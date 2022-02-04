Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Wolfbane presents Xanadu, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox. Follow the journey of Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time—the first ROLLER DISCO! When Kira falls into forbidden love with Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation. The musical run for five weekends, every Thursday through Sunday. For Saturday and Sunday matinees, the doors open at 2 p.m. and curtain is at 3 p.m. Evening performances are held Thursdays through Saturdays, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. For more details, visit http://www.wolfbane.org/xanadu.

March 10

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Steal The Pint: Three Notch'd, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Craft Beer Cellar on Wards Road in Lynchburg. Stop in for a pint of Three Notch'd Green Terrors or Bourbon Biggie S'mores on tap and take a pint glass home.

March 11

Drop-In Family Craft Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library at 2315 Memorial Ave. Kids of all ages are welcome to stop by the library to complete a fun craft. No registration required. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children age 2 and older.

March 12

Out of Spite rocks The Clubhouse, 8 p.m., at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg. Out of Spite brings a variety of modern country, old school hip hop, dance, pop, and rock. $10 cover at the door.

Opening Weekend Day of Fun at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Book talk is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features "Escape from Monticello" by Steven K. Smith. The book is the eighth in The Virginia Mysteries, his series for young readers. Intrigued by the description of a lost collection and missing treasure described in letters discovered in a mysterious journal, Smith's protagonists Sam, Derek and Caitlin discover that the letters were written by Thomas Jefferson's granddaughters and set out to solve the mystery. History Candy Talk will be from noon to 2 p.m. and will discuss chocolate, sugar sticks, molasses candy and caramels. Join Susan Benjamin, the founder of True Treats Historic Candy in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, for a look at the sugary confections enjoyed during the time of the American Revolution while sampling some of their favorite flavors from your own candy-tasting bag. Throughout the day will be family-friendly activities such as quill pen writing, archaeology demonstrations and games like hoop rolling, cup and ball, mancala and more. For more information or tickets, visit www.poplarforest.org/event/opening-weekend-day-of-fun

Cider Barn Craft Fair at Chapel Creek Farms, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4915 Pike Road, Montvale. The farm is hosting the annual Cider Barn Craft Fair. There's no charge for admission or parking to come shop from local vendors. Lunch will be available for purchase. The event is cash or check, though some vendors may accept credit cards. For more information, visit chapelcreek-farms.com/cider-barn.

March 17

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

March 18 - 20

Kiss Me Kate at the Academy Center of the Arts, 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Renaissance Theatre an Academy Performance Partner Presents: Kiss Me Kate. First performed in 1948, Cole Porter’s Kiss Me Kate involves the production of a musical version of Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew and the conflict on and off-stage between Fred Graham, the show's director, producer, and star, and his leading lady, his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi. A secondary romance concerns Lois Lane, the actress playing Bianca, and her gambler boyfriend, Bill, who runs afoul of some gangsters. Tickets range in price from $20 to $50 plus fees and taxes.

March 19

CASA Blanca Gala, 6 to 9:30 p.m. at The Virginian Hotel in Downtown Lynchburg. Join an enchanting evening of philanthropy at the historic Virginian Hotel. Tickets include a plated dinner, silent auction, music, and keynote speaker Ashley Rhodes-Courter, motivational speaker and New York Times Bestselling Author. Attire is black-tie optional. The funds raised will help CASA provide advocacy for almost 300 children who were victims of abuse of neglect.

March 24

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

March 26

Celtic Festival & Highland Games, at 11 a.m. at the Sedalia Center at 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. For more information and tickets, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/09/23/2022-celtic-festival-highland-games/.

March 31

Buddy Guy, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in Downtown Lynchburg. It only takes one listen to Buddy Guy’s latest album: The Blues Is Alive and Well, the eighteenth studio album of the greatest monument of blues still alive, Buddy Guy, to realize that the album title is absolutely true. This show will be a new opportunity to admire Buddy Guy’s incredible talents as a performer. And if being a blues musician is about always maintaining a certain dialogue with the past, Colin James, singer, and Canadian musician, will also prove to the audience that this style of music is still firmly in the present. Tickets range in price from $14 to $107. For more information, call the box office at (434) 846-8499.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

April 1 - 9

Mary Poppins, at E.C. Glass High School. Glass Theatre's 40th Anniversary Season continues with Mary Poppins. Performances are April 1 and 2 at 7 p.m., April 3 at 3 p.m., April 8 and 9 at 7 p.m., and April 9 at 2 p.m. in the E.C. Glass Auditorium. The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it." Masks are required for all performances.

April 2

Virginia Hollow Live at the Bower Center for the Arts 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 305 North Bridge Street in Bedford. Virginia Hollow is a band and a sound born from the hills, valleys and mountains of Appalachia. Their performances and music take you on a journey fraught with raw emotions and stories of love, trust, betrayal, and longing. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/virginia-hollow-live-542322

April 7

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

Health, Wellness & Safety Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA at 1111 Turnpike Road in Bedford. Join the Bedford Area Family YMCA for a Health, Wellness & Safety Fair! This will be a community event focusing on health related businesses and nonprofits.

April 9

The Beautiful Blue Ridge, at 7:30 p.m. at Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg. Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the region’s natural beauty in a concert that features spectacular artwork, synchronized to music inspired by nature. In collaboration with the Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College and Blue Ridge Photographic Arts Society, artwork and photography will be projected on the big screen behind the orchestra as the musicians perform Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with Concertmaster Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk, Copland’s Appalachian Spring, and Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst.

11th Blossom to Bottle 3K & 5K, at the Peaks of Otter Winery, 1218 Elmos Road, Bedford. The annual run/walk also includes the 6th B2B Chili Cook Off. For tickets, visit www.Blossomtobottle.com

April 10

2nd Annual 5K on the Runway, 8 p.m. at the Lynchburg Regional Airport, 350 Terminal Drive, Lynchburg. The United Way 5K on the Runway, sponsored by Centra Health, is perfect for participants of all ages who are able to complete 5K in 60 minutes or less. The course is flat and fast as you run on the taxiway parallel to the main runway. There is a 500-person limit to this event. Due to airport restrictions, there are no strollers, skateboards, rollerblades, bikes, or pets allowed on the airport taxiway. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/UnitedWayAirport5k.

April 12

Family STEAM, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Family STEAM is a drop-in program best for children ages 5 to 8 and their parents/guardians. During this program, there will be multiple STEAM activities to complete together as a family. Choose between the 10:30 a.m. session or the 5 p.m. session. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children age 2 and older. Family STEAM will take place in the Community Meeting Room.

April 13

Spring Break Family Storytime, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Celebrate spring with Spring Break Family Storytime. This special event features stories, songs, rhymes, and more. All ages are welcome; best for ages 2 to 5. Choose the storytime slot: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. No registration is required; on the day of the program, visit the Youth Desk prior to the Storytime to receive your name tag to ensure your spot. Attendance limited to 25 participants. Masks are strongly encouraged for adults and children age 2 and older.

April 14

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

April 15-17

S.H.E Matters- Women's retreat (sisterhood, healing, empowerment), 6 p.m., at 607 Madison Street, Lynchburg. S.H.E Matters is a newly founded community; geared towards the healing and empowerment of all women through the use of community bonding and creative arts. During the three- day retreat, women will have the opportunity to build relationships with diverse women, dig deeper into their creative brain, learn more about how physical health aligns with mental health, gain access to resources for success, as well as give back to the community through serving as volunteers at a community dinner giveaway.

April 15

MTI ROCKS The Clubhouse, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards at 21174 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg.

April 21

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited for Preschool Storytime to explore different themes through stories, songs, rhymes, and more to promote early literacy. No registration is required. Space is limited to 25. First come, first served.

April 22

Dance Theatre of Harlem, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution with a professional touring company, a leading studio school, and a national and international education and community outreach program. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times). Tickets range in price from $10 plus taxes and fees to $100 plus taxes and fees. For more information, contact the Box Office at (434) 846-8499.