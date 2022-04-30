Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through May 7

Grease at the Cavalier Theatre, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Jefferson Forest High School auditorium. The hip-shaking rock ‘n’ roll score featuring Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory! Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “It’s Raining on Prom Night” and “Alone at the Drive-In Movie,” recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. Remaining show dates are April 30 and May 5, 6, 7 at 7 p.m.; and May 1, 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $8 for students and seniors. Visit cavaliertheatre.com.

Through May 14

Godspell, presented by Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce St., Lynchburg. Show dates are April 30; May 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee May 8 at 2:30 p.m. At the behest of John the Baptist, young men and women forsake their jobs and take up the mantle of Jesus Christ becoming his disciples in a musical retelling of the Gospel of Matthew set in modern-day New York City. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.CommerceStreetTheater.org or call the theater at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message.

April 30

Shred Event/Prescription Drug Take-Back, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jefferson Forest High School. This event offers, at no charge, shredding of your personal papers/documents, and disposal of expired and unused medications.

Jason Saunders Memorial Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 191 Crossroad Lane, Evington. The 13th annual Jason Saunder’s Memorial Car Show will be held at Cross Road Baptist Church.

LSYO Spring Concert, 2 p.m. at Heritage High School in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg Symphony Youth Orchestra and Junior Strings presents their Spring Concert, under the direction of Gina DiCarlo. A variety of works will be performed. A featured piece will be the first movement of the Sibelius Violin Concerto, performed by Brady Mandeville, winner of the 2022 Concerto Competition. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children younger than 18 and will be sold at the door.

Conversations with Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass, 7 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts. Experience a conversation that transcends time — and American history — as you witness an imagined conversation between Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass, the 19th-century American abolitionist, author, editor and diplomat. Although Jefferson (1743-1826) and Douglass (1818-1895) lived during different eras in time, the issues of slavery and “justice for all” confronted them both, albeit differently. Join Poplar Forest at the Academy Center of the Arts for an exclusive presentation of Conversations presented by actors Bill Barker as Thomas Jefferson and Fred Morsell as Frederick Douglass. Tickets for the performance followed by a reception are $38 for adults, $20 for students (must show ID) plus taxes and fees. For more information about events at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, call the museum shop at (434) 534-8120 or visit poplarforest.org.

Pleading The 5th Band at the Rivermont BierHaus, 7 to 10 p.m. at 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Come hang out with the PT5 Trio and enjoy food and fellowship.

LouD debuts at The Badger on Main, 10 p.m. at 1118 Main St., Lynchburg. $5 cover charge.

May 1

Barks at the Barn, noon to 6 p.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Barks at the Barn will feature drinks, treats and dog-related giveaways for pups of all ages.

Jefferson Choral Society Presents “Elijah“, 4 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. The Jefferson Choral Society presents famed oratorio “Elijah” by Felix Mendelssohn, performed by choir and soloists accompanied by an orchestra. Visit academycenter.org or call (434) 846-8499 to purchase tickets.

May 2

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m. at Blackwater Bike Shop, 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Road. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or root beer served after the ride.

CASA of Central Virginia Information Session, 6 to 7 p.m. at CASA Central Office, 901 Church St., Lynchburg. Join an hour-long video/slide presentation about the role and responsibilities of a Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused and neglected children, and how to become one. There will be time for a Q&A by a veteran CASA about what to expect in this unique rewarding volunteer role. Please arrive 10 to 15 minutes. Call (434) 485-7260 or volunteer@cvcasa.org for more information.

May 3

Branford Marsalis & Joey Calderazzo Duo, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center for the Arts, 600 Main St., Lynchburg. Come for an intimate evening of duo performance from NEA Jazz Master, renowned Grammy Award®‐winning saxophonist and Tony Award® nominee Branford Marsalis and his quartet’s longtime pianist, Joey Calderazzo. While their paired evolution has been a brightness at the core of an adventurous band that itself has added light and heat to the music of its time, on their spectacular duo collaboration “Songs of Mirth and Melancholy,” Marsalis and Calderazzo reveal an ever deepening musical relationship and provide the listener with a glimpse into their musical journey. Tickets range in price from $10 to $100. For more information or to purchase tickets to this performance, contact the box office at (434) 846-8499.

May 4

Playgroup, 10 a.m. to noon, The Motherhood Collective, 150 Linden Ave., Lynchburg. Bring the children to play on the gated playground. Feel free to bring snacks. Registration is not required but is encouraged: www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming.

May 5

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Forest Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7002.

Rosé Thursdays at The Water Dog, 6 to 10 p.m. Half-price bottles of rosé, live music and a rotating menu of seasonal specials; $2 from every bottle of rosé sold will benefit a local nonprofit.

Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rivermont BierHaus in Lynchburg. The restaurant offers $5 draft beers and drink specials. Prizes are available for the 1st and 2nd place winners.

PJ Walsh & DeWayne White at The Comedy Zone, 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. PJ Walsh is a New York native and Navy veteran who considers himself a “Working Class Comedian” and “Humorous World Traveler” who has brought laughs to television, film, colleges, cruise ships, comedy festivals and countless comedy clubs. When not headlining comedy venues across the country, PJ is committed to raising funds and awareness for veterans and their families. DeWayne White is a DC-based standup comedian. He’s a combat-wounded veteran who served in the Army for 23 years. Much of his humor is drawn from his unique take on his military experience, his life as a husband and father, and the general craziness of life. Tickets cost $10.

May 6

The Wizard Of Oz, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Liberty High School Performing Arts. Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz. Tickets are $10 and available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61500 or at the door.

High Fidelity & High Grass Bluegrass Band, 7 p.m. at Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road, Madison Heights. Concessions available. Admission $15 for non-members. Call (434) 907-2808.

Pre-Mother’s Day Party presented by Laughing John Entertainment, 8 p.m. to midnight at The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Billiards, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Laughing John Entertainment presents the Pre-Mother’s Day Party with DJ Kurupt & The Katz Band from Richmond. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the door.







May 7

20th annual Festival of Gardening, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverside Park in Lynchburg. Hill City Master Gardener Association will sell plants ranging from tomatoes to pepper to Hostas to exotic tropical plants and plants known to attract pollinators. Night-blooming cereus, native Jack in the pulpit, harlequin glory bower trees, sweet shrub, wild bleeding heart, and more unusual varieties will also be available at the Festival.

Mayker’s Market at Bower Center for the Arts, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts in Bedford. Celebrate spring and shop local handmade goods at Bower Center for the Arts. With over two dozen exhibitors from the Bedford region, you are sure to find the perfect Mother’s Day gifts and spring treasures at the Spring Mayker’s Market. This event will include the popular Mimosa punch, chances to win door prizes, a Spring Gift Basket raffle, free face painting and a maker’s space for kids to get creative.

Anne Spencer House & Gardens Tour, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Anne Spencer House, 1313 Pierce Street, Lynchburg. Join Lifetime Learning and UVA faculty for a day of exploring and learning at the Virginia Historic Landmark, the Anne Spencer House & Garden Museum for a tour of the home and gardens of Anne Spencer, a poet of the Harlem Renaissance—a significant figure of the black literary and cultural movement of the 1920s, civil rights activist, teacher, and librarian.

Ride of Our Lives — Mental Health Awareness Event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harley Davidson of Lynchburg, 20452 Timberlake Rd. Horizon Behavioral Health is sponsoring its first benefit ride in honor of National Mental Health Awareness Month. Registration for riders will begin at the Harley Davidson of Lynchburg at 9 a.m. The ride begins at 10 a.m. and all riders are encouraged to wear green in support of the cause. The rally will take place at our Horizon Wellness Center at Langhorne beginning at 11 a.m. where there will be live music by Pleading the Fifth as well as speakers, food, and games waiting for riders, their families, and the community.

Cat Yoga, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Lynchburg Humane Society. Training yoga instructor, Lucy Hathaway will lead a free yoga class for all ages and levels and will guide you through one hour of yoga poses with adoptable cats. Bring a yoga mat. For more information, visit lynchburghumane.org.

International Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Riverfront Park in downtown Lynchburg. The Parade of Nations will kickoff this free family-friendly event filled with culture, dance, entertainment, children’s activities, and delicious international cuisine.

Mother’s Day Brunch and Paint Party, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ramp Church International, 701 Thomas Rd. in Lynchburg. Come for a relaxing luncheon meal and painting lesson for Mom this Mother’s Day. Everything is provided.

Derby Day, 11 a.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Join Bold Rock in celebrating the Kentucky Derby with a special Derby-inspired Steal The Pint featuring our specialty cocktail, a feature menu with derby favorites, a Best Dressed/Best Hat contest, and the race.

Free Women’s Self Defense Workshop, Sponsored by Warrior Success Academy and hosted by Kinetix Health Club, 6015 Fort Ave, Ste 24, Lynchburg. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn dynamic responses to common street attacks. Grab a friend and learn some practical and effective skills to increase your awareness and ability to protect yourself. Open to ages 18 and up.

Derby Day at Avoca, 4 to 8 p.m., at the Avoca Museums & Historical Society in Altavista. Sip on a refreshing drink while enjoying free passed appetizers. Come watch the race on big screen TV’s. Have a mint julep and some award-winning BBQ. Wear your best derby attire. There will be prizes for best ladies hat, dapper dude and best dressed couple. Listen to a live band. Tickets are $20 in advance $25 at the gate. Call (434) 608-2676 or (434) 369-1076 for more information. This is an adult only event.

Wine & Roses Garden Party, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Old City Cemetery Shrub Garden in Lynchburg. Enjoy a glass of rose with sunset over the OCC’s 450 antique roses. Tickets for the 30-minute Rose Tour “My Favorite Roses” led by rose expert Lucas Peed, are $60 per person with advanced ticket purchase required.

Sunset Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest in Forest. Take a time out to experience the mindfulness of yoga amidst the natural beauty of the Poplar Forest landscape. Join Megan Dillon, an instructor from Awakened Hearts Yoga, for a one-hour yoga class on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. Admission is $10 per person or $15 for both April and May classes. Reservations are suggested as classes will be limited to 25 people. In the event of inclement weather, Poplar Forest will contact ticket holders via email by 3:00 p.m. the day of the class with a rescheduled date. No refunds will be issued unless Poplar Forest cannot reschedule the event.

Mother’s Day Paint Night with Live Music, 7 to 11 p.m. at the Madison House Of The Arts at 607 Madison St. Lynchburg. Enjoy relaxing live music, catch up on conversation with your mom over coffee and cake while painting with instructor Jen Phelps and listening to relaxing music. Each purchased ticket includes two 11x14 canvas, one slice of cake per ticket holder, coffee, tea, sparkling water, and other light refreshments. Money from ticket sales will help MHOTA programs. To learn more, visit mhota.org







May 8

Mother’s Day Brunch, 11 a.m. at Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford. Come to the taproom for a Mother’s Day Brunch, which includes “mom”-mosas, brunch menu, and live music.

Mother’s Day Tea at Avoca, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Avoca Museums & Historical Society in Altavista. Avoca invites you to a celebration to honor mom. Join us for a Mother’s Day tea party at Avoca’s beautiful mansion. Moms are free; all others $5. There will be tea, scones with clotted cream, jam, fruit & cookies. Enjoy a walk on the grounds and a self-guided tour of the magnificent historic home is encouraged.







May 9

Root Beer & Espresso Ride Series, 6 p.m., at Blackwater Bike Shop at 18869 Forest Road, Lynchburg. This is a road ride, so a road or gravel bike is optimal. Please bring a helmet, rear light (front is good to have also), water, and any nutrition you may require for about two hours of riding. The root beer route is about 22 miles of rolling terrain and stops to regroup at several intersections. A base level of fitness is needed, but all skill levels are welcome. The ride makes a stop at the North Bedford Baptist Church on Coffee Road for refueling. The ride makes another stop at Monkee Joes on Perrowville Rd. The Espresso ride is hosted by the shop race team and is about 26 miles of rolling terrain and is moderately paced (17 mph+ average). There will be limited regrouping and/or stopping. Popsicles and/or Root Beer served after the ride.







May 10

Align Before 9 — Bedford Farmers Market, 8 to 9 a.m. Come out and network with Bedford businesses.

Planning Ahead: Drafting Wills, 5:30 p.m. at the Big Island Public Library. Planning for the future through final wills can be confusing, whether it’s understanding legal terms, filling out legal documents, or just finding sound advice. Attorney Craig P. Tiller is partnering with the Bedford Public Library System to walk though the steps in creating a final will. Q&A will follow the presentation. Registration for each program is required and seats are limited. You may register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com. For more information, call (540) 425-7000.