Mark your calendar: Upcoming events in the Lynchburg area

Jan. 12

Karaoke Night with DJ Cam at The Clubhouse, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg.

Jan. 13

Daniel E. Johnson LIVE at The Clubhouse, 11 a.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m. There is a $10 cover charge at the door starting at 7 p.m. The influence of South Georgia and blue-collar work ethic can be heard in the storytelling lyrics of Daniel’s past projects. His undeniably authentic voice brings to life his unique perspective as a singer/songwriter. Daniel connects with his audience by combining a classic country sound with a new era twist, ultimately carving out his own lane for an edgy musical experience.

Jan. 14

Nightcaps Workshops, 4 p.m. at at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Nightcaps is a new musical drama by Brooke Vandervelde and Richard Rose, presented by AGAR in collaboration with Second Stage | Amherst. Community members are invited to participate in workshops as stage crew, singers, and musicians. Each workshop will culminate at 4 p.m. in a short performance and talkback, free and open to the public. Some mature themes. For information, contact Brooke at Rivula@gmail.com.

Rare Form at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Rare Form is Virginia's premier modern country cover band. Doors open at noon. The cover charge is $10 at the door after 7 p.m.

607 ALL NIGHT GAMING NIGHT-and Art, 9 p.m. at the Madison House of the Arts, 607 Madison St., Lynchburg. This event is only for those younger than 21. Bring your monitor/TV and gaming console. MHOTA will supply the internet.

Jan. 15

Jill Jensen Gallery Talk, 2 p.m. Lynchburg Art Club, 1011 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Jill Jenson will explain the printmaking process she employs: woodblock prints done on fabric and other ways she creates her unique fabric art. Jensen’s 2022 Lynchburg Art Festival Best in Show winner will be displayed with the carved woodblock used to create the piece at the Lynchburg Art Club in January.

Jan. 16

In-Person Care Group (Support for Infertility, Miscarriage or Stillbirth), 7 to 8 p.m. at The Motherhood Collective in the DeWitt Cottage on the campus of Humankind. Registration is required at www.themotherhoodcollective.org/programming. This in-person support group is designed for those walking through infertility, miscarriage, or still-birth. Offering the opportunity to validate experiences, share coping strategies, and gain support and encouragement. Friends and support are welcome to accompany those in need.

Karaoke Night with DJ Cam at The Clubhouse, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Karaoke Night with DJ Cam. What better way to rid the Monday blues than with some karaoke. Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m.

Open Mic at The Clubhouse, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Every Monday is Open Mic Night. Acoustic and electric guitars, bass, drums, (basic) keyboards will be available to respectfully use. If you have a backing track, that can be played too. Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m.

Jan. 19

Relay For Life Of Greater Lynchburg 2023 Kick-off, 6 p.m. at the Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center at 701 Thomson Dr., Lynchburg.

James and the Giant Peach Jr., 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Brookville High School, 100 Laxton Rd., Lynchburg. When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, rolls into the ocean and launches a journey of enormous proportions. James befriends a collection of singing insects that ride the giant piece of fruit across the ocean, facing hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements along the way. Performed by Brookville Middle School students.

Jan. 20

Shaunna and Paul @ Rivermont Bierhaus, 7 to 10 p.m. at Rivermont BierHaus, 2496 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg. Join Shaunna and Paul for a night of great acoustic tunes at Bierhaus.

Clay Barker LIVE at The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg. Doors open at 3 p.m. with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., with a cover charge of $10 at the door starting at 7 p.m. Clay Barker is a country music singer/songwriter based out of Nashville.

Jan. 21

Every Family Has A Story, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg. Ray Dinstel invites you to explore your own family history as he shares his stories, experiences and tips on genealogical research.

Book Talk with Derek Baxter, 2 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Join Poplar Forest and author Derek Baxter for the launch of the paperback edition of his book In Pursuit of Jefferson: Traveling Through Europe with the Most Perplexing Founding Father. Part historical nonfiction and part travelogue inspired by Jefferson’s travels through Europe while serving as minister plenipotentiary in France, the book chronicles Baxter’s attempt to recreate Jefferson’s European journeys, an exercise that led him to learn more about Jefferson and himself in the process. The book talk will be followed by a Q&A and a book sale and signing. The talk is free, but reservations are highly encouraged as space is limited.

Main Street Station @ The Clubhouse, 8 to 11:30 p.m., at The Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill, 708 Crowell Lane, Lynchburg.

Jan. 25

American Red Cross - Blood Drive, Jamerson YMCA. Can you help save a life? Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. The need for blood is constant, and donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

Jan. 26 to 28

Grappling Dark Arts Camp with Marvin Castelle, Renaissance Academy of Martial Arts, 1209 Commerce Street, Lynchburg. Castelle is an elite pro competitor with a wealth of incredible competition highlights, and is a 1st degree black belt under Eddie Bravo, as well as an extremely gifted and experienced coach. Whether you're new to leg locks or an experienced practitioner, you're sure to upgrade your technique with this dive into the dark side of jiu-jitsu! With five sessions over three days, you'll notice an immediate jump in your game. Cost for members is $95 for the full camp and $45 for a day pass; guests is $145 for the full camp and $70 for a day pass. Register by calling (434) 846-5425.

Jan. 28

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. Quintana Allstars. Al Mallet on sax; Ernest Deane on trumpet; Worth Proffitt on drums; Ed Mikenas on bass; and Glen Buck on Keyboards. Latin jazz and favorites from the 1950-1980's.

Warehouse Concert Series: Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, 7:30 p.m. at 519 Commerce St, Lynchburg. Warehouse Concert Series is back and there’s something Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown learned from the huge shows they’ve played supporting the likes of AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses over the past few years. Tickets are $20. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Jan 29

Lynchburg Bridal Expo, 12 to 4 p.m. at The Virginian Hotel, 712 Church Street, Lynchburg. Come meet with wedding professionals who will help you plan every detail of your special day. Brides who have registered to attend are admitted free. Guests are $10. Brides can register on the website www.lynchburgbridalexpo.com.

Feb. 4

30th Annual Pot of Gold, 7 p.m. at the Bedford Area Family YMCA at 1111 Turnpike Rd. Bedford.

Forensics Night 2023, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at E. C. Glass High School. One night only! Come see the award winning Glass Forensics team perform their championship pieces in a cabaret of presentations! Poetry, duo, storytelling, and so much more. Ticket info coming soon. Don’t miss out! See less

The Music of Sam Cooke, 7:30 p.m. at 524 Main St, Lynchburg. Sam Cooke, AKA Mr. Soul, was a pioneer of what we have now come to know as SOUL MUSIC. Bradd Marquis performs his songs in a show that entertains and narrates a historical time loaded with lessons about life, self-empowerment, and social change that are still relevant and necessary. Tickets range from $19 to $78. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 5

Central Virginia Weddings Showcase, 1 to 4 p.m. at 1220 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg. Consult with the region’s top wedding industry professionals and gather everything you need for your big day – from venue, entertainment and planning to decor, honeymooning and so much more. See what’s trending, enjoy live entertainment and have the chance to win BIG giveaways at the region’s best bridal show. For more information, visit vabridal.com/2023-central-virginia-wedding-showcase. Tickets are $5 in advance.

Feb. 10 to 25

Death By Chocolate, at the Miller Center, 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg. This “Who dun it” will keep you guessing! When members of the newly renovated Meadowbrook Health Resort start dropping like flies on the eve of the grand re-opening, it is not the best advertisement. The clues point to a sinister box of chocolates and the suspects include all the outlandish characters working for the resort. The delightfully sarcastic and cynical hotel manager finds himself teaming up with a mystery writer and amateur sleuth in a wacky race against time to find the cause and the murderer. Performances will be held Feb. 10, 11, 17, 18, 19, 24 and 25. For more information and to buy tickets visit http://renaissancetheatrelynchburg.org/current-season/.

Feb. 11

Animation Festival 2023, noon, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join the Academy in Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Disney Studios as we host an Animation Festival in the Historic Academy Theatre. Enjoy activities in the lobby prior to the event, including photos with classical characters, themed concessions/merchandise, and more! Grab a plush theatre seat and enjoy classic Disney cartoons. Concessions will be sold. Tickets to this event are FREE but are limited. General Admission seating is available on the day of the event. We encourage patrons to bring a can food item in support of the Knights of Columbus to this free community event. Tickets are free but should be reserved. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Valentine's Couples Paint & Sip, 6:30 p.m. at DeVault Vineyards. Tickets are $140 and are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/487268080947. The event is for those 21 and older. Couples paint a canvas, when put together it makes a whole picture. Each gets a glass of wine and hors d oeuvres will be served.

Feb. 14

DRUMLine Live, 7:30 p.m., 524 Main St., Lynchburg. DRUMLine Live is an international tour based on the Historically Black College and University marching band tradition. With riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy, the stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. Tickets range from $25 to $86. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 16

YWCA: RAISE THE VIBRATIONS & VOICES, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join YWCA Central Virginia, in partnership with the Academy Center of the Arts, presents Raise the Vibrations. This production will feature a powerful collection of performances in varying styles of expression. It will also incorporate a compilation of monologues and poems written by women of color to help raise voices toward ending violence against women. These orations were collected worldwide and give women in our community a creative platform to speak out against the inequities in their gender in hopes of empowering women to end violence and racism. Tickets are FREE but should be reserved ahead of time. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 18

UNMARKED, 7:30 p.m., at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St, Lynchburg. Join the Academy Center of the Arts in viewing Unmarked, a film about the thousands of African-American grave sites and burial grounds for enslaved persons that have been disappearing over the years. Here in Virginia alone, stories of thousands at rest could vanish from history altogether if these locations are not restored and those with personal connections to these burial sites have recently begun to uncover and maintain locations across the state. This viewing will include live performances and a panel discussion directly following the film. Tickets are free but should be reserved ahead of time. Learn more at academycenter.org.

Feb. 20

Feb. 22

Feb. 25

Amherst Java and Jazz Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage I Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst. “Laissez Foure" led by Ken Matthews Jaramillo, is a New Orleans-inspired jazz quartet focusing on music from 1920 through the 1950's.

March 3 to April 1

Clue: On Stage, at Wolfbane Productions, 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, Clue: On Stage is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Follow Wadsworth, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard as the race to find a killer loose in the mansion! Who did it? Where? and with What?! Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings, March 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, and April 1 and at 3 p.m. Sundays March 5, 12, 19, 26, and April 2. For tickets, visit www.wolfbane.org/buy-tickets-online.

March 11

Beethoven's 7th Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. You will want to dance right out of your seat during this concert of dance-inspired classical favorites. Beethoven seventh symphony was once called “the apotheosis of the dance“, and remains one of the most joyous, exuberant, and rhythmically vital pieces of orchestral music. In addition, the orchestra plays William Grant Still’s Danzas de Panama and a suite from Igor Stravinsky’s humorously bouyant ballet, Pulcinella.

March 15

Dragons & Mythical Beasts, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main Street, Lynchburg. Calling all brave heroes! Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical new show for all the family. Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you’d think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don’t wake the Dragon. This award-winning show comes to the USA direct from the West End, from the creators of the international smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring spectacular puppets to life. Don’t miss this brand-new spell-binding adventure, live on stage! Suitable for all ages 3+. Tickets cost $20 to $65, plus taxes and fees. For tickets, visit academycenter.org/event/dragons-mythical-beasts.

March 20

