Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Nov. 14

The Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors regular meeting, 6 p.m. at the Spring House Restaurant at 9789 Richmond Highway Lynchburg. The meeting is open to the public. Call (434) 352-2819 to confirm meeting information or email www.releeconservation.com.

Christmas in Lights, 7 p.m. at Liberty University, 1971 University Blvd., Lynchburg. Come for tree lighting, live music, refreshments, and a live nativity.

Veritas Illuminated, 4:15 to 8 p.m. at Veritas Vineyards and Winery, 151 Veritas Lane, Afton. This festive season, the grove and vines of Veritas Winery will come alive, sparkling with holiday lights and decorations. Experience a spectacular walk through the enchanting woods and venture into the vineyard, twinkling with lights. Veritas Illuminated is a ¼ mile walking path that begins at the pergola near the entrance of the Tasting Room. Winding through the woods and among the vines, the lighted path is an immersive experience from the tops of the towering trees to the forest floor under your feet. The illuminated walking path will be open on select Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights throughout the holiday season. Timed entry begins at 5:15 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults; $10 for children and are available at www.exploretock.com/veritaswines/event/364428/veritas-illuminated.

Nov. 17

Writer of the Oliver Stone film “Nuclear” in Lynchburg, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Academy Center for the Arts. Joshua Goldstein, co-writer of the new Oliver Stone documentary, “Nuclear,” will present a portion of the film at the Academy Center of the Arts for a writer’s cut film viewing and discussion of abundant clean energy for the future. The film makes the case that nuclear energy is essential to achieve an emissions-free future. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are free but reservations are requested; go online to: nuclearfilmwriterlynchburg.eventbrite.com.

Nov. 18

Air Play, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. In Air Play umbrellas fly, fabrics soar over the audience, balloons swallow people, and snow swirls, filling the stage. With stunning images and gales of laughter, Air Play bounces on the edge of definition: part comedy, part sculpture, part circus, part theater. Tickets range from $20 – $65. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Nov. 19

Christmas at Glendale Manor, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2681 Swinging Bridge Road, Brookneal. Kick off the holiday season by joining us at Glendale Manor for a day filled with fun. From finding the perfect gifts for the special people on your holiday list, indulging at the holiday café or stopping by the photo booths.

Family Craft Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg. Children of all ages, parents and caregivers can stop by for crafts with the LPL Youth Services department. No registration is required. Craft Day programs will be held in the Youth Services Activity Room.

New Standard Bluegrass in Concert, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge Street in Bedford. New Standard brings together a variety of styles and influences ranging from traditional artists to contemporary bluegrass and gospel artists. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/new-standard-bluegrass-in-concert-542975.

Nov. 20

Photos with Santa, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 27 Green Hill Dr., Forest. Bring your children and your pets for annual photos with Santa day. Call (434) 525-5877 to reserve a photo time slot. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Nov. 21

Qatar 2022 Watch Party, 2 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. The Academy Center of the Arts, Central Virginia United Soccer Club, The Water Dog, and Starr Hill Brewery partnered with a series of Qatar 2022 Watch Parties. Free. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Nov. 22

Hill City Lit Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 900 Church St., Lynchburg. The new Hill City Lit Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Downtown Branch Library. Paperback copies are available by contacting the Branch Manager at (434) 455-3820, while supplies last.

Nov. 23

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Nov. 23 to Dec. 15

Trees of Hope, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center, 1701 Thomson Drive, Lynchburg. Proceeds from the Trees of Hope event will directly benefit patients of the Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center by raising funds for the Cancer Care Fund. Participate by becoming a sponsor or decorating and donating a Christmas tree, wreath, or table centerpiece. The participation form must be submitted by Nov. 15. Set up day for participants is Nov. 21, with pickup Dec. 15 and 16. For more information or questions, please contact Molleigh Creammer at molleigh.creammer@centrahealth.com or (434) 200-6093.

Nov. 24

2022 Lynchburg Turkey Trot 5k, 8 a.m. at E. C. Glass High School. Participate in-person on Thanksgiving Day or continue with a twist on tradition from anywhere you choose during our Virtual Race Days, Nov. 19 to 27. For more information, visit: runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/HumanKindTurkeyTrot.

Nov. 25 to 26

Holiday Maker’s Market 2022, 4 p.m. and 10 a.m., 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg. Get shopping done just in time for the holidays at this market hosted by the Academy. Browse a variety of creations from 20 vendors, enjoy live music, and even have an exclusive visit with Santa Claus! Tickets range from $5 to $10. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Nov. 25

Qatar 2022 Watch Party, 2 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. The Academy Center of the Arts, Central Virginia United Soccer Club, The Water Dog, and Starr Hill Brewery partnered with a series of Qatar 2022 Watch Parties. Free. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Nov. 26

Peaksview Holiday Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5169 Waterlick Rd., Forest. Come shop some of the areas best small businesses this Small Business Saturday.

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Quantum Mechanics Jazz. Ed Mikenas a.k.a. “Ashik al-Marqaha” appearing as “Energy” on Steel Guitar, Worth Proffitt appearing as “Matter” on Drums, and Andy Aeschbacher appearing as “Momentum” on Bass. Coffeehouse trivia, original jazz.

Nov. 27

Museum Store Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Discover unique gifts for everyone on your list at the Poplar Forest Museum Shop on Museum Store Sunday. Enjoy special savings on remarkable stocking stuffers and special gifts, and help support Poplar Forest in the process. Admission to the Museum Shop is free; regular admission rates apply to tour the octagonal villa and grounds. For more information about events at Poplar Forest or to purchase tickets, visit poplarforest.org or call the Museum Shop at (434) 534-8120.

Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Since bursting to national acclaim after appearing as semi-finalists on “America’s Got Talent” and winning the top honors on TRU TV’s “Fake Off,” Lightwire Theater has gone on to enthrall audiences worldwide with their unique combination of skill and grace as told through the technological innovations of moving light characters. Tickets range from $10 to $55. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Nov. 28

Amherst County Republicans, 7 p.m., at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. Informative speakers, discussion of current events, and ways to get involved in preserving our constitutional republic and making the Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family. All citizens are invited. Call (434) 566-0603 for information.

Dec. 1

Silent Night, Holy Night concert, 7 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 528 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. Jaime Jorge is a very gifted violinist who began playing the violin at the age of five. Born and raised in communist Cuba, his family came to the United States, where Jaime received a Christian education and violin lessons with eminent violinist and teacher Cyrus Forough. But Jaime dreamed of being a missionary doctor, and in 1994 he entered the University of Illinois School of Medicine. In 1996, he left medical school and a promising medical career to follow God’s call to devote his life to full-time music ministry. Since 1988, he has played on 6 continents and in more than 80 countries, releasing 17 albums.

Dec. 2 to 4

Flames of Memory at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. As night falls on a picturesque site, experience the awe-inspiring sight of more than 4,500 luminaria set alight—one for each Allied serviceman killed on June 6, 1944. A special “Christmas in Wartime” presentation will take place on Dec. 3. Luminaria may be purchased in memory or honor of any loved ones at https://www.dday.org/luminaria/ or by calling (540) 586-3329.

Dec. 2

First Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m., 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join the Academy every First Friday of the month for the latest art exhibits, featuring an array of local, regional and national artists presenting their works in various mediums. Free. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Amherst Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. The theme is “Blue Christmas.” The parade route this year is a return to past years, from Kenmore Road and proceed up S. Main Street, ending at the traffic circle. Staging area is Amherst County High School parking lot, 5:30 p.m. in assigned number spots. Parade spectators are invited to participate in the illumination by adorning light-up apparel and accessories. Prior to the parade, a tree lighting ceremony and cookies with Santa will be held downtown. To register, visit www.amherstva.gov and click on the Events tab at the top and search for Christmas Parade. Registration deadline is Nov. 29. For more information contact the Town of Amherst at (434) 946-7885 or townhall@amherstva.gov.

Dec. 3

Very Merry Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jamerson YMCA. This is event is free and open to the community.

Holiday Arts & More. Presented by the Amherst County Recreation Department and Amherst Arts Society at the Monroe Community Center, 129 Francis Ave., Monroe. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Area artists and craftsmen come together to display their talents. Shop local for your favorite gifts such as paintings, ornaments, handmade jewelry, rugs, candles, pottery, tattoos, bath salts, crocheted items, wood crafts and more.

Santa Visits the Farm Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Saunders Brothers Farm Market, 2717 Tye Brook Hwy, Piney River. Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming back to the Farm Market. Bring your list.

Christmas at the Orchard, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Drumheller’s Orchard, 1130 Drumheller Orchard, Lovingston. Come to the Orchard for some Christmas Cheer. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or hot cider with a warm apple cider donut, while listening to a story told by Santa Claus himself. Kids can have fun making a Christmas craft, and vendors will be present for some holiday shopping.

RHS PTSO Designer Purse Bingo, 3 p.m. at Brookville Ruritan Clubhouse, 311 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg. All proceeds support the Rustburg High School After-Prom Party. Tickets are $20 for 10 Bingo cards. Additional fun includes: $10 Paddle Quarter Auction to bid on baskets donated by local businesses; 50/50 raffle and concessions.

Happy Holidays with the LSO, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Rejoice in the season with the LSO’s Happy Holidays concert. There’s “snow” other place than the LSO to kick off your holiday season in the right mood with favorite carols, familiar traditions, and festive tunes. Join us and our special guest vocalists for a family friendly and uplifting evening of holiday favorites.

Dec. 5

Chris Isaak: Everybody Knows It’s Christmas Tour, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Join Chris Isaak, Platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated singer & actor, on his “Everybody Knows It’s Christmas Tour”! Over the course of his three-decade-plus career, Chris Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone. Tickets range from $34 to $107. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Dec. 8

Christmas Tea at Avenel, 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Historic Avenel in Bedford. Come take a break from all of the Holiday hustle and enjoy a Christmas Tea at Avenel. Cost is $20 per person. Call (540) 816-9385 to reserve your spot.

Lunchbox Lecture, noon at the National D-Day Memorial. Captain James Ransom, US Navy (retired) will speak on the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor and other Pacific territories in December 1941. This event will be livestreamed.

Dec. 8 to 10

Drive Thru Nativity, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. Tree of Life Ministries is hosting its first drive-thru nativity, hosted by the music department. The main nativity scene will feature “Mary, Joseph, & the Babe” with live animals. The Spirit and Truth choir will also be there singing carols. In addition, the “Big Tree” will be lit up at the end of the drive-thru. For more information, visit tolm.net/nativity.

Dec. 9 to 11

Virginia Christmas Spectacular, at Thomas Road Baptist Church at 1 Mountain View Road, Lynchburg. Join Charles Billingsley and the rest of the VCS cast as Thomas Road Baptist Church presents the 2022 Virginia Christmas Spectacular, featuring the legendary, Living Christmas Tree. For more than 50 years, we have celebrated the birth and hope of Jesus through this incredible production, and this year is no exception.

Dec. 10

Holiday Traditions Tour, 8 a.m. at Old City Cemetery Museums and Arboretum, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of this holiday season as you stroll the grounds with Historian Judi Harvey and learn about where our beloved traditions originated. She’ll discuss the history of Rudolph, jingle bells, Christmas cards, and much more. And yes Virginia, there is a Santa Clause! This is an outdoor walking tour, however in the event of inclement weather we will move into the Chapel.

Santa On The Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Lottie J Farm, 4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford. Santa is coming to Lottie J Farm. Meet Santa, do a little Christmas shopping with our vendors, visit our critters in the barnyard, play in the Play Barn, jump in the inflatable and make s’mores by the fire pit while taking in those beautiful mountain views. The Happy Hen will also be on hand with made from scratch goodies and some lunchtime favorites. Admission is $7 per person, ages 3 and under are free.

Celebrate the Season, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson’s Country Market, 3748 S. Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights. Free event for children and adults. There will be cookies and hot cocoa, along with face painting. There will be goodies and crafts to take home and gift baskets available for purchase to help complete your Christmas list.

Christmas in Sedalia, noon, at the Sedalia Center, 1108 Sedalia School Road, Bedford. for more information, visit www.sedaliacenter.org/2021/10/05/2022-christmas-in-sedalia/.There will be activities for kids as young as 4, plus fun for grown-up makers too.

Dec. 13

Align Before 9 Networking Event, 8 a.m. at Destination Bedford Virginia, 816 Burks Hill Road Bedford. Join the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce staff, board, volunteers and members for an Align Before 9 Networking Event at the Bedford Area Welcome Center. The Welcome Center’s Festival of Trees will be in full force, so stop by to see some beautiful Christmas trees, grab some breakfast & network with Chamber members. The event is free.

Glenn Miller Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St, Lynchburg. The legendary Glenn Miller was one of the most successful dance bandleaders in the Swing Era. Today, the 18-member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements. Tickets range from $15 to $75. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Dec. 14

One on One Tech Help, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main Street, Amherst. Held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.