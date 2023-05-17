Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.

Through May 29

Lend Me A Tenor, presented by Commerce Street Theater, 1022 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Evening performances at 7:30 p.m. on May 5, 6, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 29; with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. May 14. Tickets range in price from $18 to $20. On a very important night for the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, Tito Mirelli, the world-famous Italian tenor, is set to perform the starring role in Pagliacci. Henry Saunders — General Manager of the company — is beyond stressed about everything turning out right, and insists that his assistant, Max — a nervous, young fellow and secret tenor extraordinaire — watch over Tito’s every move to ensure smooth sailing. After a huge fight with his fiery, Italian wife Maria, Tito receives a double dose of tranquilizers through a series of mishaps. Throw in Diana, an ambitious, female co-star; Maggie, Max’s giddy girlfriend; Julia, a flirty head of the opera guild; and a meddling bellhop fighting for Tito’s attention. Together, you have a recipe for comedic disaster. For reservations, call the box office at (434) 528-3336 and leave a message or visit www.commercestreettheater.org.

May 18

30th Annual Lynchburg Daily Bread Charity Golf Tournament, at Ivy Hill Golf Club in Forest. Sponsored by Centra, Kroger, and Westover Dairy. Two tee times — 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch provided, 50/50 raffle and prizes, and more. Visit www.lynchburgdailybread.com for registration & sponsorship information. All proceeds benefit Lynchburg Daily Bread’s mission to feed the community 365 days a year.

Mountain Music, 6:30 p.m. at the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library. Join us for a cup of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate and a presentation and concert featuring the mountain dulcimer! Carla Fosbre of The Piano Studio at Smith Mountain Lake will talk about this traditional instrument and play some music for us.

Greenhouse Yoga, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Vaughan House, on Elkton Farm Road in Forest. This class will move with the pace of nature - slowly and mindfully. Suitable for everybody and every body, all you need to bring is a yoga mat and maybe a blanket or towel to put under your mat since we will be on grass. This intimate class is limited to 15 participants so grab your ticket quickly! No refunds, but tickets are transferrable. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/greenhouse-yoga-tickets-519643857767.

May 18 to 20

Friends of the Forest Library Spring Book Sale, at the Forest Library. The sale will be held form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 18 and 19; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20. Support the Forest Library at our annual Friends of the Forest Library Book Sale! Browse our collection and purchase your favorite previously owned children’s books, juvenile fiction, mysteries, CDs, DVDs, Audiobooks, Puzzles, and more! Call (540) 425-7002 for questions about this event.

May 19-20

The Day is Past and Gone, 6:30 p.m., with a rain date of May 21. Playwright Teresa Harris’s original drama returns to Jefferson’s south lawn for two performances only. Drawn from real-life experiences of the men and women who were enslaved at Poplar Forest, the trilogy explores the complexity of their lives and their struggles to survive. Join Harris, the cast and Poplar Forest’s archaeology and interpretation staff for a Q&A following the performance. Bring your friends and family, a picnic and a blanket or chairs, and experience a little-known but important part of Poplar Forest’s history brought to life. Tickets are $15 for adults age 18+; $10 for youth ages 6-17 and college students; and free for children under 6.

May 19

Tai Chi at the Library, 9:30 a.m. every Friday at the Bedford Central Library. Join certified instructor Scott Larsen every week for a free class in the gentle, meditative martial art known as Tai Chi. Practiced throughout the world for its numerous health benefits, many of Tai Chi's slow movements and deep breathing techniques are easy to learn and suitable for people of all ages and abilities. No equipment is necessary, but please wear lightweight, comfortable shoes and loose-fitting clothing that doesn't restrict your range of motion. Though Tai Chi is a safe, low-impact form of exercise, it is always recommended that you consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness program-especially if you have any limiting physical or medical conditions (such as joint problems, back pain, diabetes, heart disease, circulation issues, etc.) or are taking any medications that can make you dizzy or lightheaded. First-time attendees may be asked to sign a waiver.

May 20 to May 21

Spring Artisan and Craftmans Bazaar, at Izaak Walton League of Lynchburg, 210 Izaak Walton Park Rd, Amherst. Vendor space available. Izaak Walton Members $25.00/one day or $35 for both, non members $35/one day or $45 for both, 10X10 spots, limited number of tables available for inside space, outside vendors welcomed, can bring own tables and must provide own canopy if setting up outside. Registration deadline is May 13th, 2023. To reserve your spot or for more information please contact Patty Hill via email at: iwll.p.e.a.committee@gmail.com. This event will be open to the public.

May 20

Armed Forces Day, at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. In recognition of Armed Forces Day, we will collect items for care packages for deployed service members. Visitors receive $2 off Memorial admission with donation of an item. As a proud Blue Star Museum, the Memorial will offer will offer free admission for active-duty service members and up to five family members from Armed Forces Day through Labor Day.

The Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra's “Broadway Comes to the ‘Burg.” 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center Historic Theatre. Songs will be performed from "Phantom of the Opera," "My Fair Lady," "Les Miserables," "Hairspray," "The Wizard of Oz," "Frozen" and more. Hugh Panaro, known for performing the title role in "Phantom on Broadway," and two-time Olivier-award nominee Scarlett Strallen will join LSO Maestro David Glover and the orchestra for this unforgettable evening. Tickets may be purchased by calling (434) 846-8499 or online at https://academycenter.org/event/lso-broadway-23/.

May 21

Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Tours, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Forty years ago, the octagonal villa at Poplar Forest looked quite different than it does today. Since 1989, using Jefferson’s documents and letters as his guide, Travis McDonald, Poplar Forest’s director of architectural restoration, and his team have returned the villa to its Jefferson-era appearance. See the recently completed frieze in the parlor entablature, the restored fireplaces and the freshly repainted interior, and learn about the meticulous restoration of what Jefferson affectionately called the “Best dwelling house in the state…” on an hour-long tour guided by McDonald, the architect of the groundbreaking restoration process developed to save the historic structure. Tickets for the Architectural Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Talk and Tour are $25. Admission also includes self-guided exploration of exhibits in the lower level of the house, the Wing of Offices, the ornamental grounds and the Quarter Site. Reservations are highly recommended as space is limited.

May 22

National Maritime Day, at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Free admission for Merchant Marine veterans.

Sam Wheelock - A Story and a Song, 3 p.m. Bedford Central Library. This one man show is a nontraditional look at the music of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Sam Wheelock, a storyteller-singer-songwriter with credits including involvement in a Grammy nominated radio series and major productions like "The Addams Family,” will be performing. Join us for a heartfelt and authentic musical experience!

May 23

Sam Wheelock - A Story and a Song, 4 p.m. at the Montvale Library. This one man show is a nontraditional look at the music of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Sam Wheelock, a storyteller-singer-songwriter with credits including involvement in a Grammy nominated radio series and major productions like "The Addams Family,” will be performing. Join us for a heartfelt and authentic musical experience!

Madagascar the Musical, 7:30 p.m., 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in this live musical spectacular. This smash hit musical features all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Age guidance: 3+. Tickets range from $27 – $67. Learn more at academycenter.org.

May 24

American Red Cross - Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

Sam Wheelock - A Story and a Song, 3 p.m. at the Forest Library. This one man show is a nontraditional look at the music of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Sam Wheelock, a storyteller-singer-songwriter with credits including involvement in a Grammy nominated radio series and major productions like "The Addams Family,” will be performing. Join us for a heartfelt and authentic musical experience!

May 24 to 25

Historic Sandusky book fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Historic Sandusky in Lynchburg The fair will feature new and used books from all genres. Proceeds will benefit the Historic Sandusky endowment. For more information, call (434) 832-0162 or email info@historicsandusky.org.

May 25

Sam Wheelock - A Story and a Song, 11 a.m. at the Big Island Library. This one man show is a nontraditional look at the music of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Sam Wheelock, a storyteller-singer-songwriter with credits including involvement in a Grammy nominated radio series and major productions like "The Addams Family,” will be performing. Join us for a heartfelt and authentic musical experience!

May 26 to June 24

Wolfbane's A Midsummer Night's Dream, Wolf PAC; 618 Country Club Rd, Appomattox. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Show dates are May 26, 27, 28, June 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, and 24. This is an high energy, 90s pop adaptation with music from Whitney to NSYNC. For more information, visit www.wolfbane.org.

May 26

Tai Chi at the Library, 9:30 a.m. every Friday at the Bedford Central Library. Join certified instructor Scott Larsen every week for a free class in the gentle, meditative martial art known as Tai Chi. Practiced throughout the world for its numerous health benefits, many of Tai Chi's slow movements and deep breathing techniques are easy to learn and suitable for people of all ages and abilities. No equipment is necessary, but please wear lightweight, comfortable shoes and loose-fitting clothing that doesn't restrict your range of motion. Though Tai Chi is a safe, low-impact form of exercise, it is always recommended that you consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness program-especially if you have any limiting physical or medical conditions (such as joint problems, back pain, diabetes, heart disease, circulation issues, etc.) or are taking any medications that can make you dizzy or lightheaded. First-time attendees may be asked to sign a waiver.

Friday Breakfast Book Club, 10 a.m. at the Bedford Central Library. The Friday Breakfast Book Club meets on the last Friday of every month to discuss a different book. This month's selection is Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng.

Art Auction and Blank Canvas Block Party, 7 p.m., 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join the Academy Center of the Arts for a block party like no other to celebrate the vibrancy of our artistic community! Art from local and regional artists will be on display in the Patricia Harrington Gallery and available for purchase via an online auction which opens on Friday, May 5th at 5 pm. With over 75 works on display, let the art shine the brightest. This is a white attire-themed event – step out in your BEST white outfit for the party that will kick off summer! Music from DJ KILL GXXD, food trucks, raffles, and more! Tickets are $40. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Stars and Stripes Forever Concert, 7 p.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Join The Jefferson Choral Society and The Let’s Dance Band for a patriotic performance of toe-tapping music. Ticket information coming soon.

May 27

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Gus Miller & Friends. Gus Miller sings jazz arrangements of tunes from The Great American Songbook, with area favorite instrumentalists.

May 29

Memorial Day Ceremony, 11 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Join us at the National D-Day Memorial as we honor our fallen heroes. The keynote speaker will be Rear Admiral Michael Steffen, Commander the U.S. Navy Reserve Forces, a native of Bedford, and a graduate of Virginia Tech. Admiral Steffen will help us dedicate a new plaque honoring 1st Lt. Jimmie Monteith, a D-Day participant, Medal of Honor recipient, and fellow Virginia Tech alumnus. Free admission until noon.

Memorial Day Observance, 11 a.m. at Monument Terrace (9th and Church Streets), Lynchburg. Memorial Day Observance, sponsored by Military Order of The World Wars, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and American Legion. Free.

Neal Haworth Memorial Concert, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy of Fine Arts Theater, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Lynchburg Pops Community Band Neal Haworth Memorial Concert. Tickets at https://academycenter.org/event/neal-haworth/.

June 2

Tai Chi at the Library, 9:30 a.m. every Friday at the Bedford Central Library. Join certified instructor Scott Larsen every week for a free class in the gentle, meditative martial art known as Tai Chi. Practiced throughout the world for its numerous health benefits, many of Tai Chi's slow movements and deep breathing techniques are easy to learn and suitable for people of all ages and abilities. No equipment is necessary, but please wear lightweight, comfortable shoes and loose-fitting clothing that doesn't restrict your range of motion. Though Tai Chi is a safe, low-impact form of exercise, it is always recommended that you consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness program-especially if you have any limiting physical or medical conditions (such as joint problems, back pain, diabetes, heart disease, circulation issues, etc.) or are taking any medications that can make you dizzy or lightheaded. First-time attendees may be asked to sign a waiver.

June 3 to 4

Monacan Indian Nation 30th Anniversary Powwow, at 225 Laurel Cliff Rd, Monroe. Come to celebrate the 30th Anniversary powwow. Enjoy Native drumming and dancing, and splurge on Native crafts and foods.

June 3

Warehouse Concert Series: Mo Lawda & the Humble, 7:30 p.m., at 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg. Mo Lowda & the Humble are a self-produced indie rock band hailing from Philadelphia. The band just finished up their fourth LP, to be self-titled and released on March 3, 2023 with five singles leading up. Since releasing their debut album in 2013, they’ve vastly expanded the sonic exploration of their recorded material whilst developing a dialed-in, yet energetic live show through persistent touring. In turn, they’ve built a ravenous and loyal following across the country, selling out clubs and theaters throughout the US each year. Tickets are $20. Learn more at AcademyCenter.org.

June 4

Artist Talk: Black Fiddlers of Monticello. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. David McCormick, artistic director of the Early Music Access Project in Charlottesville, will tell the story of the three fiddle-playing sons of Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson, as well as their fiddling cousins, the Scotts. Both families played for important events at Monticello and lived in downtown Charlottesville for a time. This multimedia program will highlight their musical contributions and share their music through a performance demonstration by McCormick — violinist, scholar and 2020 Fellow of the Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies at Monticello. Admission is $10 a person. Reservations are highly recommended as space is limited.