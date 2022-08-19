Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Aug. 19

Summer Sunset Festival Series, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA. On the third Friday of each month from May to October, the concert series features live music, food trucks, vendors and children-friendly fun with proceeds benefitting the Bedford Y.

Clandestyne Highway, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Filling Station, 102 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst.

Show & Tell, 7 to 10 p.m., at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St, Lynchburg. For ages 13 and up. Did you have a rough day and want a positive group to listen to you? Do you want to share a personal story along with a piece of art, spoken word or (short monologue)? Perhaps you just have a fun story and an object you want to bring as a visual for others to share in the excitement of your story just like when you were in elementary school. “Show and tell” to bring out your inner story teller and child. Snacks including juice boxes animal crackers and other snacks reminiscent of childhood will be available.

Lily Stargazer, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Big Lick Tropical Grill at 4001 Murray Place, Lynchburg. Lily Stargazer is a group based out of Lynchburg. They’re best known as a feel good band specializing in new pop and classic music geared towards keeping the audience moving.

The Deloreans - Ultimate 80's Tribute, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. The Deloreans are a seasoned showband comprised of 6 distinct vocalists that cover the most memorable artists and nostalgic songs of the ‘80s. Each band member is featured throughout the show, making this band’s most notable attribute its unmatched variety. The Deloreans is known for their dynamic 80's costumes, unstoppable energy, and their ability to bring down the house every time. General admission tickets are $22 plus fees in advance, or $30 at the door. This is a 21 and older event.

Aug. 20

Face the Forest 5K Obstacle Course Race, 7:30 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Challenge yourself to beat the clock as you take on a 3.1-mile obstacle race through Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest plantation encountering obstacles (and some mud) along the way! Entry fees will support children’s educational programming at programming at Poplar Forest and the YMCA of Central Virginia’s annual campaign. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/FacetheForest5K.

Finders Market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1009 Main St., Lynchburg. Finders Market will be a monthly event where local vendors can come together to transform the Add Logo Studio.

5th Annual Milkapalooza, at 9 a.m. to noon, at HumanKind. Join us for the 5th Annual Milkapalooza event celebrating World Breastfeeding Month 2022. Come on over to the campus at Humankind and enjoy food trucks, various vendors, lawn games and so much more. Our annual celebratory "latch on" followed by the "splash on" at 10:45 a.m. For more information, visit https://support.humankind.org/milkapalooza2022.

A² 8th Annual Riverfront Chalk Festival and Art Contest, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Amazement Square, 27 9th St, Lynchburg. Come enjoy music, food trucks, art vendors and activities while soaking up the last moments of summer at Amazement Square’s Annual Riverfront Chalk Festival & Art Contest. Artists of all ages, backgrounds and abilities are invited to register for the chalk art contest and compete for coveted prizes.

Notable African Americans of the 19th Century, 10 to 11 a.m. Grounds in front of Cemetery Center at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor St., Lynchburg. Old City Cemetery holds the stories of nearly 20,000 residents buried here for the past 215 years. Old City Cemetery Researcher Angelica Walker shares some of her favorite stories of African American “residents” of Old City Cemetery who made their mark on Lynchburg’s robust history prior to the turn of the 20th Century.

Annual Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Izaak Walton League of Lynchburg, 210 Conservation Lane, Amherst. Come for this free event. Bring the family and enjoy the day touring this 325 acre outdoor recreation park. Enjoy swimming and fishing. Have a picnic on the grounds. Check out the campground. And test your skill on the rifle, pistol, trap & skeet, or archery ranges. There will be crafts and special range activities for kids 12 and under. Enter a drawing for a free membership.

Grillin' & Chillin', 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 20452 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Enjoy a hotdog lunch grilled to perfection by our Blue Ridge H.O.G Chapter from 11-2 or until they're gone. All proceeds benefit the club directly. Our friends from Bahama Sno-Shack will be on-site with delicious sno-cones available for purchase. It's also MILEAGE check-in day for all HOG members, national and local members. Not a local member: stop by the hot dog tent and learn all about our group.

2022 Slack’s Car Bike & Truck Show, noon to 5 p.m. at the Bedford Lions Club. All car show participants are encouraged to pre-register online! Visit www.slackchevelle.com/item/registration.

Powerful Passages: 2022 SHCMF Finale, Seven Hills Chamber Music Festival, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1215 VES Road. Performing Handel, Brahms, Tchaikovsky. Free concert. For more information, visit sevenhillscmf.org or contact sevenhillscmf@gmail.com.

7th Annual Shrimpfest, 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Lynchburg. Tickets are $15 to $40. Join The Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg as they host the 7th Annual Shrimpfest. Your ticket to this ALL-You-Can-Eat event features fresh caught shrimp, slaw, chips, non-alcoholic beverages and a special cookie. Beer will be available for sale (in addition to your ticket to the event) for those 21 and older with valid ID. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to relax on the grounds of Riverfront Park while enjoying entertainment including live music from Quintana Jazz and The Steve Freeman Band (Favorite Oldies). Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the gate (if supplies last!). Youth ages 6 -11 are $15 each in advance and $20 at the gate. Kids 5 and under are free.

Single Dad and Kids art night, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. Daddy & Daughter paint night is an evening for fathers and daughters of ALL AGES to grow closer together through a paint night inside a relaxing arthouse. Tickets are $5 per adult and $2 per child. Tickets include: Two child size canvas, four free rocks, one adult size canvas to paint together, one polaroid photo of your paint night together, free Hot chocolate and ice cream cones, and more.

Annual Bedford Battle of the Bands, 5 to 9 p.m. at Liberty Lake Park in Bedford.

Jason & Cova DeMent Live, 7 to 10 p.m., at the Rivermont BierHaus, 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Come on Rivermont BierHaus to enjoy live musik, cold bier and delicious food.

Travis Reigh, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Big Lick Tropical Grill, 4001 Murray Place, Lynchburg. Travis Reigh is an emerging artist, singer, and songwriter originating from Southwest Virginia.

Coyote West at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill. Coyote West is a 90's-2010's Country Rock cover band with just a touch of Classic Rock. Cover is $10 after 7 p.m.

Aug. 21

TOLM End of Summer Block Party, 12:30 to 3 p.m., at Tree of Life Ministries. Join Tree of Life Ministries for its End of Summer Block Party event. The afternoon will be filled with many games put together by our different ministries here at the church. You will have the opportunity to meet with ministries of your interest and play games that they have set up. In addition, there will be food trucks, bounce houses, games, face painting, a balloon artist, cornhole, and much more.

Dr. John Lowe, Organ Recital, 4 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church, corner of 7th and Court Streets, Lynchburg. Lowe, a Lynchburg native, will give an organ recital. The program is free and open to the public.

Talent Night, 5:30 p.m. at Violins & More, 3200 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg. Violins and More will host talent night where students are welcome to come and perform. The musical selection could be a piece that is polished or even a piece still in the works. Just email (violinsmore1@gmail.com) your name and the piece you would like to perform (and if you would like to set up rehearsal time). The number of performers is limited, and availability is on a first-come first-served basis.

Aug. 22

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

Aug. 23

CVARR's Mix & Mingle, 9 to 11 a.m., at 722 Commerce St. Lynchburg. CVARR will be hosting a mix and mingle for local coalitions, committees, councils, and collaborative teams in the Central Virginia region. Learn and share what groups are doing to serve our community and the goals/initiatives they are working on this year.

Lunch & Learn Google Reviews and Why You Need Them, noon, at Central Virginia Business Coalition, 147 Mill Ridge Road Suite 209, Lynchburg. Mike Norfield will teach the importance of Google Reviews. Bring your own lunch.

Blood Drive - by Rotary Club of Forest, 1 to 5 p.m. at Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. There is a very dangerous shortage for blood supplies for any patient needs. Please sign up to donate and give the gift of life - to schedule a donation time, go here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Aug. 24

Blood Drive at The Jamerson Family YMCA, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at YMCA, 801 Wyndhurst Dr., Lynchburg. All donors will receive a $10 e-gift card and will be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to Kings Dominion as well as a a national drawing for FREE gas for a year. Please sign up to donate and give the gift of life - to schedule a donation time, go here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

CVCC Outdoor Movie Night, 8 to 10 p.m., at Central Virginia Community College, 3506 Wards Rd., Lynchburg. Join us on the lawn between Amherst and Bedford Halls on the main campus to see "Space Jam - A New legacy." The movie will start at dusk, but to make sure you have a good spot try to arrive by 8 p.m. Popcorn, snacks, and drinks will be available for purchase at the event. The first 50 people to visit the Nomad Coffee truck will receive a free $10 voucher! Please see directions and register at: https://bit.ly/CVCC-MOVIE-NIGHT

Aug. 25

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials, with $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local non-profit.

The Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, at 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant at 9789 Richmond Highway Lynchburg. The meeting is open to the public. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or email www.releeconservation.com.

LSO Big Band Outdoor Concert, 7 p.m. outside Schewel Hall at the University of Lynchburg. Attendees will be treated to a fun and lively evening listening to the LSO Big Band, under the direction of Maestro David Glover, along with individually packed hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Dress is casual, with tables and chairs provided. Tickets are $75 each or $150 per couple. Special reserved tables are $500 and seat up to six. Purchase your tickets by calling the LSO office at 434-845-6604 or email info@lynchburgsymphony.org

Satisfaction: International Rolling Stones Tribute Show + Travis Reigh, 7 to 10:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill, on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg. “Satisfaction/The International Rolling Stones Show" is the international touring tribute show. The first 50 tickets cost $13, before the price increases to $10. At the door after 7 p.m., the cost is $25. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Travis Reigh preforms at 7 p.m. with Satisfaction taking the stage at 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 26

TGIF at Avoca Museum, 6 to 9 p.m. 1514 Main Street, Altavista. Say No More will finish up the 2022 TGIF Summer Series sponsored by the Altavista Chamber of Commerce. Join us for all decades of Rock n Roll!

One Take Band rocks The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, in Lynchburg. One Take is a group made up of four musicians from the Lynchburg/Roanoke region with over 30 years of stage experience. One Take covers Classic rock, Country, Motown, etc. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.

Aug. 27

Touch-A-Truck Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 201 Old Court House Rd, Appomattox. A touch a truck event provides attendees of all ages the opportunity to explore and interact with incredible vehicles. This event allows local businesses to showcase unique vehicles from their fleets. While attending this event, individuals will have the chance to TOUCH-A-TRUCK and take plenty of pictures! Admission is $5 per person and proceeds from this event benefit the 50th Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival.

Sunshine Daydream 50th Anniversary @ 3 Roads Brewing, noon to 11:30 p.m., 1300 Court St., Lynchburg. On Aug. 27, 1972, the Grateful Dead played one of their most beloved live shows in Veneta, Oregon — affectionately known as the “Sunshine Daydream” show. Fifty years later, Bigfoot County will pay tribute to this legendary show by playing it in its entirety. 3 Roads Brewing will transform into Shakedown Street for the day as they also celebrate their one year anniversary at their Lynchburg location. The show is free.

Mended Fences, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg. Cover is $10 after 7 p.m.

Aug. 29

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.

Aug. 31

Lynchburg Night Market, 5 to 9 p.m. Lynchburg Community Market. Join us for a Night celebrating all things Local. The Night Market offers an evening to celebrate everything great Lynchburg has to offer.

Free Movie Night — The Goonies, 7:50 p.m. at the Central Virginia Community College campus. Open to the public, students and alumni. Register at: http://ow.ly/ngfQ50JQzmn.