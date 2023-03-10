Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through March 11

Barefoot in the Park at the Commerce Street Theater will perform the classic Neil Simon comedy, Barefoot in the Park. Performance Dates: Friday and Saturday evening performances: Feb. 24, 25; March 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening performance: March 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee performance: March 5 at 2:30 p.m. For tickets go to www.commercestreettheater.org or call (434)528-3336.

Through March 12

Venardos Circus, at River Ridge mall. Venardos Circus is a Broadway-style animal-free circus. The troupe’s 14 shows are a part of its all-new “Let’s Build A Dream” tour. Parking is free, near the West End entrance to the property, with easy handicapped access to the tent. Festive preshow entertainment will begin an hour prior to showtime, and concessions are available online when purchasing tickets or when doors open. Classic circus treats like fresh popcorn, cotton candy, house-made all-natural pink lemonade, nachos, packaged candy, and more are available. The main event lasts about 90 minutes, with a brief intermission. General Admission tickets are $16.95, for guests under the age of 12, and $27.95 for adults. One child, one-year-old or younger, is admitted free with each paying adult. Shows will be held March 4 at 1, 4 and 7 p.m.; March 5 at 1 and 4 p.m.; March 8 at 7 p.m.; March 9 at 7 p.m.; March 10 at 7 p.m.; March 11 at 1, 4, and 7 p.m.; and March 12 at 1 and 4 p.m.

Through March 30

Student Youth Art Month, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at Second Stage, 194 Second St. Amherst. Ongoing exhibit of artworks selected from all Amherst County Public Schools.

Through April 1

Clue: On Stage, at Wolfbane Productions, 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, Clue: On Stage is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Follow Wadsworth, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard as the race to find a killer loose in the mansion! Who did it? Where? and with What?! Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings, March 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, and April 1 and at 3 p.m. Sundays March 5, 12, 19, 26, and April 2. For tickets, visit www.wolfbane.org/buy-tickets-online.

Through April 3

Adult Softball. There are two leagues offered, Men’s Church (Mondays) and Coed Church Leagues (Fridays). Teams looking to participate will be required to fill out some paperwork that can be emailed at recreation@co.campbell.va.us or dropped off at the Rustburg office, 34 Rails End Lane. The fee for each team is $385.00.

March 9

Farmer’s Breakfast, 9 a.m. at The Spring House, 9789 Richmond Hwy, Lynchburg. Come join the R.E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District for a meal and speakers from the local Ag Industry: BJ Butler, Department of Forestry; Chris Mullins, VSU College of Agriculture; Jonathan Wooldridge, R.E. Lee SWCD; Brandon Schmitt, Clean Water Farm Awardee; and Bruce Jones, Appomattox Extension. Please RVSP by calling (434) 352-2819 or via email cindy.miller@releeconservation.com.

Adult Pickleball Open Gym, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesville Elementary School Gymnasium, 501 Leesville Road. Come on out on Thursday evenings for open gym pickleball games! Singles and doubles games are available game options. Registration is required, and the period to sign up is January 2023 through February 2023. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog. There will be a $15 fee per registrant, which covers the entire period for the pickleball open gym.

Open Jam and Art, 7 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St, Lynchburg. Come hang out and watch a block of Music Videos / request your favorite music videos while you free flow paint in our upstairs gallery.

Warehouse Concert Series: Strong Water + TJ Lawson, 7:30 p.m., 519 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Like a good shot of its namesake, Strong Water is smooth with a bite. The Americana/folk band first formed in 2013 as a duo on a Virginia university campus before settling into its current four-piece, “complete with howling banjos, two-part vocal harmonies and driving drums” (The Burg). Tickets are general admission and are $15. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Karaoke Night with DJ Cam at The Clubhouse, 8 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Happy Hour begins is from noon to 6 p.m. and karaoke starts at 8 p.m.

March 10

Bluegrass Concert: Jeanette Williams Band & High Grass, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road, Madison Heights. Admission $15 non members, $13 members, concessions available Sponsored by James River Bluegrass Association

Jazz@720 presents The Joseph Henson Jazz Quartet, 7 to 10 p.m. at 720 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Saxophonist Joseph Henson is joined by Asheboro, North Carolina bassist Jonah Horton, Grand Blanc, MI drummer Nathaniel Gilmore and Lynchburg native jazz pianist Isaac Williams. Table and lounge seating. Food and beverage menu available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Will Overman: From the Bottom Tour at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Will Overman is a singer-songwriter based in central Virginia. Will Overman’s music can be best described as Country-Americana, but it’s not your typical Country-Americana sound. Sonically it is restless by nature, always searching for something new, and with Will’s heart-worn lyrics and dynamic vocal delivery, it makes for a memorable mixture that is hard to place but easy to love. Tickets are $13 plus fees in advance or $20 at the door.

Tate Tuck Trio Live, 8 p.m. at Rivermont BierHaus, 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Come down to Rivermont BierHaus for the Tate Tuck Trio! Enjoy an evening with friends and family jamming to great musik while enjoying a cold bier and delicious burger.

Lilly Stargazer at Badger on Main, 10 p.m. at 1118 Main St., Lynchburg.

March 11

10th annual gigantic indoor yard sale by the Jefferson Choral Society, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Moose Lodge 715 located at 2307 Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The sale is free, open to the public. Household items including furniture, kitchenware, bed and bath linens, rugs, holiday decorations, picture frames, luggage, knickknacks, books, electronics, and collectibles will be for sale. All proceeds will benefit the choir and its projects.

Bedford Cares Indoor Yard Sale, 8 a.m. at Chiropractic Health Center, Inc., 20370 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Plan to join for another indoor yard sale for Bedford Cares. Lots of spring and Mother’s Day items, jewelry, furniture, small appliances, children’s items, books, collectible and much more. Adoptable kittens will be on hand. All money raised will benefit the Trap, Neuter, and Return of ferals in our community by Bedford Cares.

Apple Grafting Workshop, 9 to noon at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Back by popular demand, Orchard Owner John Hoskins demonstrates the process of apple tree grafting at Old City Cemetery. You’ll get to graft and take home two of your very own apple trees, plus a grafting tool. There are 2 sessions — 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tickets must be reserved in advance, and are $40 per person.

Tie Dye Shirts, 10 a.m. to noon, at Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Learn patterns, tie, and dye your shirt just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. $10 per participant; advanced registration is required.

Second Saturday Lunch, noon, 1101 Floyd St, Lynchburg. Come out for FREE food and fellowship. Bishop James Camm will join us as a guest speaker. This is a great opportunity to build relationships with community members. We can’t wait to see you there!

Poor Boy Supper, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Bring your appetite! Our Poor Boy Supper will include brown or white beans, cornbread, fried taters and onions, and tea. Tickets $5 in advance, $7 at the door. Held in the Community Room on lower level.

Live from Rose Ridge, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. The March edition of “Live From Rose Ridge” will feature the musical talents of Tim Ecols, Caleb Cox, Robin Tolley, and Jim Robertson, together as the “Rose Ridge Runners.” Discover the beauty and mysteries of Appalachian ballads that include love, laughter, and murder as their inspiration. Our 1940s radio drama is taken from the CBS radio series “ESCAPE!” and is a dark and engaging mystery drama. This radio drama features the vocal talents of Jeff Taylor, Steve Mann, and talented newcomer Megan Livingston. Salty Henderson will also be on hand to add some light-hearted fun. Tickets: $15 Adults, $10 Students, $15 Balcony Seating

Rebec Vineyard and Beau’s Gourmet Cheeses Pairing Class, 6:30 p.m. at Atelier Studio & Gathering Space, 506 Madison St., Lynchburg. Join us for an exquisite evening as we embark on a true Gourmet Cheese and Wine Pairing Experience brought to you by Beau’s Gourmet Cheese and Rebec Vineyards. Let your tastebuds be tantalized as we travel around the world experiencing some of the most culinary sought after gourmet cheeses while pairing them with Old World influenced wines. This is a true tasting and pairing experience as we create flavor profiles you will be able to duplicate at home. Learn how to identify the basics such as freshness and quality down to intricates of the ageing process. Gain confidence in pairing the best combinations of wines, meats, jams, sweets and such to pull out the most flavorful experience. Everyone attending the workshop will take home a personal charcuterie tasting box along with complimentary wine glass from Rebec Vineyards. This is a limited seating event and tickets will sell out.

Jazz@720 presents Star City SWAG, 7 to 10 p.m. at 720 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Table and lounge seating. Food and beverage menu available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Beethoven’s 7th Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. You will want to dance right out of your seat during this concert of dance-inspired classical favorites. Beethoven seventh symphony was once called “the apotheosis of the dance“, and remains one of the most joyous, exuberant, and rhythmically vital pieces of orchestral music. In addition, the orchestra plays William Grant Still’s Danzas de Panama and a suite from Igor Stravinsky’s humorously bouyant ballet, Pulcinella.

July Turner, 8 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. July Turner is a dynamic, high-energy rock and country artist based out of Nashville, TN. Mostly touring gaining a following throughout the Southeast, July has played for some of the biggest venues, bars, and college organizations. Happy house is form noon to 6 p.m., showtime starts at 8 p.m. $10 cover.

Keith McFaden & Kompany Live, 8 p.m. at Rivermont BierHaus, 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Keith McFadden & Kompany live down at Rivermont Bierhaus! Join us for live musik, cold bier and delicious food.

Jamming at the Badger, 9 p.m. at Badger On Main, 1118 Main St., Lynchburg. Appalachian Audio bringing a mix tape level of talent to the Badger.

Every Day is Halloween, 10 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. The Lynchburg Gothic League presents: “Every Day is Halloween” featuring, DJ Death Flower (Nina), and DJ Undertaker (Patrick) playing the finest dark tracks to put you in the mood. ‘EIH’ is a monthly alternative music and dance night featuring: current Dark Wave, early Punk, 80’s New Wave/Synth-Pop, old school Goth, and Industrial music. DJ Undertaker, DJ Death Flower are your hosts. Black and spooky attire is encouraged. Admission is a minimal door charge of $2 to $3 and a donation to the DJ is appreciated.

March 12

EMPTY BOWLS 2023, noon, at 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg. The Fifteenth Annual Empty Bowls event to benefit the Lynchburg Daily Bread will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm, at the Academy Center of the Arts Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre. With the purchase of a ticket, guests are able to pick out their favorite bowl(s), enjoy soup tastings, and engage with Lynchburg Daily Bread staff and volunteers. Tickets range from $20 — $30. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Singers’ Showcase “From Baroque to Broadway,” 3 p.m. at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5810 Fort Ave. Free concert presented by tenor John Wesley Wright and voice students from Salisbury University. Donations appreciated. Details: (434) 332-4958.

Trio Niche, 4 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Trio Niche, a fortepiano ensemble with Tom Marshall, Sarah Glosson, and Susan Via, will perform. Free and open to the public.

March 13

Adult Co-ed Open Gym Volleyball, 7 to 9 p.m. at William Campbell Middle School, 474 William Campbell Drive. Adult co-ed volleyball is being held at the William Campbell Middle School every Monday night beginning at 7 p.m. The open gym volleyball will cost $25.00 for the entire session.

Adult Basketball Open Gym, 7 to 9 p.m. at Brookville Middle School, 320 Bee Drive. Come out on Monday nights for open gym basketball games. The games are on a first come, first play basis. Registration is required! Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog. There will be a $15 fee per registrant, which covers the entire period for the basketball open gym.

March 14 to 16

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Touring ArtMobile Exhibition, 5 to 7 p.m. March 15, and 1:30 to 5 p.m. on March 16 at Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Revealing and Obscuring Identity: Portraits from the Permanent Collection examines the complex role of portraiture across cultures and time periods and how artists explore truths about the nature of art, the way we perceive beauty, and the way culture influences and reflects personal identity.

March 14

Anime Club, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg. Tweens and teens ages 9-14 are welcome to attend the monthly Anime Club. Join us as we watch age-appropriate anime trailers and clips, try various Japanese snacks, create anime-themed crafts, and more! No preregistration required; first come, first served. Parents do not attend. Please visit the Youth Services desk for a nametag. Limit 20 participants.

March 15

Opening Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Explore Jefferson’s private villa on an hour-long guided tour. Hear true stories about the Founding Father’s life at Poplar Forest and that of his enslaved workers, gleaned from his letters and diaries as well as archaeological evidence found on the plantation grounds. A new exhibit at the Quarter Site introduces visitors to the enslaved community at Poplar Forest, while the Enslaved Community Tours—offered from April through October, at no extra cost—provide additional insight into their lives. Admission is: $18 for adults; $16 for seniors (ages 65+) and military (must show ID); $10 for college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 for youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members.

Train to Busan, 6 p.m. at Riverviews Artspace, 901 Jefferson Street, Lynchburg. TRAIN TO BUSAN is a harrowing zombie horror-thriller that follows a group of terrified passengers fighting their way through a countrywide viral outbreak while trapped on a suspicion-filled, blood-drenched bullet train ride to Busan, a southern resort city that has managed to hold off the zombie hordes... or so everyone hopes.

Dragons & Mythical Beasts, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Calling all brave heroes! Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical new show for all the family. Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you’d think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don’t wake the Dragon. This award-winning show comes to the USA direct from the West End, from the creators of the international smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring spectacular puppets to life. Don’t miss this brand-new spell-binding adventure, live on stage! Suitable for all ages 3+. Tickets cost $20 to $65, plus taxes and fees. For tickets, visit academycenter.org/event/dragons-mythical-beasts.