Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through June 29

Forest Artists’ Cooperative exhibition, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is hosting a showing of work by members of the cooperative in the church’s Parish Hall. The exhibition begins with an opening reception from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on June 25 and will then be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m., June 26 to 29. The exhibition includes acrylic paintings by Barbara Nadel, watercolors by Carolyn Prince, hand-carved walking sticks, canes, and wooden boxes by Jeff Weiss; decorative paper greeting cards by Edythe Trent, ceramics by Cynthia Deutsch and photographs by Pauline Goodman. The work of these artists will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds to support the mission and ministry of St. Stephen’s. For more information, contact the St. Stephen’s Parish Office by email at ststephensforest@mail.com or telephone at (434) 525-5511.

Stellar Vacation Bible School at Calvary Baptist Church, 4-7 p.m., June 25 and 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., June 26 to 29 at 20957 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Children age 4 through completed 6th grade are invited to have an out-of-this-world adventure full of faith-building fun. Free. Register at www.cbclynchburg.com/vbs2023 or call (434) 239-9133 for more information.

Through June 30

World War II Day Camp, at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The memorial will again host a day-camp program for rising third- to fifth-grade students. Registration coming soon at dday.org.

June 26

Steel Magnolias auditions, 7 p.m. at 1022 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Commerce Street Theater will hold auditions for their upcoming production of “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling.

June 27

Community Storytimes, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Staunton River Memorial Library in Altavista. Come meet members of our community who work to make Campbell County a better place. Stations will be available where your family can learn about different aspects of community helpers. There will be stories, activities, meet and greets and fun exploration. For children ages 10 and younger and their families.

June 29 to July 1

1776: The Musical, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest (Rain date is July 2). Theatre al fresco returns to Thomas Jefferson’s south lawn with a special presentation of “1776”— the Tony Award-winning musical comedy by Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone based on the events leading up to the drafting and signing of the Declaration of Independence. Revel in the revolutionary spirit of America’s Founding Fathers, get acquainted with Ben (Franklin), Richard Henry (Lee), John (Adams) and Tom (Jefferson) and celebrate their brilliant contributions to our country’s history. Bring your friends and family, and a picnic dinner; sample a selection of local libations; and enjoy an evening of theater under the stars. Tickets are $17.76 for adults ages 18 and older; $13 for students ages 6-17 and college; and $4 for children ages 5 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at www.poplarforest.org, the museum shop by calling (434) 534-8120 and at the door.

June 30 to July 2

Tarzan the Stage Musical, 7 p.m. June 30-1 July 1; 2 p.m. July 2. at the Historic Academy Theatre. Based on Disney’s epic animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough’s “Tarzan of the Apes,” Tarzan features heart-pumping music by rock legend, Phil Collins, and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang. High-flying excitement and hits, such as the Academy Award-winning “You’ll Be in My Heart,” as well as “Son of Man’’ and “Two Worlds,” make Tarzan an unforgettable theatrical experience. Tickets are $6 to. $15 For more information, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit AcademyCenter.Org.

June 28

Picnic & Puzzles, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Timbrook Library. Pack a picnic, check out a new library book, read on our lawn, put together puzzles and enjoy a relaxing time. For all ages.

June 29

Shrimpfest 2023, 4:30-8:00 p.m. at Randolph College. Dining begins at 5 p.m. Gather your friends and family to join The Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg as it hosts the 8th Annual Shrimpfest where the shrimp is always the star of the show. Enjoy all-you-can-eat fresh caught North Carolina shrimp. Sides include slaw, chips and cold water. Dessert includes fresh-baked cookies from Purple Door Catering. Alcoholic beverages for sale (with a ticket to the event) for those 21 and older with valid ID. Music for dinner and dancing after dinner provided by Band and DJ — Beach Music Come dance. Games, corn hole, prize raffles and more. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. This event is rain or shine with proceeds going to support educational programs of Kiwanis such as Terrific Kids, Key Club and CKI as well as local nonprofits Camp Kum-Ba-Yah, Lynchburg Daily Bread and IRON LIVES. Visit our website www.kiwanislynchburgva.com for sponsorship opportunities which include tickets and VIP Tent. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the gate. Youth ages 6 to 11 are $15 each in advance and $20 at the gate. Children ages 5 and younger are free. No pets.

Around the World Family Night, 5 to 7 p.m. at Timbrook Park Pavilion. Campbell County Public Library System has partnered with Literacy Volunteers for an evening of family fun. Enjoy stories being read in a different language, crafts, lawn games and a bonfire. Families are welcome to bring a picnic or snack. If you know a language and want to share it with us, contact the Events & Experiences Team at (434) 313-3104 or campbellevents@co.campbell.va.us.

Puzzle Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Memorial Library in Brookneal. Check out a new library book, put together puzzles and enjoy a relaxing day. For all ages. Puzzles and puzzle activities with varying difficulties will be available inside the library.

June 30

Tai Chi at the Library, 9:30 a.m. every Friday at the Bedford Central Library. Join certified instructor Scott Larsen every week for a free class in the gentle, meditative martial art known as Tai Chi. Practiced throughout the world for its numerous health benefits, many of Tai Chi’s slow movements and deep breathing techniques are easy to learn and suitable for people of all ages and abilities. No equipment is necessary, but please wear lightweight, comfortable shoes and loose-fitting clothing that doesn’t restrict your range of motion. Though Tai Chi is a safe, low-impact form of exercise, it is always recommended that you consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness program-especially if you have any limiting physical or medical conditions (such as joint problems, back pain, diabetes, heart disease, circulation issues, etc.) or are taking any medications that can make you dizzy or lightheaded. First-time attendees may be asked to sign a waiver.

Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party, at Warehouse Theatre. Calling all Swifties: Join the Academy Center of the Arts for a Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party. Enjoy all of Swift’s hits with a two-hour Taylor Swift live DJ set coupled with a National Touring Laser Light Show. This event is recommended for ages 18 and older. Tickets can be purchased at academycenter.org. Remaining tickets will be available at the door day of the event. For more information, go to academycenter.org.

Daryl Mosley in concert, 6:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 337 Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights. From countless appearances on “The Grand Ole Opry” to classic shows at the famous Bluebird Cafe to a touring schedule of over 150 concerts per year, singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley has been sharing his songs and his stories with America for over 30 years. The concert is free to the public but an offering will be taken. For additional information, contact Patty Lindley at (502) 262-0428.

July 1

Saturday Matinee — “Much Ado About Nothing,” 3:30 p.m. at the Bedford Central Library. Join us for a monthly Saturday afternoon screening of a movie for adults and teens. This month we will be celebrating our summer reading theme by showing “Much Ado About Nothing,” starring Kenneth Branagh, Michael Keaton, Robert Sean Leonard, Keanu Reeves, Emma Thompson, Denzel Washington and and more.

Tabletop Gaming, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Forest Library. Join us on the first Saturday of each month to play a variety of different board and card games. Feel free to bring your own games as well. All ages are welcome, but children younger than 12 must be supervised by their guardians. No registration is needed. Call (540) 425-7002 for questions about this event.

July 3 to 7

Fairy Camp with Misfitz, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Second Stage Amherst, 194 2nd St, Amherst. Ages 5 and up. Get ready for some fairy fun with Misfitz. It’s time to get creative with this fun fairy camp. All supplies and materials will be provided for camp. Register: https://htru.io/SBWj

July 4

Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Thomas Jefferson held July 4th as “the only birthday I ever commemorate …” Bring your family and friends out to Poplar Forest, his Bedford County retreat, to celebrate the 247th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in historic style. Enjoy colonial-style entertainment, demonstrations by colonial artisans and craftspeople, archaeological displays, old-fashioned children’s activities, pony rides, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and more. Grounds admission to Independence Day festivities is $10 for adults (ages 16 and older); children 15 and younger are free. Guided tours of the octagonal villa are available for an additional fee day-of only.

The Platters with Special Guests The Drifters, 4 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre, 524 Main St., Lynchburg. The Platters with Special Guests The Drifters will perform. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499 or visit academycenter.org.

Independence Day Celebration, 3 to 9:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. Come spend this Independence Dat at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. Tickets are $10 per vehicle.

July 6

Land and Table Book Club, 6:30 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Bedford Central Library. In partnership with the Bedford Public Library System, the Land & Table Book Club offers a way to engage with the core ideas and topics that are motivating a new generation to create a more resilient food system and vibrant local community life. We’ll be reading books about eating local, self-reliant living, agrarian culture, growing food, culinary history, community resilience, going back-to-the-land and more. This is not a book club that will be technical in nature. And if you don’t have a green thumb, you’ll still feel at home. You don’t have to grow your own food or be a homesteader or farmer to enjoy these books. But you do have to be curious about reviving your connection with the land, with other people and with the food you eat. And the reality is tending to those connections is important for all of us. Anyone is welcome to attend our meetings — even if you have not read the book we will be discussing. Registration is encouraged, but not required.

Computer 101 class: Digital Photos 101, 1 p.m. at Moneta Library. Get your photos from your camera or your phone to your computer to your friends and family. Store photos, copy photos and share photos. For the beginner. Be able to use the mouse. Registration is required. Go to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com to register.

National D-Day Memorial mini-camp, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial. The memorial will host a one-day, mini-camp for rising first-, second- and third-graders. Campers will travel back to June 1944 to explore the most important events of that month, from the capture of Rome to D-Day to the Battle of Saipan. The camp fee is $30 per student and $25 per additional sibling. Snacks are provided. Register online at store.dday.org and look under the event tickets tab. For more information, email education@dday.org or call (540) 586-3329.

July 8

Friends of the Library Present: Fiction or nonfiction, your choice, an Author Talk, 2 p.m. at Moneta Library. Authors Donna Minnix Proctor and David Pope will be speaking. Proctor, who writes women’s fiction, will speak from 2 to 3 p.m., and Pope, who writes about true stories as an EMT, will speak from 3 to 4 p.m. For more information on the event, contact the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library through their website at https://friendsofmonetalibrary.org/. For information on the Moneta/SML Library, contact the library directly at (540) 425-7004.

July 10 to 13

Summer in the Swamp Preschool Camp. Join us for Summer in the Swamp Camp with Mrs. Angie Yates of Creative Starts Music, presented by Second Stage Amherst. Students will explore all things swampy — gators, frogs and foot-stompin’ tunes — during this fun and educational music camp. Cost is $45 per camper. For more information, go to https://htru.io/SDsk.

July 10

Friends of the Forest Library Book Club, 1 p.m. at Forest Library. The Friends of the Forest Library Book Club meets every second Monday of the month. Join them as they read and discuss their selection of fictional books each month. This month, they will be discussing “Circe” by Madeline Miller. No registration is needed. Call (540) 425-7002 for questions about this event.

July 11

Community Storytimes, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Timbrook Library. Come meet members of our community who work to make Campbell County a better place. Stations will be available where your family can learn about different aspects of community helpers. There will be stories, activities, meet and greets and fun exploration. For children ages 10 and younger and their families.

July 12 to 22

The Peaks and Pieces Quilt Guild 2023 show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 12, 14, 17, 19 and 21; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 13, 18 and 20; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 15; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22. Bedford Central Public Library, 321 N. Bridge St., Bedford. Show features 80 to 100 quilts made by members of Bedford’s Peaks and Pieces Quilt Guild. Visitors vote for their favorites in art/wall-hanging, home décor, personal use and wearable, bed-sized and lap-sized categories. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.peaksandpieces.com or www.facebook.com/peaksandpiecesquiltguildbedfordva?mibextid=LQQJ4d

July 14 and 15

Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr., 7 p.m., July 14; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 15 at Historic Academy Theatre. Disney’s “Finding Nemo Jr.” is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie “Finding Nemo,” with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” “Finding Nemo Jr.” brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship and adventure. Tickets are $6 to $15. For more information, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499, or visit academycenter.org.

July 14

Starry Night at Red Hill, 8 to 10 p.m. at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill, 1250 Red Hill Road, Brookneal. Enjoy an evening under the stars at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. Tours of the grounds will be available at 8:10 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. After it gets dark, we will have an expert pointing out constellations in the night sky. Bring a blanket, find a spot in the scenic field and have fun with your family. All ages are welcome.

July 15

A Midsummer Lantern, 11 a.m. at Forest Library. Good morrow fair patron! What is a midsummer night without a lantern? Join us and make your own paper lantern with tissue paper and beautiful dried-pressed flowers. Supplies will be provided. The lanterns will need time to dry — you can either leave them to dry at the library or take them home with you the same day. Registration is required. Ages 12 and older Go online to https://bedford.librarycalendar.com/ or call (540) 425-7002 to register.

Faux Stained Glass Boxes, 11 a.m. at Moneta Library. Are you interested in learning about stained-glass? Would you like to design your own faux stained- glass project? Join us as we learn about stained-glass and its history and significance, then make a faux stained-glass box to take home. All supplies will be provided. This event is part of our adult summer reading program and is limited to participants ages 16 and older. Supplies sponsored by the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library.

Friends of the Library Present: A History for all ages, An Author Talk, 2 p.m. at Moneta Library. Authors David Metzger and Penny Edwards Blue will be speaking. Metzger, who writes a historical fiction series for children, will speak from 2 to 3 p.m., and Blue, who writes about local history featuring Franklin County, will speak from 3 to 4 p.m. For more information on the event, contact the Friends of the Moneta/SML Library through their website at https://friendsofmonetalibrary.org/. For information on the Moneta/SML Library, contact the library directly at (540) 425-7004.