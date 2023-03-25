Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through March 30

Student Youth Art Month, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at Second Stage, 194 Second St. Amherst. Ongoing exhibit of artworks selected from all Amherst County Public Schools.

Through April 1

Clue: On Stage, at Wolfbane Productions, 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, Clue: On Stage is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Follow Wadsworth, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard as the race to find a killer loose in the mansion! Who did it? Where? and with What?! Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings, March 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, and April 1 and at 3 p.m. Sundays March 5, 12, 19, 26, and April 2. For tickets, visit www.wolfbane.org/buy-tickets-online.

Through April 3

Adult Softball. There are two leagues offered, Men’s Church (Mondays) and Coed Church Leagues (Fridays). Teams looking to participate will be required to fill out some paperwork that can be emailed at recreation@co.campbell.va.us or dropped off at the Rustburg office, 34 Rails End Lane. The fee for each team is $385.00.

March 25

Used Book Fair, at Historic Sandusky - University of Lynchburg. All genres of books will be offered. Thousands of books! Civil War, biography, history, fiction, geography, cooking, mystery, coffee table, poetry, local history, military history, and more.

Bedford Humane Society's Adoption Event and Easter Photos, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest. Pet/Child photos with the Easter Bunny $15 each. You will leave with your photo in a display frame and the photographer will email you an enhanced photo that you can print more copies of and share with all your friends and family on social media. Call (540) 586-6100 with questions or for more details.

Celtic Festival & Highland Games, 11 a.m. at the Sedalia Center, 1108 Sedalia School Rd, Big Island. Featuring - Highland Athletics, Pipes & Drums, Pub Fare & Pub Drinks, Highland Dancers, Celtic Music, and more. Visit the website to learn more: http://bit.ly/3WL2geY.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Matt Howard Band. Matt Howard and band will perform an evening of blues and acoustic songs.

Eli Lev, 6 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing, 1300 Court Street, Lynchburg. Rising singer-songwriter Eli Lev pens lyrics and melodies for everyday enlightenment—songs that resonate because they’re heartfelt, earthy, and offer the wisdom he’s gained through lifelong travel and self-discovery. The Maryland-based artist has just completed his epic Four Directions project which includes four EPs that were inspired by indigenous traditions he learned while teaching on the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona.

March 26

Whose Live Anyway? 8 p.m., at 524 Main St, Lynchburg. WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Tickets range from $20 to $80. Learn more at academycenter.org.

French film les 2 Alfred, 5 p.m. at Randolph College, 537 Leggett Hall. The film will be presented in French with English subtitles, presented by L’ Alliance Francaise de Lynchburg. Free to the public. Appropriate for age 18+ audience. Discussion following film viewing. Find more information at www.aflynchburg.org

March 27

AARP Dinner Group, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Charley's Restaurant, 707 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. Join us at Charley’s Restaurant in their private dining room to enjoy dinner together with other AARP members and their guests. There will not be a sales seminar - just casual talk and socializing with community members like you. We’re re-starting this monthly gathering with the goal of friendship, fellowship, and fun. Each guest will be responsible for their own dinner cost. AARP staff and volunteers will provide free resources on the topics of Brain Health, Caregiving, Senior Fraud, and Purposeful Aging.

Adult Co-ed Open Gym Volleyball, 7 to 9 p.m. at William Campbell Middle School, 474 William Campbell Drive. Adult co-ed volleyball is being held at the William Campbell Middle School every Monday night beginning at 7 p.m. The open gym volleyball will cost $25.00 for the entire session.

Adult Basketball Open Gym, 7 to 9 p.m. at Brookville Middle School, 320 Bee Drive. Come out on Monday nights for open gym basketball games. The games are on a first come, first play basis. Registration is required! Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog. There will be a $15 fee per registrant, which covers the entire period for the basketball open gym.

March 29

American Red Cross - Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

March 30

Adult Pickleball Open Gym, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesville Elementary School Gymnasium, 501 Leesville Road. Come on out on Thursday evenings for open gym pickleball games! Singles and doubles games are available game options. Registration is required, and the period to sign up is January 2023 through February 2023. Sign up by following the link: https://secure.rec1.com/VA/campbell-county-va/catalog. There will be a $15 fee per registrant, which covers the entire period for the pickleball open gym.

March 30 to April 1

Easter Drive Thru, 8 to 9:15 p.m. at the Tree of Life Ministries. The Easter Drive Thru at Tree of Life Ministries will take you on a journey through the Easter story, from Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem to his crucifixion and resurrection. You will be amazed by the depictions of these biblical events, which will transport you back to the time of Christ.

March 31

Homeschool Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. At Homeschool Day, students and their families will participate in special tours, programs, and demonstrations from the Memorial and community partners to learn more about D-Day and what it took to claim victory. Visitors can choose to participate in a guided tour or take a self-guided tour. All tickets include admission to the Memorial for the duration of the event and access to activities and displays. Admission is $6 for adults and children 6 and older. Children under 6 are free.

April 1

Annual Planting Party, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pierce Street Community Garden, 1301 Pierce Street, Lynchburg. The community will include planting summer crops, a neighborhood bbq and discussion of the future of the Calloway Store. For more information, visit www.PierceSt.org.

2023 Point of Honor 5K, 9 a.m. at Point of Honor. The Start/Finish line will be on Jefferson Street near 9th Street in historic downtown Lynchburg and the course runs along the James River and the Blackwater Creek and includes two passes in front of the Point of Honor museum/mansion at A & Cabell Streets. Proceeds from the race go to support organ and tissue donation programs in Virginia. The race is in memory of Korinne Ashley Shroyer, an organ and tissue donor at age 14 in May 2002, who saved the lives of five people and helped countless others enjoy a better quality of life with her donations. https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/PointofHonor5k.

Spring Fling Craft & Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 42 Phoebe Pond Rd., Concord. Vendors, crafts, bake sale, silent auction, afghan raffle, hot dogs and door prizes. Vendors include Tupperware, Paparazzi, Rada Cutlery and more.

Lynchburg Bunny Hop, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Blackwater Creek Natural Area. Hop along trails for an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt. The Easter Bunny will be visiting Lynchburg on the Blackwater Creek Trail and Percival’s Island spreading Easter eggs for all trail users. The bunny will be at the Ed Page Trailhead for photos from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and at Percival's Island from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Easter Egg hunt at Lottie J. Farm, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford. Lottie J. Farm will have their barnyard open. Admission is $5 per person and ages 3 and under are free! The Play Barn, featuring a bigger corn pit will also be open. Bring your baskets for the Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Happy Hen and her food trailer will be on-site with delicious homemade goodies. Call (540) 586-6100 with questions or for more details.

Easter Egg Hunt and Free Pictures with the Easter Bunny, noon to 2 p.m. at Avoca Museums & Historical Society, 1514 Main St. Altavista. The event is for children 10 and under. Separate hunts by age groups. Bring your own basket.

The Eggstreme Hunt, 2 to 4 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. Vendors, games, music, Feats of Strength, and 50,000 candy filled eggs. Please register in advance for this event Impactforest.org. The hunt begins at about 3:30 p.m.

Music of Remembrance and Reflection, 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Lynchburg. This marks the First Pres Presents Fine Arts Series' final concert of the 22-23 concert year with "Music of Remembrance and Reflection" featuring its Chancel Choir. Attendees can expect an afternoon of beautiful choral music including Mark Hayes' 2013 "Requiem" composed of both English and Latin texts and other Lenten themed songs and anthems. The Chancel Choir will be accompanied by a Lynchburg local wind ensemble. Admission is free and open to all. A voluntary gift-offering will be received at the conclusion of the concert.

April 6

Rachel Beanland: Author Event, The House is on Fire, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Rachel Beanland is the author of the forthcoming novel, The House Is On Fire, which will be published by Simon & Schuster in April 2023. Her debut novel, Florence Adler Swims Forever, was selected as a book club pick by Barnes & Noble, a featured debut by Amazon, an Indie Next pick by the American Booksellers Association, and one of the best books of 2020 by USA Today, among other accolades.

April 8

The Great Hunt 2023, 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at River Church. Bring your family to one of Central Virginia’s largest candy & prize filled Easter Egg hunts. Featuring over 100,000 Easter Eggs plus face painting and a ton of Games and Inflatables. The Great Hunt is a family friendly free event. The adaptive hunt begins at 11 a.m., 2 and younger at 12:30 p.m., 6 to 8 year olds at 1:15 p.m., 3 to 5 year olds at 2 p.m., and 9 and up at 2:45 p.m. Find more info at http://thegreathuntva.com/

April 11

"Aging in Your Community" seminar, 10 a.m. to noon at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest. The event is in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association - Central and Western Virginia Chapter. The event will provide a platform for seniors in the Bedford, Forest and Lynchburg areas to hear from expert panelists on resources, services, and programs available to them. This free event consist of a panel discussion, followed by a Q&A session where seniors can ask questions and receive feedback from the panelists. Audience members will be able to provide feedback and share their experiences with resources and services in the community. To register please visit https://tinyurl.com/utyxe8kh or call (800) 272-3900.

April 12

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Kids of all ages (and their parents/caregivers) are welcome to drop in for our Family Craft Day programs. The Academy Center of the Arts' Academy in Motion will be here with their own awesome art and craft projects to share. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

April 13

Naturalization Ceremony with the Blue Ridge NSDAR, 11 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) to witness a Naturalization Ceremony welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Thomas Jefferson’s 280th birthday. A luncheon for the new citizens and their families will be served following the ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.

Thomas Jefferson's Birthday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Celebrate Thomas Jefferson’s 280th birthday by spending the day at his beloved retreat. Explore the octagonal villa and grounds. Try your hand at colonial-era games such as ball and cup, quoits and rolling hoops; make a birthday card for the president; and enjoy a gourmet birthday cupcake from Kissed Cupcakes. You may even catch a glimpse of the guest of honor, Thomas Jefferson himself, as portrayed by Bill Barker, who will be on hand to greet well-wishers and welcome them to his home. All birthday activities are included with regular admission rates.

April 17

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

April 18

Lynchburg Garden Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Add a tour of Thomas Jefferson’s private villa and ornamental gardens to your Lynchburg Garden Day itinerary. An avid gardener and one of America’s first landscape designers, Jefferson was enthralled with the natural world, recording his ideas for planning and planting the ornamental landscape at Poplar Forest in his letters and journals. The recently completed restorations of Jefferson’s ornamental garden and carriage turnaround were made possible through the generosity of the Garden Club of Virginia. Although not an official stop on the Garden Day tour this year, admission to the Poplar Forest grounds is included with your Lynchburg Garden Day ticket.

Anime Club, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg. Tweens and teens ages 9-14 are welcome to attend the monthly Anime Club. Join us as we watch age-appropriate anime trailers and clips, try various Japanese snacks, create anime-themed crafts, and more! No preregistration required; first come, first served. Parents do not attend. Please visit the Youth Services desk for a nametag. Limit 20 participants.

STOMP, 7:30 p.m., 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, and more fill the stage with energizing beats at STOMP: the inventive and invigorating stage show that’s dance, music, and theatrical performance blended together in one electrifying rhythm. Tickets range from $30 – $100. Learn more at academycenter.org.

April 20

