participants will also have the chance to create their own decorative wood slice ornament using pressed flowers. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.

Hallowine, 5 to 10 p.m. at Lazy Days Winery, 1351 N Amherst Hwy, Amherst. Join us if you dare for a night of ghoulishly good music, bonfire at sunset, corn hole, shopping vendors, spooktacular food and wine. Admission is $10 includes wine tasting, with $5 general admission without tasting. Children 12 and under are free.

Mended Fences at The Clubhouse, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse at 21174 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg. Mended Fences is a local band that plays country, rock, pop, R&B, dance and top 40 hits.

Nov. 8

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the Academy Center of the Arts' Academy in Motion. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

Nov. 9

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. During a moving annual commemoration, the D-Day Memorial will pay special tribute to those who have worn our Nation’s uniform and honor each one present.

Historic Courthouse Holiday Market, 4 to 7 p.m. at 774 Village Highway, Rustburg. Enjoy a cozy evening outdoors filled with white lights, craft vendors, a bonfire, music, coffee, food, an open museum, and holiday spirit. Entry for citizens and vendors is free. A donation to the Historical Society is welcomed. For more information, email kllane@co.campbell.va.us or call (434) 332-9507.

Nov. 12

Holiday Craft Fair, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Moose Lodge 715 at 2307 Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. Hosted by the Jefferson Choral Society, the event features artwork, crafts, jewelry, and Christmas decorations by local artists and artisans will be for sale, as well as baked goods prepared by members of the choir. For more information, visit www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org. For a vendor application, email Elsie Lemke at craftfair@jeffersonchoralsociety.org.

Peaksview Market at Timberlake Methodist, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 21649 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg.

Christmas Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bedford Campus of Central Virginia Community College. This annual event allows businesses the opportunity to showcase and sell their products and services to the community and enjoy shopping local this season. Visit bedfordareachamber.com to register.

Apple Butter Festival, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bryant's Cidery & Brewery, 3224 E Branch Loop, Roseland. Celebrate the start of Cider Week at Bryant's with the Apple Butter making festival. Blended Soul food truck and live performances from Beanie Dodd and The Sally Rose Band will be on hand.

Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest in Bedford. Eat, drink, shop and explore a gem of American history when the Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival returns to Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Join Poplar Forest in celebrating Jefferson’s legacy as the father of Virginia wine with tastings from multiple regional wineries. Enjoy live performances by local musicians, graze on foods by local vendors and shop the artisan market for one-of-a-kind finds. Tour the president’s private retreat at a reduced rate throughout the day. Funds raised support the ongoing restoration, preservation and interpretation of the historic property. Experience the festival as a Jefferson VIP—which includes access to a private tent, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a private audience with Mr. Jefferson himself, an exclusive wine tasting and more. Jefferson VIP tasting tickets are $125 per person or $225 per couple; Jefferson VIP non-tasting tickets are $75 per person. General admission tickets—which include tastings and a complimentary Poplar Forest wine glass, while supplies last—are $30 in advance, $35 at the door; non-tasting tickets are $15; children age 6 and under, free.

Nightcaps Workshops, 4 p.m. at at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Nightcaps is a new musical drama by Brooke Vandervelde and Richard Rose, presented by AGAR in collaboration with Second Stage | Amherst. Community members are invited to participate in workshops as stage crew, singers, and musicians. Each workshop will culminate at 4 p.m. in a short performance and talkback, free and open to the public. Some mature themes. For information, contact Brooke at Rivula@gmail.com.

Nov. 19

Christmas at Glendale Manor, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2681 Swinging Bridge Road, Brookneal. Kick off the holiday season by joining us at Glendale Manor for a day filled with fun. From finding the perfect gifts for the special people on your holiday list, indulging at the holiday café or stopping by the photo booths.

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the LPL Youth Services department. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

New Standard Bluegrass in Concert, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge Street in Bedford. New Standard brings together a variety of styles and influences ranging from traditional artists to contemporary bluegrass and gospel artists. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/new-standard-bluegrass-in-concert-542975.

Nov. 20

Photos with Santa, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 27 Green Hill Dr., Forest. Bring your children and your pets for annual photos with Santa day. Call (434) 525-5877 to reserve a photo time slot. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Nov. 22

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Nov. 23

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Nov. 24

2022 Lynchburg Turkey Trot 5k, 8 a.m. at E. C. Glass High School. Participate in-person on Thanksgiving Day or continue with a twist on tradition from anywhere you choose during our Virtual Race Days, Nov. 19 to 27. For more information, visit: runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/HumanKindTurkeyTrot.

Nov. 26

Peaksview Holiday Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5169 Waterlick Rd., Forest. Come shop some of the areas best small businesses this Small Business Saturday.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Quantum Mechanics Jazz. Ed Mikenas a.k.a. “Ashik al-Marqaha” appearing as “Energy” on Steel Guitar, Worth Proffitt appearing as “Matter” on Drums, and Andy Aeschbacher appearing as “Momentum” on Bass. Coffeehouse trivia, original jazz.

Nov. 27

Museum Store Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Discover unique gifts for everyone on your list at the Poplar Forest Museum Shop on Museum Store Sunday. Enjoy special savings on remarkable stocking stuffers and special gifts, and help support Poplar Forest in the process. Admission to the Museum Shop is free; regular admission rates apply to tour the octagonal villa and grounds. For more information about events at Poplar Forest or to purchase tickets, visit poplarforest.org or call the Museum Shop at (434) 534-8120.

Nov. 28

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.